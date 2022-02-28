10 Best Floor Gaming Chair | Reviews + Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Is a sore back preventing you from enjoying your gaming sessions to the fullest?

Or does your recliner feel too hard to sit on during a long and absorbing game? Either way, a good floor gaming chair will be the best replacement for such recliners or regular chairs.

It comes with enough features to facilitate maximum comfort and convenience while you’re doing what you love. As such, you can perform your best in each gaming session and watch your friends sulk in defeat!

But if you begin to search the market for a good model, you’re bound to land in confusion owing to the plethora of options available. That’s why we’ve tried to make the job easier for you by compiling this guide to the best floor gaming chairs on the market.

So, without further ado, let’s get going!

Best Floor Gaming Chair

To begin with, we’ve picked this gaming chair from X Rocker that can provide you with the ultimate immersive gaming experience. Packed with a slew of convenient features, this model also comes in a visually appealing design. All in all, it’s a great choice if you’re looking for an efficient yet budget-friendly gaming rocker.

Why Did We Like It?

The core of this gaming chair is its wide, ergonomic design that’s meant to suit any user’s silhouette to keep the experience comfortable throughout.

A noteworthy feature in this regard is a vent in the back and neck-rests, which keeps you cool. As such, you’re least likely to feel stressed even during long and intense gaming sessions. Not to forget the padded backrest and arms that add to the comfort.

Even the sound quality offered by this chair is commendable, as it comes with two built-in speakers and a subwoofer to provide the right clarity and a low rumble. Coupled with this is a built-in receiver that provides efficient Bluetooth connectivity throughout.

Plus, a control panel incorporated conveniently lets you adjust the volume and bass effects as per your preferences. You can also use this panel to connect the chair to your audio source or other chairs to enjoy a superior multiplayer experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside is that this chair is much heavier compared to other models, which is why moving it around can be a bit tiring. This is especially applicable for users looking to utilize the chair for playing with multiple gaming systems or devices kept in different rooms.

Pros Comfortable and convenient design

Visually appealing

Clear and low-rumble sound

Efficient Bluetooth connectivity Cons Heavier than other models

If you’re looking to add a good-quality gaming chair to your little one’s room, this superior-grade soft rocker from Factory Direct Partners will be an ideal pick. Coming with a simple yet stylish design, this model offers a comfortable and engaging gaming experience that any child would love.

Sale Factory Direct Partners Soft Youth Floor Video Rocker - Cushioned... FLOOR ROCKER — great addition for any child in...

ERGONOMIC SEAT — video rocker for children to...

Why Did We Like It?

Comfort and simplicity of use are the main factors that influence the performance of a gaming chair for children. And this model ranks high in both these aspects, thanks to its lightweight design and soft polyurethane exterior enhanced with comfy foam padding.

Thus, it’s easy to carry between their study and gaming areas and even lets them rock safely back and forth while they’re playing video games.

At the same time, the sturdy hardwood frame of this chair provides it with the strength and stability required for a more long-lasting performance. We also liked its upright design, as this does away with the need for any additional support on the backside.

Last but not least, it comes in three attractive colors which can remain intact just with minimal maintenance. All you need to do is wipe it with a mild solution of soap and water at least once every two weeks.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although most customers were happy with the overall performance offered, some pointed out that the size of this chair wasn’t suitable for children older than 12. So, make sure you keep this point in mind before zeroing in on this option.

Pros Easy to carry

Soft and comfortable exterior

Available in three colors

Upright design Cons Not ideal for kids older than 12

If a simple design and long-lasting performance are your major lookouts, we’d suggest going for this gaming rocker from The Crew Furniture. Though it isn’t overloaded with features of all kinds like other high-performing models, it does the job quite well. As such, we feel it’s a solid choice for gaming enthusiasts of all ages.

Why Did We Like It?

The most significant aspect of this model is that it’s among the select few floor chairs coming with a lightweight yet extremely sturdy design. After all, it weighs a mere 11 lbs but is also able to support 200 lbs comfortably.

This ultimately ensures you and your little ones are able to enjoy thrilling gaming sessions with equal ease and can even carry it along effortlessly.

Adding to its convenience is the efficient lumbar support provided by a combination of polyurethane foam padding and faux leather vinyl surface. As such, the seat is ergonomic enough to ease the fatigue of long gaming sessions.

The chair is also available in quite a few bold mesh designs and solid colors, so you have a wide range of options to choose from.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Initially, the chair might produce a strong chemical odor that can be especially disturbing for children. An effective way to deal with this problem would be to keep it in the sunlight for a few days, as this will help the smell fade away faster. But apart from this, we found no major issues with the product.

Pros Lightweight

Extremely sturdy

Comfortable lumbar support

Available in five designs Cons Strong chemical odor

Manufactured by the leading brand Best Choice Products, this attractive floor gaming chair with armrests is another all-rounder on the block. In fact, it has been appreciated by gamers across the country for its universal design and the slew of convenient features offered. These qualities ultimately help enhance your gaming experience considerably.

Why Did We Like It?

The single biggest advantage of this gaming chair is that you can adjust its backrest by six swivel positions as per your preferences. This lets you sit, recline, or relax easily throughout long gaming sessions. And a highly efficient 360-degree swivel mechanism allows you to turn the chair around, thereby providing further flexibility.

Another great benefit is that it comes with a strong steel frame that can withstand years of extensive use. Even the foam used for cushioning the backrest is plush yet firm, providing the right balance of comfort and strength.

As a bonus, the chair comes with removable soft polyester covers for the back, armrests, and base that provide adequate protection while in storage. And since the covers are all machine-washable, keeping them clean becomes effortless.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt the packaging material of this chair could be improved, as it’s much weaker than that of other models. This naturally makes the chair more prone to damage during delivery. So, if you opt for this model, ensure that you check the product soon after it arrives.

Pros Adjustable backrest

Provides “all-around” mobility

Highly durable steel frame

Machine-washable covers Cons Poor packaging

Halfway through our list, here’s a versatile model from ORISTUS that provides you with optimal comfort and the ideal convenience for your gaming sessions. Offering a look and feel similar to our previous pick, it comes in dimensions of 22.5 x 22 x 29.5 inches and is available in a stunning blue shade.

Why Did We Like It?

The most beneficial feature to watch out for is the backrest of this chair, as it’s cozier and more convenient than the average models out there. It comes with a thick layer of foam that’s soft yet firm and can be adjusted by five different angles to suit different sitting postures.

Moreover, the backrest can fit your spine perfectly to prevent backaches and body fatigue.

It is also equipped with a 360-degree rotatable base like our previous pick, providing further convenience to alter your sitting posture. And aside from enjoying your favorite games, you can also use this chair for reading, watching TV, or simply relaxing in the bedroom or living room.

Last but not least, the fully foldable design of this model facilitates compact storage and transportation.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A disadvantage of going for this chair is that the brand offers a warranty of just three months. This factor puts it slightly behind other standard models in terms of reliability. In fact, that’s why customers might feel discouraged to go for the model.

Pros Rotatable base provides flexibility

5-position adjustable backrest

Offers a variety of applications

Compact storage Cons Short warranty period

This X Rocker model offers the goodness of leather along with sound gaming controls, making it an ideal pick for gamers who love leather chairs. It also ranks high in terms of versatility and is built to provide consistent performance for the years to come. To know more about the product, move on to the next few sections.

Why Did We Like It?

The fulfilling media experience offered by its four built-in forward-facing speakers is a significant feature to watch out for. These speakers use a powerful audio force modulation technology to provide the perfect sound quality. Coupled with this is a set of ported subwoofers incorporated into the open space to facilitate full immersion in the game.

Furthermore, it includes vibration motors to sync with the bass tones of the audio to offer an energetic full-body sensation, keeping you entertained and comfortable. It’s even compatible with most gaming systems and devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, MP3 players, Nintendo Wii, and many others.

Speaking of the control panel, it includes efficient bass and volume controls and offers quality input and output jacks to connect to your audio source. This way, you can easily activate a multi-game mode for an enhanced gaming experience.

Lastly, the metal and wood frame covered with high-quality vinyl leather provides the desired longevity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The weight capacity of this chair is not as great as some other console gaming chairs. So, heavier people might find it a bit uncomfortable to sit on. But other than that, the availability of a range of high-quality features makes it one of the most reliable and efficient gaming chairs on the market.

Pros Fulfilling media experience

Energetic full-body vibration

Compatible with most gaming systems

Can be used in a multi-game mode Cons Poor weight capacity

Our next pick is this stylish gaming chair from Avawing that can beautifully complement any recreation room in your home. Its range of smoothly functioning features along with a convenient design enhances its usability. Coming in dimensions of 24 x 26 x 31 inches, it’s also priced reasonably.

Why Did We Like It?

This comfortable gaming sofa comes with a high-density sponge filling and a breathable linen surface that lends the right balance of resilience and softness. As such, it provides a relaxing feel throughout your gaming sessions.

Adding to its durability is a sturdy and damage-resistant metal frame that also has a good weight capacity.

As for the backrest, it’s adjustable by five convenient sitting positions like some of our other recommendations. It also suits users of all age groups and is fully foldable, facilitating convenient storage in tight spaces.

Even the base has a swivel design for greater mobility and comes with a machine-washable cover to prevent floor scratches and scuffs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were a bit disappointed to find that this model is available in only one color, that is, brown. As such, this won’t be ideal for gamers who are specifically looking for a model of a different shade. But in terms of features and functionality, we can say that this model meets our expectations.

Pros Soft to the touch

Resilient

Good weight capacity

Convenient storage Cons Available in only one color

If convenient usage is your primary lookout, this high-quality floor recliner is among the finest floor gaming chairs you’ll find on the market. Coming in dimensions of 21.65 x 21.65 x 4.7 inches, the model also offers great versatility and has an efficient space-saving design. Read on to know more about all its features.

Why Did We Like It?

This chair uses an efficient combination of three scientifically designed sponge layers to release your body fatigue during your gaming sessions. Plus, a sturdy steel frame minimizes long-term wear and tear and ensures the model has a better weight capacity. Even the top surface of the chair consists of a high-quality honeycomb mesh cloth that’s soft to the touch and provides great breathability.

And that’s not all; you can adjust the backrest by five tilt angles to alter the sitting position as per your need. As such, you can use this model for multiple purposes other than gaming, be it playing with your little ones, or watching TV.

This chair is also easy to store in rooms of all sizes as you can stow it away in any space by folding it flat.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Keeping this chair clean may prove to be challenging in the long term as food stains on the surface are hard to remove. That’s because the surface tends to absorb the stain quickly. As such, you should be careful to avoid food spills while using this model.

Pros Releases body fatigue

Strong and durable steel frame

Adjustable by five positions

Easy to store Cons Difficult to clean

Towards the end, here’s another cost-effective console gaming chair from X Rocker we found worth trying out. Coming with efficient gaming controls and standard features suitable for entry to mid-level gamers, this model does its job considerably well. Notably, it’s available in black and blue variants and has dimensions of 25.2 x 18.4 x 16.4 inches.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, we appreciate the efficient sound transmission system consisting of two quality speakers near the headrest and a subwoofer positioned to pound the back. These produce the right sound quality and vibration for providing an immersive experience throughout your game.

You can also customize the sound by adjusting the bass and volume levels on the side jack. Moreover, you may connect this chair to PlayStation, Xbox, Gameboy, or most other gaming systems or devices to elevate the experience.

This model is also comfortable to sit on, thanks to its breathable surface made from foam mesh, the padded headrest, and the provision for full-motion rocking. Additionally, it has a weight capacity of 275 lbs, which makes it suitable for seating children and adults alike.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like one of our other recommendations from X Rocker, this model is relatively heavier than standard console gaming chairs. As such, carrying it between different rooms can be tiring for the user. Some customers also pointed out that it was a bit difficult to fold for storage.

Pros Good sound quality and vibration

Compatible with most gaming systems

Comfortable

Good weight capacity Cons Difficult to fold

We’ve also included this gaming recliner coming with a striking design that can add a luxurious touch to any room decor. It also incorporates a couple of high-end features to provide ultimate comfort. Coming in dimensions of 2.4 x 20.4 x 42.5 inches, this chair is available in two color variants, viz. red and white.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, this chair adopts a curved backrest design that fits your body perfectly to facilitate maximum comfort. While the upper portion has a comfy headrest which you can adjust at your will, the lower part has a portable fanny pack that can provide the ideal lumbar support.

Plus, the latter acts as a great massager to help relieve fatigue and reduce stress during an intense game.

The backrest is also adjustable by five angles to help you change your sitting postures as and when needed. Furthermore, you can adjust the height of the armrests to suit your needs.

Not to forget the 360-degree rotatable base that enhances its mobility. Long story short, it efficiently doubles up as a convenient floor chair for taking a rest, reading or watching TV.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although most users found the product to be useful, few complained that some of the hardware needed for installing the chair was missing in the package. As such, if you choose to go for this model, make sure to check the package soon after it’s delivered and report any such issue immediately.

Pros Fits the body perfectly

Relieves fatigue

Adjustable backrest

Height-adjustable armrests Cons Missing hardware in the package

Floor Gaming Chair Buying Guide

To choose a suitable model among the best floor gaming chairs on the market, you’ll need to consider some key features of these products. This will ensure that you end up with a product that caters to your unique requirements. So, here are the points you must keep in mind before making a choice.

1. Materials Used

You’ll always want to be at ease while engaging in your favorite games. That’s why it’s essential to make sure the materials used in the chair are comfortable enough to facilitate an enjoyable gaming session.

Speaking of the upholstery fabric used, the majority of good-quality products on the market utilize vinyl or microfiber. While vinyl is similar to leather and is soft to the touch, microfiber is comfortable on the skin and easy to clean.

On the other hand, foam is the most widely used material for cushioning these chairs. But not all the varieties used are of high quality, so you’ll need to go through some customer reviews to have a better idea about that. Note that a chair coming with good-quality padding won’t leave you sore even after long gaming sessions.

2. Size

A floor gaming chair must also be large enough to accommodate the user comfortably. While there are many gaming chairs suitable for both adults and children, some others are designed especially for the latter only.

Additionally, it’s important to consider the area of the room where you’re going to keep the chair. Note that ideally, the model shouldn’t dominate the room as that might create a shortage of space. That said, if you have a larger room designated for gaming, this might not be a major issue.

3. Sound

Several high-end gaming chairs on the market come with built-in speakers to make you feel like you’re in the game. But the quality and number of speakers in these models can vary to a great extent. While some units come with speakers capable of letting you know your progress in the game, others create a surround-sound effect.

All in all, to get the best sound quality, you should search for chairs with at least four speakers and one subwoofer built into the back to capture deep bass sounds.

Another important factor in this regard is the source of power for the speakers and a system to connect them to the TV. While many gaming chairs with speakers may have to be plugged into an outlet nearby, others might connect to TV audio output through a small wireless device.

Notably, since the majority of gaming accessories nowadays are wireless, having to use extra cables may limit the fun in the game and your movement on the chair.

4. Seat Adjustability

A gaming chair with an adjustable backrest will let you change your sitting posture as per the need. For instance, you can easily bend such chairs forward to get nearer to the screen during an intense fight in a multiplayer game.

Other features which facilitate further mobility and comfort include rotatable bases and height-adjustable armrests. So, make sure you check the availability of such features in the model you’re considering.

You should also go through some customer reviews to ascertain whether these features work in line with the claims of the manufacturer.

Verdict

That has brought us to the end of our guide. By now, you must have developed a better idea about the best floor gaming chairs on the market. So, go ahead and pick a suitable model as per your needs. Let us know your experience in the comments section below.

But before we call it a day, we’d quickly like to recap our favorites from the list. If you’re looking for a comfortable model that could also provide an immersive gaming experience, X Rocker 5172601 will be a great choice.

However, if you’re specifically looking to buy an efficient gaming chair for your child, Factory Direct Partners will be an ideal pick.

It’s time to bid goodbye for now. But watch this space for more informative guides.

Till then, take care!

