Tired of running to the nearest print shop to get your technical diagrams printed? If yes, then you aren’t alone!
Most printers available at home or in offices cannot print high-quality large-format drawings, brochures, or posters. This leads to people needing to seek out professional printers, which makes getting the prints tedious and costly.
An easy way to solve this issue can be to get large format printers instead of the flimsy models that are unfit for high-quality printing. These specialized printers are equipped with premium colors and a high-resolution output to make your prints stand out. They can also print on larger media, making the printers useful for professional work.
8 Best Large Format Printers
Picking a large format printer can be challenging, especially if it’s your first time buying a high-end printer. To help you out, we have narrowed down a list of the best large format printers. Here is the list for the 8 best large format printers you can choose from.
1. HP DesignJet Large Format Printer
First of all, let’s start with the HP DesignJet T210 Printer, which has been a trusted device for architects and designers for a long time. It’s a large format plotter that lets you render accurate and crisp lines on large sheets or rolls without worrying about missed spots. So, let’s check out its features.
- Ideal for: Technical line drawings, renders...
- Media Sizes: Up to 24-inch wide media rolls (large...
Why Did We Like It?
The foremost aspect that attracted us has to be the modern design. This printer is the right choice for those looking to be more eco-conscious as HP tries to use up to 30% recycled plastic during manufacturing.
What really makes this a worthwhile printer is the high-efficiency printing that produces error-free lines, thanks to the use of HP Bright Office Inks. Along with 31% more line accuracy, the inks provide up to 65% more gamut for better color printing, making the printer quite versatile. And the best part is that this printer requires almost 95% less ink for maintenance compared to other models.
Another thing we would like to mention is the superior connectivity of this printer made possible by the Gigabit Ethernet and the latest Wi-Fi. You can simply use the HP Smart app to share files with the printer from anywhere using your smartphone, computer, or tablet.
What Could’ve Been Better?
Overall, this is one of the best large format plotters currently available on the market. But we would have liked it even better if HP had included a stand to accommodate its fairly large body. So, you will need to make ample space on a table to fit the 40-inch footprint of this printer.
- Modern design
- Easy connectivity
- Ink cartridges are long-lasting
- Seamless printing software
- Doesn’t include a stand
2. Canon ImagePROGRAF PRO-300 Wide Format Printer
Are you looking forward to buying one of the best wide format printers? If yes, check out this compact yet powerful professional inkjet printer from Canon that makes printing photographs a breeze. And it supports various sheet sizes, including custom inputs, so you’ll never need to use another printer again.
- Take complete creative control of your images and...
- EASE OF USE — ultimate productivity with Nozzle...
Why Did We Like It?
First of all, let’s talk a bit about the inks, as this printer uses nine color inks to produce a wide gamut for better photos. The PRO-300 system includes a new matte black ink which enhances the black density while printing on media like fine art paper. Plus, the Chroma Optimizer prevents irregular reflection from providing smoother and more vivid photos on glossy and semi-gloss papers.
What’s more, this printer is designed to have an easy-to-use printing system that allows you to print photos quite easily. The L-COA PRO image processing engine makes this task even easier as it’s able to process large image data effortlessly.
This PRO-300 model even supports the Canon Professional Print and Layout (PPL) tool that works well with popular image editing software. So, you can easily adjust settings or formats for all photos, even if you are an amateur photographer or designer.
What Could’ve Been Better?
No doubt, this is the printer of choice for professional photographers due to its amazing print quality. However, our only gripe is the low availability of photo black ink on the market. To be on the safer side, we recommend stocking the ink, especially if you’re going to use the printer frequently.
- Easy to operate for first-time users
- Space-saving design
- Fast printing
- Supports top and rear feed
- Photo black ink can be hard to get
3. Epson WorkForce Pro Wide-Format Printer
Many people shy away from purchasing wide format printers due to the hefty price. But, that won’t be an issue with this Epson All-in-one printer as it has been priced quite affordably. It’s also a great entry-level wide format printer to have in the office for the versatility of copying and printing documents.
- Epson printing system is designed to be used...
- High-speed wide-format printing up to 13" x 19"...
Why Did We Like It?
The first thing we want to highlight in this printer is its fast printing speed of 25 black or 12 ISO color ppm. It’s due to the PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, which lets the printer start without needing to warm up. So, there’s practically no wait time, and the first page comes out within seconds of sending it to print.
Another feature we really liked was the quality of photos printed by this Epson WorkForce printer, as it’s comparable to the high-end models. The color accuracy of DURABrite Ultra pigment inks and dot placement is excellent for printing clear photos on varied sheet sizes.
Moreover, this printer has a 4.3-inch color touch display and an easy-to-navigate control panel for trouble-free operation. And the Smart Panel App lets you wirelessly operate the print commands right from your phone for easy printing.
What Could’ve Been Better?
Overall, we really like the performance and affordability of this wide-format printer. But, we do think that setting it up can be a bit confusing for those who will be using a heavy-duty printer for the first time. It even takes a while to establish a wireless connection for proper hassle-free printing.
- Good for multipurpose usage
- Fast print speed
- Large capacity sheet tray
- Affordable
- Setup can be a bit confusing
4. Canon ImagePROGRAF TA-20 Large Format Printer
Are you planning to open a business that requires high-volume printing? If so, this large format printer from Canon might become your next best friend due to its high performance and excellent printing quality. The brand especially suggests the printer for offices and small businesses to leverage their printing needs due to its flexible design.
- Print 104 24x36 posters per hour (31 Sec/ D sized...
- Wireless printing
Why Did We Like It?
Compared to some of the other printers we have checked, this one stood out for its ink utilization and accuracy. The 55 ml ink tanks hold enough ink to last several printing sessions. Moreover, the printer is programmed to consume less ink when printing on smaller media. And the Canon LUCIA TD ink used in it produces exceptional color representations to match the actual photos.
Besides, its innovative imaging technology lets you achieve custom borderless printing on rolls up to 24 inches with precision to waste less paper.
This is also one of the most user-friendly large-format printers we have seen on the market, as it eliminates the need for complicated control. It has a 3-inch color touchscreen interface with proper on-screen visibility to control the settings without much hassle.
What Could’ve Been Better?
One of the first things we noticed about this printer was that it’s pretty heavy. Even though it has a compact body, moving this printer between locations can be a problem. So, if you’re planning to get this printer, clear out a permanent space to avoid needing to move it any further.
- Great for printing businesses
- Easy setup
- Printing on a roll is hassle-free
- Fewer media wastage
- Quite heavy
5. HP OfficeJet Pro Wide Format All-in-One Printer
Those with a small office often think that they will never be able to reap the benefits of wide-format printing. However, this all-in-one wide format printer from HP comes as an excellent option with its business-ready design. It’s also pretty compact, so you wouldn’t need to make additional space to accommodate the printer in your office.
- Main functions of this all-in-one wide-format...
- The power of your printer in the palm of your...
Why Did We Like It?
At times, you may not be looking for the fanciest printers found in professional studios. This all-in-one HP wide format printer comes with most of the practical features you need to print quality photos and color documents. It can even process two-sided scanning to copy and print documents in no time.
However, what we liked the most was its ability to print on varied paper sizes. This printer supports printing on papers up to 11 inches by 17 inches which is decent for small to medium posters and marketing materials.
Other than that, we also liked the paper capacity of this printer as it has two input trays, each holding up to 250 sheets. So, you can print several documents or photos at once without worrying about running out of media.
What Could’ve Been Better?
To be honest, we really like the excellent output quality of this all-in-one wide format printer. But, we did find it to be a bit more expensive than other similar models available on the market. The prices add up even more when considering the regular ink cost required for printing hundreds of photos or documents.
- Excellent print quality
- Bright photo ink colors
- Can handle high volume printing
- Fast two-sided printing
- Expensive
6. Canon ImagePROGRAF PRO-1000 Professional Photographic Printer
Next up, we have another Canon Imageprograf printer that has revolutionized the market with its highest-quality printing. It’s especially recommended for professional photographers who want to invest a bit more to get improved color reproduction. At the same time, the printer maintains a fast printing speed, unlike many other large-format printers.
- Anti-Clogging Technology: The Fine print head...
- Air Feeding System: The Canon Air Feeding System...
Why Did We Like It?
When it comes to printing photographs, most people settle for whatever a printer offers as they can’t expect the results to be at par with photos of digital cameras. We are happy to say that the print quality of this Canon Imageprograf photographic printer comes pretty close, thanks to its Lucia Pro ink system made up of twelve printer cartridges.
You can really see the difference in the black and shadow areas due to the wide color gamut. The special black inks help get a crisp and properly graded image, while the added Chroma Optimizer reduces too much light reflection even on glossy photo paper. That’s why this printer is also recommended for producing monochrome prints.
Another notable feature is the anti-clogging technology which delivers ink through a tubular delivery system. This helps speed up printing by detecting any clog in the nozzles and replacing it with a backup.
What Could’ve Been Better?
We want to clarify that the price may not be a drawback for everyone based on the expectations they have from a large format printer. But, this Canon printer is certainly not suitable for those who don’t require a professional quality printer. Plus, the twelve ink cartridges add up to the regular maintenance cost.
- Prints the deepest and darkest blacks
- Hassle-free paper feeding
- Low noise
- Fast printing
- Quite expensive
7. Epson Expression Photo XP-970 All-In-One Photo Printer
Epson has been the primary brand of choice for many people when it comes to printers. This Epson Expression Photo all-in-one printer specializes in photo printing and everyday document printing to provide it with versatility. If you’re tired of always running to the print shop, this is the perfect printer for your home office.
- Epson printing system is specifically designed to...
- Max Printspeed Black White: 8.5
Why Did We Like It?
First of all, what stood out about this printer was its professional print quality. Unlike many other printers with a similar budget, this printer runs without clogs, even when printing larger photos. The Claria Photo HD inks provide a smooth finish with proper gradations and represent accurate skin tones.
This device has been built for convenience, so you won’t have much trouble operating it even if you’re new to using large-format printers. Besides, the large touch screen and wireless printing options make the process effortless.
One more key feature we would like to talk about is the efficient scanning capacity of this printer. The fold-over scan lid is quite helpful in holding down the document without needing to apply any pressure, leading to uniform scans.
What Could’ve Been Better?
While going through the reviews for this printer, a common complaint we came across was to do with the high ink consumption. It’s especially faced by those who frequently need to print large photos. So, you may need to think about the high ink requirement and its cost before purchasing this printer.
- Compact size
- Prints well on specialty paper
- Easy to operate
- Wifi connects effortlessly
- High ink consumption
8. Epson Expression Photo HD Wide Format Printer
Are you looking for a wide-format printer with a compact design that easily fits your small office? If yes, check out this printer from Epson that uses the best quality Epson inks to print ultra HD quality photos. And even after having a fairly large footprint, it weighs just 18.7 pounds.
- Epson printing system is designed to be used...
- Professional ultra HD photo quality get brilliant...
Why Did We Like It?
Look no more if you’ve been searching for the best wide format printer, as this Epson Expression device comes with most features you expect from a printer. It can print borderless photos up to 13 inches by 19 inches without damaging the Ultra HD quality. Plus, the printer deals with thicker or artist-quality paper pretty well and prints without creating creases or uneven lines.
The brilliance of the photos comes from the Claria Photo HD Inks to achieve the wide color gamut. This printer utilizes newly launched gray and red ink colors, which help to enhance the prints. We especially like the gray ink as it improves the highlights and shadows in monochrome prints.
What Could’ve Been Better?
One of the only things that could have been better about this print is the setup instructions. You may need to read through them several times and even watch some videos before figuring out how to complete the setup. We recommend contacting the customer support of a brand if you get too confused during the process.
- Ultra HD quality photo prints
- Low sound level
- Prints on cardstock without stopping
- Compact design
- Setting it up may take time
Benefits of Using Large Format Printers
Large format printers have become increasingly popular for a wide variety of applications, from fine art prints to engineering documents. They are the perfect printer for photographers and other artists who want to print their work in vibrant colors and large sizes.
With a large format printer, you are able to print large-scale products and services that require detailed precision for a professional look. The quality of large format prints is also excellent, making it easy to choose one for any print job.
Large format printers offer a great feature when it comes to printing fine art prints. If you are an artist who wants to sell fine art prints, then choosing a large format printer is the way to go.
Large format printers specialize in photography and can produce prints that are true to the original image with brilliant color accuracy. Additionally, they can also be used to create documents and photos with vibrant colors at a much larger size than what is possible with other printers. All in all, large format printers are the perfect choice for any artist or business looking for high-quality prints.
Types of Large Format Printers
Large format printers are designed to handle a variety of printing tasks, from printing high-quality photographs to creating large banners or signs. There are several types of large format printers available, each with its own unique features and capabilities.
In this section, we’ll take a closer look at five of the most popular types of large format printers: Aqueous inkjet printers, Solvent inkjet printers, UV-curable inkjet printers, Dye-sublimation printers, and Latex inkjet printers.
1. Aqueous Inkjet Printers
Aqueous inkjet printers use water-based inks to produce high-quality prints. These printers are known for their vibrant, accurate colors and ability to produce sharp, detailed images.
The print head of an aqueous inkjet printer is capable of producing microscopic droplets of ink, allowing for fine details to be captured.
The feeder on these printers can handle both rolls of paper and individual sheets, giving you the flexibility to print one sheet at a time or many in a single run. The page yield of an aqueous inkjet printer is typically high, making it a cost-effective option for high-volume printing.
Advantages:
- Vibrant, accurate colors
- Sharp, detailed images
- High page yield
- Can handle rolls of paper and individual sheets
- Cost-effective for high-volume printing
Drawbacks:
- Can be more expensive upfront
- May require more maintenance than other types of printers
- Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot absorb water-based inks
2. Solvent Inkjet Printers
Solvent inkjet printers use inks that are based on solvents, making them a good choice for printing on a variety of materials, including vinyl, banners, and other materials that are not absorbent.
Solvent inkjet printers are also known for their durability and resistance to fading and weathering, making them a popular choice for outdoor signage and banners.
The feeder on these printers can handle rolls of paper, allowing you to print multiple pages at once, and the print head is capable of producing high-quality images at a fast pace.
Advantages:
- Good for printing on a variety of materials, including vinyl and banners
- Durable and resistant to fading and weathering
- Can handle rolls of paper
- Fast printing speed
Drawbacks:
- Can produce a strong odor
- Not ideal for printing fine details or photographs
- May require more maintenance than other types of printers
3. UV-curable Inkjet Printers
UV-curable inkjet printers use inks that are cured by exposure to ultraviolet light, producing a durable and long-lasting print. These printers are a good choice for printing on materials that are sensitive to heat, as the curing process does not generate heat.
The print head on a UV-curable inkjet printer is capable of producing fine details, making it a good choice for printing photographs and other high-quality images. The feeder on these printers can handle rolls of paper, allowing you to print multiple pages at once, and the quality is excellent.
Advantages:
- Durable and long-lasting prints
- Good for printing on materials that are sensitive to heat
- Capable of producing fine details
- Can handle rolls of paper
- Excellent print quality
Drawbacks:
- Can be more expensive upfront
- May require more maintenance than other types of printers
- Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot withstand UV light
4. Dye-sublimation Printers
Dye-sublimation printers use a heat transfer process to produce high-quality prints. The dye is transferred from a ribbon to the paper, producing a vivid, accurate image. These printers are often used for printing photographs, as the colors are lifelike and the images are sharp and detailed.
The print head of a dye-sublimation printer is capable of producing high-quality images at a fast pace, making it a good choice for high-volume printing. The feeder on these printers can handle rolls of paper, allowing you to print multiple pages at once, and the quality is excellent.
Advantages:
- Vivid, accurate colors
- Sharp and detailed images
- Fast printing speed
- Good for high-volume printing
- Can handle rolls of paper
- Excellent print quality
Drawbacks:
- Can be more expensive upfront
- Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot withstand high temperatures
- May require more maintenance than other types of printers
5. Latex Inkjet Printers
Latex inkjet printers use water-based inks that are cured by exposure to heat, producing a durable and long-lasting print. These printers are often used for printing on a variety of materials, including banners, wallpaper, and fabrics.
The print head of a latex inkjet printer is capable of producing high-quality images, and the feeder can handle both rolls of paper and individual sheets, giving you the flexibility to print one sheet at a time or many in a single run. The quality is excellent, and the printer is capable of producing fast, high-volume printing.
Advantages:
- Durable and long-lasting prints
- Good for printing on a variety of materials
- Capable of producing high-quality images
- Can handle rolls of paper and individual sheets
- Excellent print quality
- Fast printing speed
Drawbacks:
- Can be more expensive upfront
- May require more maintenance than other types of printers
- Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot withstand heat
The type of large format printer you choose will depend on the specific needs of your project. Whether you’re looking for a printer that can print high-quality photographs or a printer that can handle high-volume printing, there is a large format printer that is perfect for you.
The printer you choose should also allow you to switch between different materials, and the printer should have a feeder that can handle rolls of paper or individual sheets, depending on your needs. For home studios or for those looking for high-quality photo output, the choice of a large format printer is crucial and should be made with care.
Factors to Consider When Choosing a Large Format Printer
Choosing a large format printer can be a challenging task, as there are many factors to consider. A large format printer allows you to create high-quality prints with larger dimensions than a standard desktop printer.
There are several types of large format printers on the market, including photo printers and format printers. When choosing a large format printer, it is important to consider print quality, print speed, media compatibility, ease of use, maintenance requirements, and cost.
A. Print Quality
Print quality is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a large format printer. It is crucial to ensure that the printer produces high-quality prints with accurate colors, sharp resolution, and long-lasting prints.
1. Resolution
The resolution of the printer is measured in DPI (dots per inch). A higher DPI value means that the print will have more detail and will look sharper. A large format printer should have a minimum resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, which is suitable for most applications.
2. Color accuracy
Color accuracy is important when printing images and other graphics. A large format printer should have an accurate color gamut that can produce the correct shades and tones of the image. It’s important to check the printer’s color accuracy specifications before purchasing.
3. Print longevity
Print longevity refers to how long the print will last without fading or yellowing. The longevity of the print depends on the type of ink used and the paper quality. A large format printer should use pigment-based inks that have a long lifespan and are resistant to fading and yellowing.
B. Print Speed
Print speed is another important factor to consider when choosing a large format printer. It is important to know how many pages per minute the printer can produce, as this will determine how long it will take to complete a print job. Faster printers are more efficient and can save time, especially for large print jobs.
C. Media Compatibility
Media compatibility is important when choosing a large format printer, as not all printers can handle all types of media. Some printers can only handle roll paper, while others can handle various types of media, such as canvas, vinyl, and photo paper. It’s important to choose a printer that is compatible with the type of media you want to use.
D. Ease of use
Ease of use is another important factor to consider when choosing a large format printer. A printer that is easy to use and set up will save you time and hassle. The printer should also be easy to maintain, with clear instructions on how to replace ink cartridges and perform other maintenance tasks.
E. Maintenance Requirements
Maintenance requirements are also important when choosing a large format printer. The printer should have low maintenance requirements, with easily accessible parts and clear instructions for performing maintenance tasks. The cost of ink and consumables should also be considered, as this can add up over time.
F. Ink Cost and Availability
One of the aspects often overlooked by buyers is the ink that goes into the printer. Most manufacturers fit new printers with trial ink cartridges that won’t last long. So, you’ll invariably need to get a full refill to use when the previous one gets over.
Note that most printers use inks made by the brand for that specific model or series. There’s no way you can use third-party ink as it will void the warranty and may even damage the printer.
Whenever you’re buying a printer, make sure to check the cost of ink cartridges produced by the same manufacturer. If you’re getting a heavy-duty printer, then the ink costs are going to be considerably higher.
Moreover, the ink costs may vary based on the frequency of use. If you use a printer daily to print color-heavy and large documents or photos, the ink will get consumed quickly. The good thing is that most brands specify the average number of pages that can be printed with a single full refill.
G. Cost
Cost is another important factor to consider when choosing a large format printer. The initial investment for a large format printer can be substantial, so it’s important to consider the long-term costs, including the cost of ink and consumables. Printer also have varying costs for ink cartridges, with some printers being more expensive to maintain than others. It’s important to choose a printer that fits within your budget and provides good value for the cost.
Tips for Operating and Maintaining a Large Format Printer
A large format printer is an essential tool for many businesses and organizations, particularly in the graphics and printing industries. It is crucial to properly operate and maintain these printers to ensure they function optimally, produce high-quality prints, and have a long lifespan. This guide provides tips on how to properly set up, clean, store, and troubleshoot a large format printer.
A. Proper setup and installation
Before starting to use your large format printer, it is important to properly set it up and install it. This includes unboxing the printer, setting it up in a well-ventilated space, and connecting it to a power source. It is also important to install the appropriate drivers and software for the printer to ensure it works properly with your computer.
Additionally, ensure that the print head and ink cartridges are properly installed and aligned. Improper installation can result in poor print quality, clogged print heads, and wasted ink. It is also recommended to perform a test print to verify that the printer is functioning properly before starting any large print jobs.
B. Regular cleaning and maintenance
Regular cleaning and maintenance are crucial to ensure the longevity and optimal functioning of your large format printer. This includes cleaning the print head, wiping down the exterior of the printer, and regularly checking for any signs of wear and tear. It is also important to perform regular maintenance checks, such as checking for clogged ink cartridges and replacing them if necessary.
To prevent clogging, it is recommended to use the printer regularly and avoid letting it sit idle for long periods of time. If you are not using the printer for an extended period, it is also recommended to perform a deep cleaning to prevent ink from drying in the print head.
C. Storage and handling of print media
Proper storage and handling of print media are important to ensure the longevity and quality of your prints. This includes storing your print media in a cool, dry place and avoiding exposing it to direct sunlight or extreme temperatures.
When handling print media, it is important to avoid touching the surface of the media, as this can leave fingerprints or other marks that can affect the quality of your prints. It is also recommended to use gloves when handling delicate media, such as fine art paper, to prevent damage.
D. Troubleshooting common issues
Despite proper maintenance, there may still be times when your large format printer experiences issues. Some common issues include poor print quality, clogged print heads, and misaligned ink cartridges.
To troubleshoot these issues, it is recommended to check the printer’s manual for specific instructions and to regularly perform maintenance checks. In some cases, it may be necessary to seek the help of a professional printer technician. It is also important to regularly check for software updates and to keep your printer’s software and drivers up to date to prevent compatibility issues.
FAQ
Q: What can you print using a large format printer?
People are often in a dilemma about what is the actual use of a large or wide format printer. It’s often used by professionals like architects or designers who need to print on large media. However, these large printers can be used for varied purposes as they can print on both small and large media.
Nevertheless, the most common use includes creating posters, architectural blueprints, maps, banners, and large borderless photos. Most compact large format printers will let you print on a media with a width of 13 inches to 24 inches.
Q: Why do some photographers prefer large or wide format printers?
While thinking about printing photos, we mainly consider the small or medium images that go in our albums. But, that might not be true for all instances, as some photographers like to take extensive pictures, which can only be justified by large format printing. This form of printing also allows borderless photo printing without compromising the proportions of the actual composition.
Other than that, professional photographers may prefer large format printers due to their capability of printing on different types of paper, including thick fine art paper or glossy paper. Another point to highlight is the high image quality provided by these prints due to the advanced technology and the use of varied ink cartridges.
Lastly, we also found that large format printers are often tweaked to have better software and interfaces that work well with the design platforms used by professional photographers.
Verdict
Well, that’s everything we had to tell you about choosing the best large-format printers available on the market right now. We hope that our suggestions will help you pick the right printer to get high-quality photo prints.
Among our recommendations, we will suggest the HP DesignJet large format printer to the architects and designers looking for a premium device that produces error-free lines with efficient color accuracy. It’s also an eco-friendly initiative by HP as the printer has up to 30% recycled plastic in its body.
In comparison, the Canon ImagePROGRAF PRO-300 wide format printer is the perfect choice for those looking to primarily print photographs of varied sizes. You can also safely pick any other product mentioned in our list as they are just as efficient, if not more.
The canon pixma pro is NOT compatible with windows 10. Users will have an incredibly difficult time trying, probably unsuccessfully, to get decent prints with this printer. Just want to add that for anyone who is thinking about getting this one! I spent 3 hrs trouble shooting before I packed it back up. I got one thing to print and the printer ripped the corner of the print, as well as leaving track marks on the paper and a pool of ink at the top. I would not recommend this to anyone. The last driver update was 2016. Old software for an older printer