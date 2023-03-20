Tired of running to the nearest print shop to get your technical diagrams printed? If yes, then you aren’t alone!

Most printers available at home or in offices cannot print high-quality large-format drawings, brochures, or posters. This leads to people needing to seek out professional printers, which makes getting the prints tedious and costly.

An easy way to solve this issue can be to get large format printers instead of the flimsy models that are unfit for high-quality printing. These specialized printers are equipped with premium colors and a high-resolution output to make your prints stand out. They can also print on larger media, making the printers useful for professional work.

8 Best Large Format Printers

Picking a large format printer can be challenging, especially if it’s your first time buying a high-end printer. To help you out, we have narrowed down a list of the best large format printers. Here is the list for the 8 best large format printers you can choose from.

First of all, let’s start with the HP DesignJet T210 Printer, which has been a trusted device for architects and designers for a long time. It’s a large format plotter that lets you render accurate and crisp lines on large sheets or rolls without worrying about missed spots. So, let’s check out its features.

Why Did We Like It?

The foremost aspect that attracted us has to be the modern design. This printer is the right choice for those looking to be more eco-conscious as HP tries to use up to 30% recycled plastic during manufacturing.

What really makes this a worthwhile printer is the high-efficiency printing that produces error-free lines, thanks to the use of HP Bright Office Inks. Along with 31% more line accuracy, the inks provide up to 65% more gamut for better color printing, making the printer quite versatile. And the best part is that this printer requires almost 95% less ink for maintenance compared to other models.

Another thing we would like to mention is the superior connectivity of this printer made possible by the Gigabit Ethernet and the latest Wi-Fi. You can simply use the HP Smart app to share files with the printer from anywhere using your smartphone, computer, or tablet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, this is one of the best large format plotters currently available on the market. But we would have liked it even better if HP had included a stand to accommodate its fairly large body. So, you will need to make ample space on a table to fit the 40-inch footprint of this printer.

Pros Modern design

Easy connectivity

Ink cartridges are long-lasting

Seamless printing software Cons Doesn’t include a stand

Are you looking forward to buying one of the best wide format printers? If yes, check out this compact yet powerful professional inkjet printer from Canon that makes printing photographs a breeze. And it supports various sheet sizes, including custom inputs, so you’ll never need to use another printer again.

Sale Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-300 Wireless Color Wide-Format Printer, Prints... Take complete creative control of your images and...

EASE OF USE — ultimate productivity with Nozzle...

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, let’s talk a bit about the inks, as this printer uses nine color inks to produce a wide gamut for better photos. The PRO-300 system includes a new matte black ink which enhances the black density while printing on media like fine art paper. Plus, the Chroma Optimizer prevents irregular reflection from providing smoother and more vivid photos on glossy and semi-gloss papers.

What’s more, this printer is designed to have an easy-to-use printing system that allows you to print photos quite easily. The L-COA PRO image processing engine makes this task even easier as it’s able to process large image data effortlessly.

This PRO-300 model even supports the Canon Professional Print and Layout (PPL) tool that works well with popular image editing software. So, you can easily adjust settings or formats for all photos, even if you are an amateur photographer or designer.

What Could’ve Been Better?

No doubt, this is the printer of choice for professional photographers due to its amazing print quality. However, our only gripe is the low availability of photo black ink on the market. To be on the safer side, we recommend stocking the ink, especially if you’re going to use the printer frequently.

Pros Easy to operate for first-time users

Space-saving design

Fast printing

Supports top and rear feed Cons Photo black ink can be hard to get

Many people shy away from purchasing wide format printers due to the hefty price. But, that won’t be an issue with this Epson All-in-one printer as it has been priced quite affordably. It’s also a great entry-level wide format printer to have in the office for the versatility of copying and printing documents.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing we want to highlight in this printer is its fast printing speed of 25 black or 12 ISO color ppm. It’s due to the PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, which lets the printer start without needing to warm up. So, there’s practically no wait time, and the first page comes out within seconds of sending it to print.

Another feature we really liked was the quality of photos printed by this Epson WorkForce printer, as it’s comparable to the high-end models. The color accuracy of DURABrite Ultra pigment inks and dot placement is excellent for printing clear photos on varied sheet sizes.

Moreover, this printer has a 4.3-inch color touch display and an easy-to-navigate control panel for trouble-free operation. And the Smart Panel App lets you wirelessly operate the print commands right from your phone for easy printing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we really like the performance and affordability of this wide-format printer. But, we do think that setting it up can be a bit confusing for those who will be using a heavy-duty printer for the first time. It even takes a while to establish a wireless connection for proper hassle-free printing.

Pros Good for multipurpose usage

Fast print speed

Large capacity sheet tray

Affordable Cons Setup can be a bit confusing

Are you planning to open a business that requires high-volume printing? If so, this large format printer from Canon might become your next best friend due to its high performance and excellent printing quality. The brand especially suggests the printer for offices and small businesses to leverage their printing needs due to its flexible design.

Why Did We Like It?

Compared to some of the other printers we have checked, this one stood out for its ink utilization and accuracy. The 55 ml ink tanks hold enough ink to last several printing sessions. Moreover, the printer is programmed to consume less ink when printing on smaller media. And the Canon LUCIA TD ink used in it produces exceptional color representations to match the actual photos.

Besides, its innovative imaging technology lets you achieve custom borderless printing on rolls up to 24 inches with precision to waste less paper.

This is also one of the most user-friendly large-format printers we have seen on the market, as it eliminates the need for complicated control. It has a 3-inch color touchscreen interface with proper on-screen visibility to control the settings without much hassle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the first things we noticed about this printer was that it’s pretty heavy. Even though it has a compact body, moving this printer between locations can be a problem. So, if you’re planning to get this printer, clear out a permanent space to avoid needing to move it any further.

Pros Great for printing businesses

Easy setup

Printing on a roll is hassle-free

Fewer media wastage Cons Quite heavy

Those with a small office often think that they will never be able to reap the benefits of wide-format printing. However, this all-in-one wide format printer from HP comes as an excellent option with its business-ready design. It’s also pretty compact, so you wouldn’t need to make additional space to accommodate the printer in your office.

Why Did We Like It?

At times, you may not be looking for the fanciest printers found in professional studios. This all-in-one HP wide format printer comes with most of the practical features you need to print quality photos and color documents. It can even process two-sided scanning to copy and print documents in no time.

However, what we liked the most was its ability to print on varied paper sizes. This printer supports printing on papers up to 11 inches by 17 inches which is decent for small to medium posters and marketing materials.

Other than that, we also liked the paper capacity of this printer as it has two input trays, each holding up to 250 sheets. So, you can print several documents or photos at once without worrying about running out of media.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, we really like the excellent output quality of this all-in-one wide format printer. But, we did find it to be a bit more expensive than other similar models available on the market. The prices add up even more when considering the regular ink cost required for printing hundreds of photos or documents.

Pros Excellent print quality

Bright photo ink colors

Can handle high volume printing

Fast two-sided printing Cons Expensive

Next up, we have another Canon Imageprograf printer that has revolutionized the market with its highest-quality printing. It’s especially recommended for professional photographers who want to invest a bit more to get improved color reproduction. At the same time, the printer maintains a fast printing speed, unlike many other large-format printers.

Sale Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 Professional Photographic Inkjet Printer,... Anti-Clogging Technology: The Fine print head...

Air Feeding System: The Canon Air Feeding System...

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to printing photographs, most people settle for whatever a printer offers as they can’t expect the results to be at par with photos of digital cameras. We are happy to say that the print quality of this Canon Imageprograf photographic printer comes pretty close, thanks to its Lucia Pro ink system made up of twelve printer cartridges.

You can really see the difference in the black and shadow areas due to the wide color gamut. The special black inks help get a crisp and properly graded image, while the added Chroma Optimizer reduces too much light reflection even on glossy photo paper. That’s why this printer is also recommended for producing monochrome prints.

Another notable feature is the anti-clogging technology which delivers ink through a tubular delivery system. This helps speed up printing by detecting any clog in the nozzles and replacing it with a backup.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We want to clarify that the price may not be a drawback for everyone based on the expectations they have from a large format printer. But, this Canon printer is certainly not suitable for those who don’t require a professional quality printer. Plus, the twelve ink cartridges add up to the regular maintenance cost.

Pros Prints the deepest and darkest blacks

Hassle-free paper feeding

Low noise

Fast printing Cons Quite expensive

Epson has been the primary brand of choice for many people when it comes to printers. This Epson Expression Photo all-in-one printer specializes in photo printing and everyday document printing to provide it with versatility. If you’re tired of always running to the print shop, this is the perfect printer for your home office.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, what stood out about this printer was its professional print quality. Unlike many other printers with a similar budget, this printer runs without clogs, even when printing larger photos. The Claria Photo HD inks provide a smooth finish with proper gradations and represent accurate skin tones.

This device has been built for convenience, so you won’t have much trouble operating it even if you’re new to using large-format printers. Besides, the large touch screen and wireless printing options make the process effortless.

One more key feature we would like to talk about is the efficient scanning capacity of this printer. The fold-over scan lid is quite helpful in holding down the document without needing to apply any pressure, leading to uniform scans.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While going through the reviews for this printer, a common complaint we came across was to do with the high ink consumption. It’s especially faced by those who frequently need to print large photos. So, you may need to think about the high ink requirement and its cost before purchasing this printer.

Pros Compact size

Prints well on specialty paper

Easy to operate

Wifi connects effortlessly Cons High ink consumption

Are you looking for a wide-format printer with a compact design that easily fits your small office? If yes, check out this printer from Epson that uses the best quality Epson inks to print ultra HD quality photos. And even after having a fairly large footprint, it weighs just 18.7 pounds.

Sale Epson Expression Photo HD XP-15000 Wireless Color Wide-Format Printer,... Epson printing system is designed to be used...

Professional ultra HD photo quality get brilliant...

Why Did We Like It?

Look no more if you’ve been searching for the best wide format printer, as this Epson Expression device comes with most features you expect from a printer. It can print borderless photos up to 13 inches by 19 inches without damaging the Ultra HD quality. Plus, the printer deals with thicker or artist-quality paper pretty well and prints without creating creases or uneven lines.

The brilliance of the photos comes from the Claria Photo HD Inks to achieve the wide color gamut. This printer utilizes newly launched gray and red ink colors, which help to enhance the prints. We especially like the gray ink as it improves the highlights and shadows in monochrome prints.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the only things that could have been better about this print is the setup instructions. You may need to read through them several times and even watch some videos before figuring out how to complete the setup. We recommend contacting the customer support of a brand if you get too confused during the process.

Pros Ultra HD quality photo prints

Low sound level

Prints on cardstock without stopping

Compact design Cons Setting it up may take time

Benefits of Using Large Format Printers

Large format printers have become increasingly popular for a wide variety of applications, from fine art prints to engineering documents. They are the perfect printer for photographers and other artists who want to print their work in vibrant colors and large sizes.

With a large format printer, you are able to print large-scale products and services that require detailed precision for a professional look. The quality of large format prints is also excellent, making it easy to choose one for any print job.

Large format printers offer a great feature when it comes to printing fine art prints. If you are an artist who wants to sell fine art prints, then choosing a large format printer is the way to go.

Large format printers specialize in photography and can produce prints that are true to the original image with brilliant color accuracy. Additionally, they can also be used to create documents and photos with vibrant colors at a much larger size than what is possible with other printers. All in all, large format printers are the perfect choice for any artist or business looking for high-quality prints.

Types of Large Format Printers

Large format printers are designed to handle a variety of printing tasks, from printing high-quality photographs to creating large banners or signs. There are several types of large format printers available, each with its own unique features and capabilities.

In this section, we’ll take a closer look at five of the most popular types of large format printers: Aqueous inkjet printers, Solvent inkjet printers, UV-curable inkjet printers, Dye-sublimation printers, and Latex inkjet printers.

1. Aqueous Inkjet Printers

Aqueous inkjet printers use water-based inks to produce high-quality prints. These printers are known for their vibrant, accurate colors and ability to produce sharp, detailed images.

The print head of an aqueous inkjet printer is capable of producing microscopic droplets of ink, allowing for fine details to be captured.

The feeder on these printers can handle both rolls of paper and individual sheets, giving you the flexibility to print one sheet at a time or many in a single run. The page yield of an aqueous inkjet printer is typically high, making it a cost-effective option for high-volume printing.

Advantages:

Vibrant, accurate colors

Sharp, detailed images

High page yield

Can handle rolls of paper and individual sheets

Cost-effective for high-volume printing

Drawbacks:

Can be more expensive upfront

May require more maintenance than other types of printers

Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot absorb water-based inks

2. Solvent Inkjet Printers

Solvent inkjet printers use inks that are based on solvents, making them a good choice for printing on a variety of materials, including vinyl, banners, and other materials that are not absorbent.

Solvent inkjet printers are also known for their durability and resistance to fading and weathering, making them a popular choice for outdoor signage and banners.

The feeder on these printers can handle rolls of paper, allowing you to print multiple pages at once, and the print head is capable of producing high-quality images at a fast pace.

Advantages:

Good for printing on a variety of materials, including vinyl and banners

Durable and resistant to fading and weathering

Can handle rolls of paper

Fast printing speed

Drawbacks:

Can produce a strong odor

Not ideal for printing fine details or photographs

May require more maintenance than other types of printers

3. UV-curable Inkjet Printers

UV-curable inkjet printers use inks that are cured by exposure to ultraviolet light, producing a durable and long-lasting print. These printers are a good choice for printing on materials that are sensitive to heat, as the curing process does not generate heat.

The print head on a UV-curable inkjet printer is capable of producing fine details, making it a good choice for printing photographs and other high-quality images. The feeder on these printers can handle rolls of paper, allowing you to print multiple pages at once, and the quality is excellent.

Advantages:

Durable and long-lasting prints

Good for printing on materials that are sensitive to heat

Capable of producing fine details

Can handle rolls of paper

Excellent print quality

Drawbacks:

Can be more expensive upfront

May require more maintenance than other types of printers

Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot withstand UV light

4. Dye-sublimation Printers

Dye-sublimation printers use a heat transfer process to produce high-quality prints. The dye is transferred from a ribbon to the paper, producing a vivid, accurate image. These printers are often used for printing photographs, as the colors are lifelike and the images are sharp and detailed.

The print head of a dye-sublimation printer is capable of producing high-quality images at a fast pace, making it a good choice for high-volume printing. The feeder on these printers can handle rolls of paper, allowing you to print multiple pages at once, and the quality is excellent.

Advantages:

Vivid, accurate colors

Sharp and detailed images

Fast printing speed

Good for high-volume printing

Can handle rolls of paper

Excellent print quality

Drawbacks:

Can be more expensive upfront

Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot withstand high temperatures

May require more maintenance than other types of printers

5. Latex Inkjet Printers

Latex inkjet printers use water-based inks that are cured by exposure to heat, producing a durable and long-lasting print. These printers are often used for printing on a variety of materials, including banners, wallpaper, and fabrics.

The print head of a latex inkjet printer is capable of producing high-quality images, and the feeder can handle both rolls of paper and individual sheets, giving you the flexibility to print one sheet at a time or many in a single run. The quality is excellent, and the printer is capable of producing fast, high-volume printing.

Advantages:

Durable and long-lasting prints

Good for printing on a variety of materials

Capable of producing high-quality images

Can handle rolls of paper and individual sheets

Excellent print quality

Fast printing speed

Drawbacks:

Can be more expensive upfront

May require more maintenance than other types of printers

Not ideal for printing on materials that cannot withstand heat

The type of large format printer you choose will depend on the specific needs of your project. Whether you’re looking for a printer that can print high-quality photographs or a printer that can handle high-volume printing, there is a large format printer that is perfect for you.

The printer you choose should also allow you to switch between different materials, and the printer should have a feeder that can handle rolls of paper or individual sheets, depending on your needs. For home studios or for those looking for high-quality photo output, the choice of a large format printer is crucial and should be made with care.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Large Format Printer

Choosing a large format printer can be a challenging task, as there are many factors to consider. A large format printer allows you to create high-quality prints with larger dimensions than a standard desktop printer.

There are several types of large format printers on the market, including photo printers and format printers. When choosing a large format printer, it is important to consider print quality, print speed, media compatibility, ease of use, maintenance requirements, and cost.

A. Print Quality

Print quality is one of the most important factors to consider when choosing a large format printer. It is crucial to ensure that the printer produces high-quality prints with accurate colors, sharp resolution, and long-lasting prints.

1. Resolution

The resolution of the printer is measured in DPI (dots per inch). A higher DPI value means that the print will have more detail and will look sharper. A large format printer should have a minimum resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, which is suitable for most applications.

2. Color accuracy

Color accuracy is important when printing images and other graphics. A large format printer should have an accurate color gamut that can produce the correct shades and tones of the image. It’s important to check the printer’s color accuracy specifications before purchasing.

3. Print longevity

Print longevity refers to how long the print will last without fading or yellowing. The longevity of the print depends on the type of ink used and the paper quality. A large format printer should use pigment-based inks that have a long lifespan and are resistant to fading and yellowing.

B. Print Speed

Print speed is another important factor to consider when choosing a large format printer. It is important to know how many pages per minute the printer can produce, as this will determine how long it will take to complete a print job. Faster printers are more efficient and can save time, especially for large print jobs.

C. Media Compatibility

Media compatibility is important when choosing a large format printer, as not all printers can handle all types of media. Some printers can only handle roll paper, while others can handle various types of media, such as canvas, vinyl, and photo paper. It’s important to choose a printer that is compatible with the type of media you want to use.

D. Ease of use

Ease of use is another important factor to consider when choosing a large format printer. A printer that is easy to use and set up will save you time and hassle. The printer should also be easy to maintain, with clear instructions on how to replace ink cartridges and perform other maintenance tasks.

E. Maintenance Requirements

Maintenance requirements are also important when choosing a large format printer. The printer should have low maintenance requirements, with easily accessible parts and clear instructions for performing maintenance tasks. The cost of ink and consumables should also be considered, as this can add up over time.

F. Ink Cost and Availability

One of the aspects often overlooked by buyers is the ink that goes into the printer. Most manufacturers fit new printers with trial ink cartridges that won’t last long. So, you’ll invariably need to get a full refill to use when the previous one gets over.

Note that most printers use inks made by the brand for that specific model or series. There’s no way you can use third-party ink as it will void the warranty and may even damage the printer.

Whenever you’re buying a printer, make sure to check the cost of ink cartridges produced by the same manufacturer. If you’re getting a heavy-duty printer, then the ink costs are going to be considerably higher.

Moreover, the ink costs may vary based on the frequency of use. If you use a printer daily to print color-heavy and large documents or photos, the ink will get consumed quickly. The good thing is that most brands specify the average number of pages that can be printed with a single full refill.

G. Cost

Cost is another important factor to consider when choosing a large format printer. The initial investment for a large format printer can be substantial, so it’s important to consider the long-term costs, including the cost of ink and consumables. Printer also have varying costs for ink cartridges, with some printers being more expensive to maintain than others. It’s important to choose a printer that fits within your budget and provides good value for the cost.

Tips for Operating and Maintaining a Large Format Printer

A large format printer is an essential tool for many businesses and organizations, particularly in the graphics and printing industries. It is crucial to properly operate and maintain these printers to ensure they function optimally, produce high-quality prints, and have a long lifespan. This guide provides tips on how to properly set up, clean, store, and troubleshoot a large format printer.

A. Proper setup and installation

Before starting to use your large format printer, it is important to properly set it up and install it. This includes unboxing the printer, setting it up in a well-ventilated space, and connecting it to a power source. It is also important to install the appropriate drivers and software for the printer to ensure it works properly with your computer.

Additionally, ensure that the print head and ink cartridges are properly installed and aligned. Improper installation can result in poor print quality, clogged print heads, and wasted ink. It is also recommended to perform a test print to verify that the printer is functioning properly before starting any large print jobs.

B. Regular cleaning and maintenance

Regular cleaning and maintenance are crucial to ensure the longevity and optimal functioning of your large format printer. This includes cleaning the print head, wiping down the exterior of the printer, and regularly checking for any signs of wear and tear. It is also important to perform regular maintenance checks, such as checking for clogged ink cartridges and replacing them if necessary.

To prevent clogging, it is recommended to use the printer regularly and avoid letting it sit idle for long periods of time. If you are not using the printer for an extended period, it is also recommended to perform a deep cleaning to prevent ink from drying in the print head.

C. Storage and handling of print media

Proper storage and handling of print media are important to ensure the longevity and quality of your prints. This includes storing your print media in a cool, dry place and avoiding exposing it to direct sunlight or extreme temperatures.

When handling print media, it is important to avoid touching the surface of the media, as this can leave fingerprints or other marks that can affect the quality of your prints. It is also recommended to use gloves when handling delicate media, such as fine art paper, to prevent damage.

D. Troubleshooting common issues

Despite proper maintenance, there may still be times when your large format printer experiences issues. Some common issues include poor print quality, clogged print heads, and misaligned ink cartridges.

To troubleshoot these issues, it is recommended to check the printer’s manual for specific instructions and to regularly perform maintenance checks. In some cases, it may be necessary to seek the help of a professional printer technician. It is also important to regularly check for software updates and to keep your printer’s software and drivers up to date to prevent compatibility issues.

FAQ

Q: What can you print using a large format printer? People are often in a dilemma about what is the actual use of a large or wide format printer. It’s often used by professionals like architects or designers who need to print on large media. However, these large printers can be used for varied purposes as they can print on both small and large media. Nevertheless, the most common use includes creating posters, architectural blueprints, maps, banners, and large borderless photos. Most compact large format printers will let you print on a media with a width of 13 inches to 24 inches. Q: Why do some photographers prefer large or wide format printers? While thinking about printing photos, we mainly consider the small or medium images that go in our albums. But, that might not be true for all instances, as some photographers like to take extensive pictures, which can only be justified by large format printing. This form of printing also allows borderless photo printing without compromising the proportions of the actual composition. Other than that, professional photographers may prefer large format printers due to their capability of printing on different types of paper, including thick fine art paper or glossy paper. Another point to highlight is the high image quality provided by these prints due to the advanced technology and the use of varied ink cartridges. Lastly, we also found that large format printers are often tweaked to have better software and interfaces that work well with the design platforms used by professional photographers.

Verdict

Well, that’s everything we had to tell you about choosing the best large-format printers available on the market right now. We hope that our suggestions will help you pick the right printer to get high-quality photo prints.

Among our recommendations, we will suggest the HP DesignJet large format printer to the architects and designers looking for a premium device that produces error-free lines with efficient color accuracy. It’s also an eco-friendly initiative by HP as the printer has up to 30% recycled plastic in its body.

In comparison, the Canon ImagePROGRAF PRO-300 wide format printer is the perfect choice for those looking to primarily print photographs of varied sizes. You can also safely pick any other product mentioned in our list as they are just as efficient, if not more.

Related Articles

13 Best Printers For Cardstock

13 Best Printer For Screen Printing Transparencies

The Best Websites to Get Your Art Framed Online

7 Best Color Thermal Label Printer

12 Best Thermal Shipping Label Printer

9 Best Label Makers

10 Best Ink Tank Printers