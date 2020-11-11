Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you’re planning to build a sustainable career in the construction industry brick by brick, the fundamental necessity is to lay a strong foundation.

The construction industry is evolving overnight, and the credits go to incredible technologies such as home builder software programs. If you’re looking forward to kickstarting your career or upgrading your business, you’d need to go with the flow.

So, why do you need a software builder software program? The answer is simple – greater efficiency, along with a host of other features. These programs make project management look like a walk in the park, to begin with. That said, the real question here should be – which software should you opt for?

Don’t worry, here’s a list of the top 13 home building software programs that can help you manage construction projects better. Also, check out our FAQ section to clear any doubts.

Now, without any further ado, let’s get down to business!

Right off the bat, ProCore technologies is currently one of the top home builder software programs to look out for. If you’re searching for an all-in-one program that helps you manage your resources, financials, and projects, this software should be your go-to option. Let’s check out its key features!

Why Did We Like It?

It’s not every day that you come across an incredible software program that helps you ace construction projects through a collaborative approach. ProCore is an excellent choice for beginner professionals, mainly because of its ease of use, despite being an integrated CPM software program. At such a cost-effective rate, it stands out as a no-brainer for startups.

One of the best features of ProCore is how it makes managing approval workflows look effortless, which isn’t the case with most of its peers in the segment. In fact, it allows you to conduct step-by-step approvals, which is highly necessary for teams. This way, you can quickly get approvals from architects, project managers, and engineers, resulting in fewer design alterations.

We’re also quite impressed by how easily it allows you to share documents, which is, again, a highly advantageous feature for managing teams more efficiently. You can even take it further and save the files in the software itself, making it easier for the subordinates to access. Not only that, but you can also access the project directory to find and save team member information.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Performance-wise, this program had indeed surpassed our expectations. However, it still comes with a few itsy-bitsy flaws, one of which is the excessive time it takes to respond. This minor glitch makes it challenging to operate the program when the internet connection isn’t working optimally.



Pros A cost-effective option for startups

Makes team management easier

Effortless to share/access documents

Saves subordinate information Cons It takes time to respond

Buildertrend is quite a segment-leading home builder software program that helps you manage construction projects on the go. What makes it an excellent choice for busy professionals are its unique features such as project planning, estimation, subcontractor scheduling, and customer management. But does it serve your needs? Let’s find out!

Why Did We Like It?

First, it’s fantastic how this program manages to offer an extremely high-end interface without being overly complicated to use. Instead, it comes off to be quite a user-friendly software program, making it easier for workers with minimal technical knowledge to operate it with precision. Compared to our previous pick, it also doesn’t take a longer time to respond, enhancing the overall ease of use.

Furthermore, we especially liked how intricately this program takes care of construction management’s broader aspects. In fact, you get the best-in-class subcontractor PO management platform, which helps schedule and execute subcontractor payments without delay.

Other than that, its customer management capabilities are also quite impressive, which makes organizing your business and projects a little easier. It allows the customers to view the overall project-related expenses, saving time, and enhancing the cash flow.

It also comes with a host of add-on features, one of which is the segment-leading material selection feature. This feature helps minimize the organizational glitch of project remodeling, enabling you to achieve precision within a short period.

What Could’ve Been Better?

First and foremost, it may not seem like a feasible option for many customers because of its high price. Other than that, although it’s an entertaining and easy-to-use program, the CRM section feels a little outdated.



Pros Quite user-friendly

Customer management section

Greater efficiency

Subcontractor scheduling Cons Comparatively expensive

Boasting a customer base of more than 40,000 active users across the globe, CoConstruct is rapidly emerging as the next big management software in the construction industry. It redefines ultra-smart technology with an additional mobile application that makes it twice as easy to keep track of your projects, teams, and clients. Let’s take an in-depth look at its features!

Why Did We Like It?

CoConstruct is an appropriate choice for those searching for an all-action web-based project management software that helps manage the day-to-day operations with precision. As the name implies, it’s an efficient program to address the projects being handled by a collaborative approach. In fact, the versatile interface makes it easier for builders and remodelers to stay in sync.

Furthermore, we’re also very impressed by how this program integrates both customer and contract management efficiently for an excellent project plan and progress. Here, you can easily schedule approvals or payments related to the subcontractors. It saves time wasted on discussing privately through highly advanced planning and programming.

Besides, the clients can also get 24×7 access to the finance-related info related to the construction project. The expense tracking feature helps keep the capital investments in check, thus, giving you more time to focus on the project modeling and construction progress. With such enhanced communication and document sharing capabilities, it’s the ideal management software to opt for under a fair budget.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this software can also be accessed through an iOS/Android application, it needs to be optimized for higher efficiency. It tends to lag often, which may create several discrepancies for those who are not always accessing the program through a desktop/laptop.



Pros Cost-effective annual plans

Allows expense tracking

Client management made easier

Easy to use interface Cons Mobile app needs to be optimized

Buildstar is another emerging name in the construction industry, building a reputation with various essential features. However, the USP of this program is its accounting management feature, which rids you from the stress of logging in financial info multiple times. That said, let’s check out what more it brings to the table!

Why Did We Like It?

Unlike some of our recommendations, this particular software is strictly recommended for full-fledged construction firms. In case you’re wondering why, it’s because it integrates several professional-grade features into a single platform, making it easier to manage a company. Not to forget, it can be accessed via both monthly and annual subscriptions, which sounds more feasible for organizations.

Another significant reason this stands out as an excellent company-oriented software is that it’s a cloud-based construction management system. This feature enables you to save important data and files for customized access, allowing more efficient communication within the teams. It also enhances team coordination, resulting in quick and organized task executions.

As it’s an entirely online program, the users are benefitted in various ways, such as instant delivery of accessible information whenever required. You can also access highly experienced and qualified subcontractors/suppliers and invite them via fax or email.

Other essential features include budget management, which helps in staying in tune with the overall project expenses. You also don’t have to enter the same financial data numerous times, thus, saving you a reasonable amount of time and labor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although pretty efficient, it’s still not an all-okay home builder software program. It comes with numerous flaws, including the lack of offline access. If you don’t have an internet connection by chance, it’ll be impossible to access the software. Besides, it also doesn’t come with a free trial, making it even less beneficial for beginner professionals.



Pros Fully integrated professional software

Milestone project tracking becomes easy

Excellent communication and transparency with clients

The impressive budget tracking function Cons Lacks offline access

If you’re searching for a beginner-friendly home builder software program under a fair budget, LetsBuild should be your go-to option. We’re amazed by how precisely it enables end-to-end management of construction projects by combining GenieBelt and APROPLAN platforms. On that note, let’s find out whether it fits your needs or not.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this program comes in very handy for those looking forward to cutting down on excessive expenses and time. It offers an incredibly well-organized interface, which enhances collaborative functions by a great deal. As a result, the lesser frequency of errors saves the team both time and money in undoing.

Furthermore, we’re also pretty impressed by its professional field services management feature, which can be extremely useful in obtaining high-quality project execution. This feature allows you to segregate the construction projects as primary tasks and subtasks and enable better communication with the agents involved. Also, it makes it possible for decentralized teams functioning from remote regions to collaborate efficiently.

Speaking of the APROPLAN feature, it comes in very handily while you’re planning to optimize on-site monitoring. It can be easier to access the checklist for other team members as it enables the project manager to streamline the snags with photos and annotations. It further ensures proper time management and greater accuracy on-site.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s a little bit disappointing how this program thumbs its nose when offering live support, which hampers overall user experience by a great deal. Other than that, this software stands out to be quite a value for money choice for medium-scale construction businesses and independent projects.



Pros Allows unlimited user access

Document collaboration made it easier

Cost-effective software program

Enables proper communication with agents Cons Must include live support

The brainchild of Algorithms Software, better known as Xpedeon, is one of the most comprehensive construction management programs we’ve tested by far. Flaunting a diverse array of features, it has indeed amazed us with its solutions to the day-to-day project planning and managing requirements. Let’s take a brief look at its core features!

Why Did We Like It?

It has been specially designed to enable small, medium, and large businesses to function twice as efficiently, being its core strength. In fact, this comprehensive software program is engineered to support all types of projects, explaining why professionals across the globe primarily recommend it. From the initiation to the ending of the project’s life cycle, it has it all covered.

One of the biggest reasons that, despite being a new entrant, gives a tough competition to the big players is user convenience. Unlike the Buildstar program, Xpedeon comes with an offline access feature that allows you to operate the software remotely without any net connectivity.

Poor/zero internet connection is quite a common problem when you’re working on-site, which gives this software a higher advantage.

Furthermore, it can also be accessed anywhere without issues, mainly because it features an incredibly well-optimized mobile application. Even if you’re not nearby your computer, logging in new info is easily possible.

Finally, it’s incredible how this software makes subcontractor management look effortless, thanks to the advanced programming.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may surpass Buildstar in terms of offline access, but it fails to live up to the mark when it comes to financial tracking. This program has a drastically outdated budget tracking function, due to which you may require to log in the expense records in different sections, that too, multiple times.



Pros Efficient project management

Helps to stay in sync with the subcontractors

Incident reporting feature

Allows offline accessibility Cons Subpar budget tracking

Working in teams can be challenging when you’re decentralized, but that’s not the case with Projectmates. Since 1997, this program has been thriving to address some of the most pressing global construction challenges. It has reshaped project management’s dynamics with the best-in-class user convenience and ease of use that it offers.

Why Did We Like It?

Projectmates is an excellent construction program management program as it merges efficiency and safety at its best for satisfying user experience. If you’re searching for a software that gives you the best of both worlds without burning a hole in your pocket, we couldn’t have a better recommendation. It’s so appropriate for small businesses because the attractive subscription plans offer the best bang for your buck.

Despite being such an amazingly cost-effective plan, this program doesn’t compromise on quality. Due to this, it’s equipped with all the necessary features needed to execute a home building project with utmost accuracy. The best part here is that all of these features are extremely easy to use, due to which it’s recommended as an ideal option for beginners with zero prior experience.

It also comes with one of the most versatile document management systems we’ve experienced in a while. It allows you to store, track, and manage your documents, photos, and secondary files related to the project being handled. On top of that, the excellent data security that it provides gives you the assurance to upload and share private info safely.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This program also features the prevalent issue found among most of the cost-effective software. The thing is, although it’s relatively easy to use, it also gets a little frustrating at times. The program takes a while to respond when the internet connection isn’t robust.



Pros Fully integrated software

Project tracking becomes easy

Great communication and transparency

Budget-friendly subscriptions Cons Lags when the internet isn’t working properly

Now that we’ve crossed halfway through the list, let’s look at some premium-looking home builder software in the market. Jonas Premier is a beautiful and efficient program that gives you all the tools and services necessary to manage a construction project from beginning to end. Let’s check out its core features!

Why Did We Like It?

One of the biggest reasons it’s classified as a premium home builder software is project management is none other than the utmost convenience. In fact, it comes with integrated accounting and job costing features, which isn’t commonly found among its peers in the segment. Besides, it also allows you to create customized forms/reports for different vendors and customers, making client handling projects easier.

Speaking of features that save time efficiently, this program goes the extra mile with its high-end automated systems. It can automatically generate subcontracts and purchase orders based on the estimates. Other than that, it also self-generates retainage trackage, thus, saving you the excessive labor. Not to forget, it’s also very convenient how the actual expenses merge into the T&M billing automatically.

As usual, this program also comes with numerous add-on features, including the integration of MS projects. It helps in creating Gantt charts, which are considered to be a vital part of project management. The inclusion of MS Projects further helps in scheduling and cash flow, which is a sweet bonus.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Speaking of performance, there isn’t a single thing that we’d like to change about the Jonas Premier. However, it could have been more fun if businesses with a meager budget could access this software, which isn’t practical. The price is set towards the higher end, making it more appropriate for established construction firms.



Pros Automated functioning included

MS Project integration feature

Document collaboration

Highly optimized to prevent lagging Cons Very pricey

Buildsoft Pro is another top-rated construction project management software, primarily recommended for small and medium-sized enterprises due to its distinctive features. This program’s primary motive is to offer an extremely user-friendly package, integrated with numerous useful systems that help maximize profits and efficiency. Let’s take a look at its core features!

Why Did We Like It?

Not your average home builder software program, Buildsoft Pro comes integrated with all the core areas of project management that help teams operate at the highest efficiency. In fact, this program is a total package that combines project management and accounting, job costing, and estimating. This accumulation stands out to be highly advantageous for the software as it minimizes the scope of errors.

Speaking of project management, this program has surprised us with its ease of use to maintain the scheduled tasks in check. It gives you an overview of the entire project at once for a broader understanding. This way, you can quickly grasp the overall progress without having to inspect every criterion minutely. The integration functionality also makes it easy to make any changes.

Furthermore, job costing is also an important feature that keeps track of overall expenses with precision. The costing function is effortless to comprehend, which leaves some room for flexibility while catering to the builders’ requirements involved in the project.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Deployment becomes a significant issue in this case, as the software doesn’t feature a mobile application for high flexibility. In case you’re not using a desktop, it becomes incredibly challenging to receive notifications, alerts, or reports involving overall plan and progress.



Pros Efficient project management

Helps to stay in sync with the project

The enhanced budget tracking feature

Change orders included Cons Needs to have a mobile app

Constellation Homebuilder Systems has recently launched the all-new BuildTopia integrated software program. If you’re a residential builder, this cost-effective alternative will help you minimize duplications and errors while enhancing profits. This web-based program comes with advanced features such as job-costing technology, making it more feasible to improve higher accuracy during construction. Let’s take a look at its core features!

Why Did We Like It?

Most of us are novices when it comes to operating home builder software programs. That’s why the devs have engineered BuildTopia to be such an easy-to-use software that doesn’t require special training. Speaking of which, the USP of this user-friendly software is that it can efficiently distribute real-time data throughout the determined application in an instant. This way, necessary information becomes accessible to the entire team, thus, increasing overall efficiency.

Another important feature that sets it apart from the regular alternatives is the advanced bidding management system. In fact, this program allows the affiliated business partners to inspect the bid package on the web and enter their respective bids. This way, the feature prevents you from having to register new financials in the purchasing database regularly.

Not to forget, this program aces scheduling and project management with a wide range of useful features. First, it has amazed us with its resource conflict identification technology, which seems groundbreaking as of now. Besides, the enhanced system also minimizes project cycle times by a great deal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One of the biggest reasons this program fails to surpass our expectations is its severe lack of the CRM component. As it doesn’t consist of email marketing features, we can’t call it an all-in-one program to consider.



Pros Excellent contract management

Pre-built floor plans included

Easy to use program

Cost-effective alternative Cons Needs to add a CRM component

Another excellent product by Constellation Homebuilder Systems, the Builder360 program, is an appropriate choice for those looking for an all-in-one solution that enhances customer satisfaction and profit margins. Unlike most of the low-priced models in the segment, this product prioritizes customer satisfaction the most. Let’s check it out!

Why Did We Like It?

This product stands out to be a fully-integrated management software suite that can efficiently help you keep track of your projects with ease. It comes equipped with various beginner-friendly applications and systems that make it worth every small/medium builder company’s attention. Considering how affordable the brand has priced this suite, it appears to be quite a value for money option.

Furthermore, we’re delighted with this software’s project management capabilities, which makes it a formidable competitor to our previous pick. As it enables you to manage every possible aspect of your business from scratch, you have greater control of the day-to-day operations and planning. This feature maximizes accuracy during project modeling; thus, fewer errors prevent you from spending a fortune to fix.

Not to forget, it’s incredible how this software helps exterminate the redundant tasks to optimize overall efficiency. This way, the operational management becomes a lot better, leading to fewer errors and greater accuracy while building.

Purchasing becomes a lot more controllable as the managing order helps manage and alter the costs involved. It also helps ensure accurate task estimates/purchase orders, which is profitable in the long haul.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For the price, this program indeed offers excellent performance and management capabilities that help you manage your builder project responsibilities a little better. However, we’re unsure how it works when the internet connection is low because it mostly starts lagging.



Pros Efficient team management

Helps to stay in sync with the tasks

Enhanced project management

Purchase orders can be controlled Cons Lagging issues

The Simplebuild software is our penultimate recommendation for the day, and we’re in love with the online project management capabilities of this fully-integrated program. For those residential builders looking for a great bang for your buck while managing construction projects, this software has everything you’d need. Let’s check out what it offers!

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to online project management, there’s hardly another brand that offers as many user-friendly features as SimpleBuild. This program raises the bar higher with its web-based project management feature, which allows the team to function just as efficiently when decentralized.

It does a great job of scheduling and notifying the members regarding essential updates, reports, and affairs.

Apart from project management, this program also stands out as an excellent choice for client handling. While you’re conducting business, it’s essential to maintain the utmost communication and transparency with the clients.

Thankfully, this program features a client login feature that enables your customers to be a part of the project and stay in sync with the financial estimates and costs.

Most beginner construction firms tend to face drastic losses during the project closing phase, which mostly revolves around insurance issues. This program can efficiently stay updated with your contractor’s insurance, which further prevents you from suffering costly penalties at the final stage.

Last but not least, the document management function is utterly unique. You can safely upload and share any documents among your team.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it’s a pretty good choice for beginners and low-scale professionals, it’s still not a viable option for large-scale companies. That’s mainly because this program doesn’t offer any such on-site training, which makes it difficult to evolve as a team.



Pros Automated functioning included

Stays updated with contractor insurance

Document collaboration

Optimized to prevent lagging Cons Needs to include on-site training

Our final recommendation on the list in Houzz Pro, an efficient lead/project management solution that helps businesses in home remodeling. The best thing about this program is that it is under a reasonably affordable budget and offers a lot more than what you pay. That said, let’s take an in-depth look at what it brings to the table!

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this program stands out as an excellent choice for those looking forward to managing their new business inquiries more efficiently. The devs have engineered it to manage your customer pipeline from whatever source. This way, the program creates scope for the users to communicate with a broad potential customer base, thus increasing project scope.

Furthermore, we’re also very impressed by the data security this program offers when uploading and sharing documents. Be assured that your sensitive data and information is in safe hands, as this software enables private sharing of files with added technology for enhanced safeguarding. You can use this opportunity to pitch plans and models to newer clients without stressing over safety concerns.

Not to forget, this program also enables you to track the communication history with your clients. Be it via email, photos, chats, or documents- Houzz Pro gives you all the info you’d need to ensure 100% client satisfaction while handling construction projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It would have been better if the program supported offline access, which would make it suitable for use in remote areas with an abysmal internet connection. If the signal isn’t strong enough, the software begins to take a lot of time to respond.



Pros 100% client satisfaction

More comfortable to communicate with leads

Helps to stay in sync with the tasks

Enhanced project management Cons Lagging problems

FAQ Section

Homebuilder software programs are the new talk of the town, due to which many users have several doubts about its functionality and efficiency. That said, we hope that the following FAQ section gets a little helpful.

Here are the most frequently asked questions about home builder software programs!

What Is Home Building Software?

To begin with, home builder software programs are also known as residential construction software. It’s a full-fledged integration of the fundamental processes and programs needed to execute a construction project while maintaining high accuracy. Long story short, these programs make it easier to remodel and design the house, which lessens the scope of errors during execution.

Do I Need A Home Building Software?

It’s necessary to incorporate these programs strictly because it takes care of the secondary jobs to give you more time to focus on the actual planning and construction. It can perform complex organizational tasks such as job cost accounting, client management, subcontractor management, and whatnot.

How To Use A Home Building Software?

To be honest, such software is engineered to be extremely beginner-friendly, so it becomes elementary to use. However, there are exceptions in cases where the software is programmed to fulfill large-scale corporate responsibilities. In such cases, the managers need to undergo a brief training to get accustomed to the basics.

Where Can I Run Home Building Software?

Technology is evolving rapidly, due to which everything is becoming more accessible with time. That said, these programs are readily available through laptops and desktops. However, several brands take it further and offer mobile app services. That said, even if you’re working on any construction site, accessing these programs through your android/iOS would help you stay updated with all the essential info.

Final Words

Building a home isn’t an easy job, and that’s why you should always take all the necessary measures to ensure the utmost precision and accuracy. That said, we hope that you’ve enjoyed going through our detailed review of the top 13 home builder software programs to look out for in 2021.

If you’re a beginner searching for cost-effective software, we’d suggest you to go for options such as ProCore, Buildertrend, and CoConstruct. However, if you’re a full-fledged professional in need of a company-oriented program for greater efficiency, we’d recommend that you opt for options such as Buildsta and Builder360.

Stay tuned for more such helpful guides, and we’ll see you soon!

