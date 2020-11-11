10 Wall Art Visualizer Apps to See What Your Wall Art Will Look Like

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could preview your walls before hanging a painting or displaying any artwork? You’re about to get real lucky.

We’ve curated a list of some super amazing apps that can perfectly simulate your wall space on a digital platform and provide the most lifelike images. This way, you can experiment with your decor ideas, share it with your clients, and even create an online gallery on your website.

So, if that sounds fun, here’s all the information you need on the top 10 wall art visualizer apps, combining functionality and ease of use.

Wall Art Visualizer Apps Reviews

Shoot & Sell is a handy app that instantly won our vote for its convenience and ease of use. It’s a complete game-changer in the sense that it eliminates unnecessary guesswork and gives you a realistic picture of your wall. Conceptualizing and imagining is not everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s where this app comes to the rescue.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this app is compatible with both Apple and Android devices, thereby catering to a large number of designers and homeowners. Furthermore, it can be used in combination with Photoshop and Proselect, allowing you to further refine each visual element.

So, whether you’re redecorating a wall at home or creating a canvas for your client, this app lets you upload the photo of the said wall and work on it. The best part is that there’s no limitation on the image size, and you can use stock room photos to design gorgeous walls. This way, you can truly bring your vision alive and even market and sell it.

Other than that, the app includes H&H frames, but that’s available only for Apple users. Besides, you can also find Organic Bloom frames, in addition to the standard ones. You can also insert a watermark before sharing the images with clients or uploading them to your Etsy store.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Pricing depends on the service you want, and as such, they offer different bundles so you can find exactly what you need. However, the additional templates will cost you extra and may turn out to be quite expensive overall. We would have liked it better if the app was more generous in terms of templates.



Pros Compatible with both Apple and Android devices

App works with Photoshop and Proselect

No limitation on the image size

Includes H&H and Organic Bloom frames Cons Additional templates cost you extra<

Next up, we have Artplacer, another top choice among professionals and design enthusiasts alike. This app allows users to preview a wall by uploading images of the space. Therefore, you can virtually create and customize the decor and incorporate different elements to elevate the overall look.

Why Did We Like It?

The viability of ArtPlacer lies in the fact that it can provide lifelike and convincing images with the help of proper design parameters, including perspective, depth, and scale. Users can upload a photo of their wall or select an interior from the app.

Once you upload an image, you can drag and drop artworks from your collection. So, if you want to decorate a wall in your home, office, gallery, art fair booth, or any other place, you can use this app to plan the project.

Furthermore, if your firm has a website, you can use the widget on the app to drive sales. Long story short, this tool will benefit your business by attracting more traffic on your site and boosting conversions.

Other than that, it also includes an augmented reality (AR) mode, enabling users to view art in real-time via smartphone or other devices. This feature gives you a realistic idea of how the different elements sync with the existing space.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some artists may find this app a little restrictive as it includes only a few wall templates. Also, it has very few options for small and medium-size artwork and paintings. We would have liked it better if the app had a broader selection of walls.



Pros Ensure accurate perspective, depth, and scale

Suitable for home, office, gallery, and fair booths

Widget on the app effectively drives website sales<

Includes an AR mode for real-time viewing Cons Not enough wall options for small and medium-size artwork

If you’d rather start with a free app than spend money on subscription charges, we suggest using iArtView. Simply download it from the iTunes App Store and begin your designing project. So, if fun, easy and accurate sounds like the perfect description, then you certainly have a lot to gain from this app.

Why Did We Like It?

The free version of this app lets you upload two artwork along with two interior walls. Also, you can choose between two framing options. However, you can expand the number of choices by purchasing an annual or personalized subscription.

To use the free version, start by importing the art images and then take a photo of your wall. The best part is that the app instantly auto-scales the images, eliminating the need for measuring. Furthermore, it allows you to adjust the lighting, angle, and wall color to create the most lifelike reference.

Therefore, it’s the perfect tool for interior designers, artists, and decor enthusiasts, who want to stage their artwork on a wall space virtually. Besides, the app enables saving and sharing, making things far more convenient while preparing a presentation for clients.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are pleased with the basic features available in the free version. However, the annual subscriptions are quite expensive and may not be for users on a budget. Unless you are using this app for multiple projects and assignments, we suggest looking for other free options.



Pros Free version available on iTunes App Store

Auto-scales the images; no need for measuring

Allows users to adjust angles, lighting, and wall color

Enables wall saving and sharing Cons Overpriced annual subscription charges

ArtSee is the ideal digital companion for users looking to experiment with wall decor ideas. If you have purchased a painting or an artwork, but need a preview before displaying on the wall, use this app for genuine representation. Also, you can use this tool professionally, allowing clients to browse through your body of work.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, ArtSee is a free iOS app that allows users to capture and resize photos of a wall. At the same time, it enables you to insert images of your art. Scaling the wall to the right dimensions is a breeze with this one, and you can keep experimenting and adding new walls to the library.

Long story short, you can take photos of art anywhere and preview it on your walls at the home, office, or other interior locations. Plus, as a designer, you can register your art gallery and invite potential clients to take a look. Therefore, ArtSee is also the perfect marketing platform to showcase your work.

Furthermore, you can download and share artwork from your gallery, which is not something you can do with all free tools. While it’s a fairly simple app with limited features, it’s a good choice for beginners who don’t need all the bells of a paid app.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The app is not compatible with Android devices and thus caters to a specific design community only. We would have liked it better if it was more inclusive that way. However, that aside, it’s still a very handy app that allows you to seamlessly preview and share your work.



Pros Allows users to capture and resize photos

Designers can register their galleries and share photos

Suitable for beginners and design enthusiasts

Enables users to download and share artwork Cons Not compatible with Android devices

Performing edits and adding effects may not be everyone’s cup of tea, and as such, is a time-consuming exercise that may not always provide the desired outcome. If you want to avoid all the hassle and instead use a quick and professional online service, we suggest opting for Phototunia.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, Photofunia is not a mobile app; rather, it’s a free online photo editor that integrates your images with stock collage-style backgrounds. In fact, you will not only find blank walls but multiple other templates that can inspire some of the best design ideas.

That said, Photofunia allows more room for creative choices as you can experiment beyond plain motel art and mundane backdrops. All you gotta do is find the right wall and then upload an image from your device or online.

After that, you can use several effects to get an accurate representation of your room. Furthermore, you can download the final image and share it to promote your work. While some images are generated in high-resolution, others are not. However, you can use them to create an eye-catching gallery for your prospective clients.

It’s also compatible with both iOS and Android devices, which gives it an extra edge over some other options on the list.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While using the editor, we noticed that it could not detect dark images. This could be an issue for some users if you’re looking to achieve a specific light effect. Also, you need a steady internet connection to use this service since it cannot be downloaded in your device.



Pros Free online photo editor with collage-style backgrounds

Provides users with multiple effects and features

Images can be downloaded and shared

Compatible with both iOS and Android devices Cons Unable to detect dark images

If you want a user-friendly app that will generate an accurate preview of your interior wall, we recommend installing Artrooms. This is, hands down, one of the best choices for Apple users, allowing maximum scope for creativity and customization. So, if that sounds like a sweet deal, subscribe to this stat.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, Artrooms can make curating a breeze, saving you hours on Photoshop while ensuring that your images look top-notch. That said, using this app is pretty straightforward, and the first step is to select a room.

New room selections are added each month, and you can even upload unlimited artwork and rooms. So, just add your piece, choose a frame, and share your images with clients or family. Furthermore, you can save and share high-resolution images of your art, which will automatically impress potential customers.

Other than that, it’s ideal for designers and artists who need attractive backgrounds to display their pieces. So, if you don’t have a photogenic studio and would instead use digitally created walls to display and preview, this app will undoubtedly fulfill those requirements.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The app has a few minor glitches but what bugged us the most is that it changes dimensions when the room is viewed in portrait mode. While the issue gets resolved when you switch to landscape mode, it’s a drawback that could disrupt or alter the way you want to see an interior space.



Pros Full access to save and share high res images

Unlimited art and room uploads

Users can choose from a wide range of frames

New rooms to choose from each month Cons App changes room dimensions in portrait mode

Wallapp is technically not a mobile application. Rather it’s an online tool that gives you a visual insight into how artwork or photographs would look on a wall. It’s a quick and convenient platform for professionals who can exhibit their work in the context of a room display. So, if you want such a realistic presentation for your clients, use this right away.

Why Did We Like It?

Simply put, Wallapp is a webpage where you can either upload a photo or use a stock image, and drag-and-drop artwork images. It’s available for free and can be used on mobile. However, it’s not optimized for mobile use, so a tab or PC is preferable.

When it comes to its operation, we’re very impressed with the intuitive interface and easy to use functions. You can add your art pieces to multiple rooms and preview the look in different setups. Therefore, you can keep experimenting until you’re happy with the result. Once finished, you can save the file and share it on your website or social media handles.

Furthermore, this online tool allows you to resize the artwork by dragging from the corners and around the wall. Other than that, users can reset art images to preview new ones and reset rooms before downloading the previews.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback that we couldn’t ignore is that you cannot add multiple images to a single room. So, if you want to display a collage or create a small gallery, we suggest using a different app. That aside, it’s still a handy tool that helps artists, interior designers, and other professionals to create the most lifelike mockups.



Pros Simple drag and drop function for adding artwork

Files can be saved and shared on websites and social media

Allows users to resize art pieces for a natural representation

Enables users can reset art images to preview new ones Cons Does not support multiple images in a single room

Mockup Scene Creator comprises two versions – a paid Photoshop file download and an online editing tool without Photoshop. You may use the online editor for free, with a limited range of features, or subscribe to any of the available plans. Therefore, it all depends on your requirement and budget, as it offers something for everyone.

Why Did We Like It?

This tool by Creative Market is the perfect one to create product mockups, Etsy presentations, header images, poster frame designs, website previews, etc. Long story short, it’s the ideal way for artists to display their creations digitally.

With the help of this PSD (Photoshop document) file, users can create a fully customizable desk environment to showcase their artwork. Basically, you can stylize and personalize the mock set up any way you like to enhance the overall visual appeal.

Therefore, you can customize any space to imitate the real-life scene, so your clients can immediately view the room in context. You can even snap a photo of any wall and use it as a background for your pieces.

Plus, you can move all items around and resize the desk surface as required. Meaning you have enough room to experiment, given the features and functionalities included in the paid version.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we’re very impressed with the features and convenience this tool offers, the upfront cost can be a real downer. If you want maximum customizations, the paid version is the only way to do so. That said, you have plenty of other options if you’d instead use a free app.



Pros Ideal for Etsy presentations, product mockups, etc

Allows users to create a fully customizable desk environment

Wall photos can be uploaded and used as backgrounds

All items can be moved with provision for resizing the desk Cons PSD file is a tad expensive for some users

Mockup editor is another free tool that gives you a realistic preview of your wall when decorated with photographs or paintings. However, you can always purchase the full version and access a wide range of features to further improve upon the results.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, this free tool is more like a blank canvas, which allows you to add your artwork to a certain scene. However, the first step is to select a pre-made frame so you can have the right dimensions from the get-go.

Alternatively, you can design the perfect frame by specifying the width and height. Furthermore, the software enables users to configure the screen, background, accessories, and more, ensuring lifelike results in each application.

What took us by surprise is its use of shadow angles, which differ depending on whether an object is hanging or standing. Just place it on the desk, and the shadow will appear accordingly. For downloading and saving the final image, Mockup Editor requires users to sign up. By doing so, you can right-click and download the photos as .jpg files.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s hardly anything to not like about this digital tool, but sometimes the settings may appear unrealistic. However, that largely depends on the user and how they design the 2D scenes. That said, it’s a pretty basic editor, especially the free version, and does not have the high-end features of a professional app.



Pros Allows users to select and upload frames

Configure the screen, background, accessories, etc

Automatically adjusts the shadow of the object

Final images can be downloaded as .jpg files Cons Does not include high-end features of a professional app

Walnut

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with the Walnut app. This is another excellent option for designers and artists keen on simulating interior walls on digital platforms. So, if you have bought paintings and art pieces and want to see how it’ll look on your wall, install this stat.

Why Did We Like It?

Walnut is easy enough to use, given that it has a limited range of features. You can create an accurate perspective artwork visualization and share it with your prospects. Unlike most other iOS design tools, it’s available for free.

While the makers have retired the website, the app still works fine and appears under the name ‘Walnut Art’. Users can upload a photo of any wall space they want and incorporate precise wall height measurements. After that, the artwork has to be included and lined up to complete the preview.

There are no other customizations as such; however, it’s quite user-friendly, quick, and glitch-free. That said, it’s a handy app that can instantly give you an image reference that you can save, download, and share.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it’s a free app, the only issue is that it’s not meant for Android users. Also, it’s unlikely that the makers will add any updates or enhancements to the existing app, so it may not have the same relevance after a point in time.



Pros iOS app available for free

User-friendly, quick and glitch-free

Create accurate perspective artwork visualization Cons App updates and enhancements unlikely in the future

Frequently Asked Questions

Is my app compatible with iOS and Android?

Apps like Shoot & Sell, ArtPlacer, WallApp are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. On the contrary, Artrooms, ArtSee, iArtView, and Walnut are available only on the iTunes app store and are compatible only with Apple devices.

Can I upload my unlimited backgrounds?

Not all apps allow users to upload multiple backgrounds. While some apps restrict both the number of walls and artwork that can be uploaded, other apps allow you to choose from a wide array of templates.

For instance, iArtView and Shoot & Sell offer bundles available at different prices. However, if you want to experiment for free, we suggest using Photofunia, Walnut, Mockup Scene Creator, or Mockup Editor.

Can I share my images?

All apps on our list enable downloading and sharing, but the file format may differ from one tool to another. However, depending on the version you’re using (free or paid), some apps may limit the number of downloads.

Final Words

That’s all from us!

Now that we’ve reached the end of our compilation, we hope you could find the most suitable digital tool to create gorgeous walls. As designers and decor enthusiasts, the most important bit when using any app is convenience and easy accessibility.

Whether you’re sharing images with your clients or want to preview a wall at your home or office, make sure you can do so in just a few clicks.

At the same, we suggest using a free app initially as it’ll give you more experience and knowledge about using digital tools.

Till next time!

