13 Free Virtual House Paint Visualizer Software

While redecorating your house, you’re often faced with the dilemma of how a particular coat of paint will look.

The human imagination can conceive many things, but wouldn’t it be nice to get a preview of what the rooms would look like when it comes to painting your house? Thankfully, with help from virtual house paint visualizer software, you can do just that.

There are no limitations to the type of colors, shades, or designs you’re allowed to pick. Let your imagination run wild, and the system will generate precisely how the house is supposed to look, both inside and out. But just as you can choose from numerous colors, similarly, there are multiple software offering free yet exciting services.

Among them, we’ve narrowed down 13 best virtual house paint visualizer software. We’ve listed down the essential aspects while answering some of the most common questions that trouble users.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

Free Virtual House Paint Visualizer Software

Benjamin Moore’s Personal Color Viewer requires you to sign up, but once you do, you have the option of choosing from its sample rooms to get a better idea. It’s free, and after uploading pictures of your rooms, you receive a detailed drawing based on the combination of colors you decided to use.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, it’s straightforward to use, but the thing to remember is you’ve to upload images that are at least 1200 px X 1200 px. But that’s not very difficult, and all you need is to photograph high-resolution pictures. However, the real fun starts after that with the system allowing you to create five zones on the photos.

Furthermore, there are different ways to apply the colors, thanks to a paintbrush, magic wand, and shape tool. You can use any one depending on what you’re most comfortable with and proceed to insert colors into the zone. It will give you a detailed description of how the colors complement each other.

Similarly, you can tinker with the opacity and, thanks to the easy-to-use functions, it’s suitable for most users. If you have trouble deciding, you can take help from the sample rooms to get the best idea.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It would be best if you were mindful of using images based on the software’s resolution. If your pictures don’t match up to the configurations, there are chances it may not work. While it’s not a significant issue and is easily solvable, we’ve received reports from users stating they had problems uploading their pictures. The developers should have looked into the situation to make the tweak, thereby allowing you to work with most photos.



Pros Sample rooms available

Five color zones

Different tools to insert colors

Adjustable opacity

High-resolution images Cons Uploading pictures could be a problem

If it’s your first time using a paint visualizer software, there’s no better place to start than with the Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap ® Visualizer. It’s highly user-friendly, providing an uncluttered approach to choosing ideal color combinations. Moreover, with features like theme suggestions, most users have taken an active interest in the software.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, the software allows you to select your colors based on pre-loaded scenes. You can then get an idea of what combinations work together to make an informed decision. Moreover, you can upload images clicked by yourself and then fill in the colors with different tools.

Some of these tools, such as the magic wand, paintbrush, and zone selector, are also seen in other software. Similarly, you get to choose from numerous color options and work with various shades, thanks to the options available in a display box. The significant addition, however, is the inclusion of color themes chosen by experts.

It provides you with the perfect idea, and based on your preferences, you can make the necessary modifications. It also allows you to view the room and furniture from various angles and ensures you can choose multiple colors for the room.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it’s easy to use, you may initially have trouble finding out how the software works. But we assure you, it’s nothing to worry about, and all you need is patience to understand the workings of the tool. Additionally, specific colors may not be similar to those you picked out online, and it’s best to be a little cautious before making the purchase. So, ask the experts to guide you.



Pros Multiple coloring tools

Numerous choices

Easy to use

Expert advice

Various themes to choose from Cons Takes time getting used to it

Some colors may be different

If you like painting your home with bold, vibrant colors, then you’ll enjoy using the Cloverdale Paint Color Visualizer. The software mostly uses bold strokes, which may not make it likable to a broader audience. But based on individual preferences, it might deliver fascinating results to make your rooms stand out.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, it doesn’t require you to sign up with your details, which will please many people. You can start decorating your room straight away by selecting your images or using the samples available with the software. You’ll love the fact that it’s incredibly easy to use, and it doesn’t take much time to get results.

The operating time is significantly reduced thanks to the bold strokes used to paint the rooms. It comes with a paint bucket and a thicker paintbrush for the purpose, allowing you to fill the zones with colors quickly. Moreover, it ensures you can play around with your imagination and get to use various combinations.

You can also change the primary color’s opacity and shade as you view the room from different angles. It helps you get a clearer picture of what might work and provides a practical comparison between your choices.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’ve realized that the bold brushstrokes also pose a disadvantage for future house painters. It doesn’t allow you to get the necessary precision or finesse you desire, and you need to be extremely adept at digital painting to prevent the colors from overlapping. Plus, you don’t get to use color themes, which doesn’t bode well as users would’ve liked more options to choose from.



Pros Saves time

User-friendly

Thicker brush

Various shades

No need to sign up Cons Lacks finesse

No color themes

Behr ® Paint Colors provides a different take on house paint visualization by opening multiple color schemes rather than operating in the room. Doing so makes choosing the colors easier and gives a better idea of how the colors can be applied to the space in question.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, it’s much easier to choose from among the various color schemes. It provides the best possible way to implement the colors based on pictures of the sample room. Furthermore, it offers the added benefit of testing the various colors due to the easy-to-use functions.

You can play around with the color options and select the sample room resembling your home. While there are certain aspects that you may not like, the significant advantage of using it is that it’s exceptionally user-friendly. All you need is to click on the image to see the color combinations for the room.

And needless to say, if you don’t like the suggestions, there are several other options to go for. It gives you a comprehensive idea of how the colors are likely to look throughout the house.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The main downside to using the tool is that you can’t upload your images. While there are several sample options and preloaded rooms available, it doesn’t have any feature which allows you to work on your photos. So, if the already available images don’t resemble your rooms in any way, then it proves to be a problem.



Pros Saves time

You start with choosing themes

Numerous preloaded rooms

Easy to use

Detailed analysis Cons Can’t upload images

Our next recommendation for you is the Rodda Color Visualizer, which has most bases covered. But when it comes to interior decoration, no software offers a better perspective. It’s highly versatile and gives you the chance to work on existing images, sample images, or upload new ones.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, irrespective of whether you upload an image or work on an existing sample, you’ve got the option of deciding the flooring. The software allows you to input various flooring types in the photos meaning you can choose the appropriate option based on the colors.

As a result, it delivers a detailed analysis of what your interior will look like. It’ll also please you to see that it’s easy to work with and is incredibly fast, thereby saving valuable time. You don’t need to use the zone selector, and you can directly operate on the room’s pre-uploaded parts.

For instance, select the wall, ceilings, or furniture and apply your desired shade. The samples are pretty comprehensive and cover all principal rooms, including the exterior. And to fill the used images, you need to outline the zones or use the magic wand, which works like a paint bucket.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It requires you to share your details and create an account to get the most use out of it. Many users may not like this feature, but we assure you it’s nothing to worry about. If you still feel apprehensive, you can opt for the other available software. It’s one aspect where it falls behind, and the designers could’ve taken a different approach allowing them to hold on to potential customers.



Pros Easy to use

Lots of samples

The magic wand to fill colors

You can choose the flooring

Various available shades Cons Need to create an account

We are at the halfway point of our list, but quality software keeps on coming. Our next recommendation for you is the Room Visualizer by Glidden, and all you need is to agree to the terms and conditions. You can access the numerous photos available on the website or upload your images and get to work.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you get a clear picture of what different aspects of your home will look like – such as bedrooms, nursery, living, and dining rooms. You can choose from the many available colors and apply them to pre-uploaded photos. If you’re feeling unsure, take a quick snap of your room and let the software do the rest.

You can search by the name of a color on sites like Amazon, Home Depot, and Walmart to find the exact shade you’re looking for. Plus, adjust the opacity and pick numerous variations of the same hue for the best results. The software effectively compares the different combinations and lets you choose.

Besides, you have the option of ordering the colors online, so you know there’s not going to be any mix-up. In case you’re confused, the sample photos will give you an idea of the possible combinations you can try out.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Like some of the other software, it takes a bit of practice before you get the hang of it. If you’re using a paint visualizer software for the first time, we suggest you take help from someone who has done it before. It’ll give you experience, and once the initial stages are over, you can do it yourself. So, don’t rush but take your time to get the desired output.



Pros Several online photos available

You can upload your photos

Online order

Effectively compare different shades

Brilliant detailing Cons Takes practice

Dulux is a well-known name in the world of house paints, and no surprises then that it’s making all the effort to move forward with the latest innovation. In that regard, Visualize Color by Dulux lets you choose from the many colors available on the website to provide the best coat of paint to your rooms.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, it’s highly user-friendly, efficiently allowing you to find the color that suits your room. To do so, you can either choose from the sample pictures available online or upload photos of your own. The free software then allows you to pick the colors from the palettes available on the website.

Some of these colors have been developed based on inputs, but you can also search by typing the name if you have a specific shade in mind. Once you have your chosen colors, remember to save them before proceeding to decorate your room. Moreover, if you’re unhappy with your choices, the reset button takes care of your troubles.

There’s also an option called the Review Tab, which provides a summary of the colors you’ve used. But you need to create an account to save your project in JPG format and upload it on social media.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some of the available colors may not correspond to the ones you picked, so it’s best to exercise a bit of caution when placing the order. While there isn’t a significant difference between digital shades and the ones you order, most users are unwilling to compromise. Therefore, we recommend you seek help from people who have used the software to get an idea of what to expect.



Pros Easy to use

Reset button

Can be shared on social media

Saves in JPG format

Review Tab option Cons Actual colors may vary

The McCormick Paints Color Visualizer has stuck to all the typical functions while making the necessary upgrades and thus cemented its place among top-notch software. Visualizing your house with the colors you want is extremely easy, and it’s the go to mode of visualization for many people. You’ll love the features that it offers.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you can select from any one of the photos that are labeled residential, commercial, or exterior to get started. The website will throw up sample images for you to work with, or you can choose to upload a picture of your own.

The software offers numerous options for you to consider and lets you make the first choice in terms of colors. Once you’ve done so, it suggests colors that go well with the hue you picked. As a result, it’s incredibly user-friendly and needless to say, you can also opt to decide on your own.

Therefore, you’ve got the chance to get a different point of view, and if you’re unhappy, you can clear the changes to start again. Furthermore, after completing your project, you can save it in a JPG format, and with the help of the Applied buttons, you won’t lose the colors you liked.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it’s very user-friendly, paint visualizer software takes getting used to, and this tool is no different. While it isn’t rocket science, initially, you’re likely to have some trouble if you haven’t used something like it before. You may face problems finding where certain functions are and how to use them since there’s at least a slight difference between one software and another. The best thing you can do is ask someone to assist you.



Pros Applied buttons

Saves in JPG format

Numerous samples

User-friendly

Suggests possible combinations Cons Requires time to understand the functions

The Valspar Virtual Painter is another versatile software that gives you the chance to look at minute aspects of the room. Apart from the walls, you can choose to color the secondary walls and furniture as well. No surprises then that you get a complete picture of what the project will look like.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, it’s a little different from all the other software with regards to using the colors. Once you’ve selected a color, you need to click on the “Take to Painter” option, which will give you access to paint the room. It ensures you can easily compare various color options.

Furthermore, you can opt for expert advice to decide what colors to use and what combinations work best. And you can choose from the many samples available on the website or add your photo. If you opt for the latter, the software will provide you with a palette that’s similar to your image.

You can virtually see how various aspects of your room will match up after selecting the paint. You may even tinker it slightly and opt for a lighter or darker version of the same shade. All said and done, you can order online as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For all that’s good about it, there’s one area where you may feel a little concerned. Paint visualizer software doesn’t require you to be tech-savvy, but we can’t deny there’s a learning process. Instead of rushing things, we suggest you take your time to get the best results. It’s also advisable that you ask for professional help to clearly understand the colors.



Pros Expert advice

Provides relatable palette

You can upload photos

Multiple available samples

Color all room aspects Cons Initially difficult to understand

Paint My Place uses the latest innovation to be regarded as an extremely efficient design and editing DIY software. It’s ideal for all types of users, and even if you’re not adept at using technology, you’ll love how easy it is to select the colors. You can decorate your room in one go, thereby saving valuable time.

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, you’ll notice the software generates digital colors that are as close to the real shades as possible. It uses state-of-the-art technology to ensure you can replicate the hue you’re using on-screen and paint your room in the same way. You can upload any picture of your choice and then choose from the numerous available color options.

Furthermore, it automatically determines the boundaries of various objects in the room, thereby making the entire operation more manageable. You’ve got the option of saving the colors you use, and it sends your project along with the colors directly to your email inbox.

Moreover, if you wish to get a second opinion, you can share your work on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. You’ll love that the available colors are carefully selected from the top brands, so there’s no let-up in quality. You can paint your house just how you want.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are instances where we’ve seen that real colors and the ones available for digital paint are different. The developers have attempted to keep disparities to a minimum, but the variations are apparent on certain occasions. While it isn’t a glaring error, it may not please you to find a coat of paint different from the one you used online. So, it’s best to be cautious without making impulsive purchases.



Pros Multiple shades

Efficient application

Automatically determines boundaries

Saveable project

Share on social media Cons Some difference between digital and real colors

We’re nearing the end of our list, but we are yet to review a couple of software. Next up for you is the CertaPro Paint Visualizer, which is another user-friendly application. We loved the different categories to segregate the types of houses and how to paint it.

Why Did We Like It?

Firstly, you can select your photo or choose one from the numerous options available on the website. To make it easier for various age groups, the houses have been categorized based on the most popular preferences, such as colonial, stucco, and ranch homes. You can work with the samples to get an idea of what colors work best.

After selecting the photo, you can choose the colors to revamp your home’s look. You can pick from the carefully curated options and play around with the shades’ opacity and intensity to get the desired results. The best part is you can order the colors online to avoid mix-ups.

Meanwhile, with help from the painting tools, you start to visualize how the room looks. Let your imagination run free and compare various color combinations on different aspects of the room. It generates quick results, and you can save them for future reference.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s no way for you to be precise, which is one aspect where it misses out. To avoid making mistakes, you need to take your time and prevent being hasty. It isn’t a significant problem, but it’s something the software developers could’ve looked into. It’s convenient to get advice from experts while you’re picking the colors on the website, but there is an element of doubt that is likely to remain.



Pros Projects can be saved

Quick results

Many color combinations

Demarcated categories

User-friendly Cons Actual colors may be different

The PPG Paint Color Visualizer takes way all the stress of choosing the right colors by providing the necessary suggestions based on the room. Therefore, most users have liked what it offers, and it delivers faster results by using the latest functions. We guarantee you can’t be wrong with this software.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, the digital preview of actual colors is as realistic as it gets, and you can choose from the many options available on the website. The different shades can be effectively compared next to each other, thanks to the edge-detect technology, which automatically determines the room’s boundaries.

It allows you to fill the portions you want colored by clicking on the photo. Moreover, it ranks high in the software world because of the edit function, making it extremely precise and capable of painting all possible corners. With regards to an uploaded photo, it determines various factors, such as lighting for accurate suggestions.

You can use it from the website itself on your mobile or computer without downloading the app. As a result, it’s easy to use and provides multiple color options along with carefully designed color palettes for your benefit.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It would be best if you were to double-check before ordering the colors online. Many users have reverted, saying the paint they got was marginally different from the colors they had picked. And if you’re a perfectionist, it’s bound to bother you. Not many people would be willing to compromise, and the designers should’ve looked into it to make the software foolproof.



Pros Edge-detect technology

Accurate digital preview

Precision output

Easy to use

Fast results Cons Variation among real and digital colors

FAQs

What’s the best exterior paint finish?

Eggshell paint finish is the most widely used form of exterior paint. It’s neither too dull nor too shiny, making it a highly versatile option. It looks fantastic on numerous sliding types such as HardiePlank, stucco, horizontal, and wood.

What’s the most durable exterior paint?

The Behr Premium Plus Ultra Exterior Paint along with Primer in One are the two most durable exterior paint options. Both have been known to withstand various weather conditions, and they can last over a decade in some cases.

How similar are digital colors to the ones that are available?

Any software is designed to represent the colors as accurately as possible, but there are bound to be certain discrepancies. Often the colors vary depending upon the screen on which you’re viewing them. The best practice is to get hold of a sample pot or color card and compare it with the colors on your screen.

Does one need technical expertise to use the visualizer?

All paint visualizer software is designed, keeping in mind that different users will look to refer to the website. Everyone can’t be adept at using modern-day software, so most websites are user-friendly and provide a detailed guide.

What are the things to look out for a while uploading images?

Ensure your room has sufficient lighting for the colors to be visible and for the software to suggest the relevant shades. Try to make sure you take the pictures during the day, so you don’t have to depend on artificial lighting.

Is the software compatible with the latest devices?

Yes, most paint visualizer software is compatible with the latest upgrades on Android and Apple devices. Even if certain websites haven’t launched their updates, the upgraded version will be available shortly. In the meanwhile, you can use the old version without any difficulty. And if you don’t wish to upgrade, that’s fine too, but you won’t have access to the latest features.

Final Words

We’ve reached the end of our guide, and hopefully, you’ve got a better idea regarding paint visualizer software.

It helps you make an informed decision rather than going by intuition. You can play with several shades and opt for different colors for the varying aspects of your room. Apart from the usual, you can also paint your furniture, ceiling, and secondary wall to get a detailed analysis of what to expect.

But before signing off, we’ve decided to narrow down the top software in various categories. For the best overall performance, you can choose Benjamin Moore’s Personal Color Viewer as it offers a detailed analysis.

Moreover, with the Sherwin-Williams ColorSnap ® Visualizer, you can take help from experts before coming to a decision. So, that’s all for now. We hope you’ll not play it safe and let your imagination run free to get vibrant, colorful rooms to liven up your home.

Take care and adios!

