The famous Dutch football player Johan Cruyff had said that doing the simple things right is often the tough part in football.

Taking inspiration from this quote, we see that most brands that standout have a way of keeping things simple. It is quite common to complicate stuff, but electricians want their tools to be uncluttered to get excellent results.

One such unit is the tool belt that looks cool and also reduces your stress during work. Buying the right model will help you to efficiently arrange your tools and pick the right one for any particular task. So, of the numerous options available, how do you pick the ideal one?

To offer some assistance, we have a list of 13 Best Electrician Tool Belts of 2020 that will provide you with an insight into the top brands. This will help you make an informed choice so that you can always have a dependable buddy attached to your waist.

Without further ado, let’s get going!

Best Electrician Tool Belts

It not only has a long name, but it also has the features to back it up. The CLC Custom Leathercraft 1539 Multi-Compartment 50 Pocket Tool Bag offers you enough space to accommodate most of your accessories. This will help you to carry out most tasks with expertise, and this is why it has got positive reviews.

Why Did We Like It?

It has 50 compartments which offer you enough space to store all your tools, but despite that, it is lightweight. These pockets are meticulously designed to accommodate most electrical or contractor appliances, thereby offering a wide range of versatility.

Even the larger than average hand tools can fit easily into it so that you do not have to carry them around separately. Along with this, to ensure that all your accessories are neatly arranged, it is armed with vertical pockets. Thus, you can quickly choose the right tool for any particular task.

Furthermore, it includes a tape measure clip as well as a big carabiner to deliver optimum performance under most conditions. Moreover, it is made of poly fabric, which gives it strength and ensures that you get to use it for a longer time, even when working on heavy-duty projects.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be too big for some of you, which could be a deterrent. Many of you would want your unit to be compact, so that is something it lacks. Secondly, there is no tape loop, which you would need to purchase separately, thereby adding to your costs.

Pros Large compartment

Measuring tape clip

Large carabiner

Padded carrying handles

Made of poly fabric Cons May be too big for some users

No tape loop

It comes with certain unique features that are not found in any other brand. The ToughBuilt – Small Electrician Tool Pouch is one of the top-rated products in the market and for good reason. It sports a simple design, but there can be no questions about its efficiency. With it in your possession, you are guaranteed a fantastic experience.

Why Did We Like It?

It is easy to use, which has made it very popular among the masses. This is made possible because its simple design is well complemented by the ClipTech Hub feature, which is exclusive to this brand. This allows you to clip the pouch on to any belt or to take it off as and when you wish.

Now, when the pouch is not hanging from your belt, you can keep it in an upright position thanks to the integrated kickstand. This ensures that you can easily access your tools irrespective of where the pouch is. Moving on, it also scores high when it comes to sturdiness.

This is one of the most durable units that guarantee consistent performance for a long time. As a result, it comes in a robust design and uses the best materials to support the 13 pockets, one of which is designated for wire-testing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is slightly heavier as compared to the other models in the market. This could keep away a section of buyers who would want it to be lightweight for ease of use. Besides, there is an issue with the retention strap, and you may have to stop working quite frequently to fix it.

Pros Affordable

Loops for two screwdrivers

Sturdy

Compatible with suspenders

Versatile Cons An issue with the retention strap

Slightly heavy

DeWalt has been one of the highest-rated brands in the market, and this new unit adds to that reputation. The DEWALT DGL523 Lighted Tool Backpack Bag offers you with a lot of versatility that is sure to endear it to customers. You can use it to arrange your tools and easily access them for high output at work.

Sale DEWALT DGL523 Lighted Tool Backpack Bag, 57-Pockets

COMFORTABLE TO CARRY: This tool backpack comes...

Why Did We Like It?

It comes with 57 compartments that offer you much versatility, given that you can store an assortment of accessories. This will allow you to keep several tools with you to handle any project with enthusiasm. Moreover, it is incredibly spacious due to the numerous pockets, but at the same time, it makes sure that you can efficiently organize your accessories.

On top of this, it also has pockets specially designed for specific tools such as wrench sets, pliers, screwdrivers, extension cords, and drills. Furthermore, it has an adjustable shoulder strap to provide added comfort while working even in harsh conditions.

Speaking of comfort, it has padded web handles that make sure that even long hours in the work shed are not an issue. However, the significant inclusion is an LED light that will enable you to work even when it is dark.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may appear that it is crammed with tools that could lead you to have trouble organizing it. This may not please most users who like to have everything properly arranged. Also, there is a problem with the zippers, which could be an inconvenience.

Pros Padded web handles

Durable

Three light output level settings

Base pad feet

Comfortable Cons Problem with zippers

May get too congested

This brand has gone all out to make this one of the most durable products in the market. The Klein Tools 554181914 Tradesman Pro Organizer Ultimate Electrician’s Bag makes sure that it lives up to its bidding as a renowned brand. This is a quality product and is sure to make your work life more comfortable.

Why Did We Like It?

We usually associate the term ballistic with missiles, so the fact that this unit comes in a ballistic weave construction shows how durable it is. Thus, you are guaranteed an excellent experience while working with it even in the toughest of conditions.

As a result, it is sturdy enough to withstand the weight even if it is packed with heavy tools. Apart from this, it features a LED light that has been built into the bag. This means that you do not have to carry it around separately and can work safely even when it is dark.

To further enhance your experience, the light which has an on/twist-off function can be fixed in different positions, making it highly flexible. On top of this, it has 31 pockets that provide you with a great deal of space. Along with this, it has a front zippered pocket so that you do not lose your items.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is a bit more massive, which may not be ideal for users looking for a compact model that can be easily carried around. Besides, the pocket layout is not the best, and you could have trouble adjusting or getting your tools in order.

Pros Fully molded base

Front zippered pocket

Offers greater protection

Two padded meter pockets

Light equipped with swivel hook and magnet Cons Pocket layout is not the best

A bit heavy

You hear the name McGuire, and you immediately think about Tom Cruise as Jerry Maguire. While the designers may not ask you to show the money, they are still providing some desirable features for you to enjoy. Thus, the McGuire-Nicholas 526-CC Electrician’s Pouch is one of the most sought-after units in the market.

Why Did We Like It?

This unit is highly professional, and one of the reasons for this is that it has multiple loops as well as pockets that offer an expanded storage capacity. Furthermore, it has vertical storage, which ensures that you can reach your tools easily. However, the significant improvement from other brands is the inclusion of a metal tape clip.

This clip is built into the unit and thereby makes it ideal for holding a variety of tape measures. Along with this, it has rivet reinforcements and sturdy stitching that makes it a very durable model. But it is still lightweight, which means that you can carry it around without needing to expend much energy.

Apart from this, it has padding that ensures you have a comfortable time while working even in different conditions. Now, despite all these features, it is available to you at an affordable price that has raised its popularity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is a bit stiff when delivered, so it is not ready to use out of the box. Therefore, you need to break-it-in before you can get down to work. Besides, it is well suited for novices, but if you are a professional, it may not be to your liking.

Pros Spacious

Sturdy

Comfortable

Lightweight

A lot of padding Cons Initially a bit stiff

Not suited for professionals

This belt places electricians in the driver’s seat and therefore offers excellent performance. The Gatorback B240 Electrician’s Combo Tool Belt shares its name with the alligator, and so not surprisingly, it is suited to heavy-duty jobs. With it, you can organize your items and easily access them during work.

Why Did We Like It?

It is equipped with a supportive belt with 18 pockets that allow you to arrange your items in an effective manner. Moreover, as it is a heavy-duty unit, it is made from 1250 DuraTek nylon that offers a robust appearance and is designed to outlast even the toughest jobs. But despite that, it is lightweight and will not weigh you down during work.

Furthermore, it has a brilliant back support system that offers you the much-needed comfort by reducing the load. On top of this, it has a breathable and high-density memory foam padding that makes sure that you do not face any difficulty while working long hours.

Moreover, it keeps you cool and prevents sweating to a high degree, thereby reducing tiredness. This it does thanks to the air-channel ventilation system and contoured back support that ensures the weight does not drag you down.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It does not have any suspenders, which may cause its popularity to take a hit. This is because most of the other brands have addressed this issue. Besides, the Velcro may rip off after regular use, which is not an ideal scenario.

Pros Sturdy

Metal rivets

High-quality stitching

Air channel ventilation

Spacious Cons No suspenders

Velcro may rip off

This brand is well-known for producing a remarkable range of products, and adding to that list is the Occidental Leather 5590 M Electrician’s Set. It offers a reliable performance by guaranteeing an efficient combination of durability and quality. It contains exciting features that have helped it register positive feedback from users.

Occidental Leather 5590 M Commercial Electrician's Set

Function Engineered for the Modern Electrician

Why Did We Like It?

It comes with hand-specific tool holders, which bolsters your work efficiency by allowing greater accessibility by cutting down on time. The significant inclusion, however, is that it fits all waist sizes, which gives it an edge over other brands. These sizes range from small to extra-large and are spacious enough to handle most of your items and accessories.

Furthermore, it is compact and lightweight, meaning that it is easy for you to carry it around. Moreover, it has individual compartments for small as well as extensive tools so that you know exactly where everything is. Your tools are then safely stored inside the chambers, thanks to the thick and robust leather construction.

Added to this, the exterior of the unit is made from leather as well, which makes it very durable, but the critical aspect is that it molds according to the shape of the items. Finally, it has a no-spill system which keeps the tools from accidentally falling.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The tool pouch on the right-hand side is not the most convenient, given that it is awkwardly designed. This is something that can hamper with your work and which could have been easily avoided. Secondly, there is no level spot which is available in other brands.

Pros Comfortable

Secure

Durable

Versatile

Spacious Cons Right-hand tool pouch may be a problem

No level spot

The designers have decided to build this tool to cater to electricians as well as other types of users. Thus, the CLC Custom Leathercraft 1608 Electrician Tool Belt has a broad audience who can reap its benefits thanks to numerous top-notch features. Such is the prowess that you can use it daily and still get a consistent result.

Why Did We Like It?

It is built in a way to provide for load sharing so that you do not have to put up with strain on your body during work. Moreover, it has stitched pockets that are made to withstand even heavy-duty jobs while providing you with much-needed capacity. These pockets also allow you to pick the item you need for any particular work quickly.

Furthermore, it has padded suspenders that not only adds to the comfort but distributes the weight evenly. This ensures there is no added stress on your hips or lower back even while working in different conditions. Adding to the comfort is the three wide-padded belts that make long working hours possible.

Apart from this, it has 28 pockets that are backed up by zippered pouches. These pouches prevent your tools from falling off while the adjustable belt makes working easier. Finally, it fits most waist sizes as it is available in 29 to 46 inches.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is not the sturdiest of products, and so do not be surprised if, after a while, it tears or the stitching comes off. Most users hope that their model lasts for a long time, and this is where this unit scores poorly. Additionally, if you are not well built, you may have problems while working with it.

Pros Spacious

Lightweight

Comfortable

Affordable

Easy to carry Cons Not very durable

Not suited for people with a smaller build

Alligators are fierce predators who have outlived the dinosaurs. Unsurprisingly, the designers have made the extra effort to ensure that the Gatorback Electrician’s Combo Deluxe Package can withstand your demands at work. But that is not the only good thing about it as it has several desirable qualities that will suit users.

Gatorback Electricians Combo Deluxe Package (Tool Belt, Suspenders,...

The right side Electrician's Tool Pouch has 18...

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that you notice is how tough it is, which shows that the designers have taken into account the workload. The sturdy construction is made possible as it is made from DuraTek 1250 fabric integrated with metal rivets. These rivets are fixed at all stress points and are supported by Bar-Tack stitching.

It has 18 pockets on the left-hand side and nine pockets on the right-hand side, offering you ample storage. In addition to this, it has a built-in tape chain that enhances efficiency while you are at work. Furthermore, it has ventilated padding that has been incorporated into the unit.

This makes sure that you get a high degree of comfort while also keeping sweat to a bare minimum. On top of this, it has carry-handles that allow you to take it from one spot to the next with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is costlier than most other brands, and this could be a limiting factor. Most buyers look at the price as their primary concern before purchasing any tool and this could cause it to fall behind the pack. Besides, the Velcro is not secure and may come off after daily use.

Pros Rugged

Portable

Comfortable

Spacious

Reduces back pain Cons Costly

Weak Velcro

One of the first things that you notice about it is the blue coloration, which is a welcome change from the usual black color of most products. The FASITE PTN012 Electrical Tool Belt also manages to stand out in other aspects due to its sturdy build, which ensures that you can use it for most situations.

Why Did We Like It?

It is made from 600D polyester fabric that is very thick and therefore makes for highly durable construction. It is sturdy and equipped with triple-layers of material that lasts longer, even after regular use. Also, because of these layers, it is waterproof as well, which is not seen in other products.

Added to this are dual-stitches and rivets at stress points that make the unit even tougher. This allows it to hold even heavy tools, which means that it has a large storage capacity. This storage capacity is seen in the 32 pockets that include hammer loops and a steel measuring tape holder.

Along with this, it can be adjusted up to 48 inches, which makes it flexible and ensures that it fits you perfectly. Finally, it is ergonomically designed and lightweight to provide maximum comfort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There is a problem with the tape measure clip location, which could be a limiting aspect. While you are working, you need to have everything spot on to get the best result, but that is where this unit lags. Apart from this, there is an issue with the webbing belt too.

Pros Long-lasting

Ergonomically designed

Scratch-resistant

Comfortable

Lightweight Cons Poor location of tape measure clip

Webbing belt is an issue

At first glance, this sleek and sophisticated looking product appears to be something like Batman’s utility belt. Thus, the TradeGear Part SZA Tool Belt is equipped with a range of features that will make you feel powerful in the workstation. You may not need to fight the joker, but the demons of the workplace will soon be a thing of the past.

Why Did We Like It?

It is a combination of a belt and bag featuring many compartments that are spacious enough to accommodate most of your workplace stuff. These compartments include 27 pockets and two durable pouches to store even your larger tools with ease. This is further supported by the unit’s D-ring attachments and attachment loops for suspender-to-belt.

What this does is ensure that you can store markers, hammers, pliers, and wrenches without any difficulty. Furthermore, it has an ergonomic design that provides you with optimum comfort during the toughest jobs. This is made possible by the air-mesh foam padding that reduces strain while you are carrying heavy tools.

On top of this, the carry handles have a user-friendly design, meaning that you get a better fit despite all the stuff it is carrying. Finally, it has dual-layer metal rivet reinforcements that add support to the Bar-Tak stitching.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You may not need a lot of compartments, but you may need enough compartments for each tool. Unfortunately, it does not have space for your pencil holders, which could be an inconvenience. Added to this, there is no tape holder, which could pose further problems during work.

Pros Comfortable

Stable

Robust

Spacious

User-friendly carry handles Cons No tape holder

Lack of pencil holders

This compact tool flies under the radar to be on our list, but it has quickly made a name for itself as a dependable product. The DEWALT DG5103 Electrician’s Pouch punches above its weight despite its small size and offers a quality performance in the work shed on most tasks.

Why Did We Like It?

It has a hands-free design that makes it highly convenient to work with even in various situations. This is complemented by its sizable primary pocket, sleeve pocket, and loops that are well suited to holding an array of tools. Also, your tools are easily accessible, which increases efficiency in the workplace.

Moreover, it is compact, making it easily portable, which is ideal for an electrician or contractor. But that does not mean that it compromises on its capacity. This unit is spacious, nonetheless, and can hold several great tools. This is due to its trapezoid shape, which is essential in keeping it stable as you move around.

Finally, it is made from ballistic poly fabric, which comes with reinforced edges. This prevents wear and tear and makes it suitable for extended working hours. Thus, it is very durable, and you can churn out consistent performances for a long time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The problem that users have reported is that the clips may not last as long as they expected. This means that the product’s durability comes into question, and the designers could have included sturdier clips. Secondly, on occasions, your tools may not fit into the pouches, leaving many people displeased.

Pros Hands-free design

Spacious

Easily accessible

Stable

Versatile Cons Clips may not be long-lasting

Tools may not fit

This is one brand that has taken a different approach and has chosen to focus on comfort. That does not mean, however, that it compromises on the other aspects. The TradeGear LARGE 36-40″ Electrician’s Belt & Bag Combo is the perfect combination of comfort and durability, among other elements that will please most people.

Why Did We Like It?

It can hold numerous items and accessories to ensure you can tend to many projects with ease. You may wonder that keeping so many tools may make the bag heavy, but that problem has been looked into by including an array of comfortable features. For starters, it is equipped with a contoured backchannel to provide more stability.

Added to this, it has air-channel ventilation to allow for free air movement even when working on tough jobs. This feature is complemented by a high-density foam padding, which reduces strain considerably even under harsh conditions. Furthermore, it comes with 27 pockets that provide a lot of space to hold your tools.

On top of this, it has two heavy-duty pouches that serve as additional storage, which comes in handy for storing big items. Finally, it has easy-to-carry handles that make it viable for you to take it from one place to another.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Specific issues crop up while using this product. It is costlier than some of the other brands in the market, and this could keep away potential customers. Along with this, there is a problem with the strapping, which could cause it to keep falling off.

Pros Adjustable tool belt suspenders

Air channels provide ventilation

Durable

Easy to use

Versatile Cons Slightly pricey

May keep falling off

Electrician Tool Bets Buyers’ Guide

The hard part begins after narrowing down the products. Now, you have to choose the best from the best, which is a happy headache to have but a problem nonetheless. In such circumstances, you must remember that some essential aspects are indispensable while making a quality product.

We have decided to highlight these elements based on which we have formulated our list. This will allow you to decide which is the best product for you, and will help you to distinguish between brands that are tough to separate otherwise.

Durability

No matter the number of features, the best units always last longer allowing you to reap the benefits for a long time. It is no use having numerous functions if it cannot handle the demands of work.

Your product must be made with the best materials to get a longer lifespan and churn out consistent performances. There is no point in spending all your money on one model if you have to purchase another one, sooner rather than later to replace it.

User-friendly

It will have to be easy to use because not everyone is an expert. The designers must bear this in mind when constructing their model. You do not have the time to figure out what each pocket or pouch does.

It would help if you made fast decisions while at work, and your product must support you in that regard by being easily accessible. Using it must come simply to you, so you do not need to fret about where everything is. Its job is to make your work easier and, in that regard, there can be no compromises.

Organizational Ability

Finally, a belt must be organized. There is no point in having it if it takes time for you to find the right tool. It must expertly arrange all your accessories so that you do not have to spend too much time at work.

This will considerably speed up the entire job, and you will get a professional performance. To be organized is of excellent quality and keeps you free from unnecessary clutter. This will enable you to think freely and dedicate your time to the more critical aspects.

Verdict

We hope that you are better placed than you were before you read our list.

The electrician tool belt will significantly improve your life on the workbench, while at the same time, it will also make work fun. You will not only look cool as you work, but you can have all your tools at your disposal ready to be used as and when you want.

Having gone through several products, we feel that the CLC Custom Leathercraft 1539 Multi-Compartment 50 Pocket Tool Bag is the best option. If you want to try something different and are willing to pay a little extra money, you could opt for the Gatorback Electrician’s Combo Deluxe Package. Besides, the McGuire-Nicholas 526-CC Electrician’s Pouch proves to be an excellent buy for first-time users.

So, all that’s left for you to do is bring home the belt that can change your fortune in the workplace – a belt of fortune if you will!

Till next time!