15 of the Best Hard Hats Right Now

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We all know that the best tool for prevention against possible head injuries in a construction site is a hard hat.

Type I hard hats protect only the upper part of the head and are most commonly used in work sites. Type II hats, on the other hand, provide maximum protection as they cover the sides of the head as well. You’ll see hats of both the types listed down below.

A hard hat is a must-have personal protective equipment for those of you who work in a construction site. Why? Because there are lots of ways you can get injured – flying objects, debris, collision impact, and other hazards.

Keeping all that in mind, you should go through this list of 15 best hard hats.

Best Hard Hats

Without further ado, let’s dig in!

The KaiWorldShop Fiberglass Hard Hat features an exceptional design that helps make strapping an effortless process. Along with that, it also features a Fast-Trac suspension structure in ratchet style.

Made of hard and high-quality fiberglass, this hard hat provides great ventilation to ensure maximum comfort while working, while being extremely lightweight at the same time.

Experience

This hat’s look is the first thing which is highly noticeable. It is quite distinctive from other hard hats because of its ratchet-style Fast-Trac suspension structure. This feature can come in handy when having the whole team wearing the hat which would make them distinguishable too.

We have experienced that it is very easy to take off the hat and requires no extra effort. What’s more noteworthy than this is that it allows us to customize the adjustments in an instant.

Another important feature to take into consideration is the air ventilation which provides extreme comfort and makes wearing it breathable. At times, when working for long hours, sweating is uncontrollable and that’s when this feature become significant. Even if we do need to take it off, the well-designed strap has got us covered.

We can say that the only drawback is that the hat has poor-quality interior webbing.

Pros Extreme lightweight design prevents discomfort

Extreme lightweight design prevents discomfort Great air ventilation prevents heavy sweating

Great air ventilation prevents heavy sweating Features a well-designed suspension structure Cons Poor-quality interior webbing

It is essential to check proper ventilation when buying a hard hat and that’s exactly what the Evolution Deluxe Full-Brim hat brings to the table.

Apart from featuring excellent ventilation, the hat is also very reliable in that it is made of High-Density Polyethylene, a material built to withstand extreme force.

Experience

We have to state the most important feature about this hard hat, and that is the ventilation.

We’ve had many experiences with other hats that fail to provide good ventilation, resulting in the need to take them off constantly when sweating, either for a breather or a scratching. But when it comes to this one, we can actually put it on for several hours of work without having the need to take it off as it provides the most comfortable ventilation.

Also, the hat has been with us for months and has not suffered severe damage. All that’s visible are some minor scratches. This right here proves to be the reason why the hat is very reliable when working in risky construction sites.

Some users, however, have complained that the straps are prone to breaking after long use because of their poor quality. But apart from that, we can say that this hat delivers great performance in protection and ventilation for a very low cost.

Pros Great ventilation

Great ventilation Provides top-notch comfort during prolonged use

Provides top-notch comfort during prolonged use Highly durable design

Highly durable design Polyethylene structure Cons Straps prone to break after prolonged use

When it comes to affordable hard hats that offer several additional features, the Amston Safety Hard Hat is the best.

It provides decent ventilation to help your head stay cool along with a visor to help protect your eyes from debris and sunlight. Not only that but the hat also has a customer satisfaction guarantee.

Experience

A highly affordable hard hat that comes with extra features is difficult to find which is why today, we are happy to include the Amston Safety Hard Hat on this list.

First of all, the hat provides good, if not the best, ventilation which is enough to keep us going smoothly the whole day. And if that wasn’t enough, it also features a visor to ensure our eyes remain protected from small particles or debris, as well as from the harsh sun rays.

Along with these excellent features, the manufacturers made sure it has customer satisfaction guarantee. So, you can return it and have the full amount returned if you’re not satisfied with it.

And finally, the hat comes at a very cheap price, making it affordable for one and all.

While everything seems perfect with this hat, there is only one flaw. And that is the inferior quality of its chin straps, which are made from plastic and can break after prolonged use.

Pros Affordable price

Affordable price Thoughtful inclusion of a visor

Thoughtful inclusion of a visor Offers excellent ventilation

Offers excellent ventilation Customer satisfaction guarantee with full refund Cons Inferior quality of chin straps

The Honeywell Fibre-Metal Hard Hat includes an eight-point suspension structure to ensure total safety while working in dangerous work sites that are prone to accidents.

The material used for making the hat is high-quality resin or polyethylene which adds to the level of safety it provides.

Fibre-Metal Hard Hat Injection Molded Roughneck Fiberglass with... Fiber Metal Heavy Duty, Roughneck P1 Series...

Suspension and a frontal Terry Fabric Sweatband

Experience

The eight-point suspension structure is a remarkable feature when it comes to ensuring safety. Pairing that with a reliable resin material results in feeling secure and protected from any sort of accidents.

The hat is also quite lightweight which means it does not add pressure on the head even when working for a long period of time. Combine this with its good ventilation, and you get a hard hat that is exceptionally comfortable and facilitates proper air circulation.

We also found this hat to be super robust as it does not get damaged easily. In fact, it didn’t even develop scratches for that matter – all thanks to its polyethylene built once again.

The hat, however, comes only in one size, which might be a downside for people who want specific size options.

Pros Eight-point suspension system

Eight-point suspension system Polyethylene material ensures optimal safety

Polyethylene material ensures optimal safety Lightweight design Cons Comes only in one size

Pros

Eight-point suspension system

Polyethylene material ensures optimal safety

Lightweight design

Like most of the hats we’ve mentioned before, this one is also made from polyethylene to make sure it remains damage-free and durable. It also has well-designed ventilation.

The hat offers a four-point adjustment system as well as a Fast-Trac ratchet-style suspension to ensure effortless strapping.

Experience

This hard hat is indeed durable since we haven’t had any bad experience of damage with it. We find it ideal to have this on in risky construction sites as the polyethylene-built body has got our heads protected.

When it comes to comfort and getting enough air, its amazing ventilation structure will take care of that. This is also the reason why the hat does not cause any irritation in the scalp even after wearing it for an entire day.

If it matters to you, there have been complains that the advertised color not matching the actual color of the hat. But besides that, this hard hat has no other flaws so far and it comes at a reasonable price.

Moreover, it comes with a brow pad that’s soft and can be removed if you don’t need it.

Pros Durable build

Durable build Offers decent ventilation

Offers decent ventilation Removable brow pad

Removable brow pad Fast-trac ratchet-style suspension Cons Actual color differs from the advertised color

The Supereight Thermoplastic Hard Hat offers an exclusive feature which is the Impact Energy Control System. This means that during an impact, the hat is able to scatter the force to all of its sides so as to reduce pressure.

It also provides a swingstrap, which you can use to adjust the fitting for comfortable wear.

Experience

This hard hat is proof that you need not put in a lot of money to get the best protection. There is a high probability for accidents in construction sites but thanks to the Impact Energy Control System, we can be sure that there is a reduced probability of serious injuries.

As we mentioned, the hat also has a swingstrap. This strap can be adjusted until we find the perfect fitting position for the head. However, it does not provide proper adjustments for the height.

It is undoubtedly one of the safest hard hats you will find on this list.

Pros Impact Energy Control System prevents serious damages or injuries

Impact Energy Control System prevents serious damages or injuries Comes with a swing-strap to adjust and get the right size Cons Cannot be adjusted for height

Here is a hard hat that not only offers a good bargain but plenty of color choices as well.

The hat is a product from a trusted brand which means you can count on it if you’re looking for high-quality options. On top of that, it provides good ventilation and a four-point ratchet-style suspension which assures amazing adjustment and strapping.

Sale 3M Hard Hat H-702R, Yellow 4-Point Ratchet Suspension 4-point ratchet suspension allows wearer to...

Suspension sits lower on head to reduce pressure...

Experience

Sweating is inevitable, hence, we do need a hat like this one because it has excellent ventilation that assures good circulation of air. But the feature that surpasses all others is its cost-effectiveness as we can buy this hat without worrying about the price.

With an attractive price and great ventilation, we also find that the hat’s brim is short and that helps with proper visibility. The soft brow pad provides both comfort and support even on a hectic work day.

The instructions for assembling the parts is not clear to a lot of users so we can say this is one downside of this hat.

We can trust this hat not only because it’s from a renowned company, but also due to the fact that it passed many tests before getting approved for commercial release.

Pros Excellent ventilation

Excellent ventilation Passed several quality tests

Passed several quality tests Affordable price

Affordable price Comfortable brow pad Cons Assembling instructions are not completely clear

The composition of materials used to make this hat is quite different from the rest on this list. It is made from resin shell mixed with fiber, hence, producing a very strong hat.

It features a six-point suspension structure and a ratchet knob which are worth mentioning. The hat also comes with a foam that absorbs moisture.

Lift Safety HDF-15NG DAX Hard Hat, Natural Fiber reinforced resin shell for superior impact...

Brim grip, exclusive design provides a secure feel

Experience

The ratchet-style knob comes in very handy when customizing the right size to fit the head. It helps assisting and making the process easier and effortless.

We also found the six-point suspension structure to be quite reassuring for our safety while providing top-notch comfort at the same time.

It comes in different colors to make sure we get the one that suits our preferences but what’s more useful is the foam that helps absorb sweat, especially during tedious work.

Compared to other hard hats on this list, we found that this is a little heavier than most of them. This may not be ideal for people who are working for very long hours.

Pros Six-point suspension system

Six-point suspension system Moisture-absorbing sponge

Moisture-absorbing sponge Affordable price

Affordable price Highly durable and adjustable design

Highly durable and adjustable design Available in several colors Cons A tad bit heavy

Now, the next recommendation is a hard hat with some style. Besides the looks, the Bullard 62DGR Standard Series Hard Hat is also quite versatile in that it has a supporting pillow which can be removed when needed.

The hat also features a four-point Flex Guard suspension system and offers great ventilation.

Experience

We love the looks of this hat – it’s simple, yet stylish. It comes in many colors so that we can choose the one that best suits our tastes and preferences.

The hat has an average ventilation shell which ensures excellent ventilation. On days when we have to work in the hot sun, this feature proves to be a blessing in disguise! Sweat, too, is reduced as there is proper air circulation in the upper head area.

We also have to mention how lightweight this hat is. Among many others on the list, this falls within the lightest. Besides, it also has a soft pad that provides both support and comfort while working.

Some users, however, have mentioned that the instructions for assembling are not clear or helpful for that matter, apart from this, the hat is totally reliable since it is constructed with high-density polyethylene.

Pros 4-point Flex Guard

4-point Flex Guard Looks much better than most hard hats

Looks much better than most hard hats Provides excellent ventilation

Provides excellent ventilation Lightweight design

Lightweight design Thoughtful inclusion of a soft pad Cons Ambiguous assembly instructions

Similar to the product above, this hard hat is also constructed from high-density polyethylene which assures durability and reliability.

The hat features a round and full brim for protection purposes, a common ratchet-style suspension system, and a removable soft brow pad.

Experience

Like all the other recommendations on this list, the Pyramex Full Brim Ratchet Suspension Hard Hat has gone through all necessary tests before getting approved. Pairing that with the fact that it’s made of polyethylene, you can rest assured that this hat will provide full protection.

Speaking of which, the hat also features a full brim all around which we find very helpful as it provides protection from rain, sun, and even small debris.

Finally, we like that a solid hat such as this one comes at a very attractive price so that anyone can afford it. However, coming at a very cheap price has its own disadvantages because this hat has poor internal webbing, as some users have observed.

Pros Full, all-round brim for total protection

Full, all-round brim for total protection Affordable price

Affordable price Passed all the standard quality tests

Passed all the standard quality tests Made from polyethylene Cons Internal webbing is of inferior quality

Here is a hard hat which comes with complete security and comfort.

As the name suggests, the Safety Works hard hat features a full brim which is very short, making it ideal to wear in large and high constructions. Also, the hat is quite lightweight and has a balanced design which means the wearer will not face any sort of discomfort.

Safety Works 10006318 Full Brim Hard Hat, White This product is easy to use

This product is highly durable

Experience

The size of the brim may not appear to be highly significant but in reality, it is. In the case of this hat, that problem is eliminated. Its brim is quite short which means it won’t be an obstacle for visibility.

We have found hats whose brims are too long, which leads to the problem of having to remove it or tilt it upwards every now and then. This is not an ideal situation in the work site as we might be carrying plenty of things, so removing a hat quite often is not convenient.

One setback that some users have found with this hat is that the headband can be too high for them.

Pros Full, all-round brim for total protection

Full, all-round brim for total protection Short brim eliminates visibility problems

Short brim eliminates visibility problems Lightweight design Cons Headband may be too high for some people

The Pyramex Safety Ridgeline Full Brim Hard Hat guarantees durability and protection to a great extent. The reason behind its toughness lies in the composition of the material used to build the hat, and that is the ABS thermoplastic resin.

Also, its weight is incomparably lightweight. These are two of the most important features we look for in a hard hat.

Experience

This hat is one of the toughest yet lightest on this list. We have not experienced any scratches after months of using it, thanks to its solid build. Wearing this hat also feels as if there’s not the slightest pressure on the head. Ventilation is fantastic and keeps the head cool for several hours.

But one thing that stands out from the rest is that this hard hat provides electrical protection. Since work sites are always prone to danger, having a hat which gives this kind of protection is an added bonus.

If we were to find flaws with this hat, it would be the inner lining which is quite poor for an otherwise reliable and strong hat.

Pros Lightweight design

Lightweight design Highly durable build

Highly durable build Excellent ventilation

Excellent ventilation Provides electrical protection Cons Poor inner lining and webbing

The HPDE Hydro-Dipped Full Brim Hard Hat is another option which features a brim all around for extra protection.

The hat has a suspension system which makes strapping very easy. Also, the quality is similar to that which you find from expensive brands.

Experience

With a full round brim, this hat is able to keep us from getting sunburns. The neck can get a sunburn easily after spending days in the sun, which is why this is a good pick if you’re looking for a hard hat with total protection.

We are amazed by the quality of this hat’s material as it can withstand immense force and not show a single sign of damage or crack. The design is also very catchy and unique.

However, the kind of finish used on the hat seems to be very poor. Some users have claimed that it comes off pretty easily along with the peel-away stickers. But we didn’t face that issue with our hat.

Pros Unique and lightweight design

Unique and lightweight design Full, all-round brim offers total protection

Full, all-round brim offers total protection Made from highly durable materials Cons Poor finishing

14. MSA 458702 Skullgard Protective Hard Hat

The MSA 458702 SkullGard Protective Hard Hat is an excellent choice because it passed all tests before approval.

It has many basic features such as durability and total protection. But above all the necessary features, the hat offers exceptional comfort, thanks to the Staz-On Suspension System which makes it easier to lift and adjust the hat to find the right fit for your head.

Experience

Most of us know that this company is renowned for putting their products through extreme tests before they are approved, and that is the case with this hat as well. You can rest assured that it offers the best protection that you look for in a hard hat.

The hat also lasts and serves its wearer for a long period of time, without fail. Besides that, we love the comfort that comes with the hat’s interior. It only lacks a headgear among other necessary requirements.

The Staz-On Suspension System allows us to have full control over the knobs and strapping. We find it easier with a hat like this because it helps to ensure we can carry on with work pretty smoothly.

Pros Staz-On Suspension System ensures easy strapping

Staz-On Suspension System ensures easy strapping Highly durable

Highly durable Unparalleled protection

Unparalleled protection Comfortable interior Cons Does not come with a headgear

Last on this list, we have the MSA 10079479 V-Guard Hard Hat. This hat is from a globally trusted brand, which is best known for gears and tools.

Like most of the hats featured here today, this one too is made of polyethylene, a very reliable and strong resin.

Sale MSA 10079479 V-Gard Hard Hat Front Brim with Ratchet Suspension,... World recognized and trusted hard hat

Available in both front brim (cap style) and full...

Experience

The first and most notable feature of this hat is its unique design. The hat has an American Eagle design, so patriots will find it to be an excellent pick. For others who have a more conventional and simple taste, it may not be that appealing. Whatever the case may be, it cannot be denied that it is a stylish hat.

MSA is a well-known company for a reason – all their products are made using high-quality materials. So when it comes to hard hats such as this one, we can be sure there is no need to worry about the quality.

Speaking of quality, this hat can withstand extreme force or impact without damaging easily, hence, making it an extremely reliable option.

The suspension system is in the style of Fas-Trac III ratchet, meaning it becomes easy to take it on and off when needed.

While the suspension gear is easy to operate, it has poor-quality straps.

Pros Unique and trendy design

Unique and trendy design Highly durable

Highly durable Fas-Trac III ratchet-style suspension system

Fas-Trac III ratchet-style suspension system Can withstand extreme force and impact Cons Suspension straps are of poor quality

Conclusion

There is always a chance of mishaps and accidents in construction sites, therefore, wearing a hard hat is essential. Besides, it does more than just protect your head from falling objects; it shields your head from extreme weather too.

If you want a good hat with a great price, then these are the best options for you. Take your pick and we hope you never have to experience a mishap at your construction site.

Till next time, stay safe!

Related Articles

5 Best Lightweight Hard Hats Comfortable for Construction Workers