Is it that difficult to imprint logos and designs on your t-shirts efficiently? Well, not if you get your hands on heat transfer papers.

These functional products have gained quite a popularity over the past few years. The reason? They allow you to take any logo or design from your computer and transfer those on fabrics by applying heat through a printer.

These are not ordinary printers, they are specially designed to transfer heat to print. There are some of the top notch printers for heat transfer available in the market for you to get. Hence, going for such a product would be a great decision, especially if you are a DIYer.

But the problem is, with the market flooded with a ton of options, you can’t expect to choose the right heat transfer paper based on luck alone. You also need to know the cost of heat transfer paper along with the advantages and disadvantages of using these papers among others. That’s why we have tried to help you by ruthlessly reviewing the eight best options currently available on the market after extensive research and testing.

We have also provided a buyer’s guide and a detailed FAQ section to make things more interesting. So, without any further delay, let’s jump right in!

Top 8 Heat Transfer Papers

Founded in 1999, PPD or Photo Paper Direct is one of the leading manufacturers of heat transfer papers globally. And this particular product from the brand is yet another noteworthy addition to its coveted repertoire. Compatible with pretty much all inkjet printers, this pack of heat transfer papers is an ideal choice for customizing sweatshirts, hoodies, and t-shirts.

Why Did We Like It?

For us, the best thing about these iron-on transfer papers is that they can be cut using a cutting machine and a pair of normal scissors. So, even if you don’t have a cutting machine at home, you should have no problem cutting it. They bond well with different fabrics easily without affecting their stretchability and flexibility and leaving them machine washable.

We must also highlight that they are compatible with all inkjet printers that use regular ink. Therefore, you don’t have to make additional expenses buying a specialized printer; the normal one at your home will do the job just fine. You will be pleased to know that the pack comes with a video tutorial link and step-by-step instructions so that you have no difficulty getting started.

Other than that, what we liked about this excellent pack of heat transfer papers is that it is reasonably priced, making it a go-to choice for many people.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We had a hard time peeling the backs of the heat transfer papers and had to use a thread puller, which worked great. Other than this minor inconvenience, we have no complaints against it, and we strongly recommend giving this product a shot.

Pros Sports a reasonable price tag

Can be cut with both scissors and cutting machines

Comes with detailed instructions

Doesn’t affect stretchability Cons Little difficult to peel the backs off

Next up, we have a great set of heat transfer papers from the house of A-SUB, the #1 sublimation paper brand in North America. With a more than 98% transfer rate, these sheets can offer higher precision and greater ink savings. Let’s move on to the next few sections to learn about them in detail, shall we?

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this pack features 110 sheets measuring 8.5” x 11”, which means you will have more than enough sheets for dealing with all your DIY projects. They have a transfer rate of more than 98%, which ensures greater ink savings for your inkjet printer and higher precision.

What’s more, they are easy to use. All you have to do is print the pictures, choose a light-colored t-shirt and set them on your heat transfer machine. That said, note that they are compatible with only inkjet printers and sublimation ink. We also liked that this set of sublimation transfer paper, besides fabrics, can also be used on ceramics and mobile phone cases.

Like our previous pick, this set also sports a budget-friendly price tag, making it an ideal choice for those using such a product for the first time. Understandably, it is one of the highest-rated heat transfer papers currently available on the market.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Quite frankly, there is not much that can be termed as “faulty” with this exceptional pack of heat transfer sheets. The only little thing we didn’t like about it is that after printing, the color is not as bright or dark on the paper. Other than that, it works fine.

Pros Available at a budget-friendly price

Decent transfer rate

Easy to use

Can be applied to different items Cons Print is not as dark or bright

For over 87 years, Avery has dedicated itself to providing its customers with the best quality products both offline and online. And this transfer paper set is a perfect example of what the brand can bring to the table. An ideal choice for DIYers looking for a high-quality heat transfer paper set, it easily bonds with fabrics and transfers vivid prints.

Why Did We Like It?

As a set of heat transfer papers from such a well-known brand, we had high expectations, and we are pleased to inform you that it didn’t disappoint. Specifically formulated for dark-colored cotton fabrics, it sports a fade-resistant formula that helps it provide a long-lasting, crack-free, and crisp image quality.

Also, it is available across different sizes, so you are free to choose a size per your requirements. If you are worried about compatibility, let us tell you that it works with almost all inkjet printers. Plus, you can transfer the designs onto your t-shirt using a household iron in minutes; no professional heat press machine is required.

It is also worth noting that it comes with all the necessary instructions, so you should have no problem handling the sheets. And finally, you will be pleased to know that it is available at an affordable price point that’s not too heavy on your wallet.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, these heat transfer papers can only be used to transfer the designs onto 100% cotton fabrics, not anywhere else. So, if you are considering applying these on a different fabric material or other surfaces such as phone cases or ceramics, you will have to look elsewhere.

Pros Comes at a budget-friendly price

Doesn’t require users to own a heat press machine

Easy to use

Long-lasting image quality Cons Can be used only on dark cotton fabrics

While talking about heat transfer papers, it’s hard to keep NuFun Activities out of the conversation because of its range of high-quality transfer paper options. Whether you are a professional or an amateur, these transfer papers are easy to use and can help you achieve the desired results.

Why Did We Like It?

Made in the USA, these heat transfer papers are ideal for personalizing aprons, hats, throw pillows, face masks, and basically anything that is made with fabric. Thanks to the patented technology, it helps keep the color vibrant even after numerous washes. So, you can throw your projects in the washing machine every time they get dirty without worrying.

A great thing about these papers is that they are compatible with pretty-much all conventional die-cutting machines, cutters, and inkjet printers. Hence, you won’t need to incur additional expenses to purchase any specialized equipment for using these dark transfer papers. You can transfer images and texts onto fabrics using an iron; you don’t necessarily need to have a heat press machine.

If you are using this product for the first time, there is nothing to worry about, as it comes with clear and detailed instructions that will help you get started. Naturally, it is one of the best heat transfer papers out there.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The heat transfer paper from NuFun Activities boasts an expensive price tag, so it may not be the right choice for those with a modest budget. Other than that, we could not find any other drawback related to its performance or quality.

Pros Made of high-quality materials

Can be used on different fabrics

Color stays vibrant after repeated washes

Comes with the necessary instructions Cons Sports an expensive price tag

We are midway through this list, and it is time to talk about these heat transfer papers from JETPRO SOFSTRETCH. Featuring 100 sheets, this pack can easily run a craft class or stock a small business. Now, obviously, there is a lot to learn about it, so keep reading.

Why Did We Like It?

The papers measure 8.5” x 11” and are specifically made to be used on light or white-colored cotton fabrics. Additionally, the package comes with clear and detailed instructions, so rest assured you won’t have any trouble using them. Unlike ordinary transfer papers, these ones don’t leave room for wrinkles and cracks on the fabrics, offering better stretchability and flexibility.

With 100 sheets, they are an ideal choice for running a craft class or stocking a small business. Furthermore, the sheets can be cut using a pair of scissors easily after printing in order to accommodate smaller images, which is truly commendable if you ask us.

We are also pleased to inform you that the product is available at a modest price point (nearly 50% less than its competitors). Overall, it is a great product for both DIY and professional projects that you would not want to miss out on.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only gripe we have with this product is that it can be used only on light and white-colored fabrics. Thus, if you want to use it on dark or black-colored fabrics, this is not the right choice. Other than that, some disgruntled customers have complained that the colors tend to fade after a few washes.

Pros Comes at a modest price

Can be cut using a pair of scissors

Ideal for both DIY and professional projects

Doesn’t leaves wrinkles Cons Colors tend to fade

Anyone searching this list for a set of high-quality yet affordable heat transfer papers can’t go wrong with this product from Koala. Offering long-lasting color quality and compatibility with inkjet printers, this bunch of heat transfer sheets is an option you can’t afford to ignore. Want to know more? Well, then keep reading.

Why Did We Like It?

There are quite a few things that we loved about this set of t-shirt transfer paper. For starters, it’s incredibly easy to transfer the image onto the fabric using a home iron; you don’t need to have an expensive heat transfer machine. However, for best results, it’s recommended that you use a heat transfer machine.

The sheets ensure top-quality print results that give your project a professional look while keeping its surface washable, skin-friendly, stretchable, and soft. Not to mention, they are compatible with most inkjet printers, ensuring you can get the job done from your home itself.

Another thing that we must highlight is that the pack comes with the necessary instructions, which is something first-time users will truly appreciate. And finally, you’ll be glad to know that it sports an economical price tag despite being packed with so many features, which gives it an edge over other papers.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This set of iron-on transfer paper is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, especially given the features on offer and the affordable price point. However, note that these papers are a little difficult to peel off, which some users might find inconvenient.

Pros Comes at a budget-friendly price

Doesn’t affect the quality of the fabric

Easy to use

Can be cut using scissors Cons A little difficult to peel off

Now that we are almost near the end of our list, here is another great product you might want to consider. Meet the inkjet transfer paper set from Transfer Master, which is equipped with advanced technology to ensure that your projects after transfers are flexible, crack-free, and soft.

Why Did We Like It?

We must single out the ease of usage as the key highlight of this product. All you need to do is follow the instructions to complete your project in no time. Additionally, the heat transfer paper set is equipped with advanced technology that makes sure the fabric of your project remains flexible, soft, and crack-free after the transfer.

Whether you need to transfer to light or dark fabrics, this heat transfer paper set works for all, which is great. But it is especially pleasing that you can transfer the print to any fabric, be it pillows, tote bags, and T-shirts. Rest assured, the transfers will always remain vivid and bright.

The papers can be cut using a pair of conventional scissors, so you don’t have to purchase a cutting machine. And lastly, this set is priced reasonably, which is why it is among our top recommendations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It’s worth noting that this transfer paper set can only be used on fabrics, especially those containing more than 50% cotton. Thus, look elsewhere if you intend to use it on other surfaces, such as phone cases and ceramics. Apart from this, it works perfectly.

Pros Comes with the necessary instructions

Helps transfer bright colors onto fabrics

Economically priced

Can be cut using a pair of scissors Cons Can only be used on fabrics

Honestly, something would have been missing on this list had we not included this heat transfer paper set from Stampcolour. Be it the quality of transfer or the price- this product is a notch above most of the options we have reviewed. So, let’s dig a little deeper.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, these papers ensure top-quality transfers with incredibly bright colors and details. You can use a heat press machine or an iron to transfer your designs onto the fabrics in a matter of minutes. Apart from that, the set is available in five different colors and across four different sizes, allowing users to select a combination that best suits their needs.

The transfer sheets are compatible with most inkjet printers, and the brand recommends using pigment ink to get the best results. In addition, they work like a breeze with die-cutting machines, cutters, and heat press machines, so compatibility will be the least of your issues.

Another great thing about them is that they are highly durable and, therefore, can withstand outdoor elements and washes without breaking a sweat. From our experience, we assure you that you won’t be disappointed with the results.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It would have been better if the product came with drying instructions, as many people, especially first-timers, could throw it in the dryer and have their projects ruined. Other than that, it is worth mentioning that the papers are specifically made for dark-colored and black cotton fabrics. So, if your projects are made of any other type of fabric, this heat transfer sheet set is not for you.

Pros Offers vibrant results

Compatible with a range of machines

Highly durable

Great gift option Cons Doesn’t come with drying instructions

Heat Transfer Papers Buying Guide

Now that you have the required information on the eight best heat transfer paper sets, you are only halfway there to the goal. In order to select the right heat transfer paper, there are some other important factors apart from the price and brand name that you need to keep in mind.

Not to worry, we have discussed those important factors in the following few sections so that you can zero in on the one that would meet your requirements. You would want to note these points and keep them handy when placing the order.

1. Versatility

Based on the requirements of your project, you might need more versatility than what conventional heat transfer paper sets provide. Most options available on the market are meant for printing fabrics such as pillows, sweaters, and t-shirts.

If you want to imprint logos and designs on harder materials such as phone cases and ceramics, you will have to purchase wet application papers. These transfer papers utilize soap, water, and a hand tool pressure to transfer onto the surface in place of heat. So, that’s something you need to keep in mind while purchasing a transfer paper.

2. Durability

A quality heat transfer paper will always offer a durable design that will easily withstand outdoor elements. Therefore, go for an option that provides easy and fast image transfer while at the same time maintaining adequate elasticity to keep the logo or design from peeling and cracking. It is worth noting that some brands tend to offer better durability as they are often covered with better polymers.

Other than that, we suggest choosing fade-resistant options, so your project remains vivid even after numerous washings and wearings.

3. Paper Size

The most common size for heat transfer papers is 8.5” x 11”, but there are larger options available as well. That said, note that not all larger sheets will fit conventional inkjet printers; hence make sure you select a paper that will fit your printer.

4. Transfer Method

The transfer method is another important factor you should keep in mind while purchasing a heat transfer paper. There are two methods for transferring a design or logo onto the fabric from a heat transfer paper:

a) Heat Presses

Heat presses are ideal for professional purposes. These products can apply heat and pressure over a big surface evenly, offering top-quality results.

b) Conventional Household Irons

As far as conventional household irons are concerned, they are perfect for DIYers and those looking to make a handful of designs as gifts for their family and close friends. All you need to do is apply the heat and pressure following the instructions to transfer the image, design, or logo.

5. Printer Compatibility

You would want to check the printer compatibility before placing the order. While most heat transfer papers are meant to be used with inkjet printers, some brands require you to use laser printers.

Heat Transfer Papers Frequently Asked Questions ?

Can I wash the transfer paper designs?

Yes, you can. But make sure that you turn the t-shirt inside-out before throwing it into the washing machine. Also, you would want to refrain from using bleaches to keep the design vibrant.

Do I need a special type of ink?

Normal ink would do just fine in most cases, but a few products require you to use sublimation ink. We suggest checking the label before purchasing.

Top Heat Transfer Papers Verdict

We have finally reached the end of our review-based guide. And we genuinely hope that by now, you will be able to choose the best heat transfer paper without any issues. But we suggest you stick around for a couple more minutes and check out our favorite picks from the list to get a better idea.

The PPD Iron-On Transfer Paper set is the best overall, in our opinion, because it comes with a reasonable price tag and doesn’t affect the stretchability of the fabric. A close second would be the Sublimation Paper set from the house of A-SUB, as it is easy to use and has a decent transfer rate.

And if you want an option that ensures a long-lasting image quality, we suggest giving the Printable T-Shirt Transfers from Avery a try.

With that, it is time for us to sign off. Until next time, see ya!