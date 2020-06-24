14 Best Laptop Stands of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Let’s face it; there’s no way we can live without our laptops!

Ever since the world has been at the mercy of the internet and digitalization, devices like laptops and computers have climbed on top of the must-have list. But here’s the thing – they have introduced us to a new world of muscle aches that makes us feel like 70-year olds already.

So what should you do? Simple – buy a laptop stand or holder that puts your device in a comfortable position. Sounds good, right?

That’s till you see the plethora of options and put down the flap of your laptop. While we can’t choose for you, we certainly can help you shortlist some of the most reliable stands on the market.

So, without further delay, let’s get into the deets!

Top 14 Laptop Stands of 2020

Reigning at the top position is this durable and easy-to-assemble laptop stand from Soundance. It features a simple and elegant design that is compatible with most laptops. And if overheating is your biggest concern, then the ventilation on this one will take care of it all.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were impressed with the positive customer feedback. Its aluminum alloy construction is equal parts sturdy and lightweight, meaning you can carry it anywhere. Moreover, the assembly is quick and easy – just insert the bar into the two ‘hands’, and you’re ready to go.

To amp up the sturdiness, a pair of rubber protectors on the top of the stand securely hold the laptop in place while protecting it from scratches. Besides, the rubberized feet sit firmly on your work table without leaving any marks on the surface.

Perhaps its biggest highlight is the open-air design that vents out most of the heat. Furthermore, it allows for better air circulation that provides a continuous flow of cool air to keep the risks of overheating to a bare minimum. You can also use the space beneath the stand to keep a keyboard or mouse, so that’s a bonus!

Lastly, the stand provides a 6-inch elevation that keeps the device on an eye-level throughout. Although the height is not adjustable, we didn’t need to hunch over the screen or get into an awkward position. Given it’s modest price, there’s nothing more we could’ve asked for.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we are totally satisfied with its sturdiness and grip for thicker laptops, we felt that the design might not be very suitable for thinner models. Other than that, we didn’t find any other drawback.

Pros Fit for laptops between 10-15.6 inch screen-size

Rust-resistant

Smooth edges

Easy cable organization Cons May not support thin-base devices

Next up on the list is the Steklo MacBook Pro Stand. The name may tell you otherwise, but this laptop stand is compatible with other brands; the only criteria are a screen size between 12 and17 inches. With unmatched compactness and secure grip, this product is worth your consideration.

Why Did We Like It?

Foldable stands are a popular choice because of their portability, and this product is no exception. But the Stelko Macbook Pro is a cut above the rest, thanks to its super compact design. The stand folds up to a mere 6.3 inch that will easily fit in the smallest of spaces, including your pocket!

However, that’s not the only reason to admire this ergonomically built product, which holds the laptop at a fixed angle. This may sound like a constraint, but the pre-fixed position is such that it doesn’t need a bent back or turtle neck posture for seamless accessibility.

Furthermore, the legs on this one can be adjusted in accordance with the size of the device. And the sandblasted anodized silver finish renders a touch of class and elegance to your tabletop. Combine this with the aluminum build, and you have the right mix of looks and stability.

Much like the Soundance Laptop Stand, this one also provides ample ventilation that protects the laptop from overheating. All in all, its efficient design ticks all the boxes to make it a value-for-money deal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback that makes it miss the mark is the resulting keyboard angle, which may cause the wrists to cramp up. It took us some time to adjust with the angle so that it didn’t bother us during long work hours.

Pros Lightweight

Rust-proof

Rubberized feet

Sufficient airflow Cons Awkward keyboard angle

For the third spot on the list, the MOFT Laptop Stand makes a deserving entry. Despite having a slim construction, this durable stand can hold up to 19 pound without a fuss. What’s more, it features a practically invisible design with dual height settings for optimum flexibility.

Why Did We Like It?

No surprises here as its invisible design grabs the spotlight. Made with a special PU and fiberglass material, the stand uses some strong adhesive to stick to the laptop’s bottom. All you have to do is simply peel the protection film and stick it near the hinge. This way, you don’t have to carry the stand separately.

Moreover, it’s just as easy to detach,and that too without any scratches or marks!

We also loved the flexibility it offers with the dual height settings of 3-inch and 2-inch, respectively. While the former high setting is suitable for sitting postures, the low setting makes it easier to operate the device when the user is standing. The built-in magnets help to unfold the stand quickly and lock it in the preferred height.

Finally its anti-skid rubber bottom sits securely on almost any surface to provide maximum stability. If you truly believe in the ‘less is more’ philosophy, then this MOFT Laptop Stand may just be the right fit for your needs.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The stick-on design doesn’t feature any ventilation per se, which may contribute to overheating for some devices. Also, the stand collapses whenever you lift the laptop and requires it to be repositioned when put down again. We’d have liked some mechanism to retain the original shape of the stand.

Pros Suitable for laptops up to 15.7 inch

Thin and lightweight

Two-step installation

Provides extra padding when not in use Cons Doesn’t hold shape when device is lifted

The Roost Laptop stand is one of the most lightweight and portable units on the market, and as such, occupies the fourth position on our list. Its study construction is equipped with a number of ‘pivot clips’ that maintain a powerful hold on the device. Moreover, it comes with a soft pouch for easy carry.

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly speaking, the plastic construction of the stand did make us a bit skeptical, but we were in for some surprise. Not only does it make the unit weigh less, but the sturdiness on this one is more than enough to hold laptops up to 9 pound. Besides, you can adjust the height of the stand from anywhere between 6 to12-inch. With a range this wide, bid goodbye to back pains and bad postures!

Its design may not be something very unique but is extremely effective nonetheless. Firstly, the front clams have a soft rubber padding that doesn’t scratch the device while maintaining a strong grip. Likewise, the rear backrests are fully covered with a long rubber pad that provides gentle support to the laptop without leaving any mark on the device.

Long story short, the hold on offer prevents the laptop from slipping down, even when the stand has been titled.

Like the other three products on the list, the Roost Laptop stand is also equipped with rubberized feet that keeps it stable on the surface. If premium pricing is not an issue, then this product is worth investing in.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The clamps and backrest of the stand may not be suitable for laptops thicker than 0.75 inch. Having said that, most laptops on the market today hardly cross that number, so this issue is far from being a deal-breaker. If you ask us, the product truly justifies its expensive tag.

Pros Highly compatible

Robust build

Anti-scratch rubber insets

Separate carrying bag Cons Expensive

Featuring an Apple-ish design, the Rain Design mStand360 is what we’ve chosen for the fifth place. It’s sleek design is backed by a solid construction that accounts for its stability. Moreover, the swivel base allows easy screen sharing, making it the perfect office accessory.

Why Did We Like It?

Yes, you’ve guessed it right. The rotating base was the first thing that grabbed our attention. But what makes it even more impressive is the fact that it doesn’t become a baggage for the design. In fact, it maintains a very sleek profile of just about 0.1 inch to fall in line with the overall slimness.

Besides, the stand is made from aluminum which is a testimony to its stability. Having said that, the design doesn’t forget to include the familiar rubber equipped base that keeps it from bouncing off the surface. In the absence of an open space, this aluminum panel acts as a heat sink to prevent your device from overheating.

And the fixed tilted angle brings the screen closer, eliminating the need of straining your neck.

Like the Steklo MacBook Pro Stand, this one also has a sandblasted silver anodized finish that makes it look like a natural extension of your MacBook. Furthermore, the 2-inch cable outlet on the back aids cable management, making your workspace neat and organized.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the stand has a thin design, we think that the solid aluminum build contributes significantly to its weight. Thus, portability is not its strongest point. Besides, we did notice some wobbliness on the stand with faster strokes on the keyboard. Perhaps the use of an external keyboard can solve this problem.

Pros Suitable for laptops with thickness below 10.4 inch

Can hold up to 8 pounds

Keyboard stash underneath

Anti-skid rubber protectors on panel for secure grip Cons May wobble occasionally

It’s time for us to move on to the multi-purpose category of laptop stands, and let’s start with the Avantree Laptop Stand. Its wide-ranging utility, coupled with portability makes it a top contender in this category, and that too without making you break the bank.

Why Did We Like It?

We quite liked how the stand becomes a personalized workstation on any flat surface. Use it as a standing desk in your office, or a reading table at home, you won’t be disappointed. Its high quality engineered oak construction makes it lightweight and sturdy at the same time. But it’s multi-purpose use isn’t the only reason to include it in the list.

Using the two auto-lock buttons on each side, you can set the height of the table from anywhere between 9.4-12.6 inch. Moreover, a lock button located at the rear side enables the user to adjust the tabletop’s angle. Simply pull the button and release it once you have the desired angle (from 0-30 degree).

Besides, a removable lip prevents the laptop from sliding when the surface is tilted. We used it as an extension of our office work table, and the adjustable settings allowed us to put the laptop at a comfortable level. This way, we didn’t have to sit in the same posture for hours, which often leads to backache and neck pain.

Lastly, the table folds easily with minimum force, thus making it suitable to carry around.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The fitting of the removable lip could’ve been better, as we observed that it tends to detach. Although you can simply push it back into place, we feel that it’s a bit of a compromise on the quality.

Pros Easy to assemble

Strong legs, doesn’t collapse into the surface

Convenient storage

Portable Cons Holding ‘lip’ doesn’t stay in place

Simple yet effective, the AmazonBasics Laptop Holder makes a deserving entry on our list. Its meshed design is built to take care of heating issues, while the height adjustments lets you find a comfortable working position. Plus, its ultra-affordable pricing fits the smallest of budgets!

Why Did We Like It?

True to its name, this AmazonBasics laptop holder is, in effect, a well-built ventilator for your device. Featuring an all metal mesh design, the stand drives away heat from the laptop to keep it from crashing. Moreover, a pair of metal keepers hold the device in place for every height setting.

On that note, we ought to mention that the platform has three adjustable heights, viz. low, medium and high. The increased height results in better airflow, and it also brings the laptop slightly forward to create a comfortable angle while typing and reading.

Furthermore, the holder is equipped with rubber corners that aid its stability on different surfaces.

What appealed to us the most is the brand’s attention to detail. Despite having a simplistic design, it accommodates a cord organizer that has been missing in some of the more expensive competitors. If you hate untangling cords just as much as we do, then the six slots in the organizer will rescue you from the extra effort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were impressed with what the product has to offer for its price, but there’s one thing that bothered us. The keepers on the stand are placed awkwardly; and interferes with the position of your wrists on the keyboard. We used a cardboard piece to alleviate the laptop slightly so that our hands don’t come in contact with the keepers.

Pros Panel raise between 12-35 degree

Quality metal mesh

Sturdy and stable

Easy to use cable organizer Cons Inconveniently placed keepers

Designed for pros, the Ergotron WorkFit-T is one of the best standing desks on the market. Its panel has enough space for your laptop and a second monitor, and the design is equipped with an adjustable height setting. Complete with an integrated keyboard tray, it can also be converted into a sitting desk.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were impressed with the blend of elaborate design and ease of use. The tabletop surface has a width of 35-inch, and sits atop a full metal body for optimum stability. Furthermore, it’s a two-tier desk, meaning it has a separate space allotted for the keyboard and mouse.

On a side note, the model also comes in a 37.5-inch variant for those who require even more space.

Coming to its height, the combination of standing locks and handbrake allows the user to reach up to 15 inches high. Thus, you can choose any position according to your comfort, and lock the table in place. Moreover, the spring mechanism provides for a smooth and noiseless vertical lift with up to 40 pound on top.

It may be useful to know that the low height setting keeps the keyboard 5-inch above the surface. Likewise, the highest setting places the keyboard at a height of 15.5-inch above the table, making it comfortable for use while standing.

Lastly, the stand has a ready-to-use design which doesn’t require any installation. Simply put it on the worktable and you’re good to go.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the spring relaxes only when the table is in a raised position, we were worried that the lower height adjustments would put excessive strain to render it useless. That way, it’s better to avoid the lower positions as much as possible.

Pros Stable legs

Suitable for two 24-inch screens

Cord holders

Professional-grade finish Cons Low height settings may damage the spring

For the ninth pick, we have the Griffin GC16034 Laptop elevator Stand. Made from a single piece of solid aluminum, the stand is a fit for laptops with up to 15-inch screen size. Besides, its lightweight design and quick disassembly make it suitable for carrying around.

Why Did We Like It?

Minimalism rarely disappoints, and nor does this stand. Its look-and-feel closely resembles our top pick, the Soundance Laptop Stand, and the performance is not too far either. The fixed 5.5-inch screen elevation is perfect for keeping your neck and back away from unnecessary strains.

Furthermore, the generously spaced arms provide maximum air circulation to prevent overheating of the device. Not only that, it also creates enough room for storing related accessories like USB hard disks or the power supply.

Moreover, the arms have been equipped with rubber straps to reduce friction and protect the laptop from moving around. But just in case you need reassurance, feel free to use the plastic clips that come with the product. Even in the absence of a dedicated laptop stash, we didn’t face any problem in using an external keyboard and mouse.

Last but not least, the stand can be easily deconstructed into three pieces for convenience of storing and portability. The simple design, coupled with an affordable price tag, makes this product worth your consideration.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the arms clip together quick and easy, there are no locks to secure the joints. We feel it may be a problem in the long run, as the joints will tend to slip apart. You can always slide it back in, but we’d have liked a better solution for this.

Pros Sturdy

Declutters the work surface

Additional clips for heavier laptops

Value for money Cons Joints could’ve been more secure

Another one of our multi-purpose favorites, the Homder Laptop Stand is a 3-in-1 adjustable holder that takes the tenth spot. Suitable for both laptops and notebooks, the stand also features a mobile holder on each side for the ultimate work experience. With a carrying capacity of 22 pound, this product is compatible with most 11-15.6 inch laptops.

Why Did We Like It?

We desperately wanted to break the monotony of trying metal stands when we ran into this unit by Homder. Its plastic body doesn’t seem very impressive, but that’s only till you’ve explored its full potential.

Firstly, the rubber grips at the bottom make it stand firmly on most surfaces, though we suggest not to place it on the bed or couch. Moreover, with 9 different heights or viewing angles, you can expect a significant improvement in your spin alignment posture. However, that’s not the only advantage of its elevating feature.

The presence of a large ventilating hole at the bottom reduces the overheating of your laptop. In addition, it is equipped with a cooling slot so that you can use a silicone cooling pad if required. After the day’s work, you may fold it flat or use the raised position to store your external keyboard and mouse.

Lastly, a pull out on each side works as mobile holders to transform the humble-looking stand into a mini device station of your own. For its competitive price, there’s hardly a thing that we would want it to have.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Similar to the Rain Design mStand360, this one also tends to bounce a fair bit while speed-typing. It won’t be a problem if you use an external keyboard, but in case you don’t, we’d suggest softer keystrokes for better stability.

Pros Ventilated construction

Metal lock mechanism for bottom legs

Hassle-free set up

Portable Cons Tends to bounce off the surface

The HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand is one such product that takes versatility a notch higher. Its legs can be adjusted to sit on any surface, and you can also use it as a standing table. With reliable locking and cooling mechanisms, this product is a tough competitor in the budget buy category.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, we were pleased with its stability on different surfaces, especially after the limitation of the Homder Laptop Stand. The stand’s legs can be adjusted to suit different postures and angles on the touch of a button. To give you a fair idea, the stand gets converted from a standing table to a bed table in minutes.

All you need to do is set the angle while pressing the button, and release it once you’ve reached your preferred position. The 6 ABS auto-lock joints hold the shape, and prevents the legs from collapsing while you carry it around.

We also loved the idea of including two CPU cooling fans on the panel that compensates for an ‘open space’ for heat dissipation. In addition, the panel is also equipped with twin non-slip buckles to keep the laptop from falling down.

The detachable mouse stand makes the external accessory sit on the same level as that of the keyboard. All in all, the product does well to make working on your laptop a rather comfortable experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The cooling fans are not very powerful to work for longer hours. But at a price this low, we can’t really expect more. Also, the leg adjustment is a time taking process since the user is required to fix every joint manually.

Pros Suited for laptops up to 16-inch

Lightweight aluminum tray

Mouse stand can be inserted on both sides

Foldable for easy storage Cons Legs are difficult to adjust

Our twelfth pick, the Moclever Laptop Stand is literally a package in itself. Apart from two adjustable heights, the design also makes way for two separate panels on the same surface. Finished off with an LED-light and storage space, we couldn’t have got a better deal than this at the price!

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, let’s walk you through its flexibility. Not only can you set the height of the table at 10-inch or 15-inch (as suitable), but the laptop panel supports multiple tilt-angles, ranging from 45-60 degrees.

We took our own sweet time to strike the right balance between height and angle for different working postures, and it was quite a fun activity!

Coming to its ventilation, a centrally placed cooling fan operates on both USB plug and AAA batteries to provide adequate air circulation. We also felt that the fan quality was better than that of the HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand.

What earns the brownie points is the anti-skid mouse pad that reduces hand fatigue and the storage space underneath. Lift the panel, and you can store everything, from your mobile to pens and pencils. Plus, it houses a USB cable compatible with the USB hub output plug located on the side of the table.

Lastly, the attached desk light has 3 LED bulbs, which provides ample illumination for improved visibility in low-light conditions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that the table is a bit bulky, but considering its features, we aren’t really bothered. Also, we tried the USB cable to operate the fan, and observed that it doesn’t stay connected to the ports on the side. We are happy to use another cable for the purpose.

Pros Foldable legs

Dual slide-out storage compartments

Both panels are adjustable

Clips to prevent laptop from sliding Cons Slightly bulky

For the penultimate spot, we are back with another Huanuo Stand Riser. Sporting a simple and elegant design, the unit has a robust build to withstand heavy duty devices with absolute ease. The wide surface panel can also be utilized as a printer holder or storage shelf on the worktable.

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for a stand that stays true to the basics, then this Huanuo Stand Riser might just be the right fit for your needs. Its 14-inch meshed steel platform can hold your laptop, computer monitor and even printer without any trouble. Moreover, the perforations keep your device cooler to prevent heat-related damages.

Moving on to its stability, the combination of non-slip legs and anti-skid rubbers at the base make sure that the stand doesn’t move around the palace. Besides, the rubbers also ensure that there are no unwanted dents or marks on the table.

Again, this doesn’t come with adjustable height settings, but the 4-inch elevation takes good care of your neck and back pains. Additionally, it creates sufficient space underneath to store files, folders, or external accessories for a neat looking office table.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The tool that comes with the package for setting up the stand scratched its underside a bit. In case you plan to use your own tools, make sure that they don’t damage any part of the desk. A little extra attention is far from a deal-breaker, in our humble opinion!

Pros Powder-coated steel body

Ergonomic viewing height

Superior airflow

Can be used as an organizer Cons Tool for installation may scratch the surface

The final product on today’s list is the adjustable B-Land Laptop Stand for laptops with an 11-17 inch screen size. Its Z-type design is backed by 4 wheel bearings for flexible viewing angle. The sturdy aluminum build makes it durable for regular use.

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the Z-type design is supported by quadruple wheel bearing, which allows the user to set the platform’s height in accordance with the requirement. Just pull the panel and lock the position in place by exerting some force.

Unlike many other stands on the list, the B-Land Laptop Stand has rubberized clips or ‘lips’ to protect the laptop from skidding off the surface. What this does is that it doesn’t leave any marks or scratches on the laptop edge. We appreciate this thought by the brand.

Lastly, it folds down to become nearly flat, thereby making it easy to fit in the laptop bag. It’s a no-nonsense product that pays utmost attention to efficiency.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we are all praises for its ergonomic design, we are a bit bummed about its stability for heavier laptops. Anything above 4 pounds is highly likely to cause the stand to tilt over. So if you’re the proud owner of some of the more weighty devices on the market, this stand might not be your go-to.

Pros Ready to use

Supports comfortable postures

Has space for keyboard underneath

Affordable Cons Hinges may lose tightness overtime

Laptop Stand Buyers’ Guide

A laptop stand doesn’t have to cost you hundreds of dollars, but it should make your work easy, no matter the price. And it won’t be fair if we end the discussion without highlighting some key features to consider when buying one.

So read on to know more…

Height and Angle

We can’t stress enough on the need to have an ergonomically designed stand to reduce the ill-effects of static postures. For those who frequently work from home or have extended office hours to cope with, we’d recommend a stand with adjustable settings.This way, you can modify the height and angle, which won’t require you to sit on your chair all the time.

Portability

Although a lot of our picks have a metal build, we are equally in favor of plastic-made stands as well. Generally, those made from steel or aluminum tend to be on the heavier side, which is another way to ensure better stability. At the same time, they may be difficult to carry around.

If you’re looking for a stand that can travel with you, we suggest buying a lightweight unit that has rubberized feet or base for reinforcing stability. In case you want to ‘set it and forget it’, then the bulkier and heavier options shouldn’t be a problem.

Quick advice: the most elaborate workstation like stands have a metal build.

Ventilation

It’s a good practice to ensure that your preferred stand has some provision for ventilation, be it in the form of a perforated surface or a dedicated cooling hole. The last thing you want is your laptop breaking down from overheating issues.

Cable Organizers

We applaud those who have the superpower to keep their cables from tangling and messing around. But for people like us who are not pros at the job, we strongly recommend a design that is equipped with a cable organizer.

Verdict

And you thought you could pick up any stand for your laptop?

Although the job of a laptop stand is easy, picking up the right one for your needs is perhaps not. To narrow down your choices, we listed the top 14 products of the year. But before we leave you to take the final call, here are some of the names that impressed us the most:

The Soundance Laptop Stand is one of the best non-adjustable stands, while the Avantree Laptop Stand has a good height range. The Homder Laptop Stand has dual mobile holders, and the Moclever Laptop Stand comes with twin storage compartments.

With this, we’ve come to the end of this comprehensive guide. We hope you can make the right decision that fits both your budget and needs. Do let us know about it in the comments down below.

See you next time!

