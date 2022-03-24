Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A digital notepad is the best option when you want the comfort of using a traditional pen and paper combined with modern technology.

Digital notepads, also called cyber pads, are traditional notepads, and computer-aided notes rolled into one. Whether you are looking for a great device to carry to your classroom lectures or to note down the important points in a meeting, digital notepads are an excellent choice.

However, since there are many such notepads available from different manufacturers, selecting one can be quite a challenge. There are several factors to consider, and the process involves a lot of time and effort.

To help you out, we decided to compile this detailed guide about the best options that are currently available for purchase today. Besides the in-depth reviews, we’ve included a buyer’s guide to making things even simpler.

So, let us get down to it!

Best Digital Notepads

Document

Rocketbook is one of the biggest names when it comes to smart notebooks or digital notepads, and with good reason. The company has built its reputation by offering quality products that deliver the best experience, and the EVR-L-K-A is no exception. It is a versatile digital notepad with powerful AI technology that delivers exceptional performance.

Why Did We Like It?

The Rocketbook EVR L-K-A is the best example of how technology can help in note-taking without wasting paper. Besides offering a premium design, this digital notepad also comes with a 32-page dotted grid, making it one of the best digital writing pads.

We especially liked the powerful cloud syncing capabilities of the device, which allow you to sync your digital notes using popular services, such as Google Drive, Evernote, DropBox, and more. This syncing capability ensures that the notes are accessible on all synced devices whenever you need them.

Another exceptional feature of the EVR L-K-A electronic notebook is the highly sophisticated AI technology, which allows you to easily use features like smart titles, smart transcription, and smart search. Thus, you won’t be wasting time naming your notes or searching for them.

Moreover, it comes with all the accessories you might need for digital writing. These include the digital notepad itself – the Rocketbook Core, one Pilot Frixion Pen, and a microfiber cloth.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We did not find any significant downsides to this smart notebook during our research and testing phase. However, we only wish the manufacturer had included an OCR recognition feature similar to other brands. That said, there are no complaints when it comes to the performance of this digital notepad.

Pros Several color options

Long-lasting

Wide application

Paper-like realistic feel Cons Lacks OCR feature

The Boogie Board BD0160B2C is the next item on our list. This device is manufactured by Kent Display Inc and is one of the best digital notepads we came across. It is easy to use and uses a patented technology developed by the brand for providing a natural writing experience.

Boogie Board Blackboard Reusable Notebook with Letter-Size Writing... BLACKBOARD is the reusable notebook perfect for...

TAKE NOTES YOUR WAY: Slip one of the four...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for the perfect reusable digital notebook, then the BD0160B2C is an excellent option. This paper tablet comes in 8.5” x 11” letter size, making it ideal for taking notes, sketching ideas, and more.

We’re sure you’ll love its Boogie Board device that comes with four easy-to-swap templates. Just slip one of the templates in the back and start writing using the stylus without any hassle.

The manufacturer has also made sure to make erasing very eas,y and you need to press the button on the digital notepad to clear everything. Similarly, for erasing digital notes with greater precision, you can use the stylus eraser, which provides greater precision and control.

Moreover, saving and organizing notes is convenient as you can just scan the note that you want to save. Not to mention, for easy organization, this notepad comes with an iOS and Android app as well.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Again, we have nothing to say about the device except for the strong glare from the computer screen that can be a problem when using it in the sun. We would’ve liked the smart writing pad even more if the manufacturer had used an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare.

Pros Easy to use

Natural writing experience

Durable

Comes with a manufacturer’s warranty Cons Strong screen glare

When looking for the best digital notepads, we came across the Newyes 8541661604, which comes from an extremely innovative brand. The Newyes Robot Pad is one of the best digital notebooks, thanks to its lightweight design. This makes it an excellent choice for those looking for a highly portable option, offering superb performance.

NEWYES Robot Pad 8.5 Inch LCD Writing Tablet Electronic Writing Pads... Don't worry about losing an image - lock the erase...

Portable and Super Light - Newyes tablet is an...

Why Did We Like It?

Among the many things that we liked about this digital notebook, its lightweight build is especially noteworthy. You can carry it anywhere you want without worrying about the weight, making it one of the best digital notepads for kids.

Also worth mentioning is that the Newyes 8541661604 comes with magnetic mounts, which allow you to place the pad on various surfaces, such as refrigerators. These magnetic mounts make this digital notebook ideal for purposes such as making shopping lists.

Moving on, the Newyes Robot Pad has a user-replaceable battery, unlike many other digital writing pads. You can replace the battery on your own by popping open the lid at the back, highlighting its user-friendliness that’s suitable for even first-time users.

Furthermore, this digital notepad has a unique eraser lock feature that prevents you from accidentally erasing any important notes or digital files.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were impressed by the build quality of this product and how user-friendly it was. However, you should remember that the screen brightness might be a bit on the lower side. It is not the best option for using out in the sun but does a great job indoors.

Pros Very portable

Suitable for all ages

Affordable

Environment-friendly Cons Not the brightest screen

Yet another excellent option among digital notepads is the SWSA from Moleskine. For those unaware, Moleskine is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of stationery items that include devices such as digital notepads. Rest assured, the SWSA offers a premium build quality and an excellent writing and sketching experience.

Why Did We Like It?

Coming from the Moleskine brand, we expected great things from the SWSA and are delighted to say that it did not disappoint. Besides the superb build quality, this digital notepad comes with ncoded paper with a dotted layout for an incredible writing experience.

Similarly, the manufacturer has designed the pressure-sensitive pen with code technology that helps it capture every individual stroke in detail. Whether you are jotting down notes in the classroom or creating detailed diagrams and plans, it is one of the best options for such purposes.

You’ll also be pleased to know that the SWSA comes with a companion Moleskine notes app that seamlessly transfers notes and sketches to any synced device. However, what sets this product apart is its ability to allow audio recordings along with written notes and sketches. These recordings can be great for memorizing or explaining facts and details easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While the Moleskine SWSA is undoubtedly one of the best digital writing pads on the market, there is one thing you should keep in mind when buying it. The accompanying digital pen does not track which notebook you are currently using, so you will need to remember which notebook to activate or deactivate.

Pros Very intuitive

Exceptional build quality

Superb customer service

Value for money Cons Notebooks require frequent activation and deactivation

The Iskn brand is one of the first to develop a digital writing pad that provides the feel of actual paper. The SLATE2PLUS is a great product that allows you to draw using regular pencils, pens, and paper while providing some fantastic digital features at a convenient price.

Sale iskn The Slate 2+ Pencil & Paper Graphic Tablet Draw with your own pencils and pens thanks to the...

Use any kind of paper to draw with the Slate, even...

Why Did We Like It?

If you are a person who prefers traditional writing and drawing tools to digital ones, the Iskn SLATE2PLUS is the perfect drawing pad for you. It allows the use of traditional paper, pencils, and pens without compromising on digital note-taking or sketching ability.

The slate can easily be connected with your other devices, including your tablet, PC, or smartphone, to edit notes or artwork. On the other hand, the screenless mode allows you to use this remarkable paper tablet in a hassle-free manner while traveling.

It also comes with the Repaper Studio app, which offers a unique selection of drawing tools for hobbyists and professional artists alike. On top of that, additional features such as layers and replays add to its versatility.

This digital notepad is one of the devices we tested that had the widest compatibility range. It can easily be used with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android platforms.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside to this otherwise excellent product is that, at times, there can be a slight calibration issue. While this is not a big deal, it may occasionally result in your sketch looking a bit different when digitized. Hopefully, the manufacturer can fix the issue with a software update.

Pros Compatible with multiple platforms

Supports all popular art and design software

Easy to use

Value for money Cons Occasional calibration issue

Whether you’re looking for a drawing tablet for your kids or want one for jotting down important points during a meeting, the Jonzoo digital notepad is a superb choice. It comes with a fashionable design, a bunch of unique features, and the most authentic natural handwriting feel for a great experience.

Why Did We Like It?

There are plenty of reasons why we included this digital notepad on this list. First and foremost, this Jonzoo LCD digital writing pad is one of the easiest products to use in the segment. It can be an excellent gift for your kids, helping them exercise their creative ideas and skills.

Another impressive feature we liked is that this digital notepad can even be used without a stylus. In case you cannot find your stylus and need to jot down something quickly, you can use your fingernails to do so.

What is more, the built-in magnets are quite powerful, allowing you to stick this electronic notepad to surfaces such as refrigerators. Hence, the Jonzoo digital notepad can easily be used to replace sticky notes at home and in the office.

Finally, this device uses a coin battery that does not require charging, so you can write and draw on the go.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Jonzoo digital notepad is ideal if you want fantastic features and exceptional performance. However, keep in mind that this device does not allow you to erase any particular section of a note or sketch. You will need to erase the entire thing altogether for making new notes or sketches.

Pros Easy to use

Versatile

Real paper-like feel

Lightweight Cons Eraser cleans the entire page

Rocketbook has mastered the art of creating high-performing digital notepads, which is why we decided to include another one of their products here. The WAV-S is a reusable electronic notebook with AI technology that can help you save paper while providing an enjoyable writing experience.

Why Did We Like It?

The Rocketbook WAV-S is available in two sizes, the Standard and the Executive. You can easily select the size that you prefer depending upon your use. For instance, the Executive variant makes more sense for professional purposes, while for school and college needs, the Standard is ideal.

It also allows you to sync your handwritten notes with online cloud services, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, OneNote, and more. Plus, it comes with quick and easy access to important notes on any device whenever it is required.

Like the previous Rocketbook product, the WAV-S has built-in AI technology to support features like email transcription, smart search, and smart titles. These features allow faster naming and searching of notes, while it can be microwaved upto ten times for reuse.

We also liked the smartphone app, which is available on Android and iOS, permitting easier saving and syncing of notes to the cloud.

What Could’ve Been Better?

When using this digital notepad, one thing to note is that it should not be exposed to extreme temperatures. Extreme heat can erase all the handwritten notes or sketches, while extreme cold can bring back erased ones. It is best not to leave this device outside during cold or hot weather.

Pros Wide application

Easy cloud syncing

Available in different sizes

Excellent build quality Cons Not for outdoor use

Many of you must’ve heard of the Wacom brand, the industry-leading manufacturer of a wide range of graphics tablets, digital notepads, and accessories. Wacom is the industry standard when it comes to such products, and the 4949268620000 is a perfect example of the brand’s dedication to stellar performance and customer satisfaction.

Wacom Bamboo Slate Smartpad Digital Notebook, Large (A4/ Letter Size),... Start with a pen in your hand and a clean sheet of...

Use the free, next generation Wacom Inkspace app...

Why Did We Like It?

The Wacom 4949268620000 digital notepad, just like other products from the brand, far exceeded our expectations regarding quality and performance. It has an ergonomic build, and the manufacturer has focused on ensuring that it is highly comfortable to use, even for left-handed users.

Adding to the ease of use is the patented electromagnetic resonance method. This technology provides a smoother drawing and note-taking experience so that you can have the best experience while using it.

The 4949268620000 is suitable for both professional and home use and can be easily used by kids and adults alike. What is more, this digital notebook comes with the next generation Wacom Inkspace app, which allows converting handwritten notes to digitized ones and exporting them in various formats.

You’ll also be delighted to know that the Wacom electronic notepad is a Bluetooth Smart Ready device and can be synced with a wide range of devices.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Wacom products are known for their excellent build quality and performance, and the 4949268620000 is no exception. However, just like other products from the brand, this digital notebook is also a bit on the costlier side. It may not be the best option for those with a humble budget.

Pros Exceptional performance

Ergonomic design

Superb customer service

Wide compatibility Cons Comparatively costly

Moving on to the next product, we bring you the Mafiti LCD writing tablet, one of the unique digital notepads on our list. It offers a range of amazing features such as a kickstand function, built-in stylus dock, and a user-replaceable battery while also being incredibly easy to use.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the first things that we liked about this digital notebook is that it is incredibly easy to carry around. Compared to other similar products on the market, this lightweight device combined with a compact form factor makes it one of the most portable options. The lightweight and easy-to-use device makes it an excellent option for kids as well.

Moreover, despite being small, the Mafiti writing tablet does not compromise on any features or performance. It has a built-in stylus dock preventing you from misplacing your stylus and a kickstand for resting the digital tablet conveniently.

Additionally, the writing quality and screen visibility are also pretty impressive, and there is an erase lock protection switch, preventing you from accidentally deleting notes and sketches. The best part is that, despite so many useful features, this is one of the most affordable digital notebooks that you can buy right now.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were unable to find any significant drawback regarding this excellent product. However, it should be noted that while using the tablet, you might feel as if you’re writing on a very soft fabric. It is a minor issue and does not affect the overall quality and performance of the device.

Pros Easy to use

Lightweight

Affordable

Suitable for kids and adults alike Cons Fabric-like texture

The penultimate item on our list is another product from the house of Iskn. It is perfect for making notes and sketching purposes and offers excellent performance at a great price point. The TS3 E1 is also one of the products under the Repaper series of digital notebooks from the brand.

Sale iskn Repaper - Pencil & Paper Graphic Tablet with 8192 Pressure Levels... YOUR FAVORITE TOOLS - Slide Repaper Ring onto your...

FROM PAPER TO SCREEN - Be free to express your...

Why Did We Like It?

If you’re looking for a paper tablet that provides a natural handwriting experience, then nothing comes close to the Iskn Repaper TS3 E1. It comes with a Repaper Ring that can be attached to any regular pencil for use on the tablet. Similarly, you can use regular paper with the tablet also.

This is also the best digital writing pad when it comes to augmented interaction technology for accurately transcribing drawings and notes digitally. Furthermore, it supports 192 pressure levels, so you can make your strokes darker and thicker by applying greater pressure, similar to graphics tablets.

The Iskn TS3 E1 is compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms. These include smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Macs. There is also a no-screen mode so that you can use the digital notebook independently, and later the notes and sketches can be exported to any device. The built-in battery and integrated memory are also noteworthy additions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As is often the case with most digital notepads, the transcribed images or notes are not an exact copy when digitizing handwritten notes or hand-drawn sketches. There may be slight variations when compared to the original text or image. However, the variation is negligible, and overall this is a remarkable digital notepad.

Pros Wide compatibility

Real pen and paper feel

Versatile use

Value for money Cons Sometimes the digitization may not be accurate

Coming to the final item on our list, we bring you the Royole RY0201-CF5NA, which is one of the best digital notepads on the market. It comes with advanced sensor technology and pressure sensitivity, allowing you to write and draw effortlessly with a high level of accuracy.

Why Did We Like It?

First of all, the RoWrite digital notebook is one of the most accurate devices when it comes to capturing handwriting. Whether you use it to take notes or make sketches, this smart writing pad delivers exceptional performance. The flexible sensors are highly sensitive, allowing them to capture every stroke accurately.

Another equally impressive feature that we discovered is that you can easily edit and enhance your notes in real-time. To do that, simply connect a device using the RoWrite app and use the various available tools such as erasers, color pens, and more.

Pairing with the app also allows you to share or upload to various services, while unpaired devices automatically save your notes and sketches in the built-in memory. On top of that, the refillable ballpoint pen supports 2,048 pressure levels for creating detailed sketches.

Lastly, the app allows you to easily capture a video of the drawing or sketching process.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While you can use any paper with the device, for best results, the manufacturer recommends using a special type of paper that it manufactures. This adds to the overall cost of the device and can also create problems in case the paper is not available on the market.

Pros Very accurate and precise

Intuitive

Comfortable to use

Value for money Cons Works best with a special type of paper

Digital Notepads Buying Guide

We understand that even after knowing about the best options on the market, it can be pretty challenging to select the best digital paper tablet from the list. Several factors need to be considered before you can make a choice.

To help you out, we created this buyer’s guide that lists down some of the most important factors that should be considered when selecting a digital notebook. Read on to learn more about them.

1. The Technology Used

Various digital notepads from different manufacturers use different types of technologies to function. While some digital notebooks may actually have an LCD screen that works with the e-ink technology, others use a sensor within the stylus that helps it recognize markings on paper.

In the first case, the digital technology built into the tablet allows you to draw or write, upload directly, and share from the device itself or by connecting it to other devices. When using a notebook that involves writing or sketching on regular paper, you will have to scan and upload the text or sketches manually.

Getting a digital tablet with a screen can make things much easier, but using a traditional writing pad allows you to write or sketch on actual paper. The type of device you select depends upon your requirements and personal preference.

2. Screen Size

The screen size is one of the first things to consider when buying a tablet or digital notebook for any purpose. If you plan to buy a digital paper tablet with a screen, then the screen size is a crucial factor to consider.

Generally, the product description on the package or box of the electronic notepad provides adequate information regarding the screen size and working area. More often than not, the purpose itself determines the size of the screen that would be best for you. It is because the screen size determines the amount of working area that is available on the notepad.

For professionals, whether in the creative design or digital art industry, or business people, the ideal size would be similar to an A5 sheet. On the other hand, for general purposes or for students who need to take notes during classes, even a smaller-sized screen will work fine.

3. Type Of Stylus

The writing or sketching experience depends largely on the type and quality of the stylus that comes with your writing pad. While most notepads come with the stylus included in the package, you may need to purchase it separately for some others. Having a good quality digital pen will ensure a hassle-free and enjoyable experience while using the notepad.

For a stylus to be able to provide a good experience, it should have an ergonomic design similar to regular pens. It will ensure that you do not need to spend time getting familiar with how to use the pen.

Furthermore, if the digital pen comes with pressure sensitivity, that is all the better. Pens that support more than 1024 pressure levels are good enough for most general purposes. Also, check whether the pen provides an easy way to refill the cartridges, which can help prevent a lot of hassle later on.

4. Weight And Size

Digital notepads are meant to be used in different types of locations, such as at home, in the office, in classrooms, etc. To ensure maximum portability, they should ideally be as lightweight as possible without sacrificing essential features.

Along with the weight, the size of the tablet is equally important when it comes to portability and ease of use. The writing pad size is usually different from the size of the screen or the workable area (for notepads that have screens).

The size of an electronic writing pad may vary from that of a small traditional notebook to that of a large drawing slate. Select a notepad with a size that makes it easy to carry and use wherever you go.

5. Compatibility

Compatibility is another essential factor that should be kept in mind when buying a paper tablet. It means what systems and platforms are compatible with the paper tablet for it to work flawlessly. These may include smartphones, PCs, and other hardware, as well as operating systems such as Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Additionally, compatibility with online cloud services such as Google Drive or Evernote allows you to upload, sync, store, and share notes and sketches online. The greater the compatibility of a device with various hardware and software, the easier it is to use with other services and systems.

6. Storage Space And Memory

Some digital notepads come with internal storage that allows you to store your files on the device. It can be handy for users who do not want to upload all their work to the cloud and provides quick access in case an internet connection is not available.

Similarly, the amount of memory available will determine how smooth a user experience the device offers. It can keep track of all the notes and sketches that you make, ensuring that you can continue from where you left off easily.

Verdict

With that, we’ve now come to the end of our digital notepad reviews and guide about the best digital notepads. Researching about the different options and compiling this guide was quite exciting, and we hope you also found it informative and helpful.

Before signing off, we’d like to share some of our favorites from the list. Our favorite was the Rocketbook EVR L-K-A, which has a premium build and delivers excellent performance. However, if you’re looking for an easy-to-use tablet, then the Boogie Board might be a better option. Finally, those looking for a versatile and portable option can go with the Newyes.

Now, it is time for us to sign off. See you next time!

Best Wacom Alternatives To Consider [Digital Art Tablets]

18 Best Cheap Drawing Tablet

11 Standalone Drawing Tablet

The 4 Best Tablets for Architects

5 Best Drawing Arm for Tablets Today

6 Best iPad Pro Drawing Case Options for Artists

7 Best Monitors for Artists and Architects Today

8 of the Best Mouse For CAD in 2022 Reviewed

9 Best Graphic Tablets for Beginners in 2022

9 of the Best Smart Pens for Artists Right Now

10 Best Laptop for Architects and Designers

10 Best Stylus Pens For Drawing Today

11 Best Drawing Tablets Today

XP Pen Artist 24 Pro Review

XP Pen Vs Huion [Drawing Tablets For Architects]

Huion Vs. Wacom [Leading Drawing Tablet Brands]

Dell Vs. HP [Two Laptop Legends Compared]

Cintiq Vs Surface Pro [Choose The Best Drawing Table]

41 Best Gifts For Graphic Designers Right Now

25 Best Gifts for 3D Animators Right Now

23 Best Gifts for 3D Artists Right Now