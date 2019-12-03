10 Best Mechanical Pencils For Writing

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

We know that a classic pencil is a great experience but a mechanical pencil is something else entirely, especially when it comes to writing; whether is caligraphy or rapid writing during a client meeting or university course, the best mechanical pencils for writing are here!

We understand it can be tiring to work with wooden pencils and their need for constant sharpening whenever they snap or simply become dull. This problem gets even worse when you don’t have a sharpener nearby or when you’re rushing to get that recently-developed idea noted down before it slips from your mind.

For this and many other reasons, mechanical pencils are here to save the day. In our list today, you’ll find 10 of the best picks. From best grips to finest shades, our guide includes some of the best premium-grade mechanical pencils in the market today.

Best Mechanical Pencils For Writing

Whether it’s for work, school or hobbies, these pencils will not fail you. So with that in mind, let’s take a look!

This mechanical pencil accounts for the smoothest experience one can have, whether it is for writing, sketching or drawing.

If you are confused about the type of pencil you should purchase, go for one which is long lasting and can provide you with a hassle-free experience like the Pilot Dr.Grip Mechanical Pencil.

Experience

In our experience from using the Pilot Dr. Grip Limited Mechanical Pencil, it is a trusted fact that this retractable pen gives you the smoothest experience you will ever have.

It is a single pencil which comes with a platinum metallic barrel which gives that extra added support to all your writings.

It comes with an extraordinary ergonomic grip which provides a good amount of support without any risk of breakage. This ergonomic support also implies that your experience will be prolonged and you will not be tired because of putting an extra effort into writing.

Pros Has a luxurious finish to it, the metallic barrel tip is painted and refined to give it a polished look

It has a good support system which means that you will not get tired and can have a prolonged experience Cons An extra pair of sharpener and eraser is required because it does not come with the pen

This range of metallic pens will give you a very good writing experience because of its sturdy nature. The sturdiness accounts for a better grip and a fantastic writing finish. The Zebra range is exactly what you need to ensure perfect writing or drawing experience.

The Zebra M-701 Mechanical Pencil is also great for sketching and making rough drawings.

Experience

The Zebra M-701 Mechanical Pencil with a metallic finish is voted better than the plastic pencils we use on a daily basis. The metallic barrel provides for a sturdy experience which is not prone to any sort of breakage unlike other plastic pencils. The durable nature of this pencil is one of the reasons why it has made it to this list.

It is composed of a stainless steel barrel which provides for greater stability while you are writing or doing any other activity with the pen. It’s durability and the entire look which it sports deems it to be the best source of investment.

The range that this model comes with has a touch of ruggedness to it, providing better grip as well as an antique finish, great for defining your aesthetics.

Pros It has a stainless steel finish which provides for greater durability and counts as a better option than investing in plastic pencils

It has a stainless steel finish which provides for greater durability and counts as a better option than investing in plastic pencils The metallic finish that this pencil sports, provides for endurance and stability while you are using it Cons It requires an extra set of erasers and sharpeners

This mechanical pencil provides you with an amazing experience because of its wide grip. The wider the grip, better is the endurance and stability while using it. Classiness meets durability with the Pentel GraphGear 500 Mechanical Pencil because of its mesh-like finished tip. The mesh fibers provide for better grip and a better experience while you write, draw or sketch.

Experience

The Pentel GraphGear 500 Mechanical Pencil comes with a 4mm fixed sleeve which is a wider stance than other plastic pencils. The wider tip allows you to undertake a variety of activities which wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

This model comes with a top click and an eraser so you don’t have to spend much time in hunting for your eraser when you can just use it from the pen itself.

The best part about this metallic pencil is that it can be refilled using the Pentel Super Hi-Polymer Lead and Z21 refill. This ensures that you have made a sound investment on this durable product.

Pros This pencil is refillable with Pentel Super Hi-Polymer Lead and Z21 refill

This pencil is refillable with Pentel Super Hi-Polymer Lead and Z21 refill 4mm wide tip to give you a better experience with drawing or sketching

4mm wide tip to give you a better experience with drawing or sketching Comes with an eraser as well as sports a top click look Cons It is slightly on the expensive side, but is a sound investment given the number of essential features it sports

This mechanical pencil is a delight for writers and artists who are looking to satisfy artistic vision for their clients or businesses.This artistic pencil comes with a 4mm wide tip for rulers and templates which creates an aesthetic look to the entire painting. Loaded with extra protection to breakage, this pencil is a durable product and definitely does justice to the money you invest in it.

Experience

The 4mm wide tip that this pencil sports is easily usable on rulers and templates for technical and mathematical measurements. The high quality lead with which this pencil is loaded, is extra protection by a dual action retractor.

This retractor supports the lead inside the pencil which is the Pentel Super Hi-Polymer HB Lead, a leading industry producing lead. In addition to this, it has latex-free pads to provide a cushion to your fingers while you are using the pencil and a metallic grip for sturdiness.

The Pentel GraphGear is also weighted at your fingertips to provide you with the proper support and angle you need while completing your tasks.

All in all, this pencil is a great investment because of its innumerable properties and durable nature.

Pros Comes with extra latex padding on the sides, and a retractable tip which protects the lead from any kind of breakage

Loaded with the industry-leading lead, which is the Super Hi-Polymer HB Lead

Weighted at the tip to provide optimal support while you are writing or sketching Cons Does not come with and eraser or sharpener, so you have to invest in that separately

This stunning mechanical pencil exactly what you need in your stationary box. This pencil is extremely economical and easy to use because of the extra protection it provides to the lead inside.

This lead is protected by a conical tip and is easily retractable which prevents the lead from breaking when not in use.

Experience

This LAMY 7mm 2000 Mechanical Pencil comes in a wide 7mm wide lead, which can be used for any type of sketches or drawings. The conical tip to this pencil provides an extra layer of protection in addition to the metallic barrel, for a better grip while working on projects or artwork.

It has an inbuilt eraser which is also replaceable. So once, you use up the entire eraser which comes with the mechanical pencil, you can change it with a Z10 eraser.

It is important to note the perfect replacement for the worn out eraser because if you end up purchasing another model, it will not fit the pencil.

This pencil comes with a guaranteed durability because of its brushed stainless steel trims and clip which provides for optimal grip while in use.All in all the LAMY 7mm 2000 Mechanical Pencil is a great source of investment, because of its several features and durability.

Pros Comes with a conical tip which is retractable, saving the lead from any sort of damage when not in use

Inbuilt eraser which is replaceable once it wears off

Made of brushed stainless steel trims and clip, providing optimal support and sturdiness Cons Slightly on the expensive side, given its features and durable properties

This absolutely rapid PRO mechanical pencil has all the properties to make you want to purchase it. It is long lasting and has a retractable tip, which means that it is not prone to any kind of breakage or damage when it is not in use.

Surely, other pencils break all the time when they are lying around, but with a retractable tip, that problem will be put far behind you.

Experience

In addition to it being a retractable pen, it has been designed with a cushion lead. This cushion-like presence gives a subtle look to the pencil and provides for a much smoother writing or sketching experience.

This cushioned layer protects the lead from any kind of unwanted breakage and is also a great feature for durability.

It also has a sliding sleeve which makes the retractable action smooth. It comes with a special push mechanism which is something you use when you want to make use of the pen. You need to basically push on the end of the pen and the top of the lead will pop out.

In addition to the lead protection, it comes with a cushioned lead and a sliding sleeve to make your experience smoother.

Pros Comes with a built-in sharpener which is something which you don’t get in any other mechanical pencil

Retractable and is very durable because of its lead-protecting properties Cons Spite of it having an in-built sharpener, it does not have an eraser

This exotic mechanical pencil resembles an ornament from the classic era. This is because it is carefully and precisely handcrafted with the tools used in making watches. This implies that watchmakers are behind this extraordinary design and classiness which this pencil poses.

The Pentel Kerry Mechanical Pencil has met the demands of utility as well as style and definitely a great source of investment.

Experience

It is extremely economical and space-friendly because it can be easily fit into pockets and purses so you can carry it around everywhere you go. It becomes extremely handy in case of meetings and client business get together for a certain project or product launch. You can easily take down notes and correct them later with the in-built eraser that it comes in.

It comes with a removable cap, almost like your regular pens. This feature makes it easy to protect the lead of the pencil when not in use.

This Pentel Kerry Mechanical Pencil also comes with a refillable lead as well as an inbuilt easer. The model you should be searching for to refill the lead is Hi-Polymer Lead and for the eraser, Z2-IN does the job.

This multi-tasker is very useful for aspiring artists and designers because it has helped them reach out to their creativity and embrace change and progress.

Pros Pencil gives out a very classy vibe because of it being handcrafted with watchmaker’s tools

Comes with a removable cap, which provides good lead protection

The lead, as well as the in-built eraser is refillable

Pocket-friendly and transferrable Cons The dangers of the removable cap being misplaced is inevitable

This extraordinary mechanical pencil comes in a 0.5mm lead range which is very easy to locate because of its abundance. The best part about this pencil is its unique design and classiness because of which you can carry it around on business meetings, client meetings, educational institutions, etc.

Experience

With the innovative technology, the Uni Mechanical Pencil sports a twist and turn opening system which cannot be found in any other mechanical pencil. It is due to this unique feature that the Uni Mechanical Pencil has made it to this list.

The twist and turn technology effectively allows the pencil to not be prone to any sort of breakage. The main motive of a mechanical pencil is to protect its lead from breaking, and this range takes care of this purpose.

Another striking feature which is pencil sports is maintaining a continuous sharp age throughout its usage in order to avoid continuous sharpening.

Pros The twist and turn technology that it comes with prevents any sort of lead breakage while in use

Maintains a continuous sharp point with the lead and avoids any extra work during its usage Cons Does not sport an in-built eraser

This piece of artwork is admired for its beauty and classiness. It is handcrafted with the watchmaker’s tools which can light up the entire pencil by adding in details on its sleeves which cannot be located in any other mechanical pencil.

Experience

The pleasant experience with the Pentel Sharp Kerry Mechanical Pencil can be justified due to it being made with watchmaker’s tools which adds to its beauty and appearance.

It has been made extremely beneficial for people on the go because of its removable cap which should be put on when not in use. This prevents the lead from breaking and the mechanical pencil can be of use for a longer period of time.

It is extremely travel-friendly because of its size and the fact that it can be fit in anywhere. This feature makes it a very good purchase.

Pentel Sharp Kerry Mechanical Pencil has been loaded with Z23-1 eraser, so you do not have to keep purchasing them everytime the initial one wears off.

Pros A removable cap prevents the lead from breaking when not in use

Travel-friendly because of its size and can be fit anywhere while you are on-the-go

Classy look to it due to it being handcrafted with the watchmaker’s tools Cons Slightly on the expensive side

This new model sports a metal threaded head, a design so unique that it cannot be located in any other mechanical pencils. The design itself makes it a very good investment because of the classy and sultry vibe it exposes.

Experience

The most striking feature about the Jimmida Mechanical Pencil is its adornment with metal thread like a spiral binding all along the top portion of the pen.

It has been crafted with an anti-skid design which prevents the pencil from slipping from your fingers and creating a mess on what you are working. It has been inbuilt with grips to give you a smoother and a more professional experience.

It is made with extensive care to provide you with the best of experience which you can expect from a mechanical pencil.

It is available in sizes 0.5mm and 0.7mm, both very easy to locate.

Pros Crafted with a metal thread, giving out a classy vibe

Travel-friendly and can be fit in anywhere

Pencil is made with a special anti-skid design which prevents the pencil from slipping from your fingers while you are working with it Cons I t does not come with an inbuilt eraser or sharpener so you need to keep purchasing them

Conclusion

Finding the right pencil for specific requirements does not need to be hard and that is why we present you with this list of the 10 best mechanical pencils based on our experience and careful research. So, be sure to take your pick and let the pencil handle your next projects smoothly.

With that, we’ll wrap up today’s guide and hope to see you next time!

Happy writing!

Related Articles

11 Best Drafting Pencils Right Now Reviewed

7 Best Mechanical Pencil for Architects & Artists Today | 2019