50 Most Essential Architect Supplies to Consider Today

Architects around the world have quite a difficult time when it comes to getting quality supplies for all their projects, long story short, the quality of a designing tool is what can make or break the accurate calculations and measurements required to create a perfect model.

And although it is not very difficult to get your hands on the required architectural supplies easily, it is a real challenge to find the ones that are of decent quality that allows you all the ease of use along with superior performance.

Essential Architect Supplies

To help you with finding just the right tools for all your architectural requirements, here’s an extensive guide on some of the essential architect supplies that you should consider buying right away!

If you are an architect or a designer of any sort, then this classic notebook from Moleskine is just what you need to hone your creativity and perfect your skills. And apart from that, this is an excellent tool for jotting down quick notes and keeping reminders for meetings and assignments.

The beautiful, high-quality of the moleskine cover of the notebook with its premium-grade ivory pages are ideal for all kinds of inked prints, including fountain-pens and rollers.

The notebook also comes in stunning shades of red, green, blue and brown apart from the classic black. It is a highly recommended accessory for all professionals which could be easily carried on travels and in meetings or conferences.

The notebook is designed especially for writing, sketching, and journaling.

Alvin is known as one of the most trusted brands of drafting tools and art supplies since 1950, the 98ARC/12” architect’s scale by Alvin is one tool that every architect should keep handy in their kit.

Made of superior grade black anodized aluminum, this scale comes with clearly printed white graduations that provide maximum visibility, ease of reading, and perfect accuracy while measuring out objects.

The scale has a concave base that keeps your drawings from smearing all over the place. The hollow core and tapered edges of the scale provide all the comfort of grip, unlike other scales that may annoyingly slip away when you try to pick them off a surface.

The UNI-T LD60 by UNI-TREND is an exceedingly efficient measuring tool for measuring the dimensions of the room and other structures. This handheld laser distance-measuring meter could measure up to 196 ft. It supports all unit selection of meter, inch, and feet and includes the indirect measurement by Pythagorean Theorem.

Bosch Professional Bosch Glm 100 C Professional Laser Rangefinder Fast and efficient data transfer via Bluetooth and...

Simple exchange and smart documentation of...

The laser device provides the highest degree of accuracy for all measurements of distance, area, volume, and width within the measuring range.

The large LCD display of the gadget comes with a backlight and multi-line display that help you measure hard-to-reach or poorly lit areas.

The gadget also comes with a data storing and recalling function, which can store up to 30 separate measurements and calculation, displaying them whenever needed. You can also erase them whenever you want.

This swing arm LED desk lamp is a charming light source that is perfect for all kinds of desk work. The revolutionary design of the object not only looks beautiful and compliments all sorts of decor scenario, but it is ergonomic as well as functional enough to provide the user with maximum ease of use.

It consists of 144 pieces of high-quality LED bulbs, and Ra High CRI LED, which is easy on the eyes and protects them from harsh lights.

The swivel head goes around a full 360 degrees, and the lamp itself offers 6 brightness and 4 lighting modes that go a long way to save power and provide just the required amount of light for various purposes.

Penwork is a crucial part of every architect work that involves a lot of fine-tipped pens and specific lining inkers for the architect’s designing board. Fine-tipped liner pens are greatly required for accurate measurement works and marking within limited spaces on the paperwork.

A classic brand of liner pens for architects is the Staedtler Pigment Bonus Liner Sketch set that comes with 6 finely-tipped lining pens with highly-pigmented ink.

These pens offer smooth, rich, and crisp prints onto the sheets. These dry super-quick and doesn’t transfer to any part of the paper.

The long metal tip great ease of use and maneuverability while writing or sketching and the polypropylene barrel of the pens ensures the longevity of the product.

The Nozlen Document Poster Tube is an incredibly functional storage unit for all your important docs, prints, maps, and layouts. The poster tube is made of immensely rigid and sturdy plastic that take due care of all your documents, keeping them from bending or creasing during travels.

The formidable plastic casing also ensures a complete water-proofing for all your belongings so that they don’t sustain water damage. Moreover, the tube is also light-resistant that keeps your documents from fading from exposure to sunlight.

The tube also comes with an extra-long shoulder strap which makes for comfortable wear for the user even if the tube is fully extended.

When it is about architecture and any form of designing, tracing paper is that one thing which rules the desk scene. Not only is it required to correctly reproduce specific diagrams from a certain reference point onto the main designing area, but it is also needed to place the measurements correctly on to the working sheets.

The one that we have over here is a lightweight, white, tracing paper roll by the brand Alvin. It is a premium-grade tracing paper that performs exceptionally well when it comes to tracing minute details on your sketch work. This tracing paper offers high transparency for ensuring maximum readability and ease of use for all architects and designers.

Compression knives are essential tools for model-making and cutting out various stuff for architectural projects.

X-ACTO Compression Basic Knife Set, Great for Arts and Crafts,... Precision knife set for a variety of craft and...

3 X ACTO knives precisely cut a wide range of...

The X-Acto knife set offers a range of angular compression knives with precision blades that perform exceedingly well for various arts and crafts projects. These knives can cut through various materials and could be used by architects and designers for all of their model-making and structuring work.

The set also offers different kinds of blades for a wide range of purposes. But, the best part about these is that the knives come with an easy-to-change blade system that allows the user to swap the blades whenever they want to.

The nylon soft compression case that the knives come in provide the use of storage and portability for the tools.

Self-healing mats are usually required in architecture for cutting objects with accurate measures and making models. The material of these mats heals up automatically when it clumps back together, repairing the gashes on its surface.

Sale Crafty World Deluxe Cutting Mats - Double Sided Used by Pro Hobbyists... SIZE: 18 x 24 Inches (see more size options...

You get a SMOOTH surface even after MULTIPLE USES....

This right here is the Deluxe Cutting Mat by Crafty World that provides a smooth cutting surface with calibrated clear grid lines of ½ measurements and marked angles that guide for proper cutting procedures.

The material of this mat reseals itself after every cut and is extremely durable, ensuring long-lasting performance. The mat is thick and offers both sides for use.

The versatility and functionality of the mat’s design make it an ideal addition for all arts and crafts project for literally all age groups.

The measurement of all things is what matters the most to an architect since it forms the foundation of all their designs. However, calculations, for the most part, can get exceedingly tedious, complex, and a massively time-consuming process too soon.

Sale Calculated Industries 4065 Construction Master Pro Advanced... SOLVE ALL YOUR DIMENSIONAL MATH quickly and...

LETS YOU EFFORTLESSLY WORK IN AND CONVERT between...

This Feet Inch Fraction Calculator is one such device that saves an enormous amount of time that is otherwise spent on calculating the fractionals dimensions of structures.

The greatest advantage that it provides is that it can be worked up for all formats of building dimension.

The device features custom fractions which dispense the need of manually inputting the units of fractions into the system for the user.

For those who run super busy with their architectural projects, attending conferences and meetings all over the globe, should have a proper LED tracing lightbox, which helps them to work easily on the go.

This super-thin LED Light Box by ME456 is all you need to keep coming up with spectacular and constructive ideas even without the comfort of your working space.

It is a brilliantly designed drafting table that is super convenient and immensely easy to carry. The device offers adjustable brightness levels along with a “dimmable touch technology” that keeps your eyes protected from harsh lights.

The flicker-free LED lights offer the ideal environment for all sorts of designing projects and penmanship. The gadget also comes with a printing scale for providing accurate measurements during work.

The engineer’s scale is very different from that of the architect’s scale, but it does have its fair share of use in architectural projects when it comes to measurements.

Alumicolor 3000 Series 12-Inch Silver Hollow Aluminum Triangular... Lightweight Professional Quality scales are Made...

12 inch hollow core engineer scale in silver color

This Engineer’s scale right here from Alumicolor is made of color anodized aluminum and offers a smooth, stain-resistant surface that performs stunningly well to provide you highly accurate results. The scale comes with printed graduations and 12-inch hollow core which ensures complete ease of use and maneuverability without losing track of the measurements.

The scale further comes in a hard plastic case that protects it from external blunt forces.

Measuring and drafting angles is a crucial part of every architecture’s job. And it goes without saying that it’s far from being an easy one.

But with this Tri Scale Adjustable Triangle by Alvin, you would be able to draft and chart any sort angle of whatever structure it is that you are working on.

The device comes with a thumbscrew lock mechanism that keeps the adjusted angle locked securely in its place at the preferred rise, slope, or angle.

This functional tool comes with hot-stamped graduation that helps you with your rises, slopes, and degrees. The inking edge of the triangle makes it easier for you to get accurate measurements all the time. The clear acrylic body makes it easy for you to see your measurements and calibrations.

Pencils are the absolute go-to objects in architectural projects. These are used extensively for marking out different objects, taking notes, preparing the final sketches, and adding details to that.

The Staedtler Mars 780 Technical Mechanical Pencil is one such classic pencil that makes writing, sketching, and drawing not only easy but pleasurable things to do.

The precision 2mm lead of the pencil allows the user to add the tiniest of details to their work or calibrate their measurement to a fault.

The pencil is made and imported from Germany and coupled with the brand name, it leaves little room for anyone to doubt the supremacy of its quality and performance.

The act of cutting things in perfect measurements in architectural projects is a pretty challenging aspect of the whole thing since you can seldom put back a piece that has already been cut out. This necessitates for the designer to be absolutely sure about the measurements of whatever they are cutting away.

And to make sure that you get those perfect cuts all the time, we want you to check this Midwest Products Hobby and Craft Easy Cutter right away!

It is the perfect cutter for all your model making sessions which involve cutting wood strips accurately and quickly.

It is easy to use and cuts wood up to ½ inch thick. The device comes with an integrated protractor, marking 45, 60, 90 and 120 degrees.

The small miter box kit from Excel Blades is a hand-powered table top miter saw that is made of premium aluminum and steel. This makes the product and extremely durable and resistant to rust or corrosion.

This aluminum construction miter box comes with both 45-degrees and 90-degrees cutting angles that provide you with precise angular cutting scopes.

The razor saw set come with a robust K5 hobby knife handle with a 5” steel pull saw blade with 46 teeth per inch that slices cleanly through different materials smoothly enough to leave no mess behind. All in all, this is a great additional, to every art and craft project for all.

A lead pointer is an essential requirement for all desks where which sees a lot of pencils-work being done regularly. Lead pointers and sharpeners keep your technical mechanical pencils nicely sharpened with a piercing point for all your designing projects and detail work.

The Staedtler 502 BK A6 Mars Rotary Action Lead Pointer is an amazingly designed pencil sharpener for 2mm leads that come with a dust wiper as well.

The metal sharpener on this one has an auto-sharpening stop that controls the point of the lead and keeps it from chipping off due to excessive sharpening. It also comes with a measurement device which adjusts the sharpening cone to suit different pencil types.

When it comes to old-school staples for measurements for any sort of arts and crafts project, we can never miss out on reaching for our metal rulers.

Sale Stainless Steel Ruler and Metal Rule Kit with Conversion Table... The set include 1 piece 12 inch (300 mm) ruler and...

Metric and Imperial Graduation; With conversion...

This metal ruler kit from eBoot includes one 12 inches (300 mm) ruler and a 6 inch (150mm) ruler with it. These come with metric and imperial graduation along with a conversion table on the back of each ruler.

The sturdy stainless steel body of the rulers ensure incredible product longevity. The edges of the rulers are around 0.9 mm thick that avoids the risk of cuts.

The rulers help you achieve clear lines for the convenience of measurements and accurate calibrations each time you use them.

The 3M Super 77 Spray Glue is a professional grade binding solution for any arts and crafts purposes. It is a multi-purpose spray glue that provides a long-lasting bond between lightweight materials.

It is super efficient for attaching a range of different materials such as paper, foils, carpeting, painted or unpainted metals or woods.

One of the best things about the adhesive is that it contains less than 25% VOC, which makes it eco-friendly. It also helps contribute to LEED credits.

It is a great adhesive spray to have at hand when you are making models of projects or attaching presentation boards that are too delicate to be soldered together.

And since we are on the subject of adhesives that are suitable for architectural purposes, let’s talk about one of the strongest ones for the purpose! And that would be the Loctite Ultra Gel Control Super Glue.

Sale Loctite Ultra Gel Control Super Glue 4-Gram (1363589) Bonds nearly all household materials - metal,...

Patented side squeeze design maximizes control and...

This is one of the adhesives that could bond with almost all kinds of household materials such as plastic, metal, ceramic, rubber, wood, leather, and so much more. This could be easily used on vertical surfaces and those bonds that are subjected to daily wear and tear.

The rubber-toughened formula of the glue is strategically designed to resist shocks, vibrations and extreme temperatures without faltering. It dries up clear, and there’s no need to clamp.

The side-squeeze design of the bottle controls the flow of adhesive, making sure to dispense only the required amount whenever needed.

Dusting an architectural workstation is just as important as it is to maintain the other parts of the house. In fact, keeping your workstation and tools neat, tidy, and free of dust at all times will help prolong the longevity of the objects and keep your workstation sparkling and organized.

And people do need a proper dusting brush to make that happen. This one here is a fabulous horsehair brush by Westcott. It is a professional dusting brush which could be used for dusting a number of items, for that matter.

The 2-inch long and fine horse-hair bristles of this ergonomically-designed brush gently picks up all particles and traces of dust to leave your place clean and free of germs.

The Mini L-Squares and Triangles are pretty efficient in providing accurate calculations of any dimension that you use these squares on. These are made of .022” thick stainless steel that holds up against daily wear and tear and harsh environment. This also makes these tools significantly resistant to stains and corrosive reactions. The mini L-squares provide clear lines that help you measure the dimensions accurately.

The L-Squares come with 3/32” measuring intervals with the metric equivalents depicted on the back of the tools.

Overall, these are a pair of greatly functional tools that make it significantly easier for architects to calculate the dimensions of objects quickly and accurately.

This 3D Printer from FlashForge is an exceedingly useful device that delivers a power-packed performance when it comes to print your objects in 3-dimensional layouts.

The slide-in plate lets you draw them out easily from the printer and then remove the finished 3D print effortlessly. It also minimizes the damages or offsets to build plate.

The gadget comes with an intelligent assisted leveling system which allows accurate and easier calibrations, for that matter.

One of the best things about this printer is that it remains super-quiet during printing and designing with the sound of operation remaining as low as 50 decibels.

The device uses the 2nd Wi-Fi connection with a more stable wireless file transmission.

You can find more printers for architects right here.

When it comes to architectural use, erasers are hold power than you think they do. Any work that involves drawing and sketching or even putting down a lot of calculations and measurements generally requires a lot of rectification in several places. And all of those pencil work requires an eraser.

This one for Ohuhu is an electrical eraser that which comes with a one-button operation that gets the eraser to pulsate and go around in a circular movement removing all marks within the blink of an eye.

It dismisses the need to rub the eraser hard against the surface that might damage the paper. The battery-powered device itself allows you to replace and remove the eraser whenever need be. It comes with a 20 eraser refill.

Coming back to the subject of rulers for architects, this 12-inch Metal Edge Acrylic Ruler from Creative Impressions is all you need to achieve flawlessly accurate measurements all the time.

Creative Impressions Metal Edge Acrylic Ruler 12 Inch (80003) The metal edge is ideal for use with craft knife

Transparent grid design allows for parallel and...

The transparent grid design enables the user to obtain parallel and precise measurements.

The metal edge of the ruler makes it an ideal tool to be used with a craft knife. The overall quality of the knife is pretty formidable and holds up against the toughest blows. It can substantially resist daily wear and tear and perform just as well as new.

The “center-find measurements” make it easy and quick for the user to make centering projects.

A convenient keyhole punched on the tool makes it easy for you to simply hang up the ruler anywhere.

The laser cutter and engraver from OrionMotorTech is a marvelous laser engraver tool which could be used on a wide range of materials. It comes equipped with an upgraded panel that allows users to easily observe the current volume owing to the upgraded rotary adjusting knobs.

The red dot pointer on the device can quickly indicate engraving spots and guide the path for the machine.

The gadget comes with a clamp feature for irregular objects and a level board for the same to improve your user experience.

The in-built or pre-installed cooling fan in the device allows for decent ventilation performance within the system, keeping it from overheating. It also reduces the noise of operation and makes for easier operation and greater portability.

The Architectural Graphics Standard has been hailed as the “Architect’s Bible” since the year 1932. It is a comprehensive guide meant for all architects, designers, and building contractors.

The book provides an extensive view into fundamentals of architecture paired up with visual representations of how different materials, products, systems, and assemblies work in cohesion to form a structure.

An essential handbook to understand how to build designs, it discusses some of the key features of architecture such as the key architectural designs and production processes, thorough coverage of all sorts of architectural materials, and comprehensive appendices filled with important facts and data.

Previously on Architecture Lab we have featured the 50 best books for architects, cast a glance!

Well, it is kinda sad that minor accidents that involve cutting, gashing, or simply nicking are a part of all arts and crafts projects.

Sale NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves - Ambidextrous, Food Grade, High... Durability with the highest level of cut resistant...

Superior grip with a snug fit for small and large...

However, the fair and most viable solution to this is a pair of gloves that resists the onslaughts of sharp blades and keep your hands safe all of the time during work, such as these Cut Resistant Gloves from NoCry.

The material of these gloves offers the highest level of durability that is said to be 4 times than that of leather.

It is lightweight and provides complete protection against the sharp blade, awarded with the EN388 level 5 cut resistance. It is also a 100% food safe and machine-washable.

Hailed as one of the most miraculous inventions of the present times, the Apple iPad Pro opens a limitless arena of creative ventures and significant scope for multitasking.

And, in our opinion, for architects and designers, the iPad Pro brings in just what they could require to take their creativity to the next level: the utter convenience to do so.

The device comes with an A9X chip with 64-bit architecture and an M9 coprocessor that simplifies the overall process of designing. The 8MP iSight Camera with Panorama up to 43 MP and a 12.9-inch Retina Display, the device gives you the ultimate satisfaction of experimenting with designs and structures as well as creating unique pieces of your own.

When at work, most of us would want absolute peace and quiet so that we can fully concentrate on what we are trying to get done. These noise-canceling headphones from Bose are the perfect solution for all work or study environments that necessitate the measures to maintain absolute silence under all circumstances.

These are ideal for pairing up with an iPod device. And although it does cancel out all kinds of sounds around you, the aware mode on the device alerts you of what you should notice at the touch of a button. It also allows you to effortlessly switch between music and calls without your interfering with your concentration.

Trimming paper is an integral part of all architectural projects. You can’t probably think of designing anything without sizing up some paper, for that matter.

This 12-inch paper trimmer is a one-step solution for all your paper cutting problems. The sharp guillotine system comes with an alignment grid and a precision dual scale ruler that’s marked with inches and centimeters to provide you with accurate measurements each time you use it.

The device features a guard rail that keeps your fingers away from the blade. Also, the blade latch hook on the object keeps the trimmer arm locked in place when not in use.

The paper trimmer is quite simple to use and can cut up to ten sheets of paper at a time!

Designing and model-making in architectural projects involve a lot of measuring, sizing, and cutting of materials. Architects are often required to cut large sheets of materials for setting up a particular structure. And the not-so-good part about these projects is that they might result in nasty cuts, gashes or nicks for the artist often.

Sale Securcut 48.5 Inch Safety Ruler Made of heavy-duty but lightweight aluminum with...

Ideal for cutting - a curved guard keeps fingers...

The ruler from Securcut is made of aluminum that makes it a lightweight object with a robust stainless steel edge. The curved guard keeps your fingers safe from blades. The super anti-slip grip makes for a secure and reliable hold while cutting. The size of the knife makes it ideal for you to use for larger projects.

It goes without saying that a measuring tape to an architect is what a stethoscope to a doctor is. You cannot possibly think of scaling up structures on-site without having a measuring tape to rely on.

This one right here from Stanley comes with all the features that you could possibly want your measuring tape to have.

The magnetic hook of the tape comes with an auto-lock mechanism which holds your adjusted measurement securely in place so that you don’t lose your marked measurements. It also comes with multi-color fractional inch marking and a bright yellow contrasting color for maximum visibility.

And since we are talking about paper trimmers, let’s give you an idea about how jumbo paper trimmers look and work like. Well, they look pretty much like what the Dahle 796 Trimmer Stan with Paper Catch looks like.

It is trimmer for large scale drawings which ensures optimum cutting height and leverage for your documents. The machine is made of premium-grade steel that makes resistant against rust and corrosion. The space-efficient design of the gadget makes it easy for all to store it away efficiently, even in narrow spaces.

The vinyl paper-catch ensures a mess-free work-station and maximum convenience of trimming papers.

Designing objects is some of the most challenging tasks for an architect to do. A perfect combination of creativity and perfect measurements is a challenging feat to achieve, and it can be grueling to add minute and intricate details to your project.

And to help you with just this, we are gonna suggest this beautiful set of French curves stencils by the brand, Alvin that will help you achieve stunning designs within a matter of seconds!

These are made with durable polystyrene plastic that holds up strong under rough or hasty handling of the product.

The curves come with a double-beveled inking edge that a smoke-gray tinted body that ensures clear, perfect lines for all kinds of projects.

Geometrical drawing set is an essential part of an architect’s design kit. Not only are they required frequently for making drawings at the studio, but they’re also required on the go for quick measurement purposes.

Retractable knives are not only required significantly in architectural and crafts project, but they are also needed for many purposes in and outside of the house.

The retractable knife set from Darice offers superior performance in cutting a fair bit materials. The super-sharp blades of the knives are made of high-quality stainless steel that resists the onslaughts of rust and corrosion.

The sturdy plastic case protects the blades from external damage that may cause them to lose their edge. The protective case also makes the tool safe for you to handle without running the risk of getting injured.

The knife could be used to cut anything from foam board to cardboard. It retracts smoothly back into its case and is pretty easy to use.

Circles drafting templates are an incredibly essential tool for architects. Not only are these required extensively in designing and model-making, but they are also required for measuring purposes in many cases.

Westcott LetterCraft Large and Small Circles Template (T-831) Decimal and fractional measurements

45 commonly used circle diameters from 1/16" to 2...

The circles drafting templates from Acme United offers all that you require from a standard architectural drafting template. It offers decimal and fractional measurements for accurate results while drafting and designing.

The template comes with 45 standard circle diameters ranging from 1/16” to 2 ¼”. The template also has center lines which makes the overall procedure even more easy to do with accurate measurements.

An architectural drafting board is the seat of all creativity and action in an architect’s or designer’s studio.

This drafting board from Alvin right here has been one of the highly recommended ones for architecture used by professionals themselves.

Alvin, Portable Drafting Boards, 20 x 26 Inches A PROFESSIONAL'S CHOICE - Alvin has been the...

SUPERB QUALITY - Fully assembled and equipped with...

It comes fully assembled and loaded with functional features that include an aluminum straightedge, a melamine surface top and an acrylic blade that help you create accurate drafts and sketches. Immensely high on durability, the board a crystal clear acrylic blade equipped with inking edge underneath for super sharp and accurate measurements while sketching.

The brake mechanism, foldable metal legs, and rubber grips firmly and securely hold the board in place and keep it from wobbling. It can also be adjusted by fixing the top-mounted adjustment knobs given on it.

Graph papers are that one thing that perhaps we have all used at different points of time for very different purposes. Graph papers are used for a wide range of projects that include everything from scientific gigs and geological estimations to architectural designing.

These loose leaves of reinforced filler graph paper from Five Star brings a durable quality of graph paper material that stays securely in place in your binder. The patented triangular holes and enduring reinforcement tape keeps the leaves from getting torn from the rings and lets you turn the pages more easily.

The 20 pounds premium quality pages resist blots from inks keeping it from bleeding through and offers a high-quality writing surface for your projects.

And electric foam cutting machine could be a handy addition to your model-making kit and provide easy modeling benefits for just the purpose. These kinds of machines could be used by young designers and aspiring architects at school who might be experimenting with different forms of architectural materials.

The electrical foam cutter from Gochange provides all the ease of use while modeling styrofoam structures. It is reaches 200 degrees in almost 10 seconds and could be used for art projects anywhere.

A must-have for any architect, the T-Square is an essential tool of drafting. This one here is from Acme United Corporations, and it comes with standard inch and metric calibrations for providing precise and exact measurements during drafting.

The clear plastic body and transparent blades provide maximum visibility to see clearly through to underlying note. These allow you to draw sharp and clear columns or to check the layout of your workpaper.

The transparent blades of the tool also allow you to ink easily without erring anywhere on your worksheet.

It also comes with a hanging keyhole that lets you put it up anywhere you want.

With this stainless steel erasing sheet from Alvin, you get to erase what you want from your architectural projects without damaging the rest of the design on the layout. The pressure erasures allow exact and controlled erasing for that matter.

The tool is made of superior quality .005 inch flexible stainless steel which makes it pretty durable and rust-proof for everyday use. The too further comes with a high-quality anti-tarnish finish which keeps it from staining or corroding and contributes to its overall strength.

The 26 precision apertures on the tool make it easy for you to erase any part without letting the eraser get into the wrong areas.

If you are an architect who has to be frequently engaged in drafting works, then you might be knowing the struggles of having to keep your drafting sheets in place while working on it. Because the slipping of drafting sheets while working on it is the single most annoying thing that all drafters face from time to time without knowing what to do about it!

So, here’s a set of efficient drafting dots for you from PRO ART that might save you the hassles and struggles of slipping drafting sheets. All you have to do is put the dots on the corners of the sheet, and they won’t slip from under. Each roll offers 500 dots, and they come with extra strong adhesive than most other tapes meant for the purpose.

Dry cleaning pads for drafting are actually required to keep the areas of your working sheet free of mess. Since it can get really difficult to rid your designing sheets of dirt and dust particles, the dry cleaning pads ensure that that paper is taken care of without having to get your designs ruined.

PRO ART Drafting Pad Dry cleaning drafting pad

Holds pulverized gum eraser granules

These pads hold the gum eraser shavings easily and keep them away from your tools and shapes.

All you gotta do to clean your drawings is sprinkle a light film of the particles on to the drafting surface and then rub it with the pad. It could be used for cleaning scales and triangles and is an ideal agent for pre-cleaning.

There are a hundred different ways in which you can add a realistic touch to your architectural projects. And adding life-like scale figures is still going to be the most convincing of them all.

The white scale figures from BQLZR offers you a range of fully dressed characters which represent different ethnicities and professions from both genders for you to choose from. These are “ready-to-paint” models that come in both standing or seated positions. And all you have to do is paint them accordingly and simply put them where these are required to present a well-organized and realistic model of your idea.

An essential requirement for all sorts of model-making is modeling clay. This is one thing no architect can do without.

The Sargent Art Plastilina Modeling clay offers nothing short of high-quality results for all your model-making ventures. This is a mineral-based non-hardening clay that will never harden or dry out in any circumstances. Unlike other cheap and commercial-grade clay, the Plastilina clay is non-toxic and conforms to ASTM D 4236. This makes it safe and suitable to be used by all age groups. It could be used for a range of different projects apart from architectural ones, for that matter.

This classic architect lamp from Byblight comes with an innovative lgp or light glide panel side-emitting technique that keeps your eyes from getting damaged from light flicker and the extreme glare of harsh-light.

The memory function of the light source comes with 4 lighting modes and 6 dimming levels that let you create the ideal work ambiance. The rotating base of the light along with double-hinged arm and swivel LED panel enables you to illuminate practically anything from any angle on your worktop.

And the 144 LED lights in the device consume 80% less energy than conventional bulbs, lasting for over 50,000 hours overall to make your creativity a success each time you light the device up!

By now, we have pretty much talked about everything that an architect needs at his workstation to create magnificent structural designs and layout. But we haven’t talked about the chair they need to do what they do best, comfortably!

The drafting chair from Modway comes with one-touch height adjustments, 360 degrees swivel, and veer-control that lets you have all the control while sitting in it.

The ergonomic support which includes a breathable mesh back, a lower lumbar jack support and padded waterfall mesh seat, offers maximum and optimal comfort for the user, as it designed sleeping longer hours of sitting scenarios in mind!

And one of the coolest things about this is that the armrest can rotate upwards to provide you comfort even when you have to raise your hands for sketching or drawing.

Reserving the best for the last, we have none other than Adobe Photoshop itself on our list of the 50 most essential architect supplies. Take your creative capacities to new heights with the power of Photoshop that lets you edit, add, and create spectacular layouts and designs within the blink of an eye!

The editing desktop is focused on editing with Lightroom Classic, and the additional features such as book, print, other map and web modules for publishing workflows simplify your architectural procedures to a substantial extent.

Adobe includes file-based catalog management coupled with 20 GB storage which helps you keep all your creative designs safe and ready at hand to be used.

Conclusion

So this was it for our enormous guide on some of the essential objects that architects should have at hand to make their creations a success.

We hope you liked what you read.

And here’s wishing all good fortune on your future projects!

Till next time!