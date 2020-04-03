13 Best Moisture Meters Right Now Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Detecting the moisture-content of raw materials is one of the initial steps to constructing anything as it can result in massive damages to buildings.

And, if the moisture levels are not checked before laying the foundation, the structure can topple over at any point of time, possibly leading to casualties. This is what really makes a moisture-meter an absolute essential in an architect’s kit.

Not only does it give you a precise measure of the moisture-content in various substances, but also lets you know if a certain dried material is ready for use or not.

However, finding a quality moisture-meter could be tricky. This is mainly due to the fact that not all brands excel at getting the accuracy right for their moisture-meters. So, to bring you a solution to that problem, we have prepared the following extensive guide on some of the best moisture meters you can buy right now!

Best Moisture Meters

If you’re looking for a wood moisture meter within a limited budget, the Lignomat Mini-Ligno E/D makes for an ideal choice, the advanced Lignomat technology and unique LED display in this moisture meter makes it suitable for use in different work settings.

Experience

We wanted a moisture meter for testing firewood, and construction lumbers. The Mini-Ligno E/D cost us about a quarter of what we were about to pay for high-end models. After checking out the product specifications and functionality, we found this unit to be as good as its competitors.

Mini-Ligno E/D features a wide measurement range from about 6% to 45% moisture content, it is pretty accurate, mainly because it measures in increments of 0.1%. It also comes with a green cap that covers the pins and works as a handle for easy probe insertion.

To get a reading, we need to insert two pins into the testing wood, you can also adjust to the different wood thickness, we can use either 3/16” or 7/16” pins.

Since it comes with only two settings, it comparatively easier to use this device than many other complicated models. However, the setting is only applicable to domestic wood, which limits its potential. Hence if we have to measure some exotic wood, we need to get a different moisture meter.

Pros Easy to use Affordable price tag Measurement depth of 3/16” and 7/16” Wide measurement range Cons Can be used only for domestic hardwoods

The Wagner Orion 910 is known to be one of the best wood meters for giving accurate measurements. It offers a deep depth measurement and many other advanced features, which include easier functionality and on-site calibration. You can use this tool for a range of applications where an accurate reading on the moisture content of the wood is required.

Experience

For wood flooring work, it’s critical to have a quality wood meter to ensure that we get the most accurate readings. This model has been flourishing in the market for years altogether, which showcases the quality of this product.

The Wagner Orion 910 was the best option for us because it’s a contactless moisture meter that doesn’t require any probe insertion. To measure the moisture content, we just have to place the meter on the wood to get the readings within a max 30-35 seconds.

What we found was that the readings were reliable enough to determine the moisture content of the wood, with the device working within 0.1 increments.

Moreover, we can program the device to work with different kinds of woods, be it domestic or exotic. And the other advantage that is worth mentioning here is that it scans down to 0.75 inches. This gives us an accurate reading of the moisture content at varying depths in the wood.

It took us some time to get used to the device, but once we got used to it, we were able to get the best use out of it.

Pros Contactless meter Deep measurements Works with all wood species Paired on-demand calibrator Backed with 7-years warranty Cons Steep learning curve

The General Tools MMH800 has an interesting operation, as it fuses both pinned and pinless meter into one single unit. So, you can use either of the settings, which depends on the type of work that you’ve in hand. This unit is designed to meet the demands of the budget-conscious user, and it’s relatively easy to use both the settings.

Experience

We were a bit confused about the type of moisture meter that we wanted because both the pinned and contactless meters have their own set of pros and cons. This unit most likely suits our needs with its concept of a fused pinless and pinned meter. Hence it provides the versatility that we couldn’t find in the other models at a reduced cost.

You can also record the readings that help you re-check them whenever required. This is a pretty useful feature which comes in handy when we do not have the option to write down the numbers.

The “wet” and “dry” functions of the meter are also on point, which lets us know whether to work with a particular wood or not.

But, we usually don’t rely on this meter to measure woods that have low moisture content, as it’s hard for it to record measurements below 8-9%. In such cases, we believe that opting for a slightly expensive model is a better option.

Pros Easy-to-read LCD Features built-in calibration checks and data ‘hold’ button Dual pin and pinless meter Capable of measuring a variety of woods and building materials Cons Accuracy issues Unable to measure moisture content below 9% MC

Moisture meters are one of the most handy tools, especially when you’re working on a flooded basement that requires rebuilding. And this moisture meter helps you significantly in such a situation.This is a high-quality product, that comes at a very affordable price and works pretty well in delivering reliable results.

General Tools MMD4E Digital Moisture Meter, Water Leak Detector,...

FIRST STEP IN MOLD PREVENTION - By checking...

Experience

We are generally assigned projects that deal with wet or damp flooring, so we must carry a moisture meter that gives accurate readings. And we must say that the quality of this product returns all the value for the money we pay for it.

You can use this moisture meter for measuring wood and other building materials to check if there is any leakage or moisture in the subflooring.

One of the stand out features of this unit is that it comes with an effective drywall function that can be used for measuring the moisture content in the subflooring. The MMD4E has a pin-type meter, which means that the two sharp prongs need to come in contact with the material to give the readings.

Although the overall functions of this unit are on point, we believe that the readings are not wholly reliable. In this case, even the manufacturers have listed the accuracy to be within +/-3%.

However, it’s also not very accurate when it comes to measuring the moisture content in drying wood. We are satisfied with the functions of this product, and the accuracy issue is manageable.

Pros Easy to read display Works with subflooring and drywall Reasonable price range Cons Problem with accuracy

This Sam-Pro Tool makes for an ideal choice if you’re looking for a wide measurement range. You can use this tool to detect moisture in floors, ceilings, drywall, carpets, wood, and concrete within a few seconds. This tool helps you prevent damage in your house because you’ve four different material modes to work with.

Experience

It was important for us to find a digital detector that comes with a massive measurement range because it gets handy for different applications. This unit by Sam-Pro Tools was suggested to us by a colleague, and the product specifications matched our search criterion.

One of the best parts about this unit is that it can measure from 0% to 70% moisture content, which is relatively higher than the other units. We can also use this tool to measure any wood, particle boards, fiberboards, and even concrete. These features make it a versatile moisture meter, and we can easily use it for testing different types of materials.

Besides that, it’s also good for measuring temperatures, which is an added benefit when it comes to using the moisture meter for tasks that involve drying. When it comes to accuracy, this meter doesn’t offer the most accurate readings. The number varies by +/-1% under 30% that gradually scales up to +/-3% from 60% to 70%.

This moisture meter is energy efficient with a 9V battery. While the 10mm pins are durable and efficient enough for us to complete our work on time, the variable accuracy is a hindrance.

Pros Features durable 10 mm pins Has four different material modes Offers a 9V battery Wide measurement range Cons Variable accuracy

The Extech MO55 is a combination of pin and pinless meter that makes it easier to measure the moisture content of all types of wood. You can use this device for measuring the moisture content in concrete, mortar, wallboard, and cardboard. Additionally, it also has the ability to measure low, medium, and high levels of moisture, which adds to its versatility.

Extech MO55 – Combination Pin/Pinless Moisture Meter

Moisture Icons provide a visual reference for low,...

Experience

We wanted a moisture meter that would detect the moisture content in a wide range of wood and building particles. And with this device, we could detect moisture content from low to higher levels given any measurement range. When we use this meter for measuring moisture levels, the device starts beeping faster and faster as it detects a decreasing temperature.

The energy-efficient battery life is another advantage because we can be assured that the device will work for a reasonable amount of time before breaking down. Moreover, the pins on this meter offer great measurement because it can be inserted to about one inch below the wood surface.

It comes mostly to use for the building projects that help us detect the moisture on floors, tiles, and even under carpets. We also find it efficient enough to detect leakage behind walls and ceilings.

So, although we are satisfied with the performance of this tool, its expensive price tag could be a major setback for many.

Pros Perfect for building projects Can detect different levels of moisture Audible alert functions with data The pins can be inserted one inch into the surface Cons More expensive compared to its competitors

This pinless moisture meter comes with a sensor pad that needs to have good contact with the surface material to give you accurate readings. It might not have a very sturdy construction, but when it comes to efficiency, it won’t disappoint you.

Experience

We wanted a moisture meter specifically for checking the quality of our firewood. When we place the firewood rack in the courtyard, it often gets challenging to figure out whether the wood is dry or not. And this is where this unit makes it relatively easier for us to get the job done right.

It has a measuring range between 6% and 42% for wood. The battery is also energy efficient, and it comes with high power that keeps it from breaking down quickly. Moreover, we had also received a manual with this product, which made it easier for us to use this tool.

While checking the moisture content, we need to ensure that the sensor pad is touching the wood surface properly. Otherwise, the device will certainly give you inaccurate readings.

The LCD is also bright enough to give a clear picture of the readings even in dimly-lit spaces. But, the readings are displayed for just a few seconds, which can be problematic in some situations.

Pros Compact and lightweight design Has an energy-efficient battery Durable and reliable product Has a bright LCD Cons Reading is displayed for a short time

If you have been looking for a moisture meter that offers a hassle-free experience, you should consider the Ryobi E49MM01. This unit is designed with an excellent sensor pad and provides high-pitched audible alerts that let you know about the moisture content.

Experience

We usually work with sleek finished woods that loses its shine quickly if not handled with care. To prevent scratching the wood surface with pin meters, we wanted to opt for the Ryobi E49MM01 digital pinless model. It has a highly efficient sensor pad that is equipped with electromagnetic wave technology, which is known to give accurate results.

And although the LCD display of the device is not backlit, the larger number-font doesn’t make it difficult for anyone to read the percentage of moisture. And the best part of it is that it can read moisture levels for about half-inch deep into the surface material.

We can also listen to the audible alerts from the device that changes in frequency when placed on a surface with increasing levels of moisture. Such features come of great use, especially when we want an accurate idea as to which area has the highest moisture content.

Overall, we can say that this moisture meter meets our expectations and helps us get our work done accurately.

Pros Audible alerts with differing frequencies Can be used for measuring moisture content in a wide range of materials Easy to read digital display Wide operating temperature (32 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit Cons More expensive than other units

The 7440 AccuMASTER XT gives you the results of the moisture content relatively faster than the other units on this list. What makes it a suitable choice is its simple operation that will allow you to discover the hidden water damage in the home quickly. It gives accurate results of the moisture content in solid substances that further helps you work with the right product.

Calculated Industries 7440 AccuMASTER XT Digital Moisture Meter |...

ENSURE FIREWOOD IS READY TO BURN – Stick...

Experience

We had seen one of our friends using this unit, and the feedback was positive enough to understand that it would be suitable for our home workshop.

Especially when we go out to purchase expensive lumber and hardwoods, we need to check the wood quality before we place a big order. Hence this unit has come real handy in helping us determine whether to buy a particular wood log or not.

Reading the backlit display is easy, so whether we are in a brightly lit setting or out in the dark, the measurements can be taken down effortlessly. Moreover, it comes with a protective cover for preventing any hasty accident with sharp pins.

To read the moisture content, we have to push the stainless steel pins into the surface material. And the display, along with the audio alerts, informs us whether the moisture content is high, medium, or low in the different places of the structure. Finally, the rubber side grips make it convenient for us to take down multiple measurements in comfort.

Pros Backlit display Can check moisture content in building materials Accurate measurements Sturdy construction Cons Does not come with a storage case

This tool by AIRSSON is a professional favorite mainly for its accuracy and the four-pin meter that gives error-free readings. You don’t have to limit its usage only for measuring the moisture content in wood. It can be used in different situations such as building construction, agricultural, carpets, sub-flooring woodworking, and when checking for leakage issues.

Experience

We wanted to try this four-pin meter to see if there was any difference in the accuracy level between this model and the old two pin model. We weren’t surprised by the results because the readings were almost the same. But AIRSSON delivers more accurate results with precision fluctuations of a maximum of 0.5%.

This error-free model features a brilliant LCD that makes it easy to read the measurements. After having used this unit for a few months now, we are satisfied with its efficiency, and the four-pin sensor has given accurate results even while measuring building materials.

It also comes with an auto power-off feature that makes it energy-efficient, so if we leave the moisture meter unattended for 10 minutes, it shuts down automatically. However, the manufacturers recommend that the battery should be taken out if we aren’t using the device, which increases its longevity.

Pros Has four pins sensor Affordable price Comes with a 9V battery Easy-to-read LCD Cons Does not have a range of wood settings

If you’re looking for a moisture meter that has a user-friendly mechanism with a large temperature range, then you should check out this model by Aikotoo. You can use this tool to measure the moisture content in a wide range of materials. And, this multi-use function allows you to put the device to a number of uses.

Experience

We had a limited budget, and since we liked what we saw on the price-tag of this device, we decided to give it a legit try.

The device, in fact, gets the job done quickly with just three buttons. Since it’s a pin meter, the usage is also simple and all we have to do is insert the pin into the surface being measured to get the readings. And, it doesn’t take more than a few seconds to give the results.

Reading the LCD hasn’t been challenging because the numbers are printed in large fonts. The main feature is its large temperature range of 32-176-degree Fahrenheit, which gives us accurate readings irrespective of whether the moisture content is low or extremely high.

We also received a high quality cushioned leather case for this unit, so we can carry it around with proper safety. Besides that, we don’t have to worry about the sharp, stainless steel pin because the moisture meter has a protective cap that covers the tip. All in all, we are happy that we purchased this unit considering its simplicity and accuracy.

Pros Multi measuring modes Accurate and stable readings Provides the convenience of portability Inexpensive Cons Not many reviews

With the TACKLIFE moisture meter, you can prevent water damage around the house and also improve your selection of wood. The selling point of this product is its seven-mode feature that allows you to measure the moisture content in 7 material types. You can get accurate results within a few minutes when detecting moisture in dry walls, ceilings, carpets, floor, and concrete.

Experience

We had received a lot of suggestions where our colleagues told us to try out this unit by TACKLIFE for its brilliant efficiency. It comes with two modes and seven settings in which type 1 and 2 are for measuring wood, while 3-7 are for other building materials.

But, the best part about this unit is that it measures a range from 0% to 60%. This meter also offers an accuracy level of +/-2%. You have to insert the electrode pins into the surface before taking the readout. And, it’s equally essential to calibrate the device before use to maintain the accuracy and stability of the obtained data.

The ‘hold’ button on this device helps freeze the displayed data for easy recording, and the same button can be used for switching on/off the flashlight and backlight. Finally, the ergonomic design and rubber anti-slip strip help us get work done pretty smoothly.

Pros Replaceable pins included 24 months warranty Auto power off without operation Features 7 settings to measure moisture Cons Problems with accuracy if it’s not manually calibrated

The Protimeter Surveymaster is designed to give you the best results within a maximum of 30-40 seconds. You can use it to measure the moisture content in wood and other building materials within a large range, be it below or on the surface top. Additionally, it also enables you to figure out the moisture and mold-related problems in the house.

Experience

This is one of the most efficient moisture meters that we have used so far and it comes in pretty handy for a number of different construction activities. Even though we had to invest a good sum of money to get this unit, for the construction industry, this is a convenient tool.

It comes with two non-invasive and versatile pins that have been ergonomically designed. These make it easier for you to stick the pins into the surface. And it can measure the accurate moisture content to ¾-inches below the surface.

We also received a wide variety of plugin accessories that assist in getting the job done more quickly. The dual function properties help to ensure better accuracy irrespective of the material that we are working with. And, besides that, it’s covered with a two-year warranty, which makes it worth the money we pay for it.

All in all, the Protimeter Surveymaster is worth every penny and delivers what it promises.

Pros Rugged construction Has two modes of operation Ergonomically designed for easy operation Range of accessory plugins Cons Quite expensive

Moisture Meter Buyers Guide

Here’s a list of the factors that you need to consider before purchasing a moisture meter:

1. Range of measurement offered

This is one of the essential factors that you need to look into when picking out a moisture meter that suits your needs. You should look for a product that can measure somewhere between 5 and 6% moisture content, especially for flooring and woodworking purposes.

But the measurement range also depends on the type of work that you want to use the device for. So keeping that in mind you should narrow down this range to suit your requirements.

2. Easy to use

Any product that has a cumbersome operation can disrupt your workflow. It can be critical to find a unit that is easy to operate and gives the reading within a few seconds. The best way out is to find a tool that has a backlit LCD screen to read the recordings easily and non-invasive measurements of moisture content.

3. Accuracy

Not all moisture meters give you accurate results. The units that are accurate to within 0.1% increment are the best ones you can order for.

Moreover, when you have a meter that has the right level of precision, it gives you the confidence to trust the reading. But if you aren’t ready to expand your budget, then you can opt for models that are accurate to within 1%.

In the end, you should be sure about the reading that you’re going to follow. We advise you to avoid purchasing units that have more than a 1% variance in its accuracy level.

4. Durability

When we find a product that has the latest knock-off features, we tend to often purchase it without focusing on the important aspects. Irrespective of the features, it’s important to consider the overall construction and durability, as it helps you put your money on the right unit.

Final words

When using solid materials like concrete or wood, it’s essential to measure the moisture content for both professional and personal use. But finding the right tool is essential, so you should weigh out the pros and cons to make an informed decision.

Now that we’ve come to the end of our guide, we hope it has helped you find a moisture meter that suits your preferences.

Till next time!