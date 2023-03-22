11 Best Laser Levels on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

When it comes to construction jobs, nobody wants to settle for anything less than perfection. Whether it is a job as small as hanging a simple picture frame or as large as a building project, leveling is a task we cannot miss out on.

For a minute, let’s assume that the standard levels are satisfactory enough to cover small areas. But there’s no arguing against the fact that these are far from precise when it comes to larger distances. And that’s where a laser level, a fundamental architectural tech, comes into action.

Now, if you’re reading this, it’s apparent that you’re not here to acknowledge what a laser level is. Instead, you’re searching for the best laser levels in the market to find the one that suits your needs perfectly.

And that’s why we’ve handpicked 7 of the best and most affordable lasers for leveling you’ll find in the market. Also, don’t forget to go through our buyer’s guide, which will help you understand the core features to consider while buying laser levels.

So let’s get down to business, shall we?

When it comes to DIY projects, a laser level is an essential tool. It helps you make sure that your project is perfectly level and precise.

Sitting on the catbird seat of the power tools industry, Dewalt Tools Co. is a brand that’s second to none when it comes to innovations that make our lives more comfortable. Likewise, the DW089K stands the test of time with its groundbreaking multi-level line laser feature, which had us convinced at once.

Sale DEWALT Line Laser, Self-Leveling, Red, 3-Beam (DW089K) DEWALT laser level has 3-beam line laser to aid in...

Laser level tool has 2 times brighter diode to...

Why did we like it?

Most probably our favorite recommendation in the list, the DW089K defines simplicity and convenience at its best. Despite being one of the most efficient professional tools we’ve come across in our search, its user-friendliness makes operating this unit child’s play.

So you ultimately get the best of both worlds under a fair budget, which gives it the upper hand over most of the alternative products in the market.

Coming down to its nitty-gritty, the USP of this unit is its multi-line laser feature that turns laying out the sections of studs, cabinets, or chair rails into a cakewalk. In other words, you won’t be needing more than one level with the laser if you’re using this one to finish the job.

To make it even better, it features an easy-to-read control panel and a single-button operating system that makes leveling a rather fun and enjoyable task.

What could have been better?

While testing, we were surprised to find that the magnets on this tool are comparatively weak. We noticed it when the laser level was having a hard time keeping steady on metal surfaces. It can be a tad bit frustrating while you’re working on a serious project with limited time on your hands.

Pros Multi-level line laser feature

Higher accuracy

Extremely convenient

Impressive battery life Cons Magnets aren’t strong enough

We weren’t exaggerating when we said that Dewalt is the first choice of smart professionals and one of the best laser levels, overall. The global brand has bagged two consecutive slots on our list with its next-gen DW088LG unit, one of the best green laser levels we could suggest.

It’s quite impressive how the self-leveling feature of this product enhances user convenience by a great deal.

Why did we like it?

If another product could compete against the iconic DW089K, it has to be its compact successor, the DW088LG. This is strictly for those who’re searching for a flexible tool for both professional and personal use. Although it doesn’t bring a wide range of features to the table like the DW089K, it still has an advantage over it.

How you may wonder? Well, the secret is, unlike the traditional chrome red light, this unit shoots a green laser that is more visible from a longer distance, say 100 ft. It doesn’t feature a triple-line laser, but it offers a 2-beam setting that is good enough for large construction projects.

It also offers a standard +/-4 degree self-leveling accuracy, which makes it ideal for users with not-so-high expectations. Now, we have to mention how strong its magnets are in comparison to the DW089K range, allowing it to hold on to metal surfaces with precision.

Also, it appears that Dewalt has prioritized durability a lot while designing this model, as it comes with groundbreaking IP65 technology. It saves the product from being damaged by water or debris while working on construction projects.

What could have been better?

Remember when we said that it shoots a green laser that’s more visible from a maximum distance of 100 ft? Well, consequently, it also drains a lot of battery in a short time, so there’s that. Unsatisfactory battery life is what keeps this model from surpassing the DW089K handsomely.

Pros Self-leveling feature

Higher visibility

IP65 protection technology

Greenlight laser Cons Poor battery coverage

Speaking of rotary laser levels, the all-new Topcon RL-SV2S takes the cake with its trailblazing features. We’ve had the opportunity to test this product personally, and we’re quite satisfied with the range of accuracy it provides under a fair budget.

Let’s have an inside scoop on this model and explore what more it has to offer.

Why did we like it?

As we’ve mentioned before, this product is best known for its higher range of accuracy. To break it down, this unit offers a range of +/- 1/16″ at 100 ft, whereas the Dewalt DW089K and DW088LG offer +/- 1/8″. Numbers don’t lie, and this product surpasses its competitors with ease.

Moreover, what’s even more impressive is that the RL-H4C is a lot less costly than these products.

It also offers an out-of-the-box horizontal rotary leveling feature with an impressive self-leveling of +/- 5 degrees. Furthermore, this product can reach up to 2,600 feet, making it ideal for both large-scale and small-scale projects.

In case you’re not yet convinced, this laser level also comes with a dual LCD, which makes it even easier for us to comprehend the measurement readings.

Now even though this product doesn’t feature IP65 technology, it still comes with a sturdy frame that enhances its durability moderately. Apart from that, the structure is extremely resistant to water and dust, which assures that it’s built to last for years to come.

Overall, this product defines the best values and is definitely worth your attention if your budget is meager, but your expectations aren’t.

What could have been better?

Not everything is perfect, and likewise, this product also has a minor bug. Numerous users have complained that this product acts a little dysfunctional when it’s used in colder temperatures.

We wouldn’t blame its dustproof feature for being inefficient; rather, we believe the manufacturers should’ve also focused on making it weatherproof.

Pros Extremely accurate

Dual LCD for easy reading

Self-leveling features

Water-resistant Cons Dysfunctional around colder temperatures

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a professional or not, you must be living under a rock if you haven’t come across the name Bosch Tools. If you’re someone who values portability over anything, we couldn’t have a better recommendation than the Bosch GLL 55 Laser Level.

Let’s check out what this product brings to the table.

Why did we like it?

To be honest, there’s hardly another device as portable as the Bosch GLL 55 laser level in the market, as per our research. The compact and ultralight frame of this device makes it extremely simple to carry around all the time. However, despite its size, this product can give fierce competition to the heavy-duty products on our list.

Starting with the leveling capabilities, this unit offers an advanced 2-beam cross-line laser feature, similar to the Dewalt DW088LG unit. Furthermore, this product appears to have a maximum range of 165′ when it’s used along with a detector.

It also comes with an advanced smart pendulum system that raises its self-leveling efficiency up a notch, which is quite impressive for a laser level at this price range.

Also, while testing, we’ve found that the L-shaped magnets of this unit are comparatively stronger than the DW089K. Also, the manufacturers have safeguarded this device with IP54 technology, making it highly resistant to dust ingress.

Overall, this is one of the best laser levels that’s ideal for both traveling professionals and intermediate practitioners.

What could have been better?

Although this product seems to offer a decent range when used with a detector, the visibility decreases significantly to as low as 50′ when it’s used without it.

Although it’s good enough for small personal jobs, we wouldn’t recommend this to construction professionals who indulge in large-scale projects on a daily basis.

Pros Highly resistant to dust

Durable and portable frame

Strong magnetic mount

Value for money experience Cons Unsatisfactory range

Although Pacific Laser Systems may be unfamiliar to many, this new-entrant brand has been launching some of the most versatile products in the market. The PLS-60588 laser level is one of the highest-rated products you’ll find under a meager budget. It’s also a very convenient model that every construction professional must try at least once.

Why did we like it?

Speaking of performance, it’s a little hard to outreach the standards that the PLS-60588 sets with its outstanding 200 ft laser range. Without a doubt, this tool features the highest range that we’ve encountered by far. Also, this product supports self-leveling and offers a basic rate of accuracy, i.e., +/- ¼” at 100 ft. Also, similar to the Bosch GLL 55, this unit offers a standard visibility range of 50 ft.

However, the most convenient feature here is its magnetic wall bracket, which also comes with an exceptional floor stand. With these accessories, this product takes user convenience and ease of use to an entirely new level. We haven’t come across any other product so far that offers such accessories for our convenience. On that note, we have to give a thumbs up to PLS.

This product also provides us with a decent battery life and was shipped to us with 3 AA batteries, which is a total win-win situation. And it appears as if the brand is a little obsessed with the number 3 because the product also comes with an extended 3-year warranty period.

What could have been better?

Similar to the Bosch GLL 55, this product also appears to provide us an unsatisfactory laser range when it’s not used with a detector. Simply put, the visibility range of this product shrinks down to 50 ft indoors, which was a little disappointing. But if it weren’t for this flaw, the PLS-60588 would’ve probably been our topmost recommendation.

Pros Decent self-leveling

Range up to 200 ft

Floor stand included

Magnetic wall bracket Cons Unsatisfactory range if not used with a detector

For the Bosch fans who weren’t convinced enough by the GLL 55 unit, the GPL 3 Laser level brings a lot more to the table. Not only is this one of the best laser levels that we’ve personally tested, but its easy-to-use interface also makes it very convenient for even a beginner to use it with ease. Learn more about this groundbreaking product from us.

Why did we like it?

Speaking of accuracy, this product brings a self-leveling range of +/- 5 degrees to the table, whereas most of its competing products are offering a mere +/- 4 degrees of accuracy. Also, this product provides a thriving 3-point laser feature, which we’ve only found in the DW089K unit till now. To us, this paints a clear picture of the performance that this product has been designed to deliver.

Nonetheless, to dive even deeper, this product can push it up to 100 ft, with or without the detector. Now this gives it an instant advantage against the PLS-60855, one of our topmost recommendations, which is quite impressive. Not to forget, this product is extremely compact and portable, saving us from the hassle of storage as just a little space in the toolbox will do.

The icing on the cake here is its diamond-cut beam splitter, patented initially by Bosch. Plus, it appears that the manufacturers have enhanced the durability of this product by a great deal, as its frame is highly dust/water-resistant. Last but not least, this product comes with an extended 2-year warranty period.

What could have been better?

The biggest issue that we’ve encountered while testing this product is it’s malfunctioning on/off button. To break it down, the on/off button does not stay in its position for a very long time, which may cause discrepancies for the users while working. Although, it can still be dealt with if you’re always cautious about keeping the laser light on.

Pros Decent laser range up to 100 ft

Highly portable and convenient

Resistant to water and dust ingress

Comes with a 2-year warranty period Cons Not enough options for brightness adjustment

The on/off button malfunctions quite often

The Bosch GLL 50 Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Kit can be a useful addition to your toolkit for various alignment and leveling tasks around the house. Its versatile laser with vertical, horizontal, and cross-line modes makes it easy to achieve precise alignment for your DIY projects.

Why did we like it?

You can project two lines independently or together for a wide range of alignment and leveling applications. The laser lines are visible up to 50 ft., making it ideal for larger-scale projects. Additionally, the accuracy of plus/minus 1/8 in. at 33 ft. gives you the confidence to achieve the desired results.

The included BM3 Positioning Device makes it practical to set up the laser in ceiling grid applications or in free-standing mode with its retractable feet. This feature saves time and effort, making the whole process more convenient.

Lastly, the sturdy over-molded construction of the laser ensures that it can withstand the rigors of everyday use, making it a practical investment for anyone who wants a reliable tool for their DIY projects.

What could have been better?

The only thing that disadvantages this laser comes is the limited mounting options in a construction site out of the box, but yet again, this is certainly a product designed for the homeowners, not construction professionals

Pros Sturdy and durable frame

Decent measurement range

Numerous modes of leveling

Ergonomic design Cons A tad expensive

Coming to one of the best-looking laser levels we’ve come across, the Huepar 902CG unit has left us spellbound with its 360 laser capabilities. If you’re one of those with an undying knack for advanced tech, this product might be the one you were looking for. Let’s dive deep into its core features!

Why did we like it?

Without a doubt, the Huepar 360 dethrones the Dewalt DW088LG, in terms of design and versatility. Now although both of these devices are best known for shooting green lasers instead of the standard red ones, the Huepar model takes the cake with its 2x brighter light and an advanced 360-degree feature.

Yes, this product is capable of shooting lasers all around, whether it’s horizontally or vertically.

Coming to measurement range, this product has the upper hand, even if compared with popular brands such as Dewalt and Pacific Laser Systems. In other words, this product allows a max working range of 150 ft, whereas its competitors boast of a mere 100 ft range.

We’re also quite impressed with its +/- 1/9 of an inch accuracy range and strictly recommend it for professional usage.

What’s impressive is that this product is strictly resistant to water, and features quite a sturdy frame for protection from damage. Similar to the Bosch models, this product comes with a smart pendulum system that is locked automatically when the tool is switched off.

Our verdict here is that this unit has the potential to give the big names a tight run for their money.

What could have been better?

Similar to the DW088LG, we’ve noticed that this product also fails to provide us with satisfactory battery life. We’re guessing that it’s probably due to the green laser, which was the key reason behind the unsatisfactory battery coverage of its competing product as well.

Pros 360-degree laser feature

Green laser light

Water-resistant

Sturdy frame Cons Unsatisfactory battery coverage

Makita is a brand that has been around for long enough to be a household name by now. Speaking of green laser levels, we couldn’t afford to miss out on the Makita SK 106GDNAX unit, which is the only product that has managed to offer us a remarkable battery life.

Why did we like it?

First and foremost, we’re thrilled to find a product that disproves the stereotypes of green lasers not being capable of offering decent coverage. On a single charge, this product has been able to provide us with an impressive runtime of 20 hours. Noteworthy to mention here, Makita has done its research and equipped this unit with a powerful 2.0 Ah 12v CXT battery.

Now coming to the laser, its green light could offer stronger visibility than the typical red laser on its worst day. It provides impressive visibility up to a maximum range of 115 ft, that too without a detector. But wait, there’s more- add the detectors, and this unit extends up to an astounding 262 ft!

The device also seems to offer a decent accuracy range of ⅛” at 33 ft, which can be negotiable, considering all its other perks. The frame is too durable and water-resistant, which is guaranteed to last you for a long time.

What could have been better?

To be frank, we’ve tried to find something that we could address as a bug/flaw, but the product is nearly perfect. The only thing holding it down from being everyone’s no. 1 choice is its overly high price.

Pros Impressive visibility of the green laser

Shoots up to 262 ft

Long-lasting battery life

Ergonomic grip Cons Too expensive

If you’re a loyal Makita tools user but cannot afford the pricey SK 106GDNAX unit, the SK104Z doesn’t seem like a bad option to consider. One could rather say it’s the mini-me version of its predecessor, offering somewhat similar features at a lower price tag. If you’re relatively new to construction, this is your go-to device.

Why did we like it?

Similar to most of the standard laser levels on our list, this unit offers an average of 50 ft of visibility, the rest of which depends on the light of the working atmosphere. Plus, it also provides a satisfying accuracy of +/- ⅛” at 30 ft horizontally, and +/- 3/32″ at 30 ft vertically. However, the key point of attraction here is its quick leveling; it can achieve stability within 3 seconds!

Furthermore, we’re also satisfied with the self-leveling capabilities of this unit, offering us a standard 4 degrees of slope. It also stands quite efficient at allowing us to operate the device on both even and uneven surfaces, which gives it a thumbs up from our side. Overall, there isn’t much that this product offers, but it’s good enough for personal use and beginner practice.

What could have been better?

This does not project 360 degrees, it only projects 180 degrees and that means it has a huge usability blind spot.

Pros Fair priced product

Portable and easy to use

Handsome measurement range

Moderate accuracy range Cons Not a 360 laser

Although we assure you that we aren’t running a Makita marathon at this point, it’d be rather unfair to not introduce you to the cutting-edge innovations this brand keeps offering us.

Similarly, being the final product on our list, the Makita SK103PZ is the ultimate pocket-friendly option for beginners and homeowners. Let’s find out more about its capabilities!

Why did we like it?

This one favors the personal users more, as it stands eligible for leveling, plumbing, squaring, and aligning, which enhances its versatility by a great deal. And likewise, it’s somewhat futile to expect it to offer us a professional visibility range, isn’t it?

But, to our surprise, this product can shoot up to a maximum range of 100 ft, depending upon the external/internal lighting conditions.

We have to mention that for a standard personal device, this product offers an impressive battery life of 35 hours on a single charge. This way, you hardly have to worry about charging this device while you’re halfway into finishing your jobs.

It also appears that Makita hasn’t left any stones unturned in enhancing its durability, as it comes in a rubber mold for increased protection. Furthermore, with its advanced IP54 protection tech, the long-lasting life of this device is simply unquestionable.

What could have been better?

Although the manufacturers claim this product to have an outstanding accuracy range of +/- ⅛ inch at 33 ft, the buyers are saying otherwise. The majority of the customer complaints revolve around the inaccuracy this product frequently offers, which seems concerning to us.

Pros Ideal for personal jobs

Good measurement range

Impressive battery life

Outstanding durability Cons Inaccuracy

Not a 360 laser

Buying Guide For The Best Laser Level

Choosing the best laser level for your project can be a daunting task. There are many factors to consider, from beam color to accuracy to ease of use. It is important to understand the different types of laser levels available and what features they offer so that you can select the right one for your needs.

Some of the key considerations when choosing the best laser level include beam color, beam orientation, accuracy, automation, durability, self-leveling, mounting, range/visibility, weight, laser safety, and other features.

Beam Color

When selecting a laser level, you need to consider the type of beam color that best suits your needs. Red laser beams are the most common and the most visible. Green laser beams, while more expensive, are easier to see in bright conditions and have a longer range than red laser beams.

Beam Orientation

Laser levels come in either horizontal or vertical orientations. Horizontal laser levels emit a beam that is parallel to the ground, while vertical laser levels emit a beam that is perpendicular to the ground. Depending on the type of project you are working on, you may need one or both orientations.

Accuracy

The accuracy of a laser level is a key factor to consider when selecting one for your project. Laser levels are usually rated in millimeters or fractions of an inch, so be sure to choose one that is accurate enough for your project.

Automation

Some laser levels offer automated features, such as auto-leveling or auto-calibration, which can make the setup process quicker and easier. If you need a heavy-duty laser level that is capable of setting up quickly and accurately, then an automated model may be the best choice.

Durability

Durability is also a factor that you should consider when selecting a laser level. You want to make sure that the laser level is sturdy enough to withstand regular use and exposure to the elements. Look for a laser level that is made of high-quality materials and has a durable construction.

Self-Leveling

Self-leveling laser levels are designed to adjust themselves automatically so that the laser beam is level. This is a great feature if you need a laser level that will stay level even when the surface it is mounted on is not.

Mounting

The mounting of a laser level needs to be considered when selecting one for your project. Make sure that you select a laser level that can be mounted securely to your surface, such as a tripod or wall mount.

Range/Visibility

The range and visibility of a laser level are important factors to consider. You want to make sure that the laser beam is visible and can reach the area you need to measure. Look for a laser level that has a long range and good visibility.

Weight

You should also take into account the weight when selecting a laser level. If you plan on using the laser level in multiple locations, then you may want to choose a lighter model. However, if you only plan on using the laser level in one place, then a heavier model may be more suitable.

Laser Safety

Laser safety is essential when using a laser level. Make sure that you select a laser level that meets the safety standards of your country or region. You should also read the safety instructions that come with the laser level and make sure you understand them before using them.

Other Features

In addition to the above considerations, you may also want to look for other features when selecting a laser level. For example, if you need a laser level that is easy to use, you may want to look for one that has a user-friendly interface.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do laser levels work? Laser levels use the power of a laser beam to draw two or more accurately straight lines or a 360-degree rotation of a single line. The laser beam is emitted from a level base and then reflected off a mirror to project the laser line onto the surface. To create a level line, the base has to be perfectly flat, and the mirror can be adjusted to the perfect angle. The laser level then emits its beam in a horizontal plane, creating a perfectly straight line. Is it worth getting a laser level? Yes, it is definitely worth getting a laser level. A laser level can save you time and effort when it comes to home improvement and construction projects. Laser levels are much more precise than manual leveling tools, ensuring accuracy and reducing the number of errors. They are also incredibly versatile and can be used for many different projects. Additionally, some laser levels offer advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity and remote-controlled operation. What are laser levels good for? Laser levels can be used for a variety of purposes, including measuring angles, creating straight edges, transferring measurements, and leveling surfaces. They are perfect for working on projects such as building walls, installing tiles, hanging pictures, and creating floor plans. Laser levels are also great for leveling out the terrain, checking the alignment of equipment, and creating perfect lines for a variety of tasks. What are some safety tips for laser levels? When using a laser level, it is important to take safety precautions. Always wear protective eyewear and avoid looking directly at the beam. You should also keep the beam away from other people and animals, as the beam may cause injury. Additionally, you should avoid using the laser level near flammable objects, such as curtains or furniture. Finally, make sure to read the user manual before using the laser level to ensure that you are using it correctly and safely. Which brands of laser level are good? When it comes to choosing the best laser level, you’ll want a laser level that is accurate and reliable. Some of the best brands of laser levels include Dewalt and Bosch. Dewalt offers laser levels with advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity and remote-controlled operation while Bosch laser levels are known for their accuracy and ease of use. Additionally, opting for a laser level from a reputable and reliable brand will ensure that you get the best budget laser level.

Conclusion

We understand that shopping for power tools as unpopular as laser levels can be stressful, considering the abundance of products and the lack of buyers’ info. On that note, we hope that this best laser level guide has been of help to you.

Here’s a quick highlight of our top picks- if you’re searching for an impressive laser range, then Makita has the best models that’ll fit your needs. If you’re a fan of higher accuracy, then you should give the Bosch laser levels a try.

Lastly, if you prioritize durability over everything else, then the Dewalt laser levels wouldn’t disappoint you.

Before we leave, we’d like to know- what’s the best laser level that you’ve personally tested? Do you believe that we’ve missed out on a worthy recommendation? Let us know in the comments below!

That being said, we’ll see you soon with similar insightful content on the trending power tools in the market.

