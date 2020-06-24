9 Best Monitor Arms for UltraWide Monitors

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Let’s just agree that stressed necks and backs are the flip sides of prolonged computer use.

Be it work or home, there’s hardly a day when we don’t glance at our computer screens. And while we love the viewing experience on ultrawide monitors, we’ve secretly wished that they don’t put so much strain on our muscles.

This is where ultrawide monitor arms come to the rescue. Not only do they help us maintain a healthy posture, but they also save our desk space from the clutter. But there’s the problem of plenty – you’ll find many options in the market.

So that you don’t drop the idea of getting one, we’ve reviewed the 9 best models that get the job done. What’s more, we’ve included all the details that will aid your decision making in no time.

Let’s get down to business, shall we?

Top 9 Monitor Arms for UltraWide Monitors

Our top pick of the day is the Loctek Monitor Mount D7L. True to its name, this heavy duty monitor arm is built for holding monitors weighing between 13.2 to 33 pounds. Its adjustable mechanism allows you to work in a comfortable position, while also saving maximum desk space.

Why Did We Like It?

Straight off the bat, we were impressed with the positive customer feedback. The long arms are equipped with a gas spring hovering system that facilitates seamless height adjustment. All you have to do is swivel each arm joint and tilt the monitor holder until you reach the desired height (up to 21-inch).

This feature allows you to position the monitor in a way that puts minimum strain on your eyes, neck and back. Moreover, the monitor holder can perform a 90-degree rotation to support either landscape or portrait orientation.

Another reason to appreciate its design is the adjustable hex nuts that calibrate the arms’ tension as per the weight of the monitor. A couple of full clockwise turns reduce the tension for lightweight monitors, and anti-clockwise turns increase it to accommodate heavier monitors.

Talking about its installation, this durable unit can be installed using both a grommet and clamp approach. Plus, both of these are compatible with desk surfaces ranging from 0.98 to 4.7 inches in thickness.

Lastly, the cable organizer frees the movement of the cables while switching screen positions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We experienced significant difficulty in lowering the arms while using the unit for lightweight monitors. Also, unlike other hex nuts, the ones on this stand were not as easy to rotate, especially with the monitor attached. Long story short, you need some extra effort to get used to the functionality.

Pros Scratch-resistant surface

Front-mounted ports for USB, audio and mic

Compatible with 100mm by 100mm VESA pattern

Designed for 10 to 34-inch screens Cons Challenging adjustment

For the second spot, the Mount-It Premium Single Monitor Arm makes a deserving entry. Its versatility and ease of installation account for its popularity among customers. Featuring a robust aluminum body, this monitor arm can effortlessly hold monitors up to 33 pounds, without burning a hole in your pocket!

Why Did We Like It?

We liked how the brand has worked to make this unit one of the most versatile monitor arms on the market. Firstly, it’s suitable for any computer screen, ranging between 17 and 35 inches. Furthermore, the external VESA adapter supports 4 distinct patterns, viz. 75 x 75, 100 x 100, 200 x 100 and 200 x 200mm.

Thanks to its modular design, you can extend or decrease the arm’s length to fit your smaller or bigger worktable, respectively.

Like the Loctek DL7, this monitor mount also uses a gas spring arm for smooth height adjustment. In addition to the 45-degree tilt in both upward and downward direction, the mount head has a 180-degree rotation for easy screen sharing. Combine it with the landscape or portrait angle, and you get the ultimate customization.

We were also impressed with the quick release tab feature that provides a hassle-free installation in a few seconds. Besides, the built-in cable organizer comes with cables that create an easier connection between the monitor and CPU.

All in all, the Mount-It Premium Single Monitor Arm delivers more than its affordable price tag suggests.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The hinge on the VESA bracket requires considerable effort to tighten it to a point where the head doesn’t slant on its own. Other than that, we had no complaints from this excellent product.

Pros Equipped with desk clamp and grommet base

Adjustable tension, includes allen wrench

Has twin USB 3.0 ports and one audio port

Can be attached and detached quickly Cons Time-consuming setup

Next up on the list is a wall mount monitor arm from the house of Wali, which is another one of our favorites in the budget-friendly category. With multiple adjustments and a decent carrying capacity of up to 14.3 pound, this wall unit works well to free up desk space.

Why Did We Like It?

Our intention of trying out a wall-mounted arm led us to this product, and we are satisfied with its performance. The unit sports a heavy duty VESA plate that’s suitable for both wooden and brick walls. Moreover, it has a detachable design, which saves a lot of time and effort.

Simply attach one arm to the monitor, the other one the wall and set them on one another. This, in turn, relieves you from the stress of balancing the monitor mid-air to screw in the VESA plate.

Moving on to its adjustments, the gas spring arm has a lateral extension of up to 13.5-inch, and can be retracted for a compact setting. Likewise, the mounting head can be tilted upwards to 75-degrees, and downwards up to 45 degrees. Coupled with a 360-degree rotation, the unit lets you find the ideal ergonomic position for optimum comfort.

Last but not least, the integrated cable manager located at the back of the arm conceals the wires for a neat and clutter-free space. If you’re looking for a robust wall-mounted monitor arm on a budget, then this Wali unit is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Much like the previous two monitor arms, it took us some time to figure out the unit’s assembly. And the instructions manual didn’t offer much help either. However, once installed, its stability and flexibility are top-notch.

Pros Allows both landscape and portrait orientation

Designed for screens up to 27-inch

Tension adjustment

Detachable VESA plate Cons Unclear instructions

The fourth spot on our list is occupied by the Ergotech Heavy Duty Freedom Arm. This durable monitor arm has aluminum construction for carrying monitors weighing up to 30 pound. Furthermore, the unit easily attaches to any standard desk, thereby clearing your tabletop from the mess of monitors and cables.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were impressed with its ability to mount on any standard desk surface, be it at the office or residence. Moreover, the strong aluminum arm can be extended up to 27.6-inch to help you maintain a hunch-free position during long work hours.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of this unit is its flexibility that allows you to place the monitor in accordance with your needs. Besides the 360-degree rotation like that of the WALI Single Monitor Gas Mount, we also loved the 180-degree pan and wide-ranging tilt in upward and downward direction.

With so much on offer, it only made sense that the arm would also support both landscape and portrait modes!

The head mount is compatible with two VESA patterns, i.e. 100×100 and 75×75 for a quick and easy installation. Finished off with an integrated cable manager, the Ergotech Heavy Duty Freedom Arm is an affordable and effective means to keep your workspace organized without compromising on comfort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are a bit bummed out about the quality of the gas springs used to adjust the arm as per the load. While it worked well for our heavier monitors, a couple of the lightweight monitors did experience a slight drop even at the lowest setting.

We think it’s better to use the arm with monitors weighing not less than 20 pounds.

Pros Sturdy construction

Suitable for wide monitors up to 35-inch

90-degree upward tilt and 45-degree downward tilt

One-touch height adjustment Cons May not be suitable for lighter monitors

The StarTech Desk Mount Monitor Arm is a sturdy and stable option for hanging your display above the desk. With an adjustable height mechanism, the unit can hold a maximum of almost 30 pound for a convenient viewing experience. Plus, its flexible mobility provides optimum customization at minimum effort.

Why Did We Like It?

Honestly, we were enticed by its look, which closely resembles the Ergotech Heavy Duty Freedom Arm. And we are glad the performance is not too different either. To begin with, the pole supporting the monitor arm is designed for maximum stability, for monitors weighing as much as 30 pound.

Furthermore, it’s equipped with both C-clamp and grommet mount for a trouble-free installation.

The design of the head is such that it also facilitates use with flat and curved VESA mounts, apart from the regular ultrawide monitors. Additionally, it also enables a 360-degree rotation in both directions for landscape and portrait setting. Combined with an upward and downward tilt of 90-degree and 15-degree, respectively, there’s nothing more we could’ve asked for in terms of mobility.

With an adjustable mechanism that lets you set the monitor at up to a height of 7.87-inch from the surface, you can have an eye-level angle for better viewing. While at it, don’t forget to use the included clips for effortless cable management.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Being a premium-priced product, don’t expect it to fit your needs on a tight budget. But for its robust construction and the subsequent performance, we don’t mind investing the extra bucks. It’s a cost-effective option that does the job without making you break a sweat!

Pros Specific mounts for Apple monitors

Supports a curved width of up to 34-inch

Shiny silver finish

Easy height adjustment Cons Expensive

Characterized by a wide-ranging motion to fit every need, the Vivo Articulating Pneumatic Monitor Arm finds an honorable mention for the sixth spot. This fully adjustable arm is backed by dual mounting for fast and smooth installation. Besides, its sleek and modern appearance adds a touch of elegance to your desk.

Why Did We Like It?

Much like the StarTech Desk Mount Monitor Arm, this unit also features a central pole that forms the basis of its design. It’s suitable for desktops between 0.4 to 3.5-inch in thickness, and is equipped with a couple of sturdy C-clamp and grommet mounts to suit varied desk surfaces.

Not only does the gas spring mechanism counterbalance the arm’s tension as per the monitor’s weight, but it also provides for a smooth height transition. With a maximum height of 12-inch, you can place the screen on any level for maintaining a good posture.

On that note, we should also mention that it can be tilted up to 35-degree in both directions, and supports a 180-degree pan. Similar to its competitors on the list, this one doesn’t miss out on a 350-degree rotation either.

Lastly, the arm’s carrying capacity ranges from a minimum of 4.4 pound to a maximum of 26.4 pound, making its utility all the more versatile. If you’re on the hunt for a budget-friendly monitor support without compromising on stability, then the Vivo Pneumatic Spring Arm is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The absence of sufficient padding mars its otherwise near perfect design. While it won’t be an issue while using the grommet clamp, the pole leaves some unwanted marking on the underside of the table when used in the C-clamp mode.

Pros Steel body

18.5-inch lateral extension

In-built cable routing

Includes necessary hardware for installation Cons May mark the surface

At the seventh position, we’ve the Amer Mounts Monitor Arm. Equipped with a carrying capacity of up to 17.6 pound, the LCD/LED monitor arm is compatible with 17 to 32-inch wide monitors. Complete with screen tilt and rotation mechanisms, this unit is a value-for-money deal.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we liked the unit’s compatibility with multiple VESA patterns, viz. 75x75mm and 100x100mm. Unlike most other units on our list, the secure topside installation was easier to fix on the table. Furthermore, you can choose either a C-clamp or grommet mount, both of which are included in the package.

To amp up the user-friendly quotient, the brand has opted for a quick-release VESA mount. Simply detach the plate and fasten it onto the monitor, before attaching the arms. It’s that simple! But if you’re a first-time user, we recommend following the step-by-step instructions manual.

Once in place, you can adjust the height of the arm from anywhere between 7.6 to 17.7-inch. Additionally, the screen can be rotated and tilted to 90 degrees in each direction. And not to forget, the 180-degree swivel of the monitor arm provides optimum flexibility for an ergonomic experience.

Last but not least, the integrated cable manager has a smart design that conceals the cords within the arms.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt that the plastic joints could’ve been substituted for something more durable. As a result, we had to be extra careful while adjusting the tension, since overtightening can render the monitor arm useless. Having said that, we didn’t face any problem with lighter monitors.

Pros Gas spring tension adjustment

180-degree base and forearm rotation

18.4-inch extension

Detachable VESA mount Cons Less durable plastic joints

Our penultimate choice on this list is the HUANUO Single Monitor Adjustable Arm. Boasting of a sleek, simple but effective design, this desk mount arm is built for monitors up to 32-inch. Its universal VESA mount and independent screen rotation have made the unit a customer favorite.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we were impressed with the smooth height adjustment along the central pole. This allows the user to position the monitor at a suitable height for saving desk space. Similar to the Amer Mounts Monitor Arm, this unit is also equipped with a detachable VESA plate for 75x75mm and 100×100 mm patterns.

Coming to its viewing angle, Hunao has ensured multiple features for a comfortable and strain-less experience. Firstly, the articulating arm is equipped with a gas spring mechanism for adjustable tension with just a few turns. Moreover, the 360-degree screen rotation supports seamless portrait and landscape orientation.

Also, the 90-degree screen swivel feature lets you share the screen without worrying about stability.

The presence of dual mounting options, i.e., C-clamp and bolt through grommet makes sure that you can use the arm with different desks. While the former option is meant for desk thickness up to 3.1-inch, the later takes care of desks up to 2.95-inch thick.

For its price, the unit does a good job of holding your monitor without any wobbling.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although we appreciate the twin mounting options, we feel that there’s some scope for improvement, especially for the grommet mount. The grommet plate is relatively small, which makes it difficult to fit the screws. Besides, the protective rubber padding doesn’t shield the areas which come in contact with the plate.

Pros 35-degree tilt in each direction

180-degree pan

14.3-inch long pole

Includes HDMI cable Cons Small grommet plate

For the last product of the day, we are back with another wall mounting arm, this time from AmazonBasics. Made from a solid blend of aluminum and steel, this heavy duty unit is ideally designed for a comfortable viewing experience on a budget.

Sale AmazonBasics Heavy-Duty, Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount for... Articulating TV wall mount accommodates 12- to...

18 degrees of tilt for optimal viewing angle (+15...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the mix of steel and aluminum gives this unit a strong and long-lasting construction. In fact, this is what makes it capable of holding a variety of LCD, LED and flat-screen monitors, weighing up to 40 pound.

Owing to its 18-degree tilt (15-degree upward and 3-degree downward), the user gets an optimum viewing angle from anywhere in the room. Moreover, the adjustable extension varies from a range of 2.1-inch to 16.1-inch. The lower settings are especially useful in moving the screen out of way when not in use.

In addition, you also get a 180-degree swivel for quick and hassle-free screen sharing.

The robust steel and aluminum construction, combined with a 40 pound carrying capacity makes this unit a true heavy duty monitor apart. We also availed its services for holding flat-screen TVs, and we’re totally satisfied with its performance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike other monitor arms on our list, the cable manager on this one is comparatively less effective. Although you can use it to accumulate the cords, they still hang awkwardly, which makes them prone to tangling and subsequent damage. Also, the instructions manual can be difficult to follow for first-time users.

Pros Powder-coated finish for long life

Removable VESA plate

Seamless 180-degree swivel

Compact design Cons Inefficient cable manager

Monitor Arms Buyers’ Guide

Although most of the products on our list are budget-friendly, we still want to make sure that your investment is worth it. For this, we’ve listed down some key points to consider while making a call.

Monitor Size

Goes without saying, the most important factor to keep in mind is the size of the monitor. All monitor arms specify the compatible size range, and this is the first thing to look out for. Having said that, some arms may also hold a slightly larger monitor than what is mentioned. In that case, count it a bonus!

Adjustable Gas Spring Mechanism

The reason why all of our preferred units are equipped with gas spring joints is because of their ease of adjustment. Compared to mechanical springs, gas springs have the advantage of better control and stability under heavy load. If you opt for one such unit, make sure that the package includes an allen wrench.

Mounting Base

If you are planning to invest in a desk arm, we’d recommend going for the one which comes with both C-clamp and grommet mount. This way, the unit won’t become useless even if the desk type changes in the future. Furthermore, each mount type is designed for a range of thickness, so keep an eye for it.

Cable Manager

Although most ultrawide monitors come with an in-built cable manager, we are slightly in favor of those units that completely conceal the cords. Not only does such a design keep the desk clean and tidy, but it also prevents the wires from damage.

On that note, we should also mention that some models also include additional clips to secure the wires in position.

Verdict

Only if choosing an ultra-wide monitor arm was as easy as installing it!

At least that’s what we felt while going through the options. So that you don’t face the same challenge as us, we decided to discuss the top 9 models up for grabs. But before we leave you to make the decision, here’s a quick mention of the names that stood out for us.

The Loctek Monitor Mount D7L is one of the best desk mount arms, while the WALI Single Monitor Gas Spring Arm is a pocket-friendly wall mounting option. Both the Vivo Articulating Pneumatic Monitor Arm and HUANUO Single Monitor Adjustable Arm are equipped with removable VESA plates for easy installation.

With this, it’s time for us to say goodbye. Hope our effort can help you find the right model to fit your needs. We’d love to hear about your favorite from the list in the comments down below.

See you!

