7 Best 6 Monitor Stand to Consider

As the work-from-home era began to rise, the trend of using numerous monitor screens skyrocketed quicker than ever.

Are multiple monitors necessary? We can’t say for sure. But are they convenient? Yes! Our generation is all about smart work, so why not make work feel like a cakewalk too?

But wait – what is the one thing that keeps it all together?

You guessed it, 6-monitor stands are like the spinal cord of every mobile workspace. These devices can mount numerous screens at once, giving you sufficient space and comfort to finish your editing jobs in peace.

So, are you on the lookout for the best 6 monitor stand? You’ve come to the right place, then! Here’s a detailed list of 7 of the best variants in the game! Also, don’t forget to check out our concise buyer’s guide.

Now, without any further ado, let’s get down to business!

Best 6 Monitor Stand to Consider

Beginning with one of the most bargain-basement products in the game, Ergotech has created some serious buzz with its Hex 3 over 3 monitor desk stand. Although this product has amazed us with its incredible weight capacity, be assured that it’s much more than just a sturdy desk stand. Let’s check out its core features!

Why Did We Like It?

This product has been highly rated for its durability, which is quite evident at first glance. Its heavy-duty portable frame is built with premium-grade metal that withstands an average weight limit of 25 lbs per pivot. What we liked even more are its settings; apart from being one of the most easily adjustable stands we’ve tested, it also provides a superior lock for higher screen safety.

Furthermore, it also gets the upper hand over most of its alternatives due to its high user-friendliness. Assembling and disassembling this stand feels like a breeze, and even a 13-year old could set it without any guidance. It also doesn’t seem to create any hassle while setting the perfect viewing angle, which isn’t typical among medium-budget monitor stands. If you have smaller monitors, you’d be able to make the best use of it.

The bar for convenience is raised higher with its built-in clips that make cable management more effortless than ever, ensuring your monitors’ overall safety while being set. Last but not least, you also get a broad base for proper stability and balance. For beginners with a low budget, it’s a product worth trying.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the base ensures proper balance and stability, the chances of it being tipped over backwards by accidental knocking are very high. However, we’ve found a fix; use the bolt slots available on the flared base to ensure 100% firm attachment to the core.

Pros Durable build material

Wide flared base for proper stability

360 rotatable hex stand

Can support up to 24” screens Cons High chances of being tipped over

Next on our list is none other than Monmount, a brand that has left no stones unturned to offer the best value under an affordable budget. Whoever owns more than one 24-inch screen is guaranteed to have a blast while using this stand. The incredible durability and stability that it provides remain unparalleled. That said, let’s take a more in-depth look at its features!

Why Did We Like It?

As the testimonials say, the efficiency of this product can be best enjoyed by those who are planning to mount 24-inch monitors. Its standalone base is built with high-quality materials that is guaranteed to last for years while providing excellent service. On top of that, it also comes with a bolt attachment area on the base for higher stability, preventing it from being tipped over by accident.

Furthermore, this product can be a perfect upgrade from typical dual-monitor articulated arm stands because it provides greater height and smoother adjustments. Most of the users have appreciated it for the better monitor placement features. You can turn the mounting bars as high or low as you want, and have the perfect setting for an incredible viewing experience. The best part here is that you’d hardly need to use the second arm.

It’s also effortless to assemble and comes in quite a lightweight and maneuverable frame, making it quite convenient to carry around. Finally, its affordable price makes it a steal of a deal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it provides optimal stability and longevity, we’re not sure if it’s the best option to consider if the weight to be carried is over 32 pounds. Therefore, our best advice would be not to install 3 monitors at a time, if you’re planning to mount the bulky ones only.

Pros Built with sturdy material

Long-Lasting and durable

Can mount multiple screens with ease

Industrial-grade design Cons Not suitable for serious heavyweights

MonMount has been dominating the premium-class 6 monitor stand market with its world-class models and variants. That brings us to our final product of the day, which is another quality option for those who don’t have a very high budget. It’s decent at best and offers sufficient features to accompany you through your medium-duty jobs. Let’s find out more!

Why Did We Like It?

Beginning with the most common feature found amongst MonMount products, it can also fit up to 24-inch screens without any problem. If your job involves computer-based activities, then it is a very budget-friendly option to consider. It offers a decent tilting angle so that you can adjust the screen according to your needs for a more precise experience. What’s even better is that it doesn’t lose balance when you mount all 6 monitors at once.

The secret behind its optimal stability is its base, which also comes equipped with a bolt slot to guarantee 100% optimal stability. It allows a maximum weight limit of 22 lbs per screen, which is good enough for your regular jobs. Overall, it offers you sufficient screen space to play with while ensuring that the monitors are safe from any unforeseen damage. Also, its cable management clamp system raises the bar higher for convenience.

If you’re a habituated multi-tasker, you have to give it a try for the freedom of adjustment that it provides. You can freely swivel and rotate every single monitor just the way you prefer, making it worth every single penny. Finally, we’re impressed with its beginner-friendly installation and dis-installation procedures, which isn’t usual among heavy-duty monitor stands.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, this product doesn’t leave any room for complaints, provided how good it is at what it does. However, we believe that the product could’ve been built with a little more hefty steel. Although we’re not complaining, we think that the average build quality diminishes its value a little.

Pros Built with sturdy material

Long-Lasting and durable

Can easily mount up to 6 screens

Industrial-grade design Cons Poor build quality

Cotytech is a brand that doesn’t need any introduction; its high-class technologies speak for itself. The brand has amazed us with the all-new DM-GM616-C six monitor desk mount, which can easily support up to 22-inch screens with no pressure. Let’s check out whether it’s worth your attention!

Why Did We Like It?

We don’t have a reason not to- this product outperforms almost every other alternative in the market, be it in terms of versatility or product life. It can easily hold 22-inch screens, which gives it a higher advantage over our previous pick. Speaking of versatility, it is available in both clamp base and grommet base.

It also offers a maximum pole length of 700 mm, along with an incredible height adjustment range of 24.85 inches at the pole. With such outstanding settings, it can easily support multiple large screens without any stress. It also enables the stand to deliver nothing but optimal productivity and superior ergonomic comfort, making it an appropriate all-for-one variant to consider. Not to forget, it features standard weight support up to 17.8 lbs.

The product features a heavy die-cast aluminum construction, and its ultra-compact design provides you higher space-saving. The cable management clamps also do a pretty neat job, and so does its spring arm to ensure 100% monitor safety. Last but not least, it’s elementary to install and dis-install. At such an attractive price tag, the Cotytech desk stand is a treat you can’t afford to miss!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Back to the issue that’s prevalent among most of the variants out there, it struggles to support 24-inch screens. However, it does not affect its efficiency by the least as it offers a pretty sweet value-for-money experience.

Pros Hefty build material

Wide flared base for proper stability

360 rotatable hex stand

Can support bulky screens Cons Cannot correctly support 24-inch screens

If you weren’t convinced before, MonMount is back on our list with another top-notch monitor stand for those running low on budget. The LCD-2060 variant does a decent job of supporting 24-inch screens, which is the USP of this brand. But, apart from that, does it offer enough to be on our list? Let’s find out!

Why Did We Like It?

To be honest, although it might not be the most efficient alternative out there, it’s a smart choice for those who don’t need a stand for heavy-duty and rigorous usage. Being one of the best choices for DIY jobs, it’s what every work-from-home person should consider giving a chance. Despite being a standard variant, it can easily support 24-inch screens, and its superior screen estate is what makes it a worthy addition on our list.

Despite its cheap pricing, the manufacturers haven’t compromised overall build quality at all. We’ve found its all-steel frame to be quite durable and long-lasting. It also comes with a shiny black coating that keeps the mount looking brand-new for a long time. Its mounting software is pretty reliable, so you don’t have to worry about the monitors falling over due to lack of stability.

This product maintains proper attachment with the surface, and the credits go to its broad base for optimal support. It also comes equipped with a C-clamp that makes it a lot safer to use. Overall, it offers more than what you pay.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Provided it’s only the best if you’re looking for cheaper options, expecting it to come off with features such as efficient cable management would be futile. Yes, it lacks in various areas, most importantly of which is the inability to tilt very far. However, it can also be fixed by some minor modifications.

Pros Supports up to 24-inch monitors

High-grade steel construction

Meager price tag

Easy to install Cons Lacks several advanced features

Although Amer is one of those brands we come across every day, this new-entrant has surprised us with the AMR6S32 monitor mount stand. Being the penultimate option on our list, it goes head-to-head against most of our top picks in balance and stability. Want to learn more? Let’s find out!

AMR6S32 Hex 32" Monitor Mount Stand The footprint of the base is designed to maximize...

The monitor has 360º rotation, meaning landscape,...

Why Did We Like It?

As you can already guess, this product takes the cake for space utilization by allowing us to fit screens as large as 32 inches. Most of the users have also reported that they could install 27-28” monitors without any issue, giving the brand a thumbs up in terms of user satisfaction. Apart from that, you get a maximum tilting angle of 15 degrees, making itself more reliable than our previous option.

Furthermore, the build quality of this rather hefty stand is incomparable; it’s built with top-notch steel for long-lasting product life. There are rarely any chances of the stand tipping over while holding its maximum weight capacity, and the credits go to its iconic base design. In brief, it features a one-of-a-kind footprint at the bottom that is specially built to ensure that the overall weight is distributed evenly, which is quite impressive.

Also, this product comes with a maximum adjustable height of 35.03 inches, making it more efficient than the Cotytech model. It also features 360-degree rotation to easily switch between portrait and landscape modes for a more comfortable experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

As numerous users have complained that the model arrives broken, the manufacturers need to revise their shipping procedures. Also, the clamps appear to be constructed with poor-grade material, which is a little disappointing.

Pros The maximum extension length of 35 inches

High-grade steel construction

The iconic base design for high stability

Available at an affordable price tag Cons Poor quality clamps

Even those who have the least experience of purchasing heavy-duty monitor stands aren’t strangers to the long-lasting monitor stands manufactured by Mount-It. This brand has recently shocked the market with one of the most innovative six monitor desk stands yet, which ranks very high in terms of comfort and convenience. Let’s find out more!

Why Did We Like It?

Although this product isn’t a pro at mounting 24-inch screens, it still manages to do a pretty commendable job at offering excellent support to 13”-21” monitors. To be more precise, each mounting slot can carry a maximum strength of 22 pounds each, making it more appropriate for those who have multiple large screens. As a bonus, you also get a bolt slot that helps it remain more stable.

We’re fans of its heavy-duty build; you can tell that it’s built to last for years. What’s even better is that its cable management clip system relieves you from the tangled wire hassle, while ensuring the monitor’s optimal safety and protection. Its C-clamp base mount design isn’t something we come across daily, and that’s just one of the many reasons why Mount-It always stays one step ahead of its competition.

Moving on, the adjustments on this monitor stand are buttery smooth and offer a maximum tilting angle of 15 degrees. Apart from such exclusive features, it also appears to be very easy to install and adjust, making it suitable for almost anyone, irrespective of age.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users have complained that the model has a fitting issue in the beginning, which is something for the manufacturers to be concerned with. Furthermore, it offers about a 180-degree angle of rotation at max, while most of its competitors promise 360-degree rotation, which gives it a major disadvantage.

Pros Supports up to 21-inch monitors

High-grade steel construction

Bolt hook for high stability

Easy to install Cons No 360-degree rotation

6 Monitor Stand Buyer’s Guide

Do you think that you’ve learned everything about 6 monitor stands? Think again. Buyers usually are very less informed about the key features of products as unusual as this, which exposes them towards the risk of being scammed. This brief guide intends to walk you through the main parameters to consider before buying one.

Weight Capacity

Let’s be real – monitors aren’t as light as you may think it to be. Some of them can even be as heavy as 30 lbs, which can be a huge burden to carry. If you’re someone who deals with large and bulky monitors daily, we’d advise you to opt for models that guarantee at least 22 lbs weight limit per slot.

Flexibility

Imagine you’re editing something on the screen – wouldn’t it be more convenient to adjust the screen from time to time to obtain a clearer perspective? Well, that’s what these products were initially popular for, which is hardly the case anymore.

Most of the current variants fail to offer a decent tilting angle of 15 degrees, so be careful while choosing. If you’re looking for comfort and convenience, you should always opt for elbow-shaped designs for maximum flexibility. Be it 360-degree rotation or free swiveling; it has got it all covered.

Cable Management System

Most of the buyers ignore it as a secondary feature, but a proper cable management system is a paramount factor that determines how safe the stand is keeping your monitors. In case you don’t have a reliable system, prepare yourself to go through the hassle of the tangled wires. However, most of the top-performing products feature cable management clamps to deal with it so that you don’t have to.

Durability

As obvious, it’s essential to ensure that the product you’re buying features a premium all-steel construction. Otherwise, it’s not going to last even a few months if you mount multiple screens.

Verdict

On that note, we’re hoping that you’ve learned a thing or two about 6 monitor stands while going through our expert guide. So, have you found your pick yet?

In case you haven’t, the MonMount 6-screen monitor stands are the smartest option for DIY professionals with a medium budget. But if you’re searching for a variant that supports heavy-duty usage, the Amer and Cotytech models aren’t bad either.

We’ll see you soon with more product recommendations to make your lives easier, so stay tuned!

