Humanscale M2 Monitor Arm Review | Clear Winner?

Humanscale has become the talk of the town thanks to its ergonomic office solutions.

Their newest M2.1 Monitor Arm has been specifically designed to provide you with comfort in your workspace. Whether your office is equipped with modern sit/stand float desks or traditional ones, this monitor arm is compatible with anything and everything.

Available in silver, white, and polished aluminum, Humanscale offers you the freedom to choose the one that perfectly matches your office interiors. Moreover, this latest invention by Humanscale offers flexibility and comfort that is the prerequisite of today’s agile work environment.

But, this innovative monitor arm comes with an expensive price tag, which leaves us wondering whether it is worthy of investing in. That’s where this Humanscale M2 Monitor Arm Review walks in, let’s find out what’s what.

Humanscale | The Brand

Since its introduction, Humanscale has gained popularity because of its ergonomic products aimed to provide comfort to the users, thereby improving the productivity of the workspace.

From iconic freedom chairs to float tables, Humanscale has helped transform the essence of workplace aesthetics and ergonomics. Whether you’ve been on the lookout for sit/stand desks, task lighting, monitor arms, or self-adjusting seating, Humanscale and its award-winning solutions have everything that you may want.

Based in New York, the Humanscale Design Studio seems to follow the principle of “less is more.” Speaking of aesthetics and functionality, its furniture edges over others in the market. Their products are like statement pieces that exude elegance and modern minimalism, adding grace and elegance to your office space.

In collaboration with some of the renowned designers of the industry such as Niels Diffrient, Don Chadwick, and Todd Bracher, the Humanscale Design Studio has designed iconic ergonomic furniture to withstand the test of time.

Moreover, they have also received over 200 prestigious awards for their iconic innovations. Not only that, but some of their unique pieces have been showcased at various museums, one such being the Museum of Modern Art. In a nutshell, its iconic furniture is built to provide comfort to the users while also complementing your modern workspace.

Humanscale M2 Monitor Arm Review

Features And Specifications

Humanscale’s most innovative M2.1 Monitor Arms is packed with ergonomic features to help you maintain a healthy posture by allowing you to place two desktops in an ergonomic position.

After being disappointed with quite a few monitor arms, we tried the Humanscale monitor arm to see if it could deliver what others failed at. So, we gave it a shot and weren’t disappointed one bit. Let’s take a look at its features.

Smart And Sleek Design

Designed by the Humanscale Design Studio, the stylish and elegant monitor arm paints quite a lovely picture. Similar to its previous entrants, an attractive design reflects its minimalist philosophy.

Featuring steel and aluminum, it yields a white-chrome luster similar to that of the iPhone. The M2.1 is aesthetically less conspicuous than the plastic-laden monitor arms, particularly at the articulating joints. The philosophy of the brand – achieving more with less, is reflected in this posh monitor arm.

With its minimal, sleek, and polished aesthetic design, this monitor arm will perfectly fit the modern interiors of your office. Although Humanscale has designed this for both fixed and sit/stand adjustable desks, we found out that it works particularly best for fixed ones.

One of the most striking aspects of this monitor arm is its weight. With a thickness of just over an inch, the M2.1 features an ultra-thin profile. Moreover, the M2.1 comes in a variety of colors and combinations, giving you the freedom to select the suitable one for your office space. Whether you’re looking for a silver color with gray trim or black with black trim, Humanscale has got one for every interior.

However, the color isn’t specified in the listing. Therefore, you may receive a different color than what you might have ordered. We suggest checking the order confirmation receipt because that contains the color you’re going to receive. Considering the features of this handy monitor arm, we’re sure you’ll overlook this minor flaw.

Unprecedented Flexibility

The M2.1 Monitor Arm is designed to keep your desks clutter-free for a better work experience which is yet another interesting feature of this iconic accessory.

This is why Humanscale offers much more accessories than other vendors do. The M2.1 features a wire hanger wherein you can hang your headsets after zoom meetings. Not only that, but it also has an accessory bracket that is designed to support headphone holders, whiteboards, headphone holders, and everything that you may need in your office space.

That’s not all! It also features a flexible rubber channel that will hide all the cables, thereby adding to the aesthetics of the monitor arm. This prevents the wires from getting tangled, allowing you to manage them more efficiently.

Smart Stop

Another striking aspect of this Monitor Arm is its “smart stop” feature. Having tried this a couple of times, we can safely say that the M2.1’s smart stop is the better bet any day.

This is because you can customize the rotation of the arm according to your needs, without the fear of knocking the monitor to the walls or co-workers’ desks. While Humanscale claims this to be unique, we found other vendors offering the same at low prices. However, the smart stop of M2.1 is definitely better than others on the market.

Easy Installation

Installing a monitor arm certainly takes some time. However, installation was a smooth ride with the M2.1. You don’t have to be an engineer or a professional to install this beauty in your office.

Each M2.1 package includes a detailed instruction manual which you must follow before installing the product in your office. Keep in mind the M2.1 has two mounting options – clamp mount and bolt-through mount. However, if you don’t wish to destroy your office desk, a clamp mount will be the best bet any day.

The M2.1 features a unique compensator mechanism and self-lubricating precision bearings, which make installation an easy task. Moreover, these springs are highly durable; rest assured they’ll last for years to come.

With the M2.1 Monitor Arm, installation isn’t a herculean task. You can adjust the monitors without any difficulty and set them at true ergonomic positions. However, those who aren’t confident in their mechanical skills can contact Humanscale for assistance.

Quick Release Joints

Humanscale claims its monitor arm to “instantly snap together for a secure and robust fit, simplifying installation.” While we haven’t come across any brand offering this, Humanscale impressed us with this unique feature.

As such, the newer M2.1 models are relatively easy to install than the M2 and M8. Honestly, we never came across any brand offering such innovative mounts for making installation an easy process. However, whether it is just a marketing gimmick or it really adds to the functionality of the monitor arm is still a question.

Integrated Technology

The M2.1 Monitor Arm gets along well with Humanscale’s M/Connect 2 docking station, eliminating desktop cables, ensuring a smooth workspace.

Not only that, but it is also compatible with M/Power – USB Type-A and Type-C charging stations which offer high-speed charging for all devices. Plus, they are also convenient.

Weight Capacity

The Humanscale M2.1 monitor arms can support monitors up to 5 – 15.5 lbs. Among all the monitor arms offered by Humanscale, this is by far the lightest. Unlike M8.1 and M10, the M2.1 is built with less weight capacity. However, this isn’t much of an issue because most offices have lightweight monitors for work. Therefore, this tiny minor flaw can be overlooked.

Ergonomics

For over 30 years, Humanscale has been the leading manufacturer of ergonomic office furniture. Having an ergonomic chair isn’t the only solution to improve workspaces. Thus, in our opinion, modern offices must be furnished with everything ergonomic to promote a healthy working environment.

While the previous monitor arms featured only one or two-dimensional movements, Humanscale decided to step up its monitor arm game with the M2.1. Thus, it launched the M2.1 that offers unrivaled mobility and range of motion, allowing for a seamless ergonomic workspace.

Speaking of its M2.1 Monitor Arms, it is truly ergonomic. Working for hours in the office leads to unsettling pain in your upper back and neck. Thus, ergonomic furniture is the need of the hour.

M2.1 Monitor Arm allows you to adjust its height and depth according to your posture. Whether you want to sit and work or stand, the M2.1 can be adjusted to your needs. This adjustment eliminates strain on the neck and spine column, thereby increasing your productivity at work.

The M2.1 definitely adds ergonomics and organizes your desk, providing extra room for the keyboard, mouse, and other important files and documents. All in all, this monitor arm by Humanscale Design Studio will enhance your productivity and increase your workstation functionality and ergonomics.

Pricing

Sexy and smart, this M2.1 monitor arm is a new addition to the range of ergonomic office furniture. Sleek, simple, and elegant, the monitor arm perfectly complements the interiors of every modern office. It improves workspace ergonomics and adds to the productivity of the users.

But, this premium monitor arm is quite a blow to the budget. So, is it worthy of being a part of your office?

Speaking of experience, we found that Humanscale’s monitor arm performs much better than others on the market. Of course, you will get cheaper variants on the market, but they won’t be as good as this. Moreover, Humanscale has designed its monitor arms to be ergonomic, which isn’t the case with others.

The height adjustment, easy installation, accessory bracket, coupled with handsome looks make it worthy of investment. Plus, it is highly durable. In our opinion, the M2.1 Monitor Arms definitely creates a healthy work environment.

While planning to buy one, we suggest you go for the Humanscale M2.1 because you’ll have a hard time finding a monitor arm as good as this one. Understandably the price tag might be a drawback for those who are on a budget. But, do not be disappointed! With tons of options on the market, you can definitely get the correct one within your means.

However, you may also keep a watch on their website to grab your favorite pieces on incredible deals and discounts. All in all, this is a perfect pick for your modern office. If budget isn’t an issue for you, we suggest you take the plunge.

Return Policy And Warranty

Humanscale has a return policy of 30 days. So, if you aren’t satisfied with its product, you can write to them for a refund or return. However, if you do this after 30 days, you’ll be liable to pay a 20% restocking fee based on the total order amount.

Also, they do not provide any reimbursement for any service fee. Thus, you’ll have to bear the cost of shipping and handling for the return. Humanscale has also made it clear not to accept damaged packages. Therefore, it’s better to get in touch with Humanscale’s support team in such situations.

While durability and longevity are guaranteed, the M2.1 Monitor Arm is backed by a 15-year warranty. This itself speaks volumes of the quality of the arm. As such, the 15-year warranty reveals the confidence of Humanscale in its iconic and innovative solutions. Rest assured, you’ll make an investment that you won’t regret.

Pros Strong and sturdy construction

Isn’t bulky

Offers 15-year warranty

Easy installations

Made from recycled materials Cons Comes with an expensive price tag

Colors may vary

Verdict

Sleek, smart, and elegant, but with a premium price tag, this M2.1 Monitor Arm is perfect for high-end offices.

In terms of aesthetics and functionality, the M2.1 edges over others on the market. Therefore, this monitor arm is worth every penny. Moreover, this piece adds to the overall aesthetics of your office interiors.

What’s more pleasing is its environment-friendly aspect of being made from 100% recycled materials. Also, let’s not forget the 15-year warranty that Humanscale offers to its customers. With that, we come to the end of our review. Try this out and let us know your opinions.

