Best Omelet Makers

Here is the list of the 9 best omelet makers that you can use to make delicious omelets for breakfast, brunch, or a light dinner.

What if a device could perfectly handle your omelets every morning so that you could get ready in time? The Holstein Housewares HH-0937012SS Omelet Maker will do just that. Have the perfect breakfast ready every morning without you having to stand over the stove at all.

Holstein Housewares - Non-Stick Omelet & Frittata Maker,... MANY DELICIOUS CHOICES - Makes two fluffy omelets...

QUICK & EASY - Cooking and cleaning are easy with...

Why Did We Like It?

All we had to do here was pour the egg batter inside, add veggies or meat of your choice, shut the cover, and let it cook for a few minutes. You will be rewarded with perfectly fluffy eggs in a jiffy. Since we love our eggs cooked in different ways, this device made sure that we could cook both types together!

There are two compartments large enough for four eggs in total. It can feed 2-3 individuals easily at one time.

Further, to save time in cleaning up, we loved the non-stick coating of the cavities. Wipe with a wet cloth, and you will have clean surfaces – yes, it is that simple! We would recommend using a little oil or butter while cooking. This keeps the surface safe and does not let spatulas damage it at all.

Another advantage is that this omelette maker fits into any kitchen. It is small and compact and can easily fit on countertops.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback is that there was no time-out button on this omelette maker. So, make sure that you have a reminder set for every time you make an omelette to prevent burning the bottom. We loved all the other aspects of it, and there is nothing more to complain about.

Pros Light indicates when preheating is done

Anti-skid

Can make two different types of omelettes together

No flipping required Cons No time out button

Dimensions: 4.5 x 10 x 8.11 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds | Capacity: 5 liters | Manual or Electric: Manual | Material: Stainless steel

Whip up an omelet and have it with a Belgian waffle on the side with the Cuisinart WAF-B50 Omelette Maker. There are two sides with one has grooves for a perfect waffle. You can rotate the whole of it so that every part is equally cooked. We loved the remarkable features that came with this.

Why Did We Like It?

This omelette maker has the ability to flip your food automatically, ensuring that both sides are cooked equally well. It can rotate on its own so as to flip both the waffle and the omelette together. If you want a quick breakfast or dinner, this will make you one instantly.

What’s more; it is super easy to clean, as all you need to do is wipe it with a wet cloth. This suits people who prioritize convenience over everything.

We also loved the wide number of cooking options that this omelette maker brought with it. It can cook not only the two things mentioned above but also frittatas and English muffins. This allowed us to enjoy different variations in our breakfast every once in a while.

To top it all, the unit also has LED indicators and a beep tone to inform you when preheating is done and to make sure you never let the item cook for too long.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The numbers and letters on the dial are too small and may be difficult to see for anybody with bad eyesight. This may lead to setting the wrong temperature or time. So, be very careful and double-check every time. This is the only issue, and we would not hold this against the other brilliant features.

Pros Easy-to-handle rotary feature

Can cook frittatas and English muffins

LED lights and beep tones as indicators

1400 watts for faster process Cons Letters and numbers on the dial are tiny

Dimensions: 10.88 x 16.5 x 10.25 inches | Weight: 12.4 pounds | Capacity: N/A | Manual or Electric: Electric | Material: Stainless steel

If you have a microwave, this is the easiest way to cook an omelette. Begin or end your day with these perfect fluffy treats with the Lekue Omelette Maker. It is almost weightless and will fit into all sizes of microwaves. Also, this is an ideal option for all health-conscious people.

Lekue Omelette Maker, Model # , Red Small Makes omelets in the microwave in 3 easy steps:...

Includes a recipe booklet to make a variety of...

Why Did We Like It?

First off, you can cook your eggs in three easy steps, crack them open and mix the ingredients, pour it in a mold, and slide it in the microwave. That’s it! Gone are the days when you would have to stand in front of your stove and keep flipping eggs for the perfect consistency.

This device needs no flipping, and what more! It needs no oil too. There is no greasing required, and since the body is made of silicon, there is no chance of it sticking onto the surface.

Further, every omelette was perfectly sized and rounded. The shape will remain consistent thanks to the design of this maker. We took it to our office too to make a healthy snack in the evening. It stopped us from ordering junk food.

Also, after using the molds, they can be safely put inside a dishwasher. There is no need to wash it by hand, saving you time and effort.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the body is made of silicon, it can be pretty shaky while carrying it to the microwave. This has led to the spilling of its contents a few times. So we recommend using a plate to keep below the silicon omelette maker making it easier to handle and prevent spills.

Pros Surface is resistant to higher temperatures

Encourages healthy cooking

Perfect to use in offices

Made of 100% platinum silicone Cons Can be wobbly and leads to spilling

Dimensions: 4 x 9 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Capacity: 0.25 liters | Manual or Electric: Manual | Material: Silicone

Next up is an excellent omelette maker from the house of Nordic Ware. This omelette pan will cook you the fluffiest eggs within minutes. Plump it up with meat or veggies, and you will have a delicious treat right out of your microwave. Watch your egg slide out into your plate and enjoy it!

Why Did We Like It?

First off, we like how the omelette exactly tasted like their fried versions when we did not use any oil or butter. There is no additional grease needed, but that would not stop you from having the fluffiest eggs of all. You can make 3-4 eggs at once, which can feed 2 people sufficiently.

To add on, it is dishwasher safe. This prevented us from having to wash it by hand again, saving time. We liked how easy it was to clean as the surface is non-stick, and thus food does not stick to it. If you do not own a dishwasher, just wipe it with a wet cloth, and it should do the trick.

Also, we had a great experience with customer service. When the first omelette maker arrived, one of the hinges was loose, but on reporting, customer care got it replaced within 2 days, which is impressive.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It would have been easier for us to begin using this omelette maker with clear instructions. We initially did not know what temperatures to set it on in the microwave and how to go about it. We would recommend that you watch a few tutorial videos online to get the hang of it.

Pros Easy to use and clean

BPA free

Can cook in 5 minutes

Great customer service Cons No clear manual

Dimensions: 8.38 x 2.25 x 6.5 inches | Weight: 0.16 ounce | Capacity: N/A | Manual or Electric: Manual | Material: Plastic

If you are looking for a device that can be used by your kids and teenagers too, this is one of the best options for you. The Better Chef Double Omelette Maker is a wonderful device that can be used by anybody. The body stays cool, and you do not need to be worried about kids touching it.

Why Did We Like It?

Do you not want to use a frying pan again? Well, with this omelette maker in the house, you do not need to shift back to a pan ever. We were equally bothered by the constant spurting of oil while frying eggs, but now that is no more a concern. All you need to do is lightly grease the cavities and let the eggs cook by themselves in it.

Also, no flipping is required preventing any mess from being created while doing it. This is another reason why kids could easily control it.

Further, there are two cavities that can each hold two eggs. This is perfect for those who want to make different recipes at once. And it will easily serve a family of 2-3 people at one time while cooking breakfast.

There is another benefit here. We were able to cook mini pizzas in this with an egg base. Put in all the ingredients and keep a watch over the time taken.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that it cooked up the bottom of the eggs perfectly, but the top remains slightly runny. Now many of us prefer it that way where the top is soft, and the bottom is crisp. But this might not be preferred by everybody.

Pros No flipping leading to no mess

Easy to clean

Cool exterior prevents any kind of burns

Can cook mini pizzas too Cons The top is left slightly undercooked

Dimensions: 10 x 8 x 5 inches | Weight: 3.04 pounds | Capacity: 1 pound | Manual or Electric: Electric | Material: N/A

Known for its outstanding performance paired with impeccable quality, the TECHEF – Frittata and Omelette Pan is a remarkable choice to make. It will cook breakfast or dinner within 5 minutes while you go about your daily work. Easy to maintain, this is an omelette maker to keep.

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the new Teflon Select coating that made the surface non-stick. While for a few omelette makers, we have seen that even with a non-stick surface, one has to grease it a little, there are no such deals with this one. You can use zero oil and still get the fluffiest eggs.

Also, the handles are praiseworthy being made of stainless steel. This is one of the sturdiest handles we have seen, and even after prolonged usage, it has not loosened at all. Also, the surface is such that it would not heat up while you are cooking your food. Do not worry about burning your hand as the handles can be comfortably held throughout the cooking time.

Besides this, the unit is double riveted, increasing the safety quotient and making it durable. With so many great features at such an affordable price, you couldn’t want more!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The one additional feature that we would have liked is if it was compatible with induction cooktops. That would have made it more user-friendly. We initially did not know it wasn’t compatible and were disappointed when we found out. But now that you know, make an informed choice.

Pros Double riveted handles for durability

Two-sided pan for easy cooking

Handles stay cool even when on the stove

Cooks evenly Cons Is not compatible with induction cooktops

Dimensions: 18.5 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 1.6 pounds | Capacity: 1 liter | Manual or Electric: Manual | Material: Aluminum, stainless steel

Known to cook with impeccable perfection, the Bulbhead Red Copper Chef Omelette Maker is truly a compelling option. We cooked one of the best-poached eggs in it, and you can attempt to make pancakes too. For those with kids who live on pancakes and eggs, this is the solution you need!

Red Copper Chef, 1 Foods cooks fast and evenly on the durable...

Great for omelets, paninis, grilled cheese...

Why Did We Like It?

The oval shape of the unit makes it easy to place wherever you want to. Also, this shape will give your omelettes the perfect shape. We felt this option is better than those with two cavities. The problem that occurs with cavities is that the omelettes are not properly oval-shaped, and many kids may not prefer them. Here there is no such problem.

Other than this, the build of the maker is incredible. It has a reliable exterior made of ceramic and looked amazing on our kitchen top. Whatever kind of decor you have in your kitchen, this will enhance the space adding to the style and vibe.

To top it, it is the easiest to clean where you just need to wipe off the residues and get down with it. Because it is dark in color, any residue will be easily visible, and you could just clean it off.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found that compared to other devices on the list, this one takes more time to cook. It is a difference of only a few minutes, and thus we would not really hold it against the other remarkable features. All in all, this is recommended by us if you do not mind a few minutes extra.

Pros Non-stick surfaces

Easy cleaning with a wipe

Can cook hashbrowns and grilled cheese

Oval shape Cons It takes more time to cook

Dimensions: 13 x 4.5 x 3.75 inches | Weight: 3.2 pounds | Capacity: 2 quarts | Manual or Electric: Electric | Material: Stainless steel

Want to make a delicious meal for your family with the perfect amount of crispiness, the Happycall Nonstick Double Omelet Pan will seal your flavors to give you a wonderful experience at mealtime. Our kids wait for the days that we would use this to cook their favorites, and we are sure your family would too!

Why Did We Like It?

We will begin with the smart oil tray. This is a very innovative addition that captures the excess grease and oil from whatever you are cooking and keeps them in the rear vent. If you want a healthy meal, this ensures there is no extra fat in your food.

Furthermore, the 3 layers of non-stick Ceratinum coating provide grill marks to your eggs or meat, and do not let it stick to the surface. The double usage of the surface is very attractive. We had made the perfect grilled eggs, thanks to this wonderful device.

Also, it is known for its versatility, as you can use it for multiple purposes. We used our omelet maker for grilled cheese, popcorn, bacon, frittata, steaks, and grilled fish, to name a few.

Besides this, while cooking a lot of oil splatters but a silicon seal provided will prevent it from happening. It preserves the smell and stops from the kitchen being filled with smoke.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The omelette maker is on the heavier side, and thus it is difficult to flip. Though the handles are sturdy, you need to be very careful about flipping. Do not let kids around it as they will not be able to control it at all. But with good practice, it should not be difficult for adults.

Pros Locking moisture to keep food juicy

3 Layer Non-Stick Ceratinum Coating

Dishwasher safe

Small oil tray Cons Heavy and difficult to flip

Dimensions: 10.8 x 9.7 x 2.2 inches | Weight: 3.5 pounds | Capacity: 3 liters | Manual or Electric: Manual | Material: Aluminum

Equipped with quick heating properties, the Prep Solutions y Progressive Microwavable Non-Stick Omelet Maker is a great option to bring home. With a large handling capacity, you can cook 4 eggs at a time! We loved the seamless design and the easy-to-use properties. Read on to find out more.

Progressive International Omelette Maker, 4 Eggs, Yellow QUICK AND EASY: The Prep Solutions by Progressive...

ENJOY IN MINUTES: Just add eggs and filling to our...

Why Did We Like It?

We felt this is one of the best microwavable omelette makers which seals well, preventing any kind of spillage inside. It has a plastic body that will close tightly and cook the egg inside. Literally, anybody can use it without hindrance.

Also, this is the easiest to clean. All you need is water and soap, and it is cleaned in seconds. You could use a dishwasher to clean it too, preventing any kind of hassles.

Furthermore, on one side, there are two cavities, and thus it can cook two separate omelets for you. This will make sure it is good enough for breakfast for two.

Now, what could be better than a breakfast which is ready for both of you within 2 minutes? Yes, that is the maximum time it takes to cook. If you are using one egg, the time can be reduced to 40 seconds. You have breakfast ready in seconds.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One issue we found is that while cooking poached eggs, the egg did stick to the surface, and we had to scrape it out. This spoiled the yolk, and we had to scramble it completely. We would say it is best to grease slightly to prevent such mishaps.

Pros Safe to use in dishwashers

Can hold up to 4 eggs

Easy to clean

Can cook in less than 2 minutes Cons Sticks to the surface

Dimensions: 8.2 x 2 x 5.5 inches | Weight: 3.35 ounces | Capacity: N/A | Manual or Electric: Manual | Material: Plastic

Best Omelet Maker Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Omelet Maker

An omelet maker can save you a lot of hassle if used in the right way. Now that you have an understanding of the types of omelet makers in our market, it is time to know about the specifications that need to be kept in mind before purchasing one. The most expensive in this lot may not be the perfect fit for you. So read the following points carefully before you invest.

Time Taken

With our busy schedules, we find ourselves skipping breakfast very often. Now, this device can save a lot of time, but again if you are cooking for a single person, there is no need to buy one with four compartments as it will only take more time to cook.

Make sure whichever omelette maker you choose, the food should not take more than 5 minutes to cook. This is the standard time, and anything less than this is even better. The quicker it works, the faster you have your breakfast or dinner ready to be eaten.

Number Of Compartments

How many people are you cooking for? Also, do you prefer different types of egg preparations in the house? You need to buy according to what your answer would be. If there are more than 2 people in the house, it is best to go with devices that have 4 compartments. This will make sure you can cook 4 different omelets or pancakes at once, saving time.

In case you have a family of 2, and both prefer different types of eggs, get the model with 2 cavities. That will ensure you can cook both types together at once. Just pour different batters in both and let it cook.

Versatility

There are devices that not only make omelets but pancakes, pizzas, frittatas, salmon, and meat too. We even cooked English muffins and quesadillas in some of them.

If you are someone who wants variations in their meal, get an omelette maker that can make more than just eggs. There is one which makes omelets and waffles at the same time! We are sure kids will love this duo.

These omelette makers may be slightly more expensive than just omelet makers but are totally worth the price.

Ease Of Cleaning

This is something people do not pay attention to in the beginning but later realize how important quality is. Buy omelette makers which can be cleaned easily. This is going to be very beneficial in the long run. Imagine finishing up a quick meal and then taking more than a few minutes to clean and scrub! Sounds bad, isn’t it?

Some of the units can be put in a dishwasher and do not need to be washed by hand. These are the best kinds and completely hassle-free. If not so, most of them can be cleaned by wiping with a wet cloth. This is also an easy method.

Make sure that the one you choose comes with a non-stick surface. That will make cleaning simpler.

Controls

It’s best to choose a omelette maker that comes with an on/off button. We often forget to turn off the main power switch, but this makes sure that even if you leave the main switch on, your device would still be turned off. Thanks to the power switch.

Other than this, the presence of indicators is very important. The indicator light should inform you when your pan is preheated and when it is time for you to take the food out.

Some omelette makers also come with a timer and alarm. These options may be slightly expensive but are very beneficial as when you are in a hurry; the food may overcook. If there is no timer, keep a separate alarm beside which would warn you when the items are prepared.

Conclusion

It is time to choose our favorites, and according to us, the Holstein Housewares HH-0937012SS Omelet Maker is a clear winner. It will give you the best of convenience and cooks very quickly. Just wipe it with a cloth, and it is cleaned! This is the best option for personal home use.

Now, if you are looking for something to take along to your office for a quick snack, Lekue Omelet Makerthe Lekue Omelet Maker is the best option out there. It works with all kinds of microwaves and is one of the most affordable omelette makers listed.

We are sure that you are well versed in the bells and whistles offered. Make the best of eggy treats and do it in a jiffy. Go on and choose the one which best omelette maker, the right omelette maker for you and your your loved ones.

We’re certain that fluffy omelettes are making the world a better place, one egg at a time, so what are you waiting for?

Happy shopping!

