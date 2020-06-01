13 Best Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

13 Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights

Coming strong in position one, the Leonite 2 Head Floodlight is an excellent acquisition for beefing up outdoor security. It offers several intuitive features and functions, thereby further adding to the value for money appeal. So, if you’re looking for a reliable product that can do the job without shooting up the power bill, go for this option.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this dual head unit can function in three different modes – On time, Auto, and Dusk to Dawn. The first one allows manual control of the light while the Auto function detects ambient luminous intensity and motion, providing multiple applicable ways of use.

However, what impressed us most is the quality rating of the product, ensuring safe operation throughout its lifetime. Long story short, this item is DLC and ETL listed and it meets all regulatory requirements for superior performance and energy efficiency. Besides, it also has an IP65 waterproof rating, meaning it can continue to work under harsh weather conditions.

Moreover, this powerful light provides an extensive lifespan of 50,000 hours, so you will end up saving a lot of replacement costs in the future. Plus, this 20W unit provides an astonishing output of 1800 lumens, equivalent to a 150W halogen light, only at a fraction of the cost.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The 180° rotation feature of the light heads allows users to illuminate any particularly dark areas outside homes. But adjusting the light is a pain as there are no markings on the casing, and it’s especially tricky in the dark to figure out which way to turn. Nevertheless, it’s a great purchase if you’re looking to light up the porch or driveway.

Pros Auto function responds to ambient light and motion

Product has IP65 waterproof rating

Outstanding lifespan of 50,000 hours

Light output of 1800 lumens Cons Light heads are difficult to adjust

If you’re looking to install more than a couple of motion sensor lights outside the house, the Litom Solar Lights is the ideal choice. This may not be the most aesthetically pleasing unit, but you won’t burn a hole in the pocket when buying a few. Also, since it’s a solar light, there’s no spike in electricity consumption.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the Litom Solar Lights is a superb cost-effective alternative to traditional motion sensor lights. It offers larger coverage thanks to the optimum distribution of the LED lights on three sides of the unit. Therefore, it can efficiently illuminate a wider area and cast super bright beams to eliminate dark spaces.

Moreover, it’s a breeze to install this solar-powered product as you do not have to deal with messy electrical wires. So, make sure to set it up in a place that receives direct sunlight since the performance of the light largely depends upon sun exposure.

After that, all you need to do is select the preferred mode of operation among the three settings, which will best suit your purpose. We recommend using the Full-on Mode for the front door, patio, or backyard, while the Reduced Light Mode works best for the balcony or deck.

Whereas, the Motion Detected Mode is suitable for garage, driveway, fence, etc., as it can detect movement up to 26 ft away.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We do not have any complaints regarding the performance of this unit, but we suggest mounting it at a height of at least 6 ft. Primarily because even animals can tip off the motion sensor and send a false alarm. Also, this is especially an inconvenience if you’ve pets at home.

Pros Offers superior coverage with optimum distribution of LED beads

Easy to install and does not require wires

3 Modes of operation for multiple use

Detects motion up to 26 ft away Cons Pets can tip off the motion sensor if the light is set up too low

If you thought we’re out of 3-head security light options, we have this outstanding unit from Amico as our 11th candidate. Built with high-quality material, this outdoor motion sensing light is engineered for on-demand use, providing consistent performance regardless of the weather conditions. So if you’re looking for a long term, reliable solution, invest in this option.

Why Did We Like It?

Installing this baby is hardly a big deal, especially if you’re a DIY-er as the wiring is quite simple and does not involve a lot of tools. However, what really impressed us is its motion detection capability as the light has a sensitive sensing angle of 180°, perfect for home use.

Also, it can sense movement within 49 ft, and for improved performance, users can adjust the light heads, lens hoods, and motion sensor to a preferred angle. Another thing we liked is the 3 illumination modes of 1, 5, and 10 minutes, which allows you to program the duration the light will remain on after detecting motion.

This feature is truly a life-saver as it offers you more control and greater customization, catering to individual needs. Other than that, we were pleased to know that the product is ETL certified, therefore user safety is no longer a concern. So if you’re looking for a dependable model with multiple user-friendly perks, this 3500 lumen light will not disappoint.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The product works as advertised and produces abundant light to illuminate an ample outdoor space. But we couldn’t help but notice that the motion sensor is less sensitive to radial movement. So unless the motion occurs in the direction of the light, the unit may fail to respond and tip-off users.

Pros Easy to install security light

Users can program the illumination time using any of 3 modes

ETL certified product, ensures complete user safety

Produces 3500 lumens of light Cons Motion sensor is less sensitive to radial movement

Sometimes, models with under 1000 lumens output fall short, especially if you’re looking to light up a large garden or an extended driveway. Buying multiple lights is an option, but it’s best to get one really powerful unit instead, that can ace the job. That’s why we suggest using the LEPOWER 28W LED model as it’s capable of generating 3000 lumens of bright light.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s just start by saying that this model is powered by Samsung LED lamp beads, providing better illumination and up to 3000 lumens at low-power. Furthermore, it features an optical designed filter lens, casting soft beams without any glare.

To say in simple terms, you can get the power of a 140W halogen bulb out of this and end up saving more than 80% on the power bill. However, what seals the deal for us is its 72 ft motion sensing range with a 180° wide detection angle.

Now that’s a serious flex considering most security lights at this price range provide up to 49 ft of detection range. Other than that, this high-performance model offers a longer lighting time of up to 10 mins, thereby improving safety in your home premises. Besides, it features sturdy aluminum construction, ensuring excellent heat dissipation and resistant capacities against harsh weather conditions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

All in all, we’re very pleased with this dual head unit as it genuinely boosts security and does an excellent job of lighting up dark areas outside homes. Then again, even though it has a long lifespan of 50,000 hours, we would’ve liked it better if the lamps were replaceable.

Pros Optical designed filter lens cast soft, anti-glare beams

Motion detection range of 72 ft

Longer lighting time of up to 10 minutes

Aluminum casing ensures improved heat dissipation Cons Lamps are not replaceable

The Mr. Beams MB360XT is one of our favorites primarily for its unique design and hassle-free installation. But that’s not the only reason it has managed to make an appearance on the fifth spot as it offers a range of intuitive features, supplementing safety and illumination requirements. Also, it’s undoubtedly a superb option, especially if you need something low maintenance.

Why Did We Like It?

Not all of us require lights with a very high lumen count, and that’s why the MB360XT model is an excellent solution for homeowners with basic security needs. For starters, we like the sleek and minimalistic design of these wireless units that can be installed anywhere including, doorways, porch, garage, sheds, and even on trees.

This item comes in a pack of two, so you bring most of your premises under its illumination and motion sensing periphery. To explain further, these lights feature a reflective face increased for light coverage and produce 200 lumens of bright, neutral light. Other than that, the motion sensor on these lights can pick up movement within 30 ft.

Furthermore, the units have an auto shut-off mechanism and a light sensor that prolongs battery life by preventing accidental day-time activation. Meanwhile, the photocell on them turns on lights during the dusk and starts functioning without any manual intervention.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’re are satisfied with the overall performance and the design of this 2-pack, but the battery life is somewhere around average at best. Even though the batteries are supposed to last a year, chances are you may have to replace them sooner than that, especially if the motion sensor has been tipped off multiple times.

Pros Reflective face for increased light coverage

Motion sensor picks up movement within 30 ft

Light sensor prevents day-light activation

Wireless and hassle-free installation Cons Battery life below expectations

When it comes to household security, convenience is a factor that you should not overlook. That’s why we really like the Sengled LED Bulb as it can instantly transform ordinary fixtures into smart, motion-activated lights without the need for extra hardware or expense. Also, you end up saving a lot as the item comes in an affordable pack of two.

Why Did We Like It?

With the Sengled LED Bulb, you can simply twist and install the unit into an existing outdoor fixture and enjoy the convenience and security of high utility, automatic lighting. It’s pretty simple to install, and once you’re done, the light can pretty much take care of the rest.

That being said, the built-in motion sensor activates the light for 90 seconds when movement is detected within 30 ft. Also, you don’t have to search for the light switch in the dark as it automatically illuminates your home when required. Therefore, you can set it up on the driveway, backyard, or the doorway and depend on it to enhance security unfailingly.

Furthermore, this energy-efficient LED unit also saves costs by ensuring the light is never accidentally left on. Besides, it’s rated to last 25,000 hours, using only 0.2W of energy while on standby mode. So if you’re looking to bring down the power bill without compromising on safety, we recommend this option.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’re delighted about this cost-effective product and suggest buying it primarily for its long service life and minimum electricity consumption. However, it lacks light-sensing capabilities and turns on regardless of whether it’s day or night. We would’ve preferred if the light came with this feature, thus saving more costs.

Pros Can be installed into existing outdoor fixture

Service life of 25000 hours

90 seconds of illumination time for motion detection within 30 ft

Uses only 0.2W energy on standby mode Cons Lacks in light sensing capabilities

If you thought solar-powered outdoor motion sensor lights couldn’t provide a high lumen count, we have this exceptional product from DrawGreen to surprise you. This light is chock full of features and offers superior security to homeowners with higher coverage and brightness. So if you’re looking for powerful lights for property safeguarding, get this item stat.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this LED solar light comes with an optics-grade PMMA lens, which enhances luminosity and enables it to cast beams up to 60 ft. Besides the high lumen count, another impressive feature we found is the durable aluminum alloy shell, which renders the product heat and freezeproof.

So, if you’re looking for a unit to survive erratic and harsh weather conditions, this DrawGreen model will surely fit the bill as it also has an IP66 waterproof rating. On sunny days it takes only about 5-6 hours to charge fully, and in overcast conditions, the light can run on dim setting for at least 3 days.

For energy-conserving, the manufacturers have included a photocell sensor, so the light charges during the day and automatically turns on at night. Not that you’ve to worry about replacement anytime soon as the product offers an extended lifespan of 50,000 hours.

Other than that, its built-in PIR motion detection sensor can detect movement within 20-26ft, making it an ideal choice to boost landscape security.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This DrawGreen product is everything you could wish for in a solar motion sensor light except one glitch e.i., the solar panel hinge only moves up and down in one direction. Therefore, you have to ensure that it’s mounted in a way, so the panel faces the sun most of the day.

Pros Optics-grade PMMA lens provides higher brightness and coverage

Durable, weather and heat resistant construction

Takes only 5-6 hours to fully charge on sunny days

Offers an extended lifespan of 50,000 hours Cons Solar panel offers limited flexibility

Three is not a crowd when it comes to the triple-head 35W Security Light from the house of LEPOWER. As homeowners, we sometimes need a unit providing higher coverage and sensing capabilities than average motion sensor-enabled lights on the market. That being the case, this product can genuinely serve your purpose, making every penny count.

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, we’re very impressed with the triple-head assembly of this light, as it truly makes things more convenient by bringing a more extensive area under its coverage. Therefore, we recommend buying this product, especially if you have a bigger garden, porch, walkway, or yard to illuminate.

Furthermore, it has some excellent numbers both in terms of lumen count and service life, meaning homeowners can benefit a lot from this bright, energy-efficient model. Simply stating, this 35W LED can produce up to 3500 lumens on the low-power setting and save more than 80% on energy bills while performing at par with a 175W halogen bulb.

As far as motion sensing is concerned, this model can be triggered by humans, animals and cars and has a sensing range of up to 72 ft. Besides, it also features a 180° wide detection angle, providing maximum security to households.

Other than that, we like the sturdy all-metal assembly of this item combined with upgraded IP65 waterproof rating, which further contributes to the extensive lifespan.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This product genuinely deserves all our praise as it provides users with convenience and high performance from the get-go. However, we would’ve liked it better if the light had a dusk-till-dawn mode, as the lights turn on even during the day-time if it senses movement, which seems wasteful.

Pros Saves up to 80% on energy bills

Performance comparable to a 175W halogen bulb

Robust all-metal construction lends durability and weather resistance

Ideal for large properties Cons No light sensing mode; motion sensor activates light during the day

We’re back with yet another item from Mr. Beams, and this time something with a moderate output of 400 lumens. Not all of us have large outdoor areas, and thus it makes no sense to invest in ridiculously bright lights with high-end features to watch over a compact space. And this is where the MB390 LED Ultra Bright Spotlight comes into the picture.

Why Did We Like It?

Our 9th pick can be used straight out from the box as it does not involve any complicated wiring, and neither requires an electrician’s help for installation. It’s a cinch to set since all the mounting hardware comes included in the package, so all you gotta do is find a suitable exterior location.

The unit can pivot up and down, so if there’s a particularly dark corner you want to focus the beams on, simply angle it in that direction. Furthermore, this dual LED spotlight turns on when it senses motion within 25 ft in the dark and automatically deactivates 20 seconds after the movement stops, thereby prolonging battery life.

Also, the MB390 includes a light sensor, a much-needed feature that prevents the light from turning on accidentally during the day-time. Lastly, we like the weatherproof design of this model, ensuring UV resistance capacities for the smooth and hassle-free functioning of the light.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The 20 seconds illumination can be bothersome to users, especially when you’re getting out of the car and trying to reach the door within mere seconds. Also, if you’re fishing for keys or taking out supplies from the car the light does not stay on long enough for you to reach inside home.

Pros Installation doesn’t require professional help

Light can be pivoted up and down for better focus

Motion sensors pick up movement within 25 ft

Weatherproof design ensures longer service life Cons Brief 20 seconds illumination time

The Aukora 12W Motion Sensor Light Bulbs is designed to simplify your security needs at home without raking up a high electricity bill. These bulbs come in a pack of two with a bargain bin price tag so you can purchase multiple units and even use the lights inside home.

Why Did We Like It?

If you specifically need lights for the porch or outside the garage, we recommend using this model. To clarify further, let’s just say that the bulbs have superior quality PIR infrared sensors installed on the tips, which can detect motion within 8-10 ft in the dark.

The lights turn on as soon as they sense motion and automatically go off 60 seconds after the movement has ceased. Therefore, users get a longer illumination time, and it’s extremely useful while parking the car or walking up the porch to the front door.

Moreover, to increase sensitivity, you can customize the installation height and angle in a way that works best. However, make sure that the sensor is pointing at a downward direction to ensure the desired performance.

Plus, with these intelligent bulbs, you do not have to worry about turning off the lights in the day-time as they come with a built-in dusk to dawn sensor. Therefore, there’s no wasteful power consumption as the units remain off even if there are movements during the day.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You must be wondering what could be wrong about this product, especially when we couldn’t stop praising it. Well, the only problem with this bulb is that it cannot be installed in any closed fixtures as the glass cover on them interferes with the light’s motion detection capabilities. So if you intend to buy this item, make sure you have the right fixture for outdoor installation.

Pros Bulbs with PIR infrared sensor at the tips

Provides 60 seconds of illumination after motion detection

Lights remain off during day-time to prevent wasteful consumption

Detects motion within 8-10 ft in the dark Cons Does not work with closed glass fixtures

Up next, the Baxia Technology Solar Lights is another eco-friendly unit which has impressed us with its simple functions and dependable performance. So, if you’re looking to illuminate the unlit driveway, porch, or garage while also increasing overall security around the house, we suggest investing in this affordable and high utility model.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this item comes in a pack of 4, which is quite cost-effective as you can light up more different spaces outside the house. Each unit features 28 powerful LEDs and has a 120° motion detection angle. Therefore, you can put on a strategic position to get maximum coverage and more security at any given time.

Plus, since it’s waterproof and heat-resistant, you can expect a long service life with consistent performance throughout. That being said, this durable, well-designed light can detect movement within 3-5m and turns on automatically at night. To explain further, it charges for around 8 hours in the day-time and works after dark, through the night, responding to any motion.

And since it’s super bright, you can use it to light up the garden, outdoor patio, deck, yard, or even the stairs. Also, there’s no dim feature; which makes for simple use and extends the lifespan of the lights.

What Could’ve Been Better?

These lights are undoubtedly highly effective and enable users to save a lot of money and energy. So, we do not have any complaints regarding their performance per se, but we would’ve liked it better if they came with good quality installation parts. The screws are made of cheap metal and can snap during installation.

Pros Comes in a pack of 4 at an affordable price

28 LED, super-bright lights

Durable, heat-resistant model

120° motion detection angle, up to 5m Cons Poor quality screws

For our 12th pick, we’ve selected another cost-effective option – the URPOWER 20 LED Solar Outdoor Light. We understand that some users want a dependable unit to secure their home premises and, at the same time, reduce power consumption. So if you’re thinking along those lines, we suggest investing in this item.

Why Did We Like It?

The best thing about solar-powered lights is that they enable you to choose a sustainable energy source while helping reduce carbon footprint. But that’s not the only reason we consider it among our favorites as it also has unique operating mechanisms that streamline performance and increase service life.

For instance, this unit features 2 intelligent energy-saving modes: on/off. During the day, the light stays off while the solar panel charges for up to 8 hours. Later, it automatically turns on at night when it detects instant motion within a 10 ft sensing range. Furthermore, it has a 120° detection angle and provides an illumination time of 20 seconds.

However, what takes the cake is the robust stainless steel construction of this light capable of withstanding years of rain, snow, and harsh winds. Therefore, it’s pretty low maintenance, and to add to your convenience, it comes in a pack of four.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To be honest, it’s a great bargain for the price and works as expected, but if there was one thing that bothered us, it would be the motion detection range. A 10 ft sensing range may not be sufficient for some users, and we would’ve liked it better if the light provided higher coverage.

Pros Runs on intelligent energy-saving modes

Stainless steel construction can withstand rain, snow, and winds

Easy to install, low maintenance unit

Comes in an affordable pack of 4 Cons 10 ft motion detection range may fall short for some users

Now that we’ve reached the end of our list, we would like to finish off with the LEPOWER 2500LM Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights. However, its bottom position is not a comment on the overall quality of the unit as we simply consider it the last of our best 13 performers.

Why Did We Like It?

This dual head model features a die-cast aluminum construction and includes heat sink fins on the rear for improved heat dissipation. Furthermore, it’s rated IP65 waterproof and also ETL certified, so neither bad weather nor safety hazards will be a cause of concern.

Apart from that, the unit generates 2500 lumens of power, good enough to illuminate the yard, porch, or garden and lets you select from two operation modes as per requirement. In the Auto mode, the light turns on when it detects motion within the sensing range and deactivates after the preset time when no further motion has been detected.

It also has a testing mode to check the unit before installation or after maintenance. In the auto setting, you can program the lighting time to 30, 60, or 120 seconds, based on your preference. Plus, you can customize the sensitivity range of the model and choose among high (33ft-49ft), mid (20ft-33ft), and low (13ft-20ft) options.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The hardware. The product is designed for wall mounting only, and although it comes with all the necessary hardware for installation, they lack quality and are hardly the best in the market. Moreover, the installation itself is a tad difficult, and you may need the help of an electrician to set it up.

Pros Illumination time can be preset as per convenience

Product is rated IP65 waterproof

Features heat sink fins for improved heat dissipation

Users can customize motion sensitivity range Cons Hardware suffers from quality controls issues

Outdoor Motion Sensor Lights Buyers’ Guide

If you think you know enough about outdoor motion sensor lights to make a purchase, maybe you should take a step back. While browsing through 13 outstanding products may give you a lot of useful information, you still need to figure out which among these options will work best.

That’s why we put together this brief guide to walk you through some essential points before buying a unit. Take a look now.

Power Source

First and foremost, it’s essential to determine how you want to power the new outdoor motion sensor light before buying one. This is a significant factor for multiple reasons, including the operating costs, the power supply in your area, and the wiring as well.

If you want to go for traditional lights, make sure that it’s easy to install and can be connected to the mains without requiring a lot of wire. However, if you want to avoid messy cables altogether, we suggest investing in battery-powered options that can be set up literally anywhere on the porch, garden, or backyard.

Besides, you also have the option of using solar-powered lights as they’re ultimately more energy-efficient and cost-effective compared to other options. Some solar outdoor lights can fully charge within 6 hours and offer users different functioning modes for higher convenience.

This means they can conserve energy and continue to work even on overcast days. So if your area receives a lot of sun for most parts of the year, this is always a viable alternative.

Range

Generally speaking, the larger the motion detection range, the better. Simply because you get to cover more area and can become aware of an intrusion much ahead of time. So, why wait for the light to indicate movement when the subject is just mere steps away from the front door.

Therefore, for improved security, we recommend going for lights with wider detection angles and long sensing range. Also, it makes more sense to buy a couple of high sensitivity lights than multiple short-range lights to oversee external premises.

Brightness

This may seem like a no-brainer, but the illumination capacity of the light is a significant factor to weigh-in. However, in this case, you must also consider the space you want to cover as there’s no point in buying ridiculously bright lights for a small backyard.

Check the lumen count of the unit and make sure it’s sufficient to light up the chosen area adequately. However, high output lights can add up to the costs if they run on electricity, so decide accordingly.

Verdict

Installing motion sensor lights outside the home is a great way to improve security while enhancing the outdoor landscape. Nevertheless, you must check the unit occasionally to ensure that it’s in the best shape and performing at an optimum level.

On that note, we’ve come to the end of this summarized guide, and we hope you could find the most suitable option from our all-star selection. But before we leave, let’s head for a quick recap.

LEONLITE 2 Head LED Outdoor Security Floodlight is the best overall, while BAXIA TECHNOLOGY BX-SL-101 Solar Lights is the most eco-friendly option. Moreover, the Amico 3 Head LED Security Light offers great features, and Sengled LED Bulb with Motion Sensor is the best budget buy.

