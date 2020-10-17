9 Best Quiet Paper Shredders of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A quiet shredder? Might as well find a unicorn!

That’s what most of us think because shredders are usually noisy and often disruptive in the workplace. Therefore, we decided to take out time and find the best performers on the market, with a low noise rating.

It was only after a lot of research and groundwork that we ended up with the 9 best quiet shredders of 2020. Also, we made sure that each of these options is viable from a security standpoint, as we do not want your information to get into the wrong hands.

Without further ado, let’s get down to business.

Top Quiet Paper Shredders

If your office needs a heavy-duty shredder that can do the job without much oversight, you can rely on the AU2280XA Professional Grade model by Aurora. It’s chock full of features and guarantees P-4 level security, so you can trash documents without fear of reassembly.

Why Did We Like It?

The AU2280XA is truly one of a kind, offering high security and ease of use from the get-go. For starters, we’re very impressed with its energy-saving features, making it an excellent choice for small and medium offices.

If the machine has been idle for 5 minutes, it automatically turns off, thereby ensuring safety and reduced power consumption. It can shred up to 22 sheets of paper per pass with a continuous runtime of 30 minutes. Other than that, it can handle credit cards, DVDs, stapled, and clipped papers.

Furthermore, the advanced anti-jam mechanism prevents overload and enables seamless operation throughout. Meanwhile, the bright LED status indicators add to the functionality and modern look of the machine.

It comes with an 8.5-gallon pull-out basket, so trash collection and disposal will no longer be a hassle. Overall, it’s pretty neat and does the job without fail, and that’s enough for most of us.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’re afraid that this unit has a rather large footprint. Since it takes up a considerable amount of space, it’s important that you have a dedicated area in your office for it. Keeping the machine at one location would be the best approach, given how difficult it is to move it.

Pros Auto-off feature shuts it down after 5 minutes of inactivity

LED status indicators on the top panel

Shreds credit cards, DVDs, stapled and clipped papers

8.5-gallon pull-out basket for easy trash disposal Cons Bulky unit; takes up a considerable amount of space

Up next is the Fellowes 62MC Home and Office Paper Shredder that looks and plays the part. It has won our vote not only from the security point of view but also in terms of noise rating, which is a priority in compact office spaces. So, if you need a machine for light use, we recommend buying this one.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, this unit offers a P-4 level of security, providing 6x smaller cuts than cross-cut shredders. Therefore, you can depend on this sleek, black number to reduce paper into tiny, meaningless bits.

It can go through 10 sheets per application and has a runtime of 7 minutes. After that, it takes about an hour to cool down. While that may seem too long, the runtime is sufficient for light-duty shredding jobs. However, in spite of its limited capacity, it can deal with harder materials like plastic cards and stapled papers.

Apart from that, we really like the patented safety lock feature, which disables the machine, making it safe for children and pets. Furthermore, it includes a 5-gallon pull-out bin for quick and mess-free disposal. Lastly, we like that it comes fitted with wheels, so you can conveniently move it anywhere at the office or home.

What Could’ve Been Better?

If you want a durable deskside shredder, hands down, this is one of the best options. However, if there’s one thing that bothered us, it’d be the paper slot’s design. You need to place the sheets at an angle, and honestly, it’s tedious taking extra time to align each document to pass through the narrow opening.

Pros Provides 6x smaller cuts compared to cross-cut units

Patented safety lock disables machine for added protection

5-gallon pull-out bin ensures quick and mess-free disposal

Comes fitted with wheels for convenient transport and use Cons Paper needs to be carefully aligned into the narrow slot

The AmazonBasics Cross-Cut Shredder is another superior unit, designed for unparalleled cutting performance. We understand your need for security, and that’s why we want you to consider this option to dispose of any material of sensitive nature. Also, it’s quite the looker in all black, giving your workplace a refined touch.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the shredding function begins in auto mode as soon as the sensor detects something (paper, CD, or cards) to be shredded. However, in the oft chance if and when a paper jam occurs, manual reverse helps clear it out instantly.

The micro-cut operation runs continuously for about 8 minutes and then needs a cooling time of 45 minutes. In case the unit continues to work beyond the maximum runtime and gradually starts to overheat, you’ll see a red overheat light indicator turn up. The machine will automatically shut down, preventing overloading.

Other than that, the shredder’s built-in pull-out waste bin provides a large capacity of 6.7 gallons or roughly 600 sheets of paper. Therefore you don’t need to empty it that often. Also, you can use it anywhere at the office or home, thanks to the smooth-rolling wheels, allowing easy placement and transport. All in all, it’s an excellent machine that will truly give you your money’s worth.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing except the long cool-down period. If you’re running a bustling office like clockwork, this machine will cause a lag. Therefore, we suggest looking for other options if you want faster operation and multiple sessions in a day. However, it’s still a good option if you don’t have that sort of a rush.

Pros Manual reverse option swiftly clears out any paper jams

Can pass 12-sheets of stapled papers in a single session

Suitable for cutting down credit cards, CDs, and DVDs

Comes with a 6.7-gallon pull-out basket for easy disposal Cons Long cooling time of 45 minutes

Delivering high performance and efficiency, the Bonsaii Micro-Cut Paper Shredder pulls out all stops for your satisfaction. Plus, it’s low on noise and has some great features that will serve you in the long run. So, if you’re looking for a high-performance unit with guaranteed results, get this right away.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, this machine can seamlessly handle a thick stack of paper, ensuring high precision micro-cut shredding. You can go through up to 10 standard weight sheets at a time and run it continuously up to 240 minutes.

Thanks to the patented cooling system, the machine only needs a 10-minute break after a 4-hour long session. Feel free to chuck in old debit, credit, insurance cards, and CDs in the machine and trust it work without a hitch.

What impressed us the most is its jam protection system with auto start and auto reverse functions, preventing paper jams, overheating, and overloading. This feature alone contributes to its sustainability and extends service life.

Other than that, it comes with a large 7.9-gallon pull-out basket facilitating convenient disposal. While shredding CDs and cards, you may use the smaller 0.37-gallon bin for emptying the trash. All in all, it’s an excellent shredder that can reduce paper into small particles.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are thrilled with the performance of this high-utility product and have no qualms about its quality. It’s one of those rare machines that works as advertised and has thus earned our seal of approval. That said, it comes with removable casters for easy movement, but it can only go sideways.

Pros Runs continuously for up to 240 minutes with a short cooling period

Suitable for destroying credit, debit cards, and CDs

Jam protection system extends the service life of the machine

Includes a couple of pull-out baskets for easy disposal Cons Casters can only move sideways

A busy office demands machines that can work without too many interruptions, delivering high performance regardless of the application. That said, if you’re looking for a shredder with similar expectations in mind, we suggest opting for the Boxis AutoShred Micro-cut Paper Shredder. Besides, it’s one of the budget options on the market.

Why Did We Like It?

Let’s just say, this shredder combines convenience and utility in one attractive gray package. To begin with, you can choose between manual and auto mode, depending on the intensity of use. Simply put, in the auto-shred mode, it can run up to 20 minutes. Whereas, in the manual setting, it provides a continuous runtime of 10 minutes.

It includes an auto-feeding tray that can hold up to 140 sheets of paper, enabling the shredding function without intervention. What impressed us the most is the automatic forward and reverse feature that prevents paper jams altogether. Also, it’s equipped with an overheat indicator that minimizes motor damage.

Since it has a P-4 security rating, you need not worry about any information leak. Other than that, it’s super quiet, so it won’t be a problem to keep it on or near your desk. Besides, the unit comes with a 6-gallon basket for convenient dumping.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We are, for most parts, satisfied with the performance and quality of the machine. Nevertheless, we’re not too thrilled about the shredding speed. We would have liked it better if the machine operated faster, especially when using it in manual mode. Leaving that bit, it still makes a good choice at an affordable price point.

Pros Users can choose between manual and auto shredding modes

Auto-feeding tray can hold up to 140 sheets of paper

Automatic reverse and forward mechanism prevents paper jams

Overheat indicator protects the motor from damage Cons Slow shredding speed

We’re halfway through our recommendations, and now is a good time to introduce the WOLVERINE 10-Sheet Super Micro Cut Ultra Quiet Shredder. This high-quality unit will fulfill your expectations, whether you’re looking for security or noiseless operation. Therefore, if you want something that can do both without costing a bomb, get this right away.

Why Did We Like It?

If your current shredder is falling short, upgrade to this Wolverine model for ultimate high-performance shredding. The biggest USP of this unit is its built-in super alloy steel cutters, designed for heavy-duty operation and superior wear resistance.

Therefore, it can seamlessly deal with credit cards, DVDs, stapled, and clipped papers. The machine boasts a runtime of 40 minutes, which is higher than most other models in the price range.

Other than that, it includes thermal protection that automatically turns off the unit to prevent overheating. At 54 dB, it’s easily one of the quietest options, delivering micro-cuts at the speed of 6.6 feet per minute.

Also, thanks to its manual reverse, paper jams are no longer a hassle. When it comes to waste collection and disposal, we’re very pleased with the 6-gallon pull-out bin with a large transparent window. Thus, you’ll always be aware of the bin’s current capacity, and you may empty before it fills up completely.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Nothing except the wheels. We’re far from satisfied with the wheels’ quality as they’re quite flimsy and may break upon the slightest impact. The machine itself is pretty heavy, and as such, the wheels are insufficient to support and carry the load. We would have preferred if it was more practically designed.

Pros Superior alloy steel cutter ensure wear resistance and high performance

40 minutes of continuous runtime with a noise rating of 54 dB

Comes with a 6-gallon pull-out bin with a large transparent window

Thermal protection shuts down machine to prevent overheating Cons Poor quality wheels; may break upon slightest impact

The GBC Cross-Cut Paper Shredder is a well-built machine that lets you get rid of excess paper in the most hassle-free manner. However, at the same time, it ensures high data security by mincing paper into irrecoverable bits. All in all, it’s a complete package that offers you great convenience and utility in the long run.

Why Did We Like It?

It can be a real bother to put single sheets through the slot and wait until it completely shreds before putting it in the next one. So if you’d rather avoid the wait and the manual method, we recommend investing in this GBC model.

It makes short work of shredding as all you need to do is stack the papers into the auto-feed chamber while the machine does the rest. You can load up to 130 sheets at a time. After that, simply shut the lid while the rollers automatically feed them into the cutters.

However, what seals the deal for us are the self-cleaning cutters, automatically removing build-ups that could lead to jams. To top it all, it also includes an auto+ jam clearance function that reverses and refeeds stuck paper.

Furthermore, it features a high-capacity, 7-gallon pull-out bin with a bin-full indicator, simplifying waste collection, and disposal.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Undoubtedly, this model adds efficiency to the workflow, allowing you to shred documents with minimal oversight. However, in this case, the cutters are meant for paper only, so be sure to remove clips, staples, or pins before passing them through. Nevertheless, it’s not a big issue if you need this shredder for light use.

Pros Enables users to load 130 sheets of paper at a time

Self-cleaning cutters automatically remove paper build-ups

Auto+ jam clearance function reverses and refeeds stuck paper

Includes a large 7-gallon pull-out bin with a bin-full indicator Cons Staples, clips, and pins need to be removed

The Fellowes LX22M Powershred Micro Cut Shredder is another great buy that’ll impress you with its high utility and range of features. While purchasing office equipment it’s best not to skimp on quality as you’d want it to last through years without giving you much trouble. That’s why we suggest giving this item a shot.

Sale Fellowes LX22M Powershred Micro Cut 20 Sheet Paper Shredder (Black)... Patent pending IntelliBar offers next generation...

Effortlessly power through paper jams with 100%...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, this powerful unit can shred 20 sheets per pass, allowing you to go through stacks faster. Since it has a security rating of P4, you can rest assured that your documents will be sliced to tiny bits.

Besides, it allows you to monitor real-time performance with bin-full and runtime indicators, which also enhances overall efficiency. What seals the deal for us is the built-in SafeSense technology that stops the shredding function when hands touch the paper opening. Therefore, if you have a home office, you can safely use the machine with children or pets around.

Apart from that, you can confidently put in credit cards, CDs, clipped paper and junk mail, and rely on the shredder to do the job. Meanwhile, the jam prevention function ensures maximum productivity by eliminating glitches. Lastly it facilitates a continuous runtime of 30 minutes, allowing you to cut large batches at a time.

What Could’ve Been Better?

You must be wondering why we placed it 2nd on our list despite having equally great features. Well, it nearly made it to the first spot but we had to dock a point because of the hefty price tag. Nevertheless, if you’re willing to splurge on a heavy-duty shredder, get this stat.

Pros Unit can go through 20 sheets per application

SafeSense technology makes it suitable for use around children and pets

Provides a continuous runtime of 30 minutes

Bin-full and runtime indicators enhances overall efficiency Cons Comes with a hefty price tag

If you don’t want confidential documents and file contents to end up in the wrong hands, it’s essential to get a shredder that will cut them into tiny, random bits. That’s where the Dahle ShredMATIC 35080 model comes in the picture providing maximum performance without any jamming issues. Plus, it’s attractive price will instantly win you over.

Dahle ShredMATIC 35080 Auto-Feed Paper Shredder, 80 Sheet Tray,... 80 sheet auto-feed shredder offers convenience and...

Fast shredding of loose or stapled sheets at 20...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, the ShredMATIC 35080 is designed to provide trouble-free operation with the help of auto-feed technology. Long story short, this compact machine allows you to load 80 sheets of paper on the tray at a time, and efficiently turns them into confetti.

Design-wise, we’re very impressed with the sleek, black machine with swivel wheels that allows you to conveniently use it anywhere around the office. The control panel is intuitively placed on the top, so you can quickly access all the functions and features.

Other than the auto-feed function, it also includes built-in jam protection. So if the paper gets stuck, this function will reverse the motor and clear away the jam instantly. Also, you need not worry about reassembly as this machine has a P-4 security rating, which essentially guarantees your safety.

Lastly, it comes with a slide-out 5-gallon wastebasket, with a window to monitor the capacity. Just dump the trash when full and resume function. It’s that simple.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We could hardly find any flaws with this neat machine. However, we couldn’t help but notice that it does not have a manual forward button. It only makes sense to have one since it has a manual reverse. Nevertheless, that’s not a deal-breaker per se, and we recommend buying it for its sheer ease of use.

Pros Sleek, black design with swivel wheels for easy transportation

Built-in jam protection prevents operational snags

Includes a slide-out 5-gallon wastebasket with a viewing mirror

Users can load up to 80 sheets on the auto-feed tray Cons Does not include a manual forward function

Quiet Paper Shredder Buyers’ Guide

Knowing all about the 9 best quiet paper shredders of 2020 may seem enough information to go ahead and buy one. But you still need to figure out what will work best in your home or office environment.

That’s why we have put together a list of essential factors that you must consider before buying any of these options. Take a look now.

Cut Variety

As you know by now that shredders are categorized by the way they cut paper. Depending on your requirements, you can choose from the following cut varieties.

Strip-cut –The simplest of all styles, this method cuts paper into long, thin strips via rotating blades.

Cross-cut – This cutting method involves two offset series of blades that slice documents into bits of diamond, rectangular, or parallelogram-shaped particles.

Micro-cut – Much like cross-cut, this type too rips paper into tiny square or circular bits.

From a security standpoint, we suggest opting for either cross-cut or micro-cut shredders.

Runtime

Runtime or duty-cycle is another essential consideration that must be taken into account. If you’re going to use the shredder frequently, make sure to get a model with a runtime of 10 minutes or above. Anything below that is not suitable for a busy office.

At the same time, also weigh-in the cooling time as you do not want to wait too long to use the shredder again.

Anti Jam

This may seem like a no-brainer but pay attention to the anti-jam mechanism of the shredder. Once in a while, your machine can get stuck, but a good jam clear feature will help you get back on track in no time.

Verdict

That’s all for now!

We hope you could find the most suitable option from our all-star selection. However, before you choose from these 9 options, be clear about your budget and intensity of use. After all, there’s no point in splurging, only for you to underuse the machine.

On that note, we would like to take your leave. But here’s a quick recap of our findings.

Aurora AU2280XA Professional Grade 22-Sheet Crosscut Shredder is the best overall, while Boxis AutoShred 140-Sheet Auto Feed Micro-cut Paper Shredder has the highest capacity. AmazonBasics 15-sheet Cross-Cut Office Shredder is the best heavy-duty pick, and Fellowes 62MC 10-Sheet Micro-Cut Home and Office Paper Shredder is the best budget buy.

Till next time!

