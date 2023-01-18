6 Best Rotring Pencil | Reviews + Guide

If you know about mechanical pencils, you’d know how Rotring has been among the market leaders for years now. As such, its diverse product line has something for almost every need and budget.

But which model is worth investing in? Let me help you answer that below.

6 Best Mechanical Pencils From Rotring

1. Best Entry-Level Pencil: Rotring 500

What we like Made with plastic and metal

Easy in the hands

Doesn’t roll off flat surfaces

Fixed lead sleeve to prevent lead breakage What we don’t like Doesn’t have a retractable tip

One of the best entry-level mechanical pencils from the brand is the Rotring 500. Although it has a plastic body that, in all honesty, is a pretty basic design feature, it’s the metal knurled grip that largely accounts for its functionality and hold. Not only that, but it also shifts the balance of the pencil towards the tip for a smooth sketching and writing experience.

On top of that, the hexagonal body prevents damage caused by the pencil rolling off the edge of your working table.

Towards the other end of the pencil is a lead grade indicator with a knurled casing and the brand’s iconic red ring, atop which sits the click button. The clicking mechanism is quite smooth, and the brass-made precision lead advancement system reduces the chances of lead breakage while dispensing more lead.

Another feature that works in this regard is the fixed lead guidance sleeve, which does so without obstructing your view when drawing with rulers or other tools. But it may not be as effective as a retractable tip.

Pencil Body Material: Plastic with metal grip | Barrel Shape: Hexagonal | Lead Grade Indicator: Yes |Tip Size Variations: 0.5 mm, 0.7mm

2. Best Mechanical Pencil For Heavy-Duty Use: Rotring 600

What we like Sturdy metal body with lightweight design

Long and thick lead holder tip

Knurled metal grip

Sleek body suitable for users with small hands What we don’t like Expensive

No retractable tip

If you’re wary about the plastic body of mechanical pencils wearing out before time with heavy-duty use, then the Rotring 600 may just be what you need. Featuring a well-built full metal body, this mechanical pencil promises to stand the test of durability and shield the other parts from damage caused by being dropped.

However, the solid metal body doesn’t make it weigh too heavy, so users generally don’t complain about hand fatigue or finger cramps. Besides, the sleek barrel has soft contours that prevent it from rolling off flat surfaces while making it easy to fit in smaller hands.

Much like the Rotring 500, the Rotring 600 mechanical pencil, too, lacks a retractable tip, which is disappointing considering its price. The brand has tried to make up for it by designing a durable and long lead tip to prevent lead breakage. But you may end up damaging it if you drop it too often or aggressively stuff it inside bags and pockets.

Complete with an eraser and lead hardness indicator, it can help you with a range of sketching and drawing tasks when precision is of importance.

Pencil Body Material: Metal | Barrel Shape: Hexagonal | Lead Grade Indicator: Yes |Tip Size Variations: 0.5 mm and 0.7mm

3. Best For Preventing Lead Breakage: Rotring 800

What we like Stylish metal body for optimum durability

Retractable lead tip

800+ version doubles as touch screen stylus

Knurled grip and top What we don’t like No lead hardness indicator

With the much sought-after retractable pipe mechanism, the Rotring 800 mechanical pencil is built to suit the writing (and sketching) needs of novices and pros alike. And its “anti-lead breakage” feature means you don’t have to worry about interruptions in work due to lead shortage.

As far as the construction of this drafting pencil is concerned, it has an all-metal body with a knurled grip and top (just below the click button). The black body with a golden tip design can be a great addition to your drawing kit, but the pencil also comes in a silver variation.

It has pretty much the same features as the other Rotring mechanical pencils on my list, such as a fixed lead guidance sleeve, hexagonal barrel, and eraser. You can retract or release the tip with a “click and twist” mechanism using the button and the ring underneath it. Keep in mind that turning the knurled ring anticlockwise will lock the tip and the click.

My only caveat is that unlike the other less pricey models above, this one doesn’t have a lead hardness indicator. This is probably because the ring below the click button is designed to operate the retractable tip, and turning it more than once would have changed the indicator.

Pencil Body Material: Metal | Barrel Shape: Hexagonal | Lead Grade Indicator: No |Tip Size Variations: 0.5 mm and 0.7mm

4. Best For Writing: Rotring 300

What we like Lightweight plastic body

Sturdy pocket clip

Led grade indicator

Built-in eraser What we don’t like Cannot be fully disassembled

Not for professionals

If you’re on the lookout for something more basic yet effective, then the Rotring 300 mechanical pencil may fit the bill. Its visually attractive and intuitive design closely resembles the other advanced pencils from the line, especially the Rotring 600.

Construction-wise, this mechanical pencil has a plastic body that is strong enough to minimize wear and tear from regular use. But it cannot be disassembled completely, so resolving issues with the internal mechanism can be difficult.

I noticed that the barrel has a hexagonal shape, which is aimed at reducing hand fatigue during longer drawing or longer writing sessions. Likewise, it has a knurled grip like most mechanical pencils from the brand.

Among other features are the lead hardness indicator and eraser housed inside the push button cap. The former is pretty sturdy and won’t get displaced accidentally. Moreover, the lead holder dispenses a significant amount of lead with each clip so that users can draw thicker lines without much hassle. That said, I feel this pencil is more suitable for novices and students rather than the pros.

Pencil Body Material: Plastic | Barrel Shape: Hexagonal | Lead Grade Indicator: Yes |Tip Size Variations: 0.5 mm and 0.7mm

5. Best Pocket-Friendly Mechanical Pencil: Rotring Tikky

What we like Lightweight plastic body

Rubber grip

Integrated sharpener

Broad range of line widths What we don’t like Round barrel increases chances of the pencil rolling off

My hunt for the most affordable mechanical pencils from the brand led me to the Tikky model, which appears to work well for both drawing and writing. It has a similar plastic body to that of the Rotring 500 (but lacks the “premium” look and feel), and its pocket-friendly price can make it a great option for everyday use while taking notes.

As you may have already understood, the Rotring Tikky has a pretty lightweight design, which adds to the ease of use. Moreover, it’s equipped with a soft-touch rubber grip that can resist sweat and moisture to facilitate precise control of the mechanical pencil.

Unlike the more “conventional” hexagonal shape of the barrel in other mechanical pencils from the brand, this one has a circular barrel with no contours. While this doesn’t have a significant impact on the grip, the circular body does little to keep the pencil from rolling around.

Despite the pocket-friendly price tag, it doesn’t miss out on the brass lead advancement mechanism and fixed guidance sleeve. I also noticed that it has a built-in sharpener under the click button.

This pencil doesn’t have a lead grade indicator, but it comes in different colored models to help users identify the varying line widths.

Pencil Body Material: Plastic and rubber | Barrel Shape: Circular | Lead Grade Indicator: No |Tip Size Variations: 0.35mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm, and 1mm

6. Best For Doodling: Rotring Rapid Pro Mechanical Pencil

What we like Robust body

Knurled, anti-slip metal grip

Sliding sleeve

Variation in lead protection systems What we don’t like May be difficult to use for first-timer

First and foremost, you should know that this graphite mechanical pencil comes in two variations- a cushion lead mechanism and a precision lead advancement system.

While both these mechanisms have similar utility, users are of the opinion that the cushioning mechanism protects the lead from jerks to reduce the chances of lead breakage. And this can be a significant advantage if you need to work fast on the paper, like in case of doodling.

Apart from that, both types of pencils have a high-precision push button for precise control over lead advancement. Likewise, the sliding sleeve feature shields the lead tip from impact in most cases.

Moving on, this unit also has a built-in sharpener underneath the click button. However, I felt that the weight of the graphite construction could interfere with the ease of use, especially for first-time users.

Pencil Body Material: Metal | Barrel Shape: Hexagonal | Lead Grade Indicator: No |Tip Size Variations: 0.5mm, 0.7mm, and 2mm

Rotring Pencil Buying Guide

Many people think that making a mechanical pencil lead size comparison will help them make the right choice. However, there are other factors to keep in mind to ensure that your investment doesn’t go down the drain. These include:

1. Construction

By construction, I mean both the material and the structure of the barrel. Although metal barrels are considered more durable, the weight of the material may make it challenging to handle the pencil, especially for new users. That’s why many novices choose to start with plastic-made mechanical pencils that are adequately durable and easier to handle.

On the other hand, the shape of the barrel can protect it from damage in the sense that hexagonal barrels with contours prevent the pencils from rolling off.

2. Grip

Whether it’s technical writing or sketching, without proper grip, you cannot expect the pencil to get the job done, no matter how expensive it is. Hence, you should always opt for a knurled or ridged grip that protects your finger from slipping and losing control of the pencil.

3. Additional Features

Removable erasers are among the most common additional features found in mechanical pencils simply because they make the job of writing or sketching easier. Additionally, you can opt for a pencil with a built-in sharpener to prolong lead use. Even if you aren’t choosing a retractable tip, make sure the pencil has some sort of anti-lead-break feature, like a strong metal tip.

Top Rotring Pencil Verdict

With that, it’s a wrap for today!

Although mechanical pencils aren’t typically designed to last through the user’s lifetime, Rotring is known to manufacture durable units that don’t lose their efficacy over time. So, you can choose something like the 800 model to cover most bases, like anti-lead-breakage and varied tip sizes.

For more information about Rotring pencils, check out my other reads, such as "Rotring 600 vs 800"