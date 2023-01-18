Rotring 600 Vs 800 | Comparison

Rotring offers some of the best mechanical pencils for students, artists, architects, and more.

Despite being none of the above, even I can’t resist high-quality stationery products at times. And by far, Rotring mechanical pencils have helped the most in enhancing my writing experience! But when it comes to choosing between Rotring 600 and Rotring 800, the debate is often never-ending.

So, today, I’ve compared the two pencils as objectively as I could. Read on…

About Rotring

With 100 years of experience, Rotring boasts a wide range of minimal yet highly-functional stationery products. The brand is specifically lauded for creating hexagonal barrels for its mechanical pencils, as the design prevents accidents and saves the pencil tip from breakage.

And while they work just as well for writing, most people prefer using these high-end drafting pencils exclusively for sketching and drawing. That said, let’s find out the best Rotring pencil among the two today!

Rotring 600 Mechanical Pencil Review

Launched in 1989 and re-released in 2018, this click-button mechanical pencil is sleek and stylish while offering precise and pigmented strokes. Boasting the brand’s brass and lead advance mechanism, the hexagonal construction promises a fatigue-free writing experience.

Product Features

1. Timeless Design

The hexagonal design is the same for both the drafting pencils from Rotring, preventing them from rolling off surfaces. Albeit a minute detail, it makes a world of difference in the overall functionality and durability of the pen.

Moving on, the knurled grip section is the only part that is not hexagonal for a more natural grip, even if you tend to have sweaty hands. Despite having small ridges on the surface for gripping, the texture isn’t too coarse, making it comfortable enough to hold. Plus, it is completely organic, so you won’t suffer from any irritation and discomfort even while writing/drawing for a longer period.

Finally, you have a removable and replaceable eraser on the far end of the pencil. I personally prefer removing it to add more lead but to each their own.

2. Clicking Mechanism

The clicker on the Rotring 600 mechanical pencil works like a breeze, much better than other expensive drafting pencils. Just a slight click allows the user to extract more lead from the barrel. And if you like the “click” sound, this model is a suitable choice!

Ⓒ Architecture Lab | Anton Giuroiu

3. Lead Grade Indicator

Another minute but functional detail is the lead indicator, which allows the user to identify and adjust the lead while working. I do not change my leads often, so the feature does not add much to my experience. However, the fact that the pricier Rotring 800 does not have it still baffles me!

4. Smooth Writing And Drawing Experience

The weight from the brass construction is apparent but comfortable enough to balance and control the pencil. As such, Rotring 600 offers precise writing, drawing, and lettering, making it ideal for professionals.

What we like Affordable

Lead grade indicator

Removable and replaceable eraser

Definitive “click” sound

Practical hexagonal design with easy grip What we don’t like Clicking sound may be too loud for some

Non-retractable tip may be prone to damage

Rotring 800 Mechanical Pencil Review

Rotring 800 is a classier, more expensive version of the Rotring 600. The main difference between the two is the structure, as Rotring 800 features a retractable pipe. It is where the nib of the pencil can stay safe and secure while you keep it in your pocket or toss it in your bag.

Additionally, unlike the clicking mechanism of its predecessor, Rotring 800 needs to be twisted to extract the retractable tip.

Product Features

1. Hexagonal Barrel With Retractable Pipe

Rotring 800 features the same hexagonal design with knurled areas on each end.

However, it boasts a unique retractable tip that conveniently hides within the casing when not in use. This feature is appreciated by artists, architects, and engineers who require a high-quality mechanical pencil on the go. So, even if you put it in your bag carelessly or the pencil falls off the desk, rest assured that the nib will remain intact.

Plus, you can simply retract the tip and keep the pencil in your pocket without worrying about it poking and piercing through the fabric.

Ⓒ Architecture Lab | Anton Giuroiu

2. All-steel Construction

Rotring 800 mechanical pencil features an all-steel construction, making it look much more luxurious than Rotring 600. So, besides the boost in functionality, it is also this solid material that adds to the pricier tag.

The premium construction lends a slightly wider, more balanced feel to the pencil. And the weight of the metal body and the retractable mechanism allows the user to write without adding any pressure on the lead.

3. Smoother Clicks

Compared to the Rotring 600 mechanical pencil, Rotring 800 ensures a softer clicking sound. Again, this is a small upgrade, considering the large difference in the price of the two products. Yet, it can “make or break” the pencil for someone who is easily bothered by loud clicks.

What we like More durable all-steel construction

Wider, smoother body for better grip

Retractable tip

Softer clicking sound

No need to add pressure while writing/drawing What we don’t like Too expensive for a pencil

No lead indicator

Ⓒ Architecture Lab | Anton Giuroiu

Conclusion – Rotring 600 Vs 800

To decide which Rotring pencil is the best, consider your preferences. Think about how you plan to use the pencil and where you usually store stationery items. Finally, factor in your budget.

I do not mind Rotring 600; in fact, it works perfectly for me since I use the pencil occasionally while writing or annotating books. However, if you have more money to spare and use drafting pencils professionally, Rotring 800 is the better choice!

Before I sign off, I recommend checking out my comparison guide titled “Pentel Graphgear 1000 vs. 500” if you’ve found this article insightful.