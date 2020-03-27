11 Best T-Square Rulers Right Now

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Engineers swear by them, and architects don’t leave home without one.

For any person in the technical field, a T-Square is a dependable friend. Whether you are designing a house or creating the blueprint for that next jet engine, apart from a pencil, compass, and drawing board, a T-square is your best companion.

However, there are multiple options available in the market when it comes to T-Squares, and it’s challenging to make the right choice from among so many. Metal, wood, or plastic, T-squares come in mind-boggling varieties that make it tough to settle with one.

But fret not! With our handy review of the 11 best T-Squares available in the market right now, we are here to help. And if even 11 options are a tad too much for you, then our buyers’ guide is sure to make the task easy enough.

So without further ado, let’s dive in!

Best T-Square Rulers

For professionals searching for usability as well as durability, the Heavy-Duty, 48” Aluminum T-Square from Ludwig Precision can be an excellent choice. With a long-lasting aluminum scale and solid plastic head, this multipurpose tool can be relied on for any drawing task.

Experience

The Ludwig Precision Aluminum T-Square is an excellent option for architects, as it can easily withstand the wear and tear that comes with continuous use. A long length of 48-inches makes this the perfect tool for taking drafting measurements.

We particularly like the durable plastic head that acts as a tool for cutting, framing, and measuring. The inch and centimeter calibrations allow you to measure using any unit, and this lends high flexibility to the instrument. Also, the scale uses large numbers that are imprinted using precise printing techniques and don’t get erased even after significant use.

Pros Heavy-duty construction for lasting use.

Extended length for better measurements.

Made from high quality extruded aluminum.

Large calibrations which are effectively indelible. Cons The scale is not transparent.

As far as T-Squares go, Alvin is one of the most recognized brands. With a long history of providing professional-grade precision instruments, Alvin is a brand that is preferred by experts and novices alike. Made from solid aluminum, this is one T-Square that provides you with flexibility as well as strength.

Experience

Our reviews are written only after rigorous testing, and this product passes them all. For any engineer, student or artist, this T-square provides one of the best-in-class experiences. The blade is made of grade-A aluminum and guarantees long-life and impeccable service, while the T-head molding is tough enough to handle the onslaught of daily use.

What we like best about it though, are the double graduations on either side that make measurement a cinch. Using this instrument, you can efficiently work on DIY projects and professional assignments with equal accuracy.

This tool is also perfect for artists who want to draw straight horizontals in the blink of an eye. And all this is available at an affordable price, so it won’t hurt your budget.

Pros Made from high-quality aluminum.

Calibrated for accurate measurements.

Lightweight design.

High contrast graduations to improve visibility. Cons The plastic head may not appeal to some users.

Next on our list is another quality product from the house of Alvin. And unlike other T-Squares, this one is special as it is made of top-quality hardwood, which promises class along with longevity. The all-wood design makes this an attractive addition to anyone’s toolbox.

Experience

A wooden T-Square always feels a class apart, and this one is no exception. Expertly crafted and flawlessly designed, this stellar product from Alvin is simple and easy to use. The wooden head is attached with multiple screws to ensure perfect squareness, and this makes it all the more precise.

The thing which we liked most about this product is the transparent edges of the main scale; these allow you to see measurements and pen-strokes easily. The slightly elevated design makes this instrument easy to use against raised table edges. And although we feel that the addition of a graduated scale would have made things perfect…But hey! You can’t have everything.

Pros Made from high-quality, long-lasting hardwood.

Elevated, see-through edges that enable error-free work.

Wooden head attached with multiple screws ensures squareness.

Easily usable by students as well as professionals. Cons It does not have a graduated scale.

For the next item on our list, we have an aluminum T-Square that gives you total value for money. Sleek, lightweight, and affordable, this instrument is perfect for professionals looking to make accurate measurements. It’s also suitable for students and artists looking to draw the perfect lines and angles.

Experience

Aluminum T-Squares are available from many brands, but Pro Art is among the top contenders in the market. And this product doesn’t make it to this list for nothing. The scale is made of spring-tempered aluminum that has been hardened to provide extra-durability. We found all three sizes of the instrument-18,24 and 26 inches-to be unmatched in terms of repeated use.

But perhaps the most notable feature of this instrument is the sturdy T-head. Constructed from toughened ABS plastic, it’s a guarantee that you’ll be using this instrument for years to come. An added advantage is the dual graduation in inch as well as metric systems.

Pros Made from high-quality aluminum.

Calibrated with inch as well as metric scales.

Impact-resistant head made from ABS plastic.

Five screw attachment ensures perfect squareness. Cons Does not have a cork backing.

Next on the list is another quality product from Pro Art. The WSCR-4 18 inch T-Square brings you the precision of Pro Art, together with the stylish and elegant design of premium quality hardwood. Let’s take a more in-depth look at this one.

Experience

Wooden T-squares lend themselves to a certain old-world charm, and at the same time, are more flexible and pliant than regular metal or plastic T-Squares. The hardness of wood gives this product long service life, and the elevated see-through edges make working with this instrument all the more easy.

We particularly like the acrylic edges, which eliminate the risk of smudging and scratches. As engineering drawings and designs must be neat and clean, this is an essential quality that certainly enhances the value of this instrument. The only thing it can be said to lack is a graduated scale for measuring lengths.

Pros Constructed with premium hardwood.

Elevated, transparent acrylic edges enable precise measurement.

Acrylic edges ensure smudge-free, scratchless handling.

Also available in different lengths. Cons Does not have a graduated scale.

If you are a stickler for quality and style, then you’re going to love this 24-inch aluminum T-square by Darice. Darice has been a notable name in the precision instrument industry for decades, and naturally, its products speak for themselves. This one is not an exception.

Experience

The first thing that we’d like to mention about this T-square is the high-quality graduation on the long scale. The wonderfully visible white-on-black graduation markings ensure that measuring small lengths don’t put a strain on the eyes. The 24-inch aluminum blade is optimally built to fit all sizes of drawing papers and drafting boards.

Along with this, our personal vote of thanks goes to the manufacturers for giving this product a beveled edge. This simply makes the drawing of straight lines much more comfortable. Also, it imparts a professional look to any worktable. So whether you’re a professional looking for a reliable instrument, or an amateur craftsman working on a DIY project, this is one instrument that fits all needs perfectly.

Pros Aluminum-body ensures a long life.

White-on-black graduation enables easy readability.

Beveled edges allow for drawing clean lines.

A stylish, professional look that appeals to anyone. Cons The product gets bent easily.

For those looking to avoid the heaviness of wood and metal, the Westcott Junior T-Square is perfect. Made of high-quality plastic that doesn’t break or bend easily, the see-through design of the instrument is one of the major points in its favor. Interested to know more? Then read all about it below.

Experience

When it comes to precision instruments, it’s hard to find the right combination of lightweight design and long-lasting operation; and this is exactly the combination that this product embodies. Scratch-resistant and flexible, the head is perfectly squared, so it enables you to draw parallel and perpendicular lines in a single stroke.

The transparent plastic body does make it a bit harder to see the graduations, but that can be overlooked given the dual-scale calibration feature. This T-square is just perfect for students who are starting in the field of design, art, or architecture. And the low price tag only enhances the appeal of this fantastic product.

Pros Inch as well as metric scale calibrations.

Made of clear, see-through plastic for enhanced usability.

Durable material that’s resistant to scratches.

Perfectly squared for accurate measurement. Cons Transparent body makes calibrations harder to read.

The Woodpeckers Precision T-Square is available in four different sizes and is one of the best professional T-squares in the market. And despite the hefty price tag that this product comes with, professionals actually prefer this to the many amateurish products that have flooded the market. In fact, once you get a hold of this beauty, most others are going to pale in comparison.

Experience

Woodpeckers is a costly brand, which means students and amateurs are probably not going to be able to afford this product easily. But for those who can, there can be nothing that comes close. With unmatched accuracy and a lifetime guarantee, this T-square can be a lifelong companion.

The blade edges of this T-square are machined to an accurate 30-degree bevel that enables easy reading and reduces parallax errors. The laser-engraved scales are perfect for measuring any length, and the accuracy is further enhanced by 1-mm holes that are equally spaced on exactly 1-inch centers. These apertures are perfect for inserting any regular or mechanical pencil. And what’s more, the instrument also comes with a fitting wooden case that is prepared with finger slots for ease of access.

Pros Accurate to one-thousandths of an inch.

Beveled scale edges for improved line of sight.

Laser engraved scales for easy reading and measuring.

The fitted wooden case allows portability. Cons Costlier than regular brands.

Helix is a leading manufacturer of drawing instruments, and for those looking for a cheaper option than the previous contender, this plastic T-square from Helix is just perfect. Transparent, tough, and made to last, this instrument is an ideal choice for students on a tight budget.

Experience

Plastic T-squares are always lighter than metal ones, but that doesn’t mean they’re not sturdy. And this particular variant proves that to the T, literally. The transparent blade is perfect for taking accurate measurements and has graduations in both the metric as well as inch scales.

The beveled blade provides for easy inking and makes sure that any drawings remain smudge-free and clean. If you are looking for a more extended version of the same product, then go for the 18-inch variant. But the icing on the cake? Both come with an easy hang-hole that enables you to stow away the T-square in any convenient nook of the workshop or office.

Pros Beveled blade for easy drawing.

Dual-sided ruler with both inch and metric graduations.

Convenient hang hole.

Perfect for students, artists, and techies alike. Cons Presence of small parts.

We’re back again to aluminum; and this time, Starrett is the brand under the spotlight. The 36-inches aluminum T-square from Starrett is perfect for home as well as office use. Available in packs of one through five, this is a cost-effective instrument that can enable you to complete any project with accuracy and precision. Drawing parallel lines is a cinch with this one.

Experience

The defining feature of this product is the anodized aluminum build that guarantees a long service life. The bend-resistant design ensures that your lines are drawn perfectly straight and perpendicular. It’s calibrated for taking precise measurements and has graduations on both sides that allow flexibility of use.

The T-head is perfectly square, and ideal for drawing straight lines and right angles. The sturdy head can also be used for shaping and cutting, and the price tag, though a tad high, is reasonable enough for so many features.

Pros Anodized aluminum body.

Dual graduations for multiple measurements on both sides.

Accurately calibrated for enhanced precision.

The bend-resistant design ensures perfectly straight lines. Cons Non-detachable head.

The last item on our list is a clear winner, and you’ll agree with us after going through the following. This is a multipurpose tool that can be used as an L-square and T-square all rolled into one. And the attractive price tag only adds to the appeal of this fantastic product.

Experience

The only item on this list that is made from high-impact carbon steel, this product is made for resilience and lifelong service. We particularly like the white-on-black design, and the laser printed graduations on either side of the blade have been perfectly calibrated to provide the best measurements.

We’d also like to mention the 12-inch calibrated T-head that allows for minute measurements. But perhaps the best feature is the single mold design that makes for a fluid transition from the blade to the T-head. As this instrument is made from a continuous mold, the head is permanently attached to the blade. This reduces the chances of any errors in the squareness of the device.

Pros The white-on-black color scheme makes for perfect visibility.

Made from highly durable carbon steel.

Accurately laser printed.

Can be used as T-square as well as L-square. Cons No guiding edge for gliding against the drawing board.

T-Square Rulers Buyers’ Guide

So that was our list of the eleven best T-squares on the market right now, but we’re sure that eleven is also a sizeable number to choose from. Therefore, to make the decision-making process a bit simpler, here’s a handy buyers’ guide that can enable you to choose the best among equals.

A T-square ruler is a highly technical instrument that must be chosen based on several factors. Here we are going to let you in on some of them. By keeping these in mind while selecting a T-Square, the entire exercise can become a more straightforward process.

Material

The first and foremost thing to consider while buying a T-square is the material it is built of. Usually, T-Squares are made from either aluminum, steel, plastic or wood. Each has its advantages. For example, aluminum is lightweight, bendable, and resistant to rust. This makes it perfect for everyday use.

However, in industrial and construction settings, steel might be a better choice. Tougher than aluminum and more durable than wood, steel is an excellent base to go with if you are a professional. For students, wood or plastic might be a better choice as it offers the benefits of lightweight design and flexible use.

Graduations

When buying a T-square, make sure to see that the markings and graduations are of high quality. Incorrect calibrations can wreak havoc with your designs and drawings, and throw minute dimensional calculations off-balance.

The perfect T-square will have prominent graduations that allow you to make the right measurements, along with clear bevels that minimize parallax errors. Keeping these things in mind during the buying process itself can save anyone from a lot of headaches later.

The Squareness

There’s a reason this is called a T-square, and here it is. The scale of the square needs to be attached precisely perpendicularly to the T-head. This is necessary because unless the T-head and main scale are at right angles, you won’t be able to draw parallel and perpendicular lines.

So when buying the T-square, make sure to check out the squareness of the tool. This is of vital importance to its usability. It’s best if you buy an instrument in which the T-head is securely fixed to the main blade.

The Scale

The scale in which the instrument is graduated also plays a vital role. The exact units that can be accurately measured, along with the level of precision, should be on the top of your mind while choosing the T-square. This is the most vital point that determines the correctness of your measurements.

By keeping the above in mind while choosing a T-Square, you can be sure to hit upon the right one.

Conclusion

T-Squares are an indispensable tool when it comes to technical drawings. Whether it’s manufacturing or drafting, architecture, or engineering, technical drawings can seldom be completed properly without the aid of a T-Square.

Not only techies, but artists also find a use for this rather versatile precision instrument. Nothing comes close to a T-Square when drawing parallel lines and right angles. In fact, with the right T-Square, you can easily set out to undertake any form of drawing task, technical or not.

But just as the right T-square can aid in the task of drawing, a wrong one can literally throw your drawings askew. That’s why choosing the right T-square is so essential. And we hope that our reviews and guide will help you to make the right decision when it comes to doing just that.

The entire purpose of using precision drawing instruments is to make any diagram flawless. And it would defeat the very purpose of the T-Square if the one you buy is not up to the mark. So keep the above guide handy when making a choice.

And keep your drawings perfect, to the T.

