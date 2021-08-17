Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If unforeseen water leaks and burst pipes preoccupy your mind during vacations or office hours, it’s high time you invest in a wireless water shutoff valve.

With it, the main water line will be shut off automatically as soon as the device detects a leak, thus preventing flooding or water damage. The best part about this unit is that you can install it on the existing water intake pipe, and you don’t have to spend a fortune cutting or installing new pipes.

Besides, it facilities remote monitoring of the system through a smart water assistant and keeps you updated about the moisture and temperature levels.

In this guide, we have reviewed the best wireless water shutoff valves. In addition, we have compiled a buyer’s guide to help make the purchase easier for you. So, without further ado, let’s check out our top picks.

How Do Wireless Water Shut Off Valves Work?

Before we delve into the reviews, it’s essential to understand what wireless water shutoff systems are. These wireless valves allow remote monitoring of your home’s water supply. With it, you can turn off the main valve from the comfort of your couch or vacation destination without physically locating it.

A few simple taps on your smart device will turn off the valve and negate the chances of water damage. Besides, they work efficiently with a water leak detector to detect leaks and take the required action.

In most households, the main valve is located at a difficult-to-access place, and shutting it off every time you go out can be highly inconvenient. So, this device acts as a remote control and saves you the hassle of accessing the main valve.

Wireless systems particularly come in handy during plumbing emergencies and help you save a hefty sum that would’ve otherwise gone towards repairs of ruptured pipes and water-damaged property. Some advanced models can also shut off the main valve if temperatures go below freezing points to prevent pipe ruptures.

Furthermore, some of these wireless valves are compatible with drip irrigation systems and can water your garden in your absence.

Top Wireless Water Shut Off Valves

Document

1. leakSMART Starter Kit – Best Wireless Shut Off Valve System For Whole House

One of our top recommendations is the leakSMART valve that is ideal for smart home systems. It comes with wireless leak sensors that can detect leaks and stop them within five seconds. The best part is that this unit is has a battery backup and is compatible with various smart devices.

Water Leak Detection Starter Kit by leakSMART includes 3/4”... 24/7 PROTECTION- No Wi-Fi, no power, no problem....

AUTOMATIC 5 SECOND SHUT OFF - Knowing you have a...

Why Did We Like It?

To begin with, this is an all-in-one system, which you can install in any part of the house to ensure timely detection of water leaks. Moreover, it comes with an optional battery backup that works even when your power supply is cut off or Wi-Fi is down.

This product is specifically designed for smart home systems and contains automatic water shut down function that cuts off the water supply line to your house if it detects leaks. Thus, it prevents water damage and also sends a notification to your smartphone informing you about the water leak.

Moving on, it has an in-built alarm that alerts you about the leak, and you can turn off the water valve remotely through the leakSMART app. You can also use the app to monitor the water temperature.

Lastly, we should mention that the kit contains one shutoff valve, a hub, and one leak sensor. And, this system needs to be paired with Iris, Zigbee, or a leakSMART-based control system to connect it with your device.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The installation of this smart water leak detector from leakSMART is quite tricky, and we’d suggest you hire a professional plumber, even though it has additional costs. Besides, it comes with a single leak detector, and in case you need additional wireless leak detectors for different areas of the house, you’ll have to purchase them separately.

Pros Compatible with smart home systems

Comes with a battery backup option

Detects water leaks within 5 seconds

Can be installed anywhere in the house Cons Needs professional installation

Next on our list is the Dome Water Shut-Off Valve, which is more of an add-on to the existing valve. It works with various hubs such as Home Seer, Nexia, and the SmartThings home automation system. This smart home system detects water leaks, and the valve controller shuts off the water supply to prevent wastage or damage.

Why Did We Like It?

The Dome Water Shut-Off Valve can prevent burst pipes and water damage by automatically shutting down the water flow to the house if it detects leaks. Besides, this is an affordable option as it can be installed over an existing quarter-turn ball valve without any professional help.

In addition, with this valve, you can automate your water heater, boiler, or radiant heat systems, as long as it has a ball valve no bigger than 1/2-inch.

It’s easy to control the product using the Z-Wave Hub App, especially when you are traveling and need to shut down the water supply remotely. Besides, even though this valve controller doesn’t have leak sensors, connecting it with the in-built smart home automation alarm system will send a notification to your phone if the system detects leaks. Hence, you will be able to shut down the water supply using the app.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Dome Water Shut-Off Valve is a budget-friendly and easy-to-install model but has its limitations. For one, some technical issues might crop up when you are trying to connect this device to a hub. Besides, turning off old or rusty valves might be a problem since this unit has limited torque.

Pros Can work on existing water valves

Affordable

Easy to control with Z-Wave Hub App

In-built alarm system Cons Limited torque performance

3. Guardian Leak Prevention System – Best In Terms Of Longevity

Guardian Leak Prevention System from Elexa is designed for indoor use and can easily be installed over your existing ball valves. The best part is that it doesn’t require pipe cutting or any additional tools for installation. Simply place them near fixtures prone to leakage and tighten the clamps to the existing valve handle. That’s it! You’re good to go.

Why Did We Like It?

The Guardian Leak Prevention System is among the most efficient and durable water shutoff valves on our list. It can work with PVC, PEX, and copper pipe and features a long-lasting battery, which the manufacturer claims can last up to 15-years. Besides, it has an optional battery backup to shut off the valve in case of leaks during a power outage or loss of Wi-Fi connectivity.

Moving on, the automatic leak sensors can work from 1000 ft away and will shut off the main valve when it detects freezing temperatures, leaks, or earthquakes. In addition, it will send a notification to your smartphone through the Guardian app, which is Android and iOS-compatible.

The three detectors use remote, bottom, and top sensors to detect leaks. So, it can be placed anywhere, be it near toilets, broken washing machines, or leaking water heaters. Lastly, this unit is ideal for large houses since you can add a hundred sensors or more to the system.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Guardian Leak Prevention System has its individual app and isn’t compatible with other smart home hubs. This can be slightly inconvenient since some buyers want to monitor their smart devices with a single app.

Moreover, it might take some time to configure this device, but once it’s done, it will run smoothly.

Pros Easy installation

Valve controller can be monitored remotely

15-year battery life

Powerful wireless range

Guardian app provides weather alerts Cons Doesn’t work with regular smart home hub

Configuration takes time

4. StreamLabs Water Leak Detector – Best Smart Home Water Sensor

StreamLabs Water Detector System is a savvy and user-friendly device that comes with efficient leak detectors and works smoothly with smart devices such as Google Assistant and Alexa. Moreover, you don’t have to slash through pipes to get this device running; just attach the monitor and plug it into a power outlet.

Why Did We Like It?

With the StreamLabs Water Monitor, you no longer have to worry about pipe bursts or appliance failures. This system uses ultrasonic technology to monitor water usage, identify leaks, and measure the flow of water. Hence, it shuts down the main valve in case of leaks and sends real-time alerts on your phone to keep you updated.

Besides, it works better indoors and can be installed in the garage, crawlspace, shed, and other weatherproof areas. The unit works seamlessly with smart devices and can be connected to your phone for remote monitoring.

Moreover, you can download the StreamLabs app, which is compatible with iOS and Android, to get regular updates and customize alerts. This ensures that you can detect abnormal water usage or damage in the water pipe at the outset.

Lastly, this water monitor can be installed on the main water line using zip ties. The installation is simple, and the illustration is clearly provided in the instruction manual.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For starters, this device isn’t available outside the USA or Canada, which can be a significant bummer for people who do not reside in these nations. Moreover, the unit doesn’t have a battery backup system and needs a constant internet connection for functioning. So, in case of a power outage or disconnected WiFi, the device stops working.

Pros Customizable app alerts

Ideal for indoor spaces

Monitors water consumption

Comes with installation instructions Cons Needs continuous internet connectivity

5. E-SDS 807– Best Automatic Water Shut Off Valve System

Up next is an excellent product from E-SDS. This unit is ideal for commercial and residential areas and can be installed in leak-prone areas such as the area around a washing machine or water heater. That’s not all; this device is replete with features that make it a top option on our list. Keep reading to know more.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, the E-SDS unit features highly sensitive sensors which automatically shut off the water supply to detect leaks. This makes it perfect for monitoring your house and preventing water damage in your absence. So, you can go on your extended vacation stress-free because this fantastic unit will take care of the house.

Besides, you can monitor and operate the device remotely, and the battery backup ensures that the device is working even during power failures. Therefore, in case of a leak during a power outage, the in-built alarm goes off, and the main water valve is shut down to prevent flooding and property damage.

Moving on, this device can be attached to your existing plumbing system, and the installation instructions are clearly stated in the accompanying instruction manual.

In addition, the product comes with a power adapter, two leak sensors, one control unit, and two auto-shutoff brass ball valves. Lastly, it features a reset button to get the device running after the leak has been repaired.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite a fantastic leak detection system, this E-SDS device has a few minor drawbacks. For one, it has a cable length of merely 6 meters which makes it unsuitable for large houses or commercial spaces. Moreover, although it supports battery backup, it doesn’t come with any batteries. So, you will have to purchase them separately.

Pros Easy to install

Comes with all accessories

Features a manual reset button

2-year manufacturer’s warranty Cons Package doesn’t include batteries

6. EcoNet Controls EVC200 – Top Bulldog Valve

The EcoNet Controls EVC200 device is easy to install and requires no additional plumbing. In addition, it is compatible with any Z-Wave controller and can be installed on an existing water valve. So, you don’t have to make any changes to your existing water system setup to get this device running.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, we were pretty impressed with the proactive and friendly customer care team to who you can reach out in case of any difficulties during the installation. Besides, it comes with a quick start guide that details the unit’s compatibility with various smart systems and explains the installation process.

The best part about the installation process is that this unit can fit onto existing valves without needing additional tools. Moving on, it features a bulldog valve system with a powerful torque that easily shuts off tough valves. This unit has top-quality water leak detectors that automatically shut off the valve if it detects leaks.

In addition, the bulldog valve system is highly recommended due to its easy compatibility with various systems such as Vera, Wink, Nexia, and SmartThings. As long as your smart device is Z-wave certified, EcoNet’s bulldog valve system will work with it.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There’s very little to complain about with this EcoNet Controls unit. However, several buyers found the lack of a proper app quite inconvenient, and we couldn’t help but agree. An exclusive app can make monitoring the system easy for the homeowner.

Besides, it is pretty expensive, so that might be a drawback for some.

Pros Powerful torque

Friendly customer care team

Efficient water leak detectors

Adequate installation information Cons No independent app

7. Myguard Water Leak Detector – Best Laundry Room Detector

If you are looking for a leak detector that can be installed in specific points of your house, look no further than the Myguard Water Leak Detector. It is easy to install on the existing plumbing system and is quick to work, triggering an alarm as soon as it detects a leak.

Why Did We Like It?

With the Myguard Water Leak Detector, you can steer clear of disasters and expensive repair bills. It can be installed near your appliances (be it a water heater or washing machine) to detect water leaks and spring the automatic shutoff valve into action.

As soon as the water leak detectors sense a leak around the appliance, they sound a loud alarm before shutting off the main valve to prevent any damage. The best part is the system’s quick response time, which negates the chances of water wastage.

In addition, this unit comes with all the required accessories such as a power adapter, floor sensor, control unit, pipes, nuts, screws, and other hardware. So, you won’t have to take a quick trip to the hardware store to get the materials required for the setup.

Besides, it doesn’t need any wiring and hence, there’s no need to tamper with your power supply line.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This wireless leak detector from Myguard will be an economical option if you are looking for a leak detector for specific points and leak-prone zones in your house. However, remember that it doesn’t cover the whole house.

Besides, it has its limitations since it works solely with a lever-action ball valve.

Pros Quick response time

Simple installation

Affordable

Comes with the required hardware for setup Cons Doesn’t cover the whole house

8. Wally Wireless Automatic Valve – Best Ball Valve

If you are looking for a shutoff valve that can operate in indoor and outdoor temperatures, your search ends with this Wally Wireless unit. It is waterproof and dustproof and can be installed in areas with temperatures of -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Besides, you can use it to monitor gas supply lines.

Why Did We Like It?

The Wally Wireless Valve is an automatic system that runs on CR123 lithium batteries and doesn’t need any extension cord or power outlet for smooth operation. Moreover, the Wally sensors are sold separately and can be connected to the hub for monitoring the device.

Therefore, it helps in the quick detection of a water leak, temperature changes, etc. It also sends alerts to your phone to give an update about an abnormal temperature reading or in case of leak detection.

Besides, we quite liked the Wally app, which is easy to set up and sends quick notifications to your phone, which can be pretty helpful when you’re away. You can remotely monitor your device and shut off the main water valve to prevent leakage and ensure the temperature or moisture levels don’t rise above the desired range.

In addition to households, the Wally Wireless Valve can be installed in commercial buildings, condos, science labs, or restaurants.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This device can be slightly challenging to set up, so we recommend calling a professional plumber for it. In addition, it cannot be integrated into your existing smart hub, so this might be a problem for some buyers. Overall, there’s not much to complain about, and this unit is excellent for preventing water damage in residential and commercial areas.

Pros Long-lasting batteries

Quick leak detection

Can work in large commercial areas

Wally App permits remote monitoring Cons Requires professional help for installation

9. Leak Intel Water Control Valve – Best Smart Shut-Off Valve

The Leak Intel Water Control Valve is a sturdy device with excellent build quality and performance. Made in the USA, it caters to water leakage problems faced by American households and keeps hefty water bills at bay. Moreover, it prevents property damage and comes with a 10-year warranty.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we liked the high-quality construction, especially the stainless steel ball valve. This improves the durability of the device and adds to customer satisfaction. Besides, it has the latest Z-Wave Plus chip and therefore boasts a more extended range, making it ideal for bigger houses.

Moreover, this device is compatible with most Z-Wave certified smart hubs, like Vera, SmartThings, and Wink, so you don’t have to worry about integration. It is also compatible with different smart controllers, including Alexa and Google Assistant, for remote monitoring of the unit, even through voice instructions.

This unit can be installed on any existing 3/4-inch valve, and the sensors can detect early signs of leakage. Even though signals are sent to your phone, the system doesn’t wait for you to act. The automatic shutoff function is quick and immediately turns off the main water valve to prevent further damage.

Lastly, this NSF-certified water valve can be installed on your home’s water line to monitor the flow of water and remotely turn the tap on and off.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Leak Intel Water Control Valve is slightly expensive, but the high price point is justified given its host of features. In addition to the device’s price, you will also have to pay the plumbing costs since this unit is difficult to set up and will require professional assistance.

Pros Compatible with smart controllers

Quick operation

10-year warranty

Durable construction Cons Expensive

10. Fortrezz Wireless Valve – Premium Water Shut Off Valve

Another reliable option on our list is the Fortrezz Wireless Valve which is made entirely in the USA and aims to minimize water wastage. It can be installed in leak-prone areas such as near a washing machine, refrigerator, dishwasher, or water heater system. Besides, its functionality and sturdy construction make it ideal for a large number of areas – from households to commercial units.

Why Did We Like It?

The Fortrezz Wireless Valve can be installed on the main water line and controlled remotely through the Z-Wave automation system. So, you don’t have to worry about the home appliances breaking down or leaking while you’re away. With a simple touch of a button, you can switch off the water valve and keep leaks at bay.

Moving on, you can install the leak detectors near the appliances, which automatically cuts off the water supply if it senses leaks. Furthermore, it sends a notification to your phone, informing you about the action, and is an excellent choice for rental homes, cabins, commercial buildings, and multi-dwelling systems.

Besides, we liked the high-quality construction of this device. The ball brass valve is certified lead-free, and the commercial-grade seals are unlikely to leak, even if they sustain damage over time. Lastly, the device has a moisture detection feature, which you can check on the accompanying monitor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the moisture detection feature is an excellent addition, you cannot track the moisture levels on the app, and this is one complaint several buyers have voiced. In addition, the flood sensors and Z-wave controller needs to be purchased separately, which increases the overall cost of the device.

Pros Lead-free brass valve

Ideal for multi-dwelling systems

Highly durable construction

Automatic shut off feature Cons Moisture levels are not displayed on the app

11. Grohe Sense Guard – Intuitive Water Shut Off Valve

The Grohe Sense Guard comes with high-end features and is extremely user-friendly, making it one of the best products on our list. Besides, it can monitor your home’s water pressure and can detect a minor leak or a burst pipe with ease. This device can be connected to Wi-Fi, and you can monitor it with your smartphone.

Sale Grohe 22503LN0 Sense Guard Smart Water Controller , White Single-family residential home use only

Must be installed on potable cold water line only...

Why Did We Like It?

The Grohe Sense Guard is a highly advanced water valve that works round the clock to monitor every abnormality in your home’s water system – from a frozen pipe to a major leak. If it detects an instance of unusual water flow, it sends the signal to your mobile device, and you can manually or remotely switch off the main water valve.

Besides, it automatically shuts down the main valve when it detects an irregularity, thus keeping your system safe even while you are away. Furthermore, the sensors are highly sensitive, and a notification is sent to your smartphone through the Grohe ONDUS app even in case of minor leaks.

An exciting feature is the device’s ability to track your regular water usage patterns and send an alert to your phone if the levels are higher than usual. Thus, this algorithm helps you detect minor leaks and carry out timely repairs to prevent further damage. Moreover, the system comes with a 2-year warranty, which is a boon.

What Could’ve Been Better?

To begin with, this device is only suitable for single households, which is slightly disappointing, given its highly advanced features. Besides, it has no battery backup option. If the power supply is interrupted, the system stops working, and leaks can go undetected for prolonged periods until the supply is restored.

Pros Self-learning algorithm tracks water usage patterns

Highly responsive sensors

User-friendly mobile app

2-year warranty Cons No battery backup option

The Watercop Valve Smart System is made of metal, which adds to its durability and makes it ideal for households and other indoor areas. Besides, it pairs seamlessly with any Z-wave controller and works efficiently to monitor the flow of water in your house. But, that’s not all. Keep reading to know what makes this device one of our favorites.

Why Did We Like It?

With its heavy-duty lead construction and flood protection technology, this unit has made quite a name for itself in the market. It integrates with any Z-Wave certified device and can work on SmartThings, Vera, Wink, and Google Assistant.

With the app, you can monitor the device remotely – switching it on and off at your will. This makes the unit convenient for people who travel frequently and might forget to switch off the main valve during one of the trips.

In addition, you will be alerted in case there’s a leakage or pipe burst. But, do not worry! The WaterCop device will automatically shut off the main valve when the water leak detector senses leaks. Thus, this eliminates the chances of flooding or consequential property damage.

Lastly, all the components of this device are exclusively made in the USA, keeping the needs of American residents in mind.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Several buyers have complained that the app is slightly disorganized, and the glitches make it challenging to monitor the exact status of the valve. Sometimes, the app displays the opposite status when the valve is off, which can be pretty confusing. However, this is a minor technical problem, and the app is quite user-friendly overall.

Pros Durable construction

Compatible with Z-Wave controller

Automatically switches off the main valve

Sends quick alerts Cons Minor glitches in the app

13. Linktap Wireless Water Timer & Gateway – Comprehensive Water Use System

This recommendation is slightly different from the rest. It isn’t just a wireless water valve but functions as a water timer too. Designed in Australia, this product is quick to install and easy to use. So, if you are looking for a device that is more than just a leak detector, this Linktap unit is the way to go.

Why Did We Like It?

If you love traveling, we are sure one of your top concerns would be the watering of your plants back home. While asking neighbors and relatives to take care of it is one option, what if you could control the watering system while you are miles away? With this Linktap Wireless Water Timer, the possibility isn’t far-fetched at all.

The Linktap app works on your smartphone or tablet, and the device is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. So, you can switch between 6 work modes remotely, and your plant will be watered as per the option chosen. For instance, there are the 7-day and odd-even modes, which waters at 7-day intervals or on odd and even days.

Moving on, the rain skip feature skips water cycles during rainy periods to conserve water, and the ECO feature minimizes water wastage by closes and opens the tap during operation to control runoff. Finally, the unit has a fantastic wireless range and comes with a 2-year warranty.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A common complaint we found with this device was the frequent glitches and malfunctioning of the Linktap app, but the product’s functionality remains uncompromised.

Besides, some parts are made of plastic, so we recommend carefully handling the device, especially during installation. If needed, you can opt for professional installation.

Pros Excellent wireless connectivity

2-year device warranty

Water-saving features

Compatible with smart systems Cons Cumbersome app

14. Orbit B-Hyve Smart – Best Wireless Faucet Timer

Another excellent device that can keep your plants fresh and blossoming while you’re away, the Orbit B-Hyve Faucet Timer, is packed with features and compatible with most android and IOS devices. It’s equipped with water-saving technology and is one of the best wireless water shutoff valves you will find on the market.

Why Did We Like It?

To be honest with you, we weren’t expecting much from this Orbit B-Hyve device, given its affordable price point, but it managed to surpass all our expectations. The B-Hyve app can be installed on your smart device and set up to monitor your water hose remotely. In case you do not have access to a WiFi network, this unit is also compatible with Bluetooth (within a range of 150 ft).

Moving on, you have to install this unit on your outdoor faucet to control the watering, and the WeatherSense technology will help adjust the frequency depending on the soil type, slope, and weather patterns. In addition, it keeps track of live weather feeds to alter the watering frequency.

Besides, the in-built flow meter keeps track of the water usage and delivers live updates so that you can check your water consumption. Also, this device is perfect for greenhouse plants since it can cater to its minimal water requirements by setting the timer for a few seconds.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Orbit B-Hyve unit doesn’t come with a battery backup option. So, that can be inconvenient if the WiFi is down or you are not within the Bluetooth range. In addition, several buyers have complained about the app design and how it is pretty challenging to set up. However, these are minor glitches in an otherwise fantastic product.

Pros Bluetooth-compatibility

Works with android and IOS devices

Water-saving technology

Affordable Cons No battery backup option

When talking about wireless water shutoff valves, we cannot miss out on this LeakSMART product. It is highly responsive and available in different sizes to cater to the needs of your household. Besides, it has an optional battery backup and enjoys high functionality. Keep reading to know why we think this product is worth your consideration.

Why Did We Like It?

This LeakSMART device can be connected to your existing home automation system and has a separate app compatible with android and IOS devices for uninterrupted functioning. The app displays the temperature, sends a notification in case of a water leak, and helps you operate the device remotely.

Moreover, the brass ball valve comes in three sizes and can be installed on the main water line to detect leaks and shut off the central valve. Besides, you can purchase the waterproof leakSMART sensors separately and place them around appliances (like dishwashers, water heaters, etc.) for immediate leak detection and continuous monitoring.

The water leak detector responds instantly to micro leaks, triggers the alarm, and sends a notification to your device before automatically shutting off the valve. Therefore, its quick response time makes it one of the most efficient water leak detectors and prevents water damage.

Lastly, it comes with in-built LED green and red lights to display the on or off status of the valve.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For starters, several buyers have complained about the complicated installation process, which needs professional intervention. Besides, the device doesn’t come with water leak detectors or a smart water assistant hub, and these need to be purchased separately. Together with the plumbing costs, this increases the overall price of the unit is increased.

Pros Battery backup

Highly responsive

Monitors water temperatures

Compatible with smart hub systems

Durable brass valve Cons Needs professional installation

Doesn’t come with leak detectors

Wireless Water Shut Off Valves Buyer’s Guide

Those were our recommendations for the best wireless automatic water shutoff valves. However, merely knowing about the different market options is not enough. Although you have a plethora of options to choose from, not all products have the same functionality and efficacy.

Besides, since automatic water valves are expensive, you don’t want to spend a significant amount on a product that doesn’t come with sturdy construction and a brand warranty. In addition to this, several factors need to be considered when you are purchasing this device.

Hence, to make the decision easier for you, we have compiled this buyer’s guide. It details all the essential considerations that you should keep in mind while investing. So, without further ado, let’s see what they are.

1. Type Of Valve

Before we move on to anything else, it is essential to have a brief idea of the types of water shutoff valves there are. The wireless valve is classified into three categories, depending on the area of action. These include:

A. Whole House Systems

Whole house systems are placed on the main water supply line, and they detect the water flow rate to your house. They come with moisture sensors that can be placed in areas prone to leakage. In addition, they keep track of water pressure and temperature.

Therefore, these systems send a notification to your phone if it detects a water leak or notices higher than usual water consumption. Moreover, it shuts off the main valve automatically to prevent flooding or water damage.

The primary goal of whole house systems is to protect the entire house from water damage, including the garden area.

B. Point-Of-Use Systems

Point-of-use systems target specific areas and prevent leaks. Usually, the leak detectors are installed near specific appliances or at particular points in the house.

Although they are less costly, the protection they provide is severely limited. However, some homeowners choose to opt for these to prevent water leakage near washing machines, water heaters, etc.

C. Flow-Based Systems

Flow-based systems use flow sensors to detect ruptured pipes, leaky taps, or any other situation that results in continuous water flow. Once a leakage is detected, the automatic water shutoff valve will spring into action and cut off the main supply line.

2. Device And Installation Costs

As we have mentioned earlier, wireless water valves are expensive units. Plus, more often than not, they can be difficult to install unless you have some prior plumbing experience. We’d like to mention that although most of our recommendations are easy to install, in case you have no plumbing knowledge hiring a professional is the best way to go.

If you try to tamper with the device, you might damage the unit along with the water line. So, give your local plumber a call and ask about the installation charges.

Therefore, the overall cost of the device is among the essential factors you should be looking at while installing an automatic after shutoff valve.

3. Wireless Connectivity

It goes without saying that the device you choose should have a robust wireless range. This helps in remote monitoring and helps you switch off the valve if you are away.

You can opt for devices that can connect to WiFi and remotely monitor through Alexa or Google Assistant. But, if you have a smart hub system installed in your house, Z-Wave certified products are compatible with most smart hubs.

We’d suggest opting for the latter since they smoothly integrate with your existing home automation systems. Thus, setting up the smart water assistant enables remote monitoring of the device.

4. Sensor’s Range

You have to check the range of the leak sensor before purchasing to ensure it is highly sensitive and can efficiently detect leakage, even micro leaks. Generally, if your leak sensor has a long-range (100 to 1000 feet), you’ll need fewer sensors for the entire house.

However, if your sensor has a very weak range, it won’t be able to detect a water leak. So, always check the detection range before purchasing a device.

5. Response Time

When the water leak detector senses a leak, it sends a signal to the main valve to cut off the water supply. However, this process must be quick and precise, or it will defeat the entire purpose of installing automatic water shutoff valves.

Besides, some advanced models come with an in-built smart water assistant that sends a notification to your phone when they cut off the water supply.

6. Additional Accessories

Some devices come with a kit that includes all the additional accessories you’ll need for setup – from multiple wireless leak detectors to controllers. So, we recommend opting for a unit that comes with all the extra accessories you need. This way, you won’t have to run from one hardware store to another looking for compatible components.

Before making a purchase, decide on the areas where you want to install the leak detectors. If you are confused, you can also take a plumber’s help for careful inspection.

7. Valve Material

Durability is one of the primary factors that you should consider while buying a device. A well-built machine will last longer and prove to be more cost-effective.

Usually, stainless steel valves provide excellent longevity and are the most preferred option. However, brass and cast bronze are also popular choices, thanks to their ability to withstand temperature and pressure changes.

8. Advanced Features

Besides working as a water leak detector, some devices have advanced features that improve their efficacy and versatility. These include temperature, moisture, and water pressure monitor, water timer, and water consumption indicator.

Monitoring the moisture levels minimizes the chances of mold formation and prevents property damage. Moreover, the water timer ensures that your plants are systematically watered while you are away. The water consumption indicator sends a notification to your phone if the usage is higher than usual. Thus, you can detect early signs of leakage and get them repaired before the situation escalates.

Besides, temperature monitors are pretty helpful for people who live in cold areas, as they keep track of freezing temperatures and prevent pipe bursts. Therefore, this type of device comes in handy for people who need an all-in-one system that can detect any anomaly in their water supply line and monitor fluctuations in moisture and temperature levels.

Verdict

With that, it’s a wrap! We hope our detailed reviews of the top wireless water shutoff valves will help you pick the best product, as per your area and requirements.

Besides, you can go through the buyer’s guide and take note of all the features you need in the product. Now, we will take our leave, but before we go, here are a few of our favorite smart valves.

The LeakSMART Water Leak Detection Starter Kit is the best product overall and delivers on all accounts, be it functionality or ease of use. You can also check out the Dome Home Automation Water Shut-Off Valve if you want a budget-friendly unit.

However, the Guardian Water Leak Prevention System takes the crown in terms of longevity, thanks to its long battery life. You can pick any product from our illustrious list of options, and you won’t be disappointed.

That’s all for today. Do let us know your final pick in the comments below.

Until next time, take care!

