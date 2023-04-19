Planning to hollow out and shape some wooden blocks, but can’t decide on which router tool to go for?

Best Wood Routers

Here is the list of the 7 best wood routers to help you to create smooth and precise cuts for a variety of woodworking projects.

If your workshop doesn’t have much space to work around in, then this amazing wood router model from DEWALT may just be the perfect solution for all your wood shaping needs.

It’s moderately priced with a compact and portable design, so you can either carry it around with you or use it in a shop that has limited space.

Experience

What impressed us the most about the DEWALT DWP611PK is the variable speed function that it comes with.

By using the speed trigger, you will be able to change the motor rotation from 16,000 RPM all the way to 27,000 RPM very easily.

So, if you have a lot of different jobs lined up from smaller ones to bigger ones, then this wood router will help you make quick work of all of them.

The speed settings is what makes this model so very versatile and a must-have for professional as well as amateur woodworkers.

The router comes with some convenient lighting features as well. The design includes two separate LED lights which are mounted near the base; this will help you out on the jobs where you need to work in tighter, poorly lit places.

However, there is one major issue that we did find with the DEWALT DWP611PK, and that was with the motor heating.

When running at a lower RPM speed, the model works perfectly well. But on the highest RPM, the motor heats up significantly. This may cause your palms a lot of discomfort, if you’re planning to use it for a longer period of time.

Pros The DEWALT DWP611PK is quite budget-friendly compared to the features it provides

The DEWALT DWP611PK is quite budget-friendly compared to the features it provides Has a variable speed customizing feature for improve versatility

Has a variable speed customizing feature for improve versatility It comes with an LED light set up so that you can work in dim conditions Cons It has a lot of heating issues at higher speeds

Dimensions: 19.25″ x 1″ x 6.7″ | Weight: 8lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Voltage: 120V | Rotational Speed: 16000 – 27000 RPM | Warranty: 3 Years

When it comes to versatility in the field of woodworking, there are not many router models out there today that can compete with the sheer performance and versatility that Bosch 1617EVSPK brings to the table.

From doing plunge cuts to edge forming, laminate cutting, and even slot cutting, this router will be able to help you achieve them all.

Experience

As we have mentioned above, the best part of the Bosch 1617EVSPK is its versatility and the wide range of uses that you can put it through.

But apart from the different wood shaping methods, the other aspect of this wood router that impressed us a lot was the 12-amp motor that it houses.

The motor alone is capable of providing a significant amount of torque and cutting power to make the toughest of jobs look and feel much easier.

It comes with a lot of user-friendly features as well and runs at a constant RPM so you can focus on the task at hand and not be constantly worried about holding down on the activation trigger.

Durability is also another aspect which helps make this wood router to be a great travel companion.

As the base is made with high-quality aluminum, the router is much lighter than what it looks and can withstand the wear and tear of daily rough use.

But so many positive features when bundled into one makes for a very expensive wood routing tool indeed.

And this is precisely why we will be recommending the Bosch 1617EVSPK more for the professional woodworkers than the domestic ones.

Pros It comes with an incredibly powerful 12-AMP motor

Lightweight and durable body structure, making it the perfect job site companion

It is capable of some of the most versatile range of uses Cons One of the most expensive wood routers on the list

Dimensions: 6″ x 11.5″ x 11.6″ | Weight: 18.2lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Voltage: 120V | Rotational Speed: 8000 – 25000 RPM | Warranty: 1 Year

If you’re quite new to the woodworking scene and are still getting accustomed to the various tools and mechanisms involved in the process, then the Triton TRA001 router would be the perfect pick indeed.

It comes with only three buttons and a stable cutting power, which will not cause any problems for tool novices and amateurs.

Experience

The Triton TRA001 is the ideal entry-level wood router and has been a fan favorite for a lot of domestic woodworkers for years now.

The router is very easy to maintain, and if you ever need to adjust it in any way, then all you need is a good wrench, and you’re good to go.

Overheating is one issue which plagues power tools like wood routers a lot, and is a major concern for a lot of the woodworkers out there.

Now, the Triton TRA001 will hardly ever heat up. It is designed to support multiple vents which are cleverly placed all over its body

The vents also make sure that the wood dust doesn’t have any access to any off the sensitive electrical components and ruin the internal mechanism of the router.

It has a lightweight body as well, and you will be able to carry it around anywhere you want.

However, durability is not exactly a strong suit for this router model, and there may be some issues with the electrical components after a certain point. The controls are normally the first ones to give away after several months of use.

Pros It has a lot of conveniently placed vents all over the body to reduce overheating

Compact and lightweight body, easy to carry around

One of the best entry-level wood routers out there today Cons Not as durable as we would have liked it to be

Dimensions: 10.2″ x 12.9″ x 11.4″ | Weight: 13lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Voltage: N/A | Rotational Speed: 8000 – 21000 RPM | Warranty: 1 Year

The Makita RT0701CX7 1-1/4 HP is all about providing the best value for money to customers who are looking for an affordable yet reliable wood router for both professional and domestic jobs.

It’s slim, ergonomically designed, and incredibly easy to handle: the perfect tool for both amateurs and adept woodworkers who frequently take up light to medium wood shaping works.

Experience

Though one of the most budget-friendly models on the market today, the Makita RT0701CX7 1-1/4 HP by no means compromises on its quality and reliability.

One of the router’s most prominent features is the ‘slow start component,’ which is just the perfect feature for those who are still quite new to using power tools.

This component will allow one to ease into the full power of the tool, and not allow it to go full-throttle from the start. Thereby significantly improving the overall handling of the router, and preventing accidents which may have occurred otherwise.

Additionally, the speed of the Makita RT0701CX7 1-1/4 HP is also monitored electrically and made to be as consistent and as reliable as possible.

Its body is slim as well, and compact with a great lightweight rating, so you can very easily carry it around with you.

However, the Makita RT0701CX7 1-1/4 HP tends to vibrate excessively from time to time.

It occurs in short bursts when in use, especially for the more difficult jobs where you have to use the tool for prolonged periods.

Hence, it’s just better to stick to small to medium-sized woodworking jobs with it.

Pros One of the most budget-friendly wood routers on the list today

It has a slow start component, which helps the newer user ease into full power

Lightweight and portable design, easy to carry around Cons Vibrates excessively from time to time in short bursts

Dimensions: 17″ x 10″ x 7″ | Weight: 3.9lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Voltage: 120V | Rotational Speed: 10000 – 30000 RPM | Warranty: 1 Year

It’s not every day that one comes across a wood router that lets you adjust and customize every cut that you make on a wooden block.

But the Ridgid R2401 is one of the very few router models which lets you do that and a lot more, to help you breeze through any wood shaping job effortlessly.

Experience

When using the Ridgid R2401 for ourselves, we just fell in love with the customizable cut feature, which lets us access with the use of a very convenient and refined adjustment dial.

The body is made to be compact and lightweight so that you can carry it around with you anywhere you go.

There is a quick-release lever as well, which will allow you to remove bits from the tool easily and keep it clean without having to take it in for maintenance every now and then.

The bit housing is pretty solid and made out of lightweight aluminum, which is tough and durable, and you can subject it through frequent rough use without having to worry about it much.

However, the rest of the tool is not as durable as the bits are and is made out of cheap plastic, which feels as though it will break down very easily.

The body is not dustproof as well, and so if you are using the router for long, there are high chances that dust enters the internal mechanisms and damage them in the long run.

Pros A quick-release lever helps to maintain the tool easily

Cut adjustable features to improve on the overall versatility

The compact and light body offers great portability Cons Most of the body is made out of cheap plastic and is not as durable

Not at all as dustproof as we would have liked it to be

Dimensions: 6.5″ x 3″ x 3″ | Weight: 4lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Voltage: 120V | Rotational Speed: 20000 – 30000 RPM | Warranty: 3 Year

The Enertwist 1-1/4 HP Compact Palm Router Tool is one of the smallest wood routing models on the list today.

And as it’s a palm router, you will find it to be perfectly suited for the smaller, more domestic tasks which do not need much power.

The router is capable of fitting right into your palms, making it one of the most portable wood routers on the list today.

Experience

What we honestly love about the Enertwist 1-1/4 HP Compact Palm Router is how even for a small wood router model, it’s able to produce amazingly clean and precise cuts.

It’s able to maintain a constant speed all throughout the working phase and is adjustable with a variable speed setting of 6 different modes ranging from 10,000 and 32,000 RPMs.

A smaller size means a smaller gripping area, as well as a higher chance to cause more injuries to the wrist of the user.

To counteract this problem, Enertwist equips their model with a gradual start mechanism where the router doesn’t reach its top cutting speed right from the start.

No matter what speed setting you put it on, it will start from the lowest and gradually reach a higher point.

However, we will not recommend the Enertwist for jobs which require a lot of power. With just 1 1/4th horsepower, it will not help you achieve much in the professional sphere.

Hence, it’s best to stick to minor woodworking jobs around the house that do not require much out of a router.

Pros The most portable router model on the list

Reliable cutting power and handling with a slow start setting to avoid injury

It provides a stable cutting power for clean and precise cuts Cons Lacks a lot of power, is a bad idea for tougher jobs

Dimensions: 10″ x 6″ x 8″ | Weight: 6.27lbs | Power Source: Corded Electric | Voltage: 120V (AC) | Rotational Speed: 10000 – 32000 RPM | Warranty: 1 Year

With a consumption of about 1400 watts, the Festool 574692 Wood Router is indeed an incredibly powerful wood shaping device.

However, power is not the only feature that makes this model such a popular one in the market today.

It comes with a vast number of accessories as well, each catering to a specific woodworking need, and can effortlessly fit both the domestic and professional spheres perfectly.

Experience

The plunger ability of the Festool 574692 is just fantastic when compared to some of the more standard models on the market today.

It goes through the toughest of wood blocks with relative ease, and you will not have to slow down between complicated woodworking jobs in any way.

The trigger lock is also another feature of the router, which we absolutely adore; it helps to get a steady speed going and help amateur tool users get more familiar with the device.

This prevents accidental injuries as well, and along with the variable speed settings you will be able to adjust the router to fit any job at hand

The body of the Festool 574692 is designed to have an incredible dust collection feature which you will not find in any other router.

However, this router model is out of reach for most average buyers as it’s quite expensive.

Though packed with an amazing array of features, you will have to pay a fortune to get it, and even then, you will not be provided with an edge guide, which you will have to invest in separately.

Pros An incredibly powerful wood routing device

An incredibly powerful wood routing device Will allow you to make finer adjustments to the motor with the Festool parallel guide

Will allow you to make finer adjustments to the motor with the Festool parallel guide Allows for convenient plunge height adjustments for better precision Cons It’s a very expensive device

Will require you to invest in the edge guide separately

Dimensions: 15.55″ x 11.61″ x 12.8″ | Weight: 17.9lbs | Power Source: ‎Corded Electric | Voltage: 120V | Rotational Speed: 10000 – 22500 RPM | Warranty: 3 Years

Best Wood Router Comparison Table

Product Dimensions Weight Power Source Voltage Rotational Speed Warranty DEWALT DWP611PK 19.25″ x 1″ x 6.7″ 8lbs ‎Corded Electric ‎120V 16000 – 27000 RPM 3 Years Bosch 1617EVSPK ‎6″ x 11.5″ x 11.6″ 18.2lbs Corded Electric 120V 8000 – 25000 RPM 1 Year Triton TRA001 10.2″ x 12.9″ x 11.4″ ‎13lbs Corded Electric N/A 8000 – 21000 RPM 1 Year Makita RT0701CX7 ‎17″ x 10″ x 7″ ‎3.9lbs Corded Electric ‎120V 10000 – 30000 RPM 1 Year Ridgid R2401 6.5″ x 3″ x 3″ ‎4lbs Corded Electric 120V 20000 – 30000 RPM 3 Years Enertwist Compact Palm Router ‎10″ x 6″ x 8″ ‎6.27lbs ‎Corded Electric 120V (AC) 10000 – 32000 RPM 1 Year Festool 574692 15.55″ x 11.61″ x 12.8″ ‎17.9lbs ‎Corded Electric 120V 10000 – 22500 RPM 3 Years

Buying Guide For The Best Wood Router

When it comes to fitting your specific preferences, choosing just any wood router will not do.

You will need to keep in mind a lot of the particulars like size, ergonomics, and motors to see if they fit your personal requirements.

And in our guide, to help you out, we will be going over 4 key factors to look for when going wood router shopping.

The Size

Wood routers come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

However, the sizes primarily rely on the router category you are looking for.

Palm routers are tools that are just perfect for smaller tasks and are small enough to fit right into your palms.

A compact router, on the other hand, features a much higher power level than the palm ones, and though a bit bigger in size, they come in compact portable cases.

Finally, full-sized routers are the most powerful category and are built to be much larger so that it can comfortably house the bigger motor.

The Build Design | How ergonomic is it?

This particular point is a no brainer really, but we are still going to list it in our guide as a lot of the newer customers often seem to compromise on ease of use for performance and power.

A wood router, like any other power tool, needs to be ergonomically designed with easy to use features as well as safety features that will protect the user from a long-term injury.

Now, a poorly designed wood router will cause a lot of muscle tension and result in inflammation and eventually lead to chronic and painful conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome.

So, do make sure that the router you pick is comfortable to hold and use.

Has a Dust Collection Port

We cannot begin to tell you how useful an integrated dust collection port can be when it comes to power tools that kick up a lot of dust.

And a wood router gives off a lot of dust indeed.

This dust, when it settles, does it in two places, one would be your workbench, and the other, your lungs.

As a result, it can cause a lot of physiological problems in the long run. So, it’s better to look out for a router that comes with its very own dust collection system

The Motor

Being aware of the motor and picking a specific one may not be such a mandatory thing as the previous points on the list.

But we would recommend that you go for a brushless variety as they’re usually much quieter when working than their other competitors and don’t weigh as much.

A majority of the big-brand power tool companies use them as well; hence, it can be rather convenient for you if your tool has this particular feature.

Conclusion

The current woodworking market does indeed have a variety of wood routers to pick from. Each boasting a separate perk to fit a particular need and job.

So, picking the right one can indeed be a difficult task to achieve; however we hope that our guide today was able to help you end your dilemma.

Till next time!

