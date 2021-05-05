11 Best Manual Pole Saw [Reviewed & Buyer’s Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Aren’t manual pole saws simply great?

These affordable tools are ideal for trimming all those branches and twigs hanging above your head. Plus, if you haven’t done the job before, a manual pole saw will help you gain some much-needed experience minus a complicated mechanism.

But getting the best manual pole saw isn’t a cup of tea. With so many options up for grabs, you may find yourself confused sooner rather than later. And to help you avoid that, here we are with reviews of the 11 best pole saws out there.

Let’s begin then!

Best Manual Pole Saws

We get the ball rolling with the Notch 40207 Pole Saw Set. It’s a durable yet lightweight unit that’s suitable for both first-timers and pros. What’s more, this professional-grade tool won’t make you break the bank.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, we were really intrigued by the positive customer feedback. The 15-inch razor-sharp blade is equipped with a fast pull-cutting design and impulse hardened teeth for reinforced sharpness with prolonged use.

Apart from that, the package contains three 6 feet fiberglass poles that connect using an interlocking mechanism. When assembled, it weighs a little less than 10 pounds with a reach of around 20 feet. We didn’t face a lot of trouble moving it around the yard to hack branches up to 12 inches long. Such seamless maneuverability is a huge plus for first-timers.

At the base of the blade is a universal hole pattern that’s compatible with most saw handles and heads. You will also find a hook on the saw head that facilitates pulling down loose limbs so that users don’t have to put a lot of effort into clearing the branches. Overall, we are quite happy with how it performs for the price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We feel that elderly users may face some challenges while swaying the pole, considering that it isn’t the most lightweight option. However, they may use only two attachments to cut down on the weight. Other than that, we don’t have anything else to crib about.

Pros Interlocking system

Hook-on saw head

Carbon steel blade with tri-edge teeth

Hard chrome plating Cons May be slightly heavy for some users

The next product that we have for you is the DocaPole GoSaw GSW19 Hand Saw. It’s a multi-purpose unit that ensures optimum efficiency without compromising comfort. Featuring a razor-sharp blade, it can well be your go-to product on a budget.

DocaPole "GoSaw" Combination Extension Pole-Mounted Attachment &... Guaranteed to be the absolute best dual-use...

Two great uses in One saw! Use as a pole saw for...

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, we were impressed with the compact design of this 13 inches blade, which is reinforced with a 3x tooth structure. The hard-chrome plate finishing is meant to provide a smooth cut while extending its service life. But its biggest advantage is its multi-purpose utility in the sense that it can be used as a pole saw or hand-held saw.

The durable rubber handle has an acme-threaded attachment that makes it compatible with all standard poles and or long handles. However, the brand recommends using metal-tipped poles for achieving best results. It comes fully assembled for immediate use right out of the package. You will also find a secure-fit locking screw for easy mounting on different attachments.

We used a number of poles and found out that it has a maximum reach of 24 feet, which is adequate for pruning high limbs or branches. If you’re looking for a versatile saw without breaking the bank, then it’s worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only thing that needs to be taken care of is that the secure-fit screw needs to go all the way through the plastic insert that has the acme threads. Otherwise, the pole attachment may come out while hacking branches.

Pros Rust-resistant chrome finishing

Lightweight handle with rubber grip

Standard fit

Comes fully assembled Cons Secure-fit screw needs careful fitting

Another one of our top picks is the Fiskars 93016059J Extendable Tree Pruner. This relatively simple-looking tool offers optimum leverage to help users reach the most difficult branches. Besides, it’s covered with the brand’s lifetime warranty.

Fiskars 14 Foot Power-Lever Extendable Tree Pruner (93016059J) Ideal for cutting high branches without climbing a...

Power-Lever technology maximizes leverage to give...

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that grabbed our attention was the power-lever technology that’s engineered to provide almost twice the leverage and cutting power than traditional pruners. It has a looper with a pulley system that’s suitable for cutting small limbs up to 1-inch. All you have to do is pull the rope to control the pruning, and you can even do so by removing the blade.

On that note, the 15 inches WoodZig steel blade is fully hardened for precise and sharp pruning even with heavy duty use. It has a special low-friction coating to facilitate smooth gliding through dense wood without getting gummed up by sap and debris.

The lightweight fiberglass pole has the right blend of durability and flexibility, thereby providing a reach of up to 14 feet when fully extended. For this, the quick-release thumb lock keeps the pole in position, which is a significant improvement from the previous models. Complete with a lifetime warranty and practically zero assembly, it’s certainly built to make your life easy.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We observed that the rope tends to get stuck in the pulley, especially when the pole is extended. This can hinder maneuverability until you get it down to manually untangle the rope. A little less clearance in this area would have solved this problem, so you may use some paper or rubber to block it.

Pros Low-friction coating

Secure quick-thumb release lock

Durable fiberglass pole for low fatigue

No additional attachments required Cons Rope may get tangled in the pulley

The Milliard Extendable Pole Saw is a premium product from the brand that employs a similar mechanism to our previous recommendation. Not only that, but it also facilitates multi-purpose use to reach the remote corners of your yard.

Why Did We Like It?

Although looks shouldn’t be a factor while choosing a pole saw, we couldn’t help but admire its stylish appearance, so bonus points for that!

Now coming to the more important specifications, the 14 inches long saw blade is made from 1.2 millimeters thick high-carbon SK5 steel. Plus, it’s sharpened on 3 sides to ensure seamless cuts through dense branches. The pruner is also made from non-stick carbon for minimum user effort.

Much like its predecessor, it has a double tackle compound pulley system that multiplies user effort by 4 times to nip through heavy branches. Combined with the fact that the lightweight pole extends up to 16 feet, you can easily access the tallest and remotest corners of the yard.

We appreciate the brand’s attention to detail, viz. the foam-padded handle that makes for a soft and comfortable grip. Similarly, the pulley rope has an adjustable grip handle to suit different user requirements.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Since the blade digs a little too deep in some branches, you may have to employ more force to cut. In the absence of a locking mechanism per se, it can cause the pole to expand or retract uncontrollably. Hence, we’d advise some practice before using it.

Pros Fiberglass reinforced pole

Adjustable grip handle on rope

Foam padded handle on pole

Efficient customer service Cons Uncontrollable retraction and expansion of pole

The Jameson LS-6PKG-6 Landscaper Pole Saw Kit comprises a sharp blade with stunning green pole attachments for a long reach. Aside from that, the low-profile head is designed to maneuver through dense foliage.

Why Did We Like It?

Its similarity with the Notch 40207 Pole Saw Set compelled us to try it in the first place, and we weren’t too disappointed. The 16 inches long tri-cut saw blade is designed for quicker and cleaner cuts, while the low profile head sneakers through dense foliage cover to help you target the desired branches.

Each of the three attachments is 6 feet long, meaning you get a total reach of 18 feet with the saw on. The best part is that you can choose to use either one or two poles in accordance with the required height, thereby making the saw adjustable.

It may be helpful to know that the blade is permanently attached to the pole head, so you just need to install the extension attachments. In fact, many elderly users have praised it for the ease of attachment and overall lightweight design. You will find the directions and precautions inscribed on the two pole attachments.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We really miss the absence of a dedicated grip, without which hand fatigue may kick in sooner rather than later. If you’re working in extreme temperatures or for longer hours, we’d strongly recommend putting on a pair of gloves to help maintain the grip.

Pros 3 pole system

No installation

Leaf spring locking buttons

Lightweight stacking Cons No grip handle

At the halfway mark, we’d like to introduce the Corona TP4210 DualLink Tree Saw And Pruner. As the name suggests, it’s equipped with a dual-link action pulley to reinforce the leverage with reduced user effort.

Corona TP 4210 DualLink Tree Saw and Pruner, 10 Feet The dual link compound action pulley design adds...

Pruning blade is coated with non-stick material...

Why Did We Like It?

Having tried a couple of pulley system pole saws, we had high expectations from this unit, which were met for the most part. The dual-link compound action pulley enhances leverage by up to 3 times, making it extremely effective to cut branches up to 8 inches in diameter.

Likewise, the pruning blade is ideal for trimming branches up to 1-inch in diameter coated with non-stick material for durability purposes. Here, we should also mention that the fiberglass pole is essentially made of two 6 feet long attachments that can be used separately or together with the saw and pruning head.

We like that the 13 inches triple-ground saw blade attaches easily to the head, so you don’t have to strain your nerves for installation. Once assembled, the pole saw weighs less than 3 pounds, making it one of the most lightweight units on the market. This is a good feature to have, especially for users who don’t have a lot of experience.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, even this unit couldn’t resolve our complaint about a dedicated grip handle. Also, we observed that the rope sometimes doesn’t retract smoothly when the pole is extended all the way through. In that case, you’d have to bring it down and reset the spring for cutting.

Pros Lightweight and easy to maneuver

Sturdy pole

PTFE coated steel blade for reduced friction

Limited lifetime warranty Cons No grip handle

Pulley rope doesn’t have smooth retraction

If budget isn’t a constraint, then we have something that may just be your match. The Jameson FG-6PKG-7 Manual Pole Saw is a high-quality tool from the brand that’s used by homeowners and arborists alike.

Why Did We Like It?

Starting with the pole design, the two 6 inches pole extensions have a dual hollow core fiberglass construction, making them durable and stable. As a result, your hands won’t get fatigued from long hours of pruning. We also like that the pole doesn’t have too much flex on offer, that aids precision cutting.

Although the two extensions are 6 inches each for a total reach of 12 inches, you can use more compatible extensions to increase up to 21 inches. The two-pole system means users just have to pop one extension into the other, and that’s about it. It has exterior leaf spring locking buttons for secure attachment.

Moreover, the double-pulley pruner system utilizes a chain drive style rope to handle branches up to 1.25 inches thick. There’s a 16 inches long Barracuda tri-cut saw blade that has impulse-hardened teeth for reduced wear-and-tear with prolonged use.

Finally, the package comes with all related attachments and instructions for hassle-free assembly.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Weighing at around 10 pounds, it may take some time to get acquainted with the maneuverability. But perhaps its biggest constraint is the premium price tag, which may not be very appealing to first-timers or people who have intermittent tree maintenance needs. So, if you’re on a budget, then it’s probably best to look for some other affordable option.

Pros Aircraft-grade aluminum ferrules

Leaf spring locking button

20 feet pruner rope

Wide pruner Cons Heavy

Very expensive

The Miya Juzi 10-ft Pole Saw is a super-affordable adjustable unit that delivers professional-grade performance for residential use. It consists of a sturdy pole and sharp blade for a user-friendly experience.

Why Did We Like It?

Undoubtedly, the first thing that got us interested was the extendable pole mechanism. The model we opted for extends anywhere between 3.9 and 10 feet, but you can also choose to get the 6.5 or 7.5 feet variant. For this, the stainless steel pole is made of multiple sections with a plastic joint between them. This keeps it from sudden expansion or contraction.

The effective trimming of the blade can be credited to the three-sided sharpened edge and double-sided barb design that reinforce speed and precision. Furthermore, it culminates into a hook-like structure at the top, which will come in handy to pull and snap branches. Talk about cutting down on cleaning efforts!

On top of that, you can easily detach the pieces to create a customized pole length. Just make sure that the locks fit tightly and the blade remains connected to the head via the sturdy handle connection. Complete with a three-year quality assurance policy, it’s a total value-for-money product.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The grip handle may sometimes become loose, especially during long hours of pruning and trimming. Likewise, the attachment handle on the saw head tends to lose its grip while working through dense foliage. But given its affordable price and performance, we can’t really complain about these minor inconveniences.

Pros Stainless steel pole and blade

Curved blade structure for pulling branches

Adjustable height with locks

Anti-scratch soft handle Cons Base and saw head handle might sometimes become loose

The Glorya Pole Saw has a striking resemblance to its predecessor, and as such, we decided to give it a try. But there was much more than just looks that got it featured on our list. With three height variants and a simple mechanism, it’s a nice help to have around.

Why Did We Like It?

Much like the Miya Juzi 10-ft Pole Saw, the metal pole is made of about 8 different sections that “snap together” when users adjust the height. They are held in place by a couple of locks, which also double as handles for a comfortable grip. In other words, users are free to remove some sections to create the desired pole height.

At its price, we were reasonably happy with the quality of the blade. The three-sided sharpened edge and double-sided barb construction do well to cut through thick branches without requiring a lot of effort. Besides, it’s fitted with a plastic handle for better grip and stability.

We loved the zero-assembly structure and the fact that the package comes with an extra blade for replacement purposes. This is a feature that has been missing in some premium models.

Last but not least, the brand’s 100% customer satisfaction policy includes a three-year quality assurance policy and a responsive helpline for any queries or problems.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For everything good, we feel that the Glorya Pole Saw is best suited for light to medium duty pruning and trimming. That said, it certainly performs exceedingly well for the budget-friendly price tag. So, it’s a good deal if you’re looking to get the hang of things.

Pros Sharp steel blade

Soft grip handle and durable locks

Replacement blade included

Cost-effective Cons May not be suitable for heavy duty use

As we near the end of the list, here’s the Lavo Home Telescopic Pole Pruner. It’s a multi-utility tool that offers a long reach to save users from the trouble of climbing ladders. Sporting a familiar design, it sustains years of heavy duty use.

Why Did We Like It?

We liked the simple and compact build, which is easy to handle and store. The 9 inches metal has a maximum reach of 15 feet when fully extended. Furthermore, it comes with two 12 inches pruning and cutting blades. You can prune branches up to 1.5 inches in diameter, making them efficient for regular residential use.

Like a lot of other names on the list, the pulley system controls the pruner for optimum precision and speed. Other than that, there’s a side handle in case users aren’t familiar or comfortable with the rope system. The fine-tooth design on the blade is suitable to cut through mediumly thick branches and foliage with minimum effort.

Thanks to the telescopic design of the pole, there are no protruding locks on the surface, thereby making storage a breeze. Besides, it weighs only about 5 pounds so that users don’t have to strain their muscles during long hours of use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We wished the package came with an instructions manual, especially for first-time users. Also, the saw blade may not be able to maintain a firm grip on throned or rough barks. But you can always replace it with a more durable and compatible unit.

Pros Metal pruner

Removable saw blade

Rubber grip

Compact build for easy storage Cons No instructions manual

Saw blade may not work on some trees

The Hooyman 1117119 Pole Saw is an extremely lightweight and robust unit that has been trusted by many professionals. It has an extendable pole and heavy duty steel blade for maximum force and precision.

Why Did We Like It?

Getting straight into the design, the saw blade is made from a combination of high carbon SK5 steel and impulse-hardened 4-edge tooth. In hindsight, it offers fast, precise and long-lasting cutting life for cleaning dense foliage with absolute ease. Moreover, the hooked end on each end is engineered for pulling the limbs closer without the risk of slipping.

A great thing about this unit is that the new, non-slip H grip on the handle turns sticky when exposed to moisture. This ensures a firm and ergonomic hold in all weather conditions, even with mittens or gloves on. The 14 feet reach will help you access the most difficult-to-reach corners in the yard, while the lever lock keeps it from retracting.

The package also comes with a plastic-lined polyester sheath to prevent the formation of rust or corrosion on the blade. Lastly, the brand covers this product with a lifetime warranty, and you may get in touch with the customer service for any queries.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Some users have reported cracks developing on the lock pin and other parts just after the first use, which may be a result of poor manufacturing or shipping-related damages. Hence, we’d like the brand to pay more attention to these areas.

Pros Press pin release

Adjustable height

Zippered blade guard

Reliable H-grip Cons Inconsistent manufacturing

Manual Pole Saw Buyer’s Guide

Now that you have the list of the best manual pole saws, you might think you’re ready to get one. But we’d say to take a step back. Why, you ask? Well, without knowing your exact requirements and keeping some key features in mind, you might end up with the wrong product.

That’s why we thought it’d be a good idea to include a short buyer’s guide. So, hang in there!

Blade Material And Length

The very first thing that you’d want to consider is the blade material and length. Without a doubt, it should be made of a high-quality material, which is why most manual pole saws have them made of high-carbon SK5 steel. But even if your preferred choice doesn’t have a metal blade (which is highly unlikely), look out for anti-rust and durability properties.

Beyond that, most blades have a special coating to repel plant materials and keep the teeth sharp for a long time. We are in favor of the curved blades with hook-like structures that aid in pulling the trimmed branches. You’d also want to keep an eye on an easy mounting design.

Talking about the length, most homeowners prefer getting a blade anywhere between 12 and 18 inches long. But you can always opt for a higher or lower specification according to your requirements.

Pole Material And Length

The next most important factor is the construction and length of the pole. In this regard, most brands have a fiberglass pole for better durability and lightweight design. Additionally, the telescopic structure is hugely popular as it can offer customized height. But don’t forget to check the maximum attainable height.

A safety lock on each segment of the pole is a great way to ensure maximum stability. Generally, a height ranging from 10 to 20 inches is suitable for most residential needs. But make sure that the unit doesn’t become too heavy. Otherwise, it will severely compromise maneuverability.

Grip

Since it’s the grip that practically controls the pole and subsequently the blade, users want to have a firm hold at the base. For instance, some grips may turn a bit sticky when exposed to moisture to prevent the hands from slipping.

Pruning

If you’re looking for an effective pruning function, it may be best to go with a rope and pulley-equipped system. This will give you more control over the process without reducing the sharpness of the blade.

Verdict

The list was long, simply because we didn’t want to miss out on any deserving name.

So, we understand if you want to take some more time processing all that information. In the meantime, allow us to help you a bit more by naming our top 3 favorite picks from the list.

The Notch 40207 Pole Saw Set, with its professional-grade speed and precision, takes the first position. For the second spot, we have the Fiskars 93016059J Extendable Tree Pruner for its power-lever technology. Lastly, the Milliard Extendable Pole Saw is a good choice if you’re looking for a pulley and rope system.

With that, allow us to take your leave. We’d love to hear about your top choices in the comments section below.

So long!

