15 Best Gifts For Civil Engineers Everywhere

Engineering is one of the more famous professions, and, understandably, you’re likely to know a few civil engineers.

So, when the time comes to celebrate an achievement, what are your options for choosing a gift? While engineering is complicated, we’ve made selecting a gift more straightforward for you, thanks to our list of the 15 best products.

It offers a wide range of options for you to consider, and depending upon the type of person, you can opt for a shirt or cap. Moreover, you can also present them with utilities like an espresso machine or a mug, ensuring they can enjoy your gift even under work demands.

Some of these options are fun while making a style statement, and you’re guaranteed to find something suited to different personalities. As a result, we suggest you strap on your hard hats as we build our way to your ideal product.

Gifts For Civil Engineer

First and foremost, the Wallet Ninja Multi-tool is super convenient and is extremely rare, given that it features a flat shape. You can keep it in your wallet along with your credit cards, which is remarkable since it can accommodate 18 items. So, any civil engineer will have a cracking time using it for numerous purposes.

Moreover, it delivers excellent durability, thanks to the heat-treated steel construction, which provides four times the toughness than standard steel. You won’t have to worry about bending or the material getting dull, and the rust-resistant nature ensures it can last a long time. It’s the ideal product for repairmen, mechanics, carpenters, and also campers.

Besides, it’s suitable for daily use because of the bottle opener and phone stand while the sides have a measuring system. It can be used for accurately measuring in both inches and centimeters for various tasks and so it’s a piece of handy equipment for most civil engineers.

Truss Me. I'm A Civil Engineer Mug

Printed on only the highest quality mugs. The...

One of our top recommendations is the Iwistyle Mug because it’s the best way to show your appreciation for someone. Although it’s perfect for non-engineers, your civil engineer friend will love the durable construction it comes in. But the icing on the cake is the subtle play on the word Truss instead of Trust.

The writing effectively showcases your feelings for the person while also letting them know you value their profession. And if you’re worried about the letters fading, then let us relieve you of your worries. Even after regular cleaning, the letters will remain intact due to the latest printing and remind the person every day of your love.

Meanwhile, it can be safely heated in a microwave making it extremely suitable for drinking tea, coffee, or any other beverage. It also allows the person to use the mug at work instead of carrying around a large container.

Engineer I'm Not Arguing Funny Engineering T-Shirt

This Engineer I'm Not Arguing Funny Engineering...

Another fun product to try out is a t-shirt that says – Engineer; I’m not arguing, I’m just explaining why I’m right. If you know someone with a sense of humor and who is an engineer, this gift will surely make you a favorite.

Whether it’s a student or a professional engineer, everyone will have a fun time sporting this shirt. It’s available in five colors, which offers great variety, and you can also choose from the range of sizes, making it ideal for men or women. Moreover, it’s made from 100% cotton and delivers a comfortable feel to ensure one can wear it all day long.

You’ll love that the bottom is hemmed while it comes in a double-needle sleeve to add a touch of class to an otherwise enjoyable outfit. Likewise, it’s lightweight, and you won’t feel bogged down in summer or under humid conditions. No surprises that it’s on most people’s wish list.

Engineering Gift Engineer By Day Chef By Night STEM Math Paddle Shaped...

Display the engraved side and cut on your solid...

Straight off the bat, the Gifts For Value Cutting Board makes the perfect gift for engineers and chefs alike. Just like the inscription on the wood – engineer by day, a chef by night – you’ll be gifting your loved one something out of the ordinary. It shows that you know the person well, by giving them a chance to focus on their hobbies.

Moreover, it’s not only useful for cooking but also forms the ideal décor for the kitchen. When you need to cook, turn it to the solid side and chop away. We loved that it’s made from 100% bamboo, thereby making every piece of the item unique.

Meanwhile, the designers have also been successful in keeping the weight down without compromising on any aspect. It measures 13.5-inch in length and 7-inch in breadth to provide a convenient cutting surface, with a paddle for better grip. Finally, it’ll last a long time because bamboo is more sustainable than other natural items.

For starters, civil engineering usually involves numerous calculations. So, if you’re looking for a gift along those lines, then you can’t go wrong with the Texas Instruments Calculator. It features a high-resolution display, which is further enhanced by the full-color backlight. Moreover, it comes with rechargeable batteries, and one never has to worry about losing power.

It forms the perfect gift for students and professionals alike, and you’re not only offering a great gift but also providing the chance to make accurate calculations. Again, please note that it comes with preloaded apps and images to save valuable time, and the MathPrint function complements it well.

The significant upgrade is that it adds gridlines for you to differentiate among various graphs and equations easily. And although it’s a product from the world of maths, you still get multiple colors to choose from, thereby making for an attractive option.

Bosch GLM 20 Blaze 65' Laser Distance Measure

Easy to use: Simple, one button operation press...

Our next recommendation for you is a rarity and presents an interesting idea for a gift. We’re talking about the Bosch Laser Distance Measure, which delivers exceptional precision over long distances. It can measure a distance of 65 feet accurately within 1/8-inch and provides readings in two scales for more convenience.

Furthermore, it’s incredibly easy to use, thanks to the single-button operation. All you need to do is push the button to activate it, and it’ll start measuring. Meanwhile, the unit’s compact size means it delivers fantastic portability, so much so that you can carry it in your pocket.

We loved the backlit display, which ensures you can work uninterrupted even in dimly lit situations. But the significant addition comes in terms of live measurement as it provides real-time output. So, based on whether you move closer to or away from the target, it adjusts accordingly and displays the results.

LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection 21043 San Francisco Building Kit...

Architecture building kit includes “painted...

Few gifts are as apt for civil engineers compared to LEGO Architecture. It comprises a miniature version of real places and is sure to bring a smile to most faces. Moreover, it’s suitable for adults and students alike and is entirely at place in the home or office.

You’ll like that although it’s a Lego model, it lends a degree of sophistication to most rooms, and needless to say that it acts as quite a cool display. This version offers you the chance to have a mini San Francisco resting on your desks, but most importantly, it delivers the necessary dose of inspiration as well.

It’ll please you to see the rows of Victorian houses that bring an old-world charm while the 52-story skyscraper provides a modern touch. It’s incredibly detailed, making the product stand out, and there’s even a small island among all the high rises.

First and foremost, we’ve all seen helmets that come with lights for construction purposes, but what if we told you can get the same feature in a beanie? The POWERCAP LED Beanie delivers as promised and allows you to see in the dark, thanks to an ultra-bright LED system.

It’s powered by dual lights, thereby making it suitable for handling both close-ups and distance lighting. Moreover, the beanie is comfortable and comes with a compression fleece mechanism, ensuring you don’t need to use your hands to operate the lights. And it’s made from quality material that allows you to use it during most seasons.

Furthermore, it’s powered by batteries that can run 4 LEDs and produce a power of 48 lumens. You can wear it for numerous tasks such as jogging, biking, camping, or even auto repair as it offers maximum visibility of 22 meters.

Sometimes the best gifts don’t need to be fancy but can easily be something simple like the Rite In The Rain Notebook. Firstly, it’s available in several colors, which offers an attractive option, but most significantly, it’s an all-weather notebook that any engineer would love to have by their side.

Similarly, given the compact nature, it easily fits into the pocket, and even under a heavy downpour, you don’t have to worry about the paper being ruined. It can withstand sweat, grease, mush, and other natural elements to ensure your notes remain unaffected. Moreover, it comes with an impact-resistant binding, which means it doesn’t lose its shape.

You can use a regular pencil, but it also works well with ballpoint pens in dry weather. We suggest using waterproof ink; otherwise, in damp conditions, the ink will wash right off while keeping the paper undamaged. Finally, the Polydura cover helps protect against scratches.

Engineering Gifts Engineer Nutritional Facts Label Science Math Gift...

This 11 ounce white ceramic coffee mug also makes...

Straight off the bat, ThisWear Mug offers you the chance to gift something useful while being fun at the same time. It’s an 11-ounce ceramic mug that has several exciting factoids scribbled along the body. It’s suitable for anyone who loves frequent beverages and has a good sense of humor.

Facts like critical thinking and unrivaled skill, along with extravagant scores, will bring a smile to the face even while at work. Meanwhile, it’s available in two different colors and includes a sizable C-shaped handle for a better grip. And the double printing means one can see the funny scribblings whichever way the cup is turned.

Meanwhile, the designers have ensured it’s a lead-free design, thanks to the full-color sublimation feature. It also helps to guarantee the writing will last a long time and retain its vibrant nature irrespective of the number of washes. Finally, you can place it in the microwave without any issues.

The eTape16 Tape Measure combines the best of two worlds – old and new – to produce a fantastic measuring tool. No surprises that it’s ideal for use by professionals and amateurs alike. The fact that you get a regular measuring tape along with the digital display speaks of the incredible versatility on offer.

Furthermore, it provides accurate results, and you no longer have to strain your eyes to see if the readings are precise. The designers have paid attention to detail and ensured it’s available in a robust and weather-resistant construction. Consequently, it’ll last a long time and deliver cracking results in different situations, thanks to the polycarbonate plastic exterior.

The significant upgrade includes three memory functions with one short term measurement complimented by two long term memories. It’s ideal for keeping track of your work, and with the metric conversion system, you can compare the values in different scales.

The OCCOPA Hand Warmers are all the rage right now and with valid reason. If you know someone who has to work in harsh conditions, then it promises to be the ideal gift by keeping them warm. It comes in a specially designed pebble shape that allows it to deliver double-sided warmth.

Moreover, the curvy nature ensures it forms a snug fit and permits you to enjoy every bit of the 131-degree Fahrenheit heat that’s produced. More significantly, for people who’ve difficulty getting optimum output in cold temperature, the tool assures you can carry on with your work uninterrupted.

Furthermore, it’s easy to use, and all you need is to press the button. It lasts for a maximum of 8 hours, and, thanks to the high-grade aluminum construction, you won’t face any reliability issues. Finally, to keep users safe, it’s incorporated with a circuit that prevents shocks and permits you to use it for extended periods.

Firstly, coffee is the solution to many problems and more so if someone is a civil engineer. During the hustle and bustle of work, they hardly get time to relax, and so the WACACO Espresso Machine is the perfect gift for such an individual. It doesn’t require electricity or battery, but all you need is to add boiling water.

We loved that it offers the chance to roast coffee beans, which means you can try out different flavors. Meanwhile, the compact and lightweight design ensures it’s easy to use, and you can carry it with you at work or come back home and quickly get the coffee brewing.

It produces 50ml of espresso, and the designers have included an integrated scoop for you to load the filer basket conveniently. Apart from that, all you need is to apply pressure to the grind and let the hot water do the rest, making it the ideal product for all ages.

If you know someone with a penchant for fashion, then you’ll love the Josh Bach Necktie, which delivers the right balance of fun and sophistication. The tie is scribbled with equations, which form a unique pattern not seen in standard neckties.

Moreover, we guarantee it creates a style statement and goes with most forms of clothing. No surprises then that it acts as quite the conversation starter, and as a gift, it shows that you know the person well. Meanwhile, the fabric is made from silk and delivers an excellent feel for most occasions.

It’ll also please you to note that it comes in an eye-catching tin can, making it suitable for gifting. And apart from engineers it also serves as the appropriate present for people interested in science, research and computers. We know that work can often get boring, but this necktie ensures it’s also interspersed with fun.

The Lunarable Mouse Pad is a handy tool, thanks to non-slip rubber, which allows for fast operation. While at work, an engineer is running against the clock to meet deadlines. In that regard, the mousepad delivers a smooth output while having the right measurements and thickness to make for a terrific addition to the work desk.

Furthermore, thanks to the rounded edge, the mouse will glide over the surface for an uninterrupted experience. We loved the fact that the smoothness is reflected in its easy to clean nature, and all you need is to wipe it down. We suggest you use a moist towel to get rid of dirt or stains quickly.

Meanwhile, you don’t have to worry about fading because the surface is printed using the latest technology. You can enjoy the vibrant colors for a long time, and since it doesn’t include any harmful dyes, you won’t face any side-effects.

Verdict

We’ve reached the end of our guide, and hopefully, you’ve got a better idea about what to gift civil engineers.

Some of the items are classy, while you also have several humorous gifts to lighten the mood. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something to be used daily, there are notebooks and digital measures to solve your problem.

But before signing off, we’ve decided to assist you a bit more by narrowing down the top products in different categories. It’ll help you make an informed decision. For starters, the Wallet Ninja Multi-tool is the best in terms of versatility.

The Iwistyle Mug is a lot of fun and ensures one can enjoy their favorite beverage even at work. Apart from that, the Engineer I’m Not Arguing T-Shirt is a comfortable piece of clothing that’s also quite stylish.

That’s all for now. Until next time, ciao!

