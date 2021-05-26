Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

For a comic book nerd, is knowing the ins and outs of the Marvel Comic Book and Cinematic Universe more than enough?

Well, in our experience, it’s not, and it’s definitely not enough until you get your hands on some of the most desired collectibles that pay homage to the franchise.

But finding the right gift can be rather difficult when there is such an abundance of merchandise.

So, to save you some time, we have put together a list of our top 32 favorite Marvel gifts.

From‘Hulk Smash’ LEDs to Guardians of the Galaxy Tikkis, our extensive list covers a variety of items which are sure to be a valuable addition to your collection.

Best Marvel Gifts in the Galaxy

Avengers Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer 1:1 full scale 19.75-inch premium role play hammer

Authentically designed wrist strap and pommel

And what could possibly be the best Marvel gifts for a marvel fan than having the power of Thor’s Mjolnir itself? Summon the powers of the Asgardian God of Thunder with this Mjolnir Platinum Hammer from Avengers Marvel Legends Series!

This 19.75- inch, 1:1 quality Mjolnir Electric Hammer includes lights, sound effects, and voice-activated light feature as well as an authentically designed wrist strap and pommel. It boasts of remarkable attention to the overall design and also includes a stand for spectacular display.

Marvel Legends Iron Man Electronic Helmet Create your own Marvel adventures with the world's...

Choose from figures, vehicles, and role play toys...

Fend off enemy attacks with this glamorous shield of Captain America brought to you by the Marvels Legends series! This highly detailed, 1:1 full-scale premium quality Captain America shield measures 24 inches in diameter and comes with two adjustable straps to be worn just like Captain America himself.

This iconically designed shield makes a perfect gift for all Marvel nerds; and, quite reasonably, is an enormously empowering object for every Captain America fan.

Marvel Legends Series Star-Lord Electronic Helmet 1:1 full-scale premium role play Star-Lord...

2 LED light-up eyes and electronic sound effects

And did we also mention that the Marvel Legends Series is also offering you the Star-Lord’s stargazing electronic helmet itself? Seems to good to be true?

You can now get your own Star-Lord Helmet from the brand that comes with 2 LED light-up eyes and electronic sound effects for a literal “out of the world” experience!

It features built-in speakers and music detection with Bluetooth wireless technology.

The high-quality sculpting and deco make it an absolutely desirable item amongst collectors.

Manipulate the passing time and gaze into the souls of those around you; seek the power of the eternal truth with the Eye Of Agamotto! Get this 1:1 scale licensed prop replica necklace of Doctor Strange’s Eye Of Agamotto from the Marvel Collections that looks every bit of what you saw your favorite Marvel superhero use to accomplish his challenging feats.

This limited edition item comes with the certificate of authenticity, in an exclusive collectors box printed with the words “Marvel Doctor Strange” on the inside in gold foil!

Sale Marvel Trivia Box Card Game All your favorite Trivia on your favorite Marvel...

Features hundreds of questions

Think you have your knowledge about the Marvel world in place? Check out this cool Trivia Box Card Game by Marvel Comics that brings you hundreds of questions, including 20 collectible character cards.

It is a perfect game for 2-4 players that allows you and your friends to challenge each other’s aptitude about their favorite superheroes and form special bonds over shared knowledge and the range of collectibles it offers.

The brand brings you all licensed products for game and puzzle-lovers of all ages.

LEGO BrickHeadz Iron Man MK50 41604 Building Kit (101 Piece) Build a LEGO BrickHeadz Iron Man MK50 figure with...

Marvel toy Iron Man collectible stands over 2”...

The amazing world of LEGO has now joined forces with Marvel to bring you this iconic BrickHeadz 41604 Iron Man figure, with thrusters, armor, and mask for some high-tech superhero fun! The toy stands over 2 inches, without baseplate, consisting of 101 pieces. This MK50 construction character is fun to build using these colorful LEGO bricks that recreate all of Tony Stark details from the Avengers: Infinity War movie, including the Iron Man electromagnetic armor suit.

These BrickHeadz buildable models are compatible with all LEGO construction sets.

Spark up your formals with the power and elegance of the Thunder God’s hammer! Get these beautiful 3D Thor Hammer Cufflinks made of Silver plated base metal with enamel that pairs up with any formal apparel to provide a dignified and thunderous look.

These have a round logo swivel closure and measures approximately ⅞” x ⅝.”

It comes in a pretty little box with the patented Marvel graphic logo and is an officially licensed Marvel merchandise.

Add a heroic flavor to your BBQ sessions with this fascinating Captain America BBQ grill tool set! Made of 304-grade stainless steel, the includes a large spatula, a fork and a wide tong tip for secure handling of food. All of the tools have a bottle opener feature for a utilitarian purpose that lets you hang them up as well. The 17 inches length keeps you at a safe distance from the flames, and the sturdy wooden handle makes for a cool and comfortable grip.

The set is an officially licensed Marvel Captain America merchandise, with an added benefit of a bottle opener.

Think of having an ‘out of the world’ Hawaii experience? Well, now you have a fantastic chance of adding a Guardians of the Galaxy tikki mug to your funky tikki collection.

Standing at 6-inches to 8-inches tall, this tikki mug holds up to 18 ounces and is all the accessory you need, to liven up a social gathering.

As it’s dishwasher and microwave safe, the Yondu Tikki mug is rather convenient to use with a surprisingly durable build.

Sale Marvel Encyclopedia Marvel Encyclopedia

Hardcover Book

One of the best celebrated legacies left behind by the Marvel greats. This product by Matt Forbeck is an updated edition of the ‘bestselling Marvel Encyclopedia’ which also features an introduction by the late Stan Lee himself.

From heroes to villains and anti-heroes like Wolverine, Deadpool, and Magneto, this contains illustrations of each character of the Marvel universe in some of the most stunning and breathtaking artworks from the original comic.

Sale Marvel Avengers Assemble: Assembly Required Factory sealed DVD

Adrian Pasdar, Roger Craig Smith, Fred Tatasciore...

Wear your immense love for your Avengers heroes with these marvelous pin set of your favorite characters! The set includes depictions of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Nick Fury, and Hawkeye.

Jazz up your backpacks, shirts and other objects with these cool pins and pledge your allegiance to the league.

The Limited Edition Spider-Man Homecoming Gift Set Box is just the perfect gift for every Spider-Man fan. The set comes with a range of attractive goodies depicting your favorite crawley on them, that will capture you forever in its web of happiness.

It includes a Blu-ray + DVD + Digital combo, Spider-Man Homecoming Upside-down Bobble Head Funko Pop, 2 pairs of Spider-Man socks, a Spider-Man Homecoming enamel pin and a Spider-Man Through The Years Marvel Pin.

Get this adorable Carnage vinyl bobble-head figure that makes a perfect gift for any fan of this cute ferocity! The figure has been attributed with incredible and high precision detail work. It is a funky and adorable collectible from Marvel in collaboration with FunKo, which you can easily place at your desk, on the dashboard of your car or work-table to add an element of fun and power to the otherwise regular order of things.

Funko Jessica Jones Luke Cage Pop Marvel Figure From Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, as a stylized POP...

Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall,...

This absolutely lovable Luke Cage Funko Pop figure is going to win over all who come in its range of fury! Standing at 3 ¾ inches tall, this toy figure possesses precise and stunning detail work that captures the true power of Luke Cage in form and expression alike. It makes a perfect gift for all Jessica Jones fan and brilliantly charges up any surrounding that has it.

Funko POP Marvel: Jessica Jones Jessica Jones Toy Figures From Jessica Jones, Jessica Jones, as a stylized...

Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall,...

And finally, from the beautiful collab of FunKo with Marvel, we have Jessica Jones in style and essence herself!

Get this stunning yet adorable Jessica Jones Funko Pop figure that stands at 3 ¾ inches in height and can be kept anywhere in your study or workplace or even in your display case amongst your beloved collectibles. It stands out in every way owing to its perfect detailing and comes in a window display box. This is undoubtedly one of the best gifts an ardent Jessica Jones fan can ever have.

Be completely and absolutely GROOT in spirit this Christmas with this beautiful baby Groot Keepsake Christmas Ornament from Hallmark! It plays a clip of the song “Flashlight” by Parliament that will jump-start the celebrations with its awesomely groovy beat. You can also use the box for storing your ornaments.

Packing a tree-mendous punch into its tiny form, baby Groot has come to sway you all this Christmas on its moving beats, and yet, take care of your precious belongings at the same time!

Ragnarok, the ultimate battle of everlasting time is soon to begin, and we have just the source of empowerment for you in this Ragnarok Action Figures set from the Marvel Legends Series. The set includes 6 individually packaged and stunningly detailed action figures of the Asgardian Thunder God, Hela, Loki, and Ares.

Spanning the history of the Marvel comics and the films, these 6-inches scale action figures also include pieces to construct an awesome larger figure!

Join your hands with the forces of goodness and form your own reinforcements with the Marvel Legends Thor collection. The set includes a Ragnarok version of the Thunder God, measuring 3.75 inches and a 2-pack Hulk, measuring 6-inches in standing height; as well as 4 character-inspired accessories.

The figures are highly detailed with a film-inspired design with premium articulation that makes these an amazing addition to your Marvel collections. All products are officially licensed and trademarked by Marvel and Hasbro.

Everytime the thunder strikes and rages, know that the Asgardian Thunder God has struck his foe with his mighty hammer and the spark has electrified across the universe for us to witness! Get this brilliant 6-inches movie-inspired figure from the Marvel Thor Legends Series to expand the collection of your favorite superhero!

Also, you get 2 accessories for the original figure and 2 Build-a-Figure pieces for a constructing a larger figure. This figure features a film-inspired design and premium detailing and articulation that make it a perfect addition to your collection. All parts are licensed and trademarked by Hasbro and Marvel.

Being the absolute master of deception, the cunning Loki has always dubiously manipulated his allegiance with all. But do not we all admire him for his brilliance and incredible wit? Get this glamorous 6-inches Loki figure from the Marvel Thor Legends Series that features a movie-inspired design with exceptional detailing. You also get a Build-a-Figure piece that enables you to construct a larger figure.

All parts of the set are licensed and trademarked by Hasbro and Marvel.

No products found.

With this 2-inch tall lego piece, can there be a cuter way for your kids to shout ‘Hulk Smash’ while running around the house?

Who are we kidding? We all love this big green and mean mutant, and with this lego pack, you get to have him in his all-time popular ripped purple pants version. The figurine is absolutely adorable and comes factory sealed weighing 1 oz.

These are for all the PlayStation owners out there who want to relive the live-action Marvel movies but in an adorable video game platform.

The Lego Marvel Super Heroes Game contains an original never before seen story which crosses over a 100 superheroes and villains from the Marvel universe. Its light, fun and brilliantly hilarious, and with boss fights against Hulk and Abomination, the gameplay is surprisingly challenging as well.

This could be that rare chance to get your hands on one of the most coveted collections of comics that does a crossover on two of the biggest comic book franchises in the world.

The DC/Marvel Unlimited Access is truly an understatement for the phrase ‘Worlds are colliding.’ And for a modest price, you can get to see how the Justice League and The X-Men tough it out in a 4 volume series.

Fascinations Metal Earth Marvel Mjolnir Thor's Hammer 3D Metal Model... Gift Card Includes - Unassembled Model – Easy to...

From Steel Sheets to Museum Quality 3D Model

The invincible power of the Asgardian God of Thunder’s hammer, endearingly named the “Mjolnir” meaning ‘lighting’ or ‘thunder’ itself, is capable enough to level any mountain! So wouldn’t it be just the thing to have in your collection? Get this stunning Mjolnir museum quality 3D model from the Metal Earth Avengers series that’s made from metal sheets and has a magnificent detail work, standing at 3.25×3.25×1.75 inches in assembled form. The package includes the unassembled model and simple instructions for ages 14 and up. It needs no glue or soldering to set up.

Fascinations Metal Earth 3D Model Kits Marvel Avengers Set of 2 Iron... HOBBY MODEL KITS – Unassembled models packed in...

NO GLUE OR SOLDER NEEDED – Parts can be easily...

A thoroughly enjoyable way of acquiring new Marvel figurines is when you get to assemble it yourself. With this Ironman and Warmachine 3D metal models, you can get to build it from the ground up and add them to your figure collection.

And what’s indeed fascinating about the models is the amount of detail that went into their design. The hand posture and the metallic finish accentuates every detail and gives them a rather lifelike feel.

This limited edition Blu-Ray pack of the Marvel Cinematic universe comes with 13 discs on all the phase 2 movies of the franchise. The package even comes with a Morg Orb containing a model of an infinity stone (randomized) and other amazing Marvel Studio memorabilia like a gold-foiled page from the book of the Dark Elves, an ancient drawing from the Morag vault, Avengers and S.T.R.I.K.E. uniform patches, a replica of the Tony Stark tattoo from Iron Man 3, and many more.

Loved the latest Avengers flick?

Well here is a chance to collect all the three movies from the cinematic universe. From Hulk’s heart winning smashes to Black Widow acrobatics, you can now have them all in Blu-Ray and play them at your leisure. Friday night sleepovers and movie dates have probably never looked so fun and appealing.

And what’s truly special about this set is that each movie comes in several languages and along with a special subtitle feature for the hearing impaired.

Nothing screams ‘Avengers Assemble’ more than a backpack which is always on the go. Modeled after one of the most popular Avengers ‘Captain America’, the backpack contains a lot of pockets that can hold all your gizmos, tablets, gadgets, pens and notebooks.

Made out of a tough polyester blend, the backpack is as durable as it gets. With the ability to store a 15’ inch laptop along with all your camp supplies, this bag is all the companion you need for your adventures.

Marvel Avengers Infinity Wars Thanos Laptop Backpack OFFICIALLY LICENSED MARVEL MERCHANDISE - This...

DETAILED THANOS INSPIRED DESIGN -This Mostly Navy...

With an Infinity Gauntlet emblem encrusted with all the Infinity Stones, the Thanos Backpack is probably one of the most stylish Marvel accessories in today market. Inspired by one of the most enigmatic villains, this navy blue backpack has enough room to harbor all your gadgets and everyday supplies.

The backpack is as comfortable as its fashionable and is made with amazingly durable polyesters to help you always be on the go. The infinity gauntlet is what truly sets this apart.

Now go to school in style with a backpack that is styled after your idol Marvel superhero who does NOT wield the infinity gauntlet. The Captain America Shield inspired school bag is the only accessory you need to earn your place at the cool kids’ table.

This polyester blended product is a limited edition product from one of the biggest comic book franchise in the world, which comes in two different sizes.

DC Comics Aquaman Superhero Built Up Laptop Backpack MADE FOR COMFORT - The Aquaman backpack is made to...

OFFICIALLY LICENSED - This Aquaman accessory is...

Summon the power of the sea to impress your crush at school with this beautiful Aquaman Built-Up backpack. Designed for comfort, the bag features soft-padded wide shoulder straps and includes a metal Aquaman badge on the front. It has three compartments for easy and organized storage for all your essentials that make it a perfect carrier bag for all travel purposes. It is an excellent gift for all Aquaman fans and is a 100% officially licensed DC accessory that is definitely going to turn some heads in your direction!

Sale 3D Light FX Marvel Avengers Hulk Fist 3D Deco Light Officially Licensed by 3D Light FX

Cordless, can be placed anywhere within the room

So if you want to have Hulk’s fist through your wall and light up your room with his angry green glow, we duly recommend this absolutely awesome Hulk Fist 3D Deco LED Light!

It is a cordless, battery-operated decorative wall light that appears to break through and out your wall featuring a 3D cracked effect. They’re easy and simple to install and never gets hot to the touch. With the energy-saving light source, you can enjoy the effects for hours at a stretch! It makes a perfect decoration for any festive occasion and a cool gift ideas for all Hulk fans.

Conclusion

We hope you liked our suggestions of absolutely Marvel-ous gifts for your favorite geeks and nerds. Be it for your personal collection or a gift for your friend, these goodies will be triumphantly celebrated and desired by everybody, fan or not.

In high spirits, let us kick off the celebrations this festive season with our favorite superheroes by our side!

Happy Holidays!