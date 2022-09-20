How To Combine Sheer And Blackout Curtains? | Tips & Ideas

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The best blackout curtains let you catch forty winks in tranquility by blocking the daylight and street noise and keeping the room cool.

Over the years, curtains have become an indispensable element in the designing repertoire. While blackout curtains preserve your privacy, sheer ones add an uncanny charm to the space.

Most homeowners labor under the delusion that sheer and blackout curtains don’t go hand in hand. But that’s not the case; you can layer them in the right way to create a perfect striking modern look.

One of the best ways to layer sheer and blackout curtains is to use single, triple, and double curtain rods. What’s more, you can keep either of them as the top or the base layer and unleash your creativity while decorating the space.

So, sit back and relax as we let out some tips and tricks to layer sheer and black curtains together to add luxury and softness to your home.

Sheer Vs Blackout Curtains

Planning to redecorate your home or give it a quick overhaul without spending a fortune? Well, then, upgrading your curtains will be the best way to kickstart your DIY project.

As a novice, you might not know much about the characteristics of both curtains – sheer and blackout. So, before we dive in to discuss the ways to layer them in an eye-catching manner, let’s take a quick look at the differences between the two curtains.

Sheer Curtain

Sheer curtains are usually woven with thin and loose fabrics, often used to soften the decor and add style instantly. As they are made out of lightweight materials, they aren’t opaque. This means they do not block the outside light from sneaking in the space as blackout curtains.

What’s more, sheer curtains serve as a wonderful transition piece between outdoor and indoor living spaces because of their translucent nature. Not only for framing the windows, but you can also use it to create the illusion of space in a small room.

Blackout Curtain

Contrary to sheers, blackout curtains are woven with thick and dense materials. And, if you’re wondering, “Do blackout curtains keep heat out?” then let us tell you that its opaque nature prevents sunlight from entering the space.

Boasting multiple layers of fabrics, the curtains also prevent noise and road lights from entering the rooms.

Despite its name, the curtain is created with dim out and light filter fabrics by adding a blackout lining to the rear side. Thanks to the insulating properties, blackout curtains keep the room cool in summer and cozy in winter. Thus, you’ll save a few hundred bucks every year on electricity bills.

As blackout curtains make the space dark, you must always use them in contrast with bright and neutral colors to enhance the aesthetics of the room.

How To Combine Sheer And Blackout Curtains?

If you’ve never layered curtains, we bet you’d find this challenging like most homeowners. With the right curtains and techniques, you can layer sheer and blackout curtains without any issues.

1. Single Curtain Rod

Usually, homeowners have single curtain rods installed in their homes. Contrary to popular belief, you can use them for layering sheers and blackouts without spending a fortune on upgrading to double or triple curtain rods.

Most people keep sheers at the center and position the blackout curtains towards the end, so you might as well do that. Another way to layer them is to position the blackout at the center and keep the sheers towards the end to add a beautiful effect.

While it’s one of the most cost-effective options to layer sheers and blackouts, there is little room to adjust the curtains. This means sunlight will peep into your space, and you won’t have much privacy.

2. Double Curtain Rods

If privacy is of utmost importance to you, using a double rod system to layer curtains will be the best bet.

As the name suggests, it features two rods to hang curtains– one for sheer and the other for blackout curtains. While you can use any curtain for the top layer, we suggest hanging sheers on the front and blackouts behind to create a fanciful aesthetic.

But, if you are fond of minimalistic decors, place the sheers behind the blackouts to add a more classy touch to your room.

3. Triple Curtain Rods

Do you want to layer sheer and blackout curtains differently to add a touch of sophistication to your space? Well, you must consider installing triple curtain rods in your home, for it scores high on functionality.

As it boasts three rods, you can use one for the blackout layer and two for hanging sheers. Besides blocking sunlight and ensuring privacy, the blackout layer adds texture and character to any room.

Compared to single and double curtain rods, the triple system exudes style, adding a refined touch to your window treatments. However, the only downside is that it protrudes from the wall, which isn’t the case with the other two rod systems.

Things Every Homeowner Must Consider Before Layering Blackout And Sheer Curtains

Buying the right curtain panels isn’t the only thing that you need to take care of while layering sheers with blackouts. There are plenty of other factors that you must pay attention to when you plan to upgrade curtains.

1. Curtain Layers

First things first, you need to decide whether you wish to employ sheers as the base layer or blackouts.

If you choose sheer curtains as the base layer, they will be visible only when you pull open the blackouts. Usually, people who are fond of minimalistic decors choose blackout curtains as the top layer because it evokes a feeling of dignity.

Also, you can use blackout curtains as the top layer against white walls to create striking visual contrast, making the window the focal point of your room.

But, if you wish to enhance the aesthetics of a space, you must install a sheer curtain as the top layer. When shopping for sheers, make sure you choose one that complements the blackout curtain and the décor of the space.

2. Style And Color

One thing everyone must keep in mind is that the curtain you opt for will make or break your home décor. Too often, people pick any curtain that they find appealing at the store, irrespective of whether it matches the theme of their home or not.

A poor choice of curtain can destroy the energy and ambiance of your space, so you must choose wisely.

To choose the right curtain, the first thing you must do is take into consideration the color, theme, and general atmosphere of your room. Mostly, homeowners opt for either gray or white color curtains to add softness to their space. So, if you’re looking for a fade-into-the-background curtain, simply opt for white or other neutral-colored curtains.

Alternatively, if you wish to add a slightly dramatic look to your space, gray curtains will be the right pick.

Speaking of blackout curtains, you can go for any color you wish as long as it’s complementing the décor of the space. Much like sheers, they are available in an assortment of colors, textures, patterns, styles, and fabrics. So, you won’t face trouble finding the right one for your home.

If the endless varieties on the market make your head spin, simply opt for a plain solid blackout curtain and layer it with a floral sheer panel.

3. Heading Styles

Not every homeowner pays attention to heading styles, but they are as important as the curtains.

For blackout curtains, irrespective of whether you’re using them as a base or top layer, you must go for pencil pleat and pinch pleat styles. That’s because these two styles block light from entering the room.

As opposed to grommet tops, these styles allow only a tiny amount of light to seep through the borders.

When choosing sheer curtains as a top layer, make sure you coordinate their heading style with the blackouts to maintain uniformity. Contrarily, you have the freedom to experiment with the heading styles if you use sheers as the base layer. That’s because the headers are visible when the blackout curtains are pulled open, so you can get as innovative as you can.

Some Tips And Tricks To Accent A Traditional Room With Layered Curtains

1. Sheer Curtains On Top Of Blackout Curtains

No doubt, sheer curtains can spruce up the space in an instant, but they don’t do much to block lights. To add a modern twist to an antique window treatment, layering sheer curtains over blackouts is the best bet.

Light-colored sheers against a dark backdrop add elegance and softness to the room. To add theatrical effects, you can tie the curtains or let them hang on the floor.

2. Wall-Mounted Blackout And Sheer Curtains

Another way to accent a traditional room is to attach the curtains to the wall above the window. As the brackets are of different lengths, pulling open and closing the curtains won’t be much of a task.

3. Ceiling-Mounted Sheer And Blackout Curtains

Want to create the illusion of space in your room while making it appear elegant? Then you must mount sheer and blackout curtains on the ceiling.

Most people prefer using one track, but we suggest you install two separate tracks for the curtains so that they can move freely. In this regard, you can go for curved curtain tracks because they blend marvelously with the ceiling.

Tips On How To Clean Blackout Curtains

Like regular curtains, blackout curtains also collect dust and pesky allergens that can trigger your allergies. Therefore, you’ll have to clean them to prevent them from pilling, fading, or preventing mold and bacteria from thriving on them.

Now, the question is– can you wash blackout curtains? Yes, you can wash blackout curtains to keep them in pristine condition, but you must always hand wash them. Machine washing is a big no-no!

Here’s how you should clean blackout curtains without damaging them.

Vacuum your curtains several times a week to remove allergens and dust from them

Use a gentle laundry soap to wash away impurities from them

Wring the curtains to remove excess water and hang it on the rods to dry completely

How To Combine Sheer And Blackout Curtains Summing It Up

Anyone looking for curtains that allows them to sleep peacefully during the day while enhancing the aesthetics of the room must layer sheers with blackouts.

Solids, patterned, or florals – they are available in varieties, so you’ll surely get your hands on the right one. Just keep in mind the theme and décor of your space and purchase the one that exudes elegance and sophistication.

On that note, we’ll wrap up for the day. Here’s to a successful room makeover!