How To Make Your Toilet A Bidet? | All You Need To Know

A bidet is a specialized toilet fixture that can be used to wash yourself after using the toilet. Installing a bidet on an existing toilet seat is relatively easy, as you just need to remove the current toilet seat and swap it with a suitable bidet kit.

Does wiping your nether regions with just toilet paper feel too unclean for you? Then we suggest you get a bidet converter kit and transform your toilet into a bidet!

A bidet is one of those weirdly practical concepts that have become increasingly popular in recent times. Despite its popularity, we have often heard users complaining about the installation process being too complicated.

That is why here we have presented a straightforward process for transforming an existing toilet into a bidet. So, if you are curious, dive in!

How To Transform Your Toilet Into A Bidet?

Contrary to what many people might say, a bidet does not need any extra arrangements to be installed in your bathroom. Bidets are designed to be attached alongside your regular toilets so that you can conveniently switch between the two.

The first step to installing a bidet is selecting a good enough bidet toilet seat. For this purpose, you will need to determine the dimensions of your existing toilet. Likewise, the shape of the bidet will depend on the shape of your toilet bowl.

Toilet bowls usually come in two shapes – round and elongated. As such, most bidet toilet seats are available in these two shapes. The elongated toilet is more suitable for larger bathrooms, while the round one is more practical for the smaller variants.

Now, the question arises – where to buy a bidet attachment? Well, you can find them on any online retail website that deals with sanitaryware and bathroom fittings. Buying them from these retailers is as simple as buying any other product online. So, all you need to do is order the bidet seat from the retailer and wait till it’s delivered.

Regardless, once you have the bidet seat, it’s time to get it installed. For this purpose, you can follow the procedure below.

Step 1: Turn Off The Water Supply

First off, you should turn off the main water supply hose to avoid making a mess. Also, if there is any residual water in the toilet tank, you should flush it out before starting. Once you are certain that all the water has been removed, you can proceed further.

Step 2: Remove The Existing Toilet Seat

Now, you will have to remove the existing seat from your toilet because that’s where your new bidet seat will be installed. To complete this step, you need to remove all the mounting bolts that are holding the toilet seat in place. Then, dislodge the seat carefully to avoid damaging the toilet.

Once you have removed the seat, we suggest cleaning the toilet rim with a wet cloth. This will make installing the new bidet seat easier.

Step 3: Attach The Mounting Plate Of The Bidet Seat

You will need to install the mounting plate of the bidet seat on your toilet. Place the plate over the toilet’s rim in such a manner that the mounting brackets are properly aligned with the bolt holes. Then secure the brackets in place by tightening the mounting bolts.

Step 4: Attach The Bidet Seat

The mounting plate is what holds the attachable bidet seat over your existing toilet. So, once that is in place, all you need to do is attach the bidet seat, and you’ll be good to go.

Most bidets come with attachment clamps that make the installation easier. Simply slide the bidet seat over the attached mounting plate, and the clamps will snap into place.

Step 5: Restore The Water Supply

Before you start using the newly installed bidet seat, you will need to restore the water supply to the toilet. So, turn the main supply hose on, and you will be done.

We would suggest that you inspect the bidet seat once before turning on the water. That way, you can ensure that no mistakes were made during the installation.

Additional Bidet Features That You Can Consider

A traditional bidet seat does what it is made for, nothing more, nothing less. However, if you want some level of sophistication, you can go with toilet seat bidets that offer additional features. Some of these features might be purely cosmetic, while others may serve some practical purpose. In any case, we have discussed them below, so keep reading.

1. Electronic Bidet Toilet Seats

One of the most popular bidet attachments is the electronic bidet toilet seat. In fact, most modern bidets are electronic by design, which further adds to the convenience of using bidet seats.

These bidet seat attachments come with several features, such as water temperature and pressure controls and swing settings. That means you can customize the water stream according to your liking.

For instance, if you want a gentle stream of warm water, simply adjust the controls on the seat. There is no need for a separate water heater, which makes it extremely convenient. Similarly, if you want the water spray to oscillate back and forth slowly, you can do that as well.

Apart from the water, you can adjust the features of the seat itself. So, if you want a heated seat, all you have to do is adjust the settings. And if it includes a warm air dryer, you won’t have to get up from the seat to dry yourself.

The only downside to the electronic bidet seats is the price. Such seats come with a hefty price tag, so it might not be a feasible option if you are on a budget.

2. Non-Electric Bidet Attachment

If a tight budget is stopping you from getting the electronic bidet toilet seat, then this is the bidet to go for. While it might not have all the luxury features of the former, it does have some of them. To be more precise, it comes with adjustable pressure and swing settings for the water stream.

Both of these features can be controlled mechanically without using electricity. You can easily adjust them with the control dials present on the bidet attachment. And since no electricity is required, it is a more affordable option for long-term usage.

3. Handheld Bidet Sprayer

Another popular bidet attachment is the handheld bidet sprayer which is even more convenient to use than a regular bidet seat. It can be attached to the side of the toilet bowl, so it does not require you to replace your existing toilet seat. Furthermore, it features a spray nozzle attached at the end of a long water pipeline that is connected to your toilet’s water supply.

These handheld sprayers are typically made from plastic or stainless steel. While the former is cheaper, we would recommend that you get the latter for better durability. To turn on the water, you will need to press the switch that is present on the nozzle.

In this regard, the handheld bidet sprayer does not have any fancy oscillation systems, and neither can it control the water pressure or temperature. If you are looking for those features, you might get disappointed with this option.

4. Slim Bidet Toilet Seats

As the name suggests, these bidet seat attachments have a pretty slim design, which enhances the appeal of your bidet toilet seat. Functionality-wise, they do not have any notable features, so they can be considered to be purely cosmetic in nature.

However, its sleek design takes up very little space on your toilet seat. This is one practical benefit of using such a bidet attachment, especially if you have a smaller toilet.

How To Make Your Toilet A Bidet Frequently Asked Questions ?

Does a bidet require its own water supply?

No, a bidet does not require a separate water supply since it draws water from the toilet tank. That said, you can install a separate water supply pipe for your bidet if you wish. But that will be mostly redundant and increase the installation costs unnecessarily.

How much power will be required for a bidet seat?

If you are using a bidet attachment that is non-electronic, then it will not use any power. However, for an electronic bidet toilet, power requirements may vary based on the number of features that it comes with.

Do you need to maintain the bidet toilet seats?

In case you are using a traditional bidet, then it will require periodic maintenance. But most modern bidets are generally self-cleaning, so there is no need for manual maintenance in such cases.

How To Make Your Toilet A Bidet Final Words

Installing a bidet toilet seat is fairly simple, as you can see from the discussion presented above. So, even if you are not an experienced DIYer, you can install them on your toilets by following our process.

If you were to ask us, we would say that transforming your toilet seat into a bidet is a worthwhile choice. It promotes better hygiene than toilet paper and is very convenient to use. In fact, with all the features and benefits, we would argue that it makes toilet paper completely redundant.

That brings us to the end of this brief article. We’ll be back with more guides in the future.

Until then, farewell!