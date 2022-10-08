Where To Buy A Bidet Attachment? | Things You Should Know

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Bidet attachments are of different kinds and come with adjustable pressure, customizable nozzle direction, and temperature controls. You can easily find all of these variants offline as well as on third-party or the respective brand websites.

Why waste tons of toilet paper when a little amount of water can do the same job? Today, you can get the best bidet converter kit options that will make it super easy to clean your tushy. And most of them can be installed without needing any professional help!

That’s why we will quickly walk you through some of the best bidet attachments to help you make the right choice.

Best Bidet Attachments To Buy

Best Affordable Bidet Attachment: LUXE Bidet Neo 185 (Elite) Bidet Toilet Attachment

Top Features

Dual nozzles

Contains high-pressure valves

Offers simple knob control

One of the best options if you are on a budget is the LUXE bidet attachment. It is made of high-quality materials and has a metal/ceramic core with steel hoses. Also, the nozzle is self-cleaning and has a guard gate to ensure a sanitary experience.

Best Premium Bidet Attachment: TUSHY Spa 3.0

Top Features

No additional plumbing required

Easy to install

Angle control and optimized pressure

Automatic and self-cleaning nozzle

This bidet attachment offers knob control that will let you choose between a gentle spritz and a powerful wash. You can also adjust the spray angle according to your needs to ensure precise cleaning. Plus, it offers temperature control features so that you can choose a comfortable temperature.

Best Non-Electric Bidet Attachment: Tushy Spa Premium Warm Water Bidet Attachment

Top Features

Can be installed in under 10 minutes

Smudge-proof and fingerprint resistant

Self-cleans the nozzles

Made of sustainable bamboo and brass

If you are wondering, “are non-electric bidets worth it?” then this bidet attachment will clear your confusion. Featuring an adjustable pressure nozzle and a water sprayer, it allows users to control the angle of water to ensure the perfect wash. Thanks to the Smart SprayTM technology, the attachment self-cleans the nozzles after every use, making sure you always get clean water.

Bidet Attachment Offering Universal Fit: BUTT BUDDY Spa – Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment & Fresh Water Sprayer

Top Features

Dual-nozzles

Sleek modern design

Easy to install

The BUTT BUDDY Bidet Spa is another non-electric model that is fairly easy to install and use. It offers warm and cold water and comes equipped with dual nozzles for proper cleaning. You can even regulate the water pressure and use it as a feminine wash.

Besides, the bidet has a stainless steel body along with high-pressure valves and a modern look. It also has a universal fit and is compact enough to be used by all.

Where To Buy A Bidet Attachment From?

As mentioned above, you can buy bidets online or from offline stores (like Home Depot and Walmart). However, both third-party and brand websites may offer better deals and discounts than the physical stores so that you can easily find the best option within your budget.

Besides, you can browse hundreds of options from the convenience of your home. Since most brands facilitate quick returns and fast customer service online, you can easily get in touch with them in case of any quality or operational issues.

Bidet Attachment Final Words

For all those asking how to make your toilet a bidet, just purchase a bidet attachment, remove the toilet seat, and attach it to the toilet bowl. Once it is in place, put the toilet seat back, and you have the perfect spray to take care of your butt.

And don’t forget to go through the customer reviews before buying one online. See ya!