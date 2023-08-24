Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Review – Tried and Tested

When it comes to high-quality bidet attachments, Luxe Bidet is one of the first names that come to mind.

The brand’s Neo 320 is one of the most popular bidet attachments available on the market today. In the domain of bidet attachments and bidet converter kits, many people consider it to be one of the best choices.

But is this particular product really worth all the hype and praise? That’s what we have sought to find out in this review. So, if you want to know what we think about this bathroom accessory, then read on!

Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Review

Construction – Long-Lasting Build Quality

First, let’s talk about the build quality of the Luxe Bidet Neo 320. Without a doubt, this particular option is a fine example of the brand’s dedication to high-quality bathroom equipment.

Luxe has used premium quality materials to manufacture the valves, nozzles, and other key components of the bidet attachment. Such an aspect, when combined with the extensive warranty of the product, allows you to use the bidet toilet seat attachment for a long time without any major issues.

The high-pressure valves have a durable core made from metals and ceramics. We noticed that the brand has made use of braided steel for the cold water hose, while the hot/warm water hose consists of polyurethane plastic with metal ends. This build ensures optimal longevity and reduces wear from daily use.

Installation – Straightforward, Even For Beginners

When it comes to bidets, the installation process is one of the first and most important things to consider. After all, purchasing an option that has a complex and time-consuming installation process can be counterproductive.

Fortunately, the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 is quite easy to install, even for beginners. Since it is a bidet attachment instead of a dedicated bidet seat, there is no need to replace the existing seat of your toilet bowl.

What’s more, the Neo 320 has a simplified design that allows you to install it quickly and without any issues. We found that it takes around 15 to 20 minutes to get it up and running, which is a fairly short time. The dimensions of this bidet attachment allow you to install it on most modern two-piece or one-piece toilets conveniently.

Besides, the packaging includes all the necessary tools and equipment required for the installation process. This includes items like wrenches, hoses, plumber’s tapes, and so on. Likewise, there is a detailed installation guide included with the packaging that carefully explains the whole process for your convenience.

Design And Usability – Highly Practical For A Non-Electric Bidet

The Luxe Bidet Neo 320 has been designed for optimal user convenience. Since it is a bidet attachment, it is non-electric by nature, and its overall design principle is a simple one. This is unlike a typical bidet seat, which generally runs on electricity, and has a much more complex design as a result.

Because of that, most people will find the Neo 320 easy to learn and use. Furthermore, the non-electric design of this bidet attachment makes it much more eco-friendly than regular electric bidets. On the flip side, this means that it lacks many of the extra features and amenities that are normally found in electric bidets, which can be a mild inconvenience for some people.

However, this does not mean that the Neo 320 is completely devoid of features. In fact, it is quite the opposite, for it comes with several components that make it easy to use. For starters, it is a dual nozzle bidet that gives you an optimal washing experience.

Also, it comes with convenient controls that allow you to change the water pressure and temperature according to your liking. The bidet supports a hot water connection, which makes it highly useful for those living in cold climates. Although, if you want uninterrupted hot water, you need to make sure that the bidet is connected to the sink’s hot water supply.

In any case, we have discussed these design features in greater detail in the subsequent sections.

Hygiene And Maintenance – Offers Greater Convenience

There’s no denying the fact that the toilet is an important part of the home, and it is used several times a day by one or more people in the household. Because of that reason, maintenance and hygiene are important aspects that need to be considered when buying bidet attachments. The bidet must remain clean and sanitary at all times, or else it might give rise to health issues.

In that context, we found the Luxe Bidet attachment to be highly useful. There are several hygienic features included with the Neo 320, which makes it one of the safest toilet seat bidet attachments. Not only that, but these features also make it easier to maintain.

For starters, the bidet nozzles are protected by a nozzle guard gate. This guard gate mechanism acts as a barrier between the nozzles and the toilet bowl, keeping them safe from dirt, grime, and wastewater splashes. If you wish to access the nozzles for some reason, all you need to do is flip open the guard gate to reveal them.

Besides the guard gate, the nozzles have a retractable mechanism for further protection. To be more precise, this feature works in conjunction with the guard gate mechanism to protect the nozzles. When the bidet is not in use, the retractable nozzles are concealed behind the guard gate, which prevents wastewater splashing and dirt accumulation.

As for maintenance, the Neo 320 features a unique self-clean mode. When you use this feature, the bidet runs fresh water through the nozzle heads, which helps to wash away any unwanted dirt or debris. Its self-cleaning mode improves the overall hygiene of the bidet while simultaneously eliminating the need to wash it manually.

Dual Nozzles – Increased Versatility

The dual nozzle cleaning setup included with this bidet attachment is a handy feature that improves its overall usability. Each of these two nozzles has a specific usage case so that you can get the best washing experience from this bidet.

First, you have the regular nozzle that is used for rear washing. The stream of this nozzle is angled in such a way that it targets the rear area only. Thus, you don’t have to worry about water splashing toward the other parts of your body, such as the legs or the back. Also, it sprays water at a higher pressure, which makes it suitable for cleaning your backside.

In addition to the rear wash nozzle, you get the feminine wash nozzle that is meant for rinsing and cleaning sensitive parts around the genitals. The water pressure in this nozzle is much lower than the other one, and it is angled toward the frontal regions instead of the backside.

You can switch between rear/regular wash mode and feminine/front wash mode via the control panel. This improves the overall versatility of this option since you can use the bidet attachment for other purposes besides cleaning your backside.

Controls – Easy To Learn

The presence of convenient control features is a key element that needs to be considered while looking for a bidet. If you are unable to control its functions, then you won’t get a lot of practical use from it. Conversely, if the controls are difficult to learn, then you won’t be able to use a bidet to its full extent, which will ultimately defeat its purpose.

Luckily, the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 has simple controls that are easy to learn. The compact control panel has knobs that allow you to control the spray mode, water temperature, and pressure.

Price – A Bit Higher Than Most Options

Now, we have arrived at the most important aspect of the bidet, which is its cost. In this regard, we noticed that the price for the Luxe Neo 320 bidet is slightly on the higher side, especially when compared to other models available in the market.

Therefore, if you have a very tight budget, then it won’t be feasible to purchase this particular model. In that case, we would suggest that you look for another bidet model from a different brand that fits within the budget.

With that being said, the price of this particular Luxe bidet is not ridiculously high either. That’s because it is not a dedicated bidet toilet seat but rather a basic bidet attachment. The former usually comes at a high price due to its features and design, which is one of the key differences between a bidet seat and an attachment.

So, if you have adequate funds for it, then we strongly suggest that you go for the Luxe Bidet Neo 320. For a non-electric bidet attachment, it offers a good degree of versatility and convenience, which means that you will get good value for your money.

What We Like High-quality, durable build

Easy to install

Highly convenient design for optimal usability

Hygienic dual nozzle design that is easy to maintain

Easy temperature, pressure, and mode controls for convenience What We Don’t Like It comes with a fairly high price tag

Lacks the convenience features of an electric bidet toilet sea

Retail Packaging Dimensions: 17.6 x 7.1 x 4 inches | Retail Packaging Weight: 2.39 lbs. | Connection Type: Cold and warm water | Nozzle Type: Dual nozzle | Materials: ABS resin, plastic, metal (steel), ceramic | Operating Water Pressure: 50 ± 20 psi | Modes: Rear wash, feminine wash | Available Colors: Blue, white, rose gold

Verdict

Overall, the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 is a great choice that can help to reduce your toilet paper consumption. Besides being durable, it comes with great warranty support, which makes this non-electric bidet worth purchasing. Also, it is easy to use and has a convenient design that gives you a great washing experience.

However, if money is a concern, then we suggest going with a more basic model from the brand’s Neo lineup, such as the Neo 185 or the Neo 120. Those have almost the same features and quality as the Neo 320, minus the temperature control. But if you can afford it, then you should definitely go for this option.