9 Most Powerful Cordless Drills in 2020

Drilling can be a tough job and can cause an immense amount of fatigue, but with a good drill, you are bound to find relief.

Since it is a considerable part of any renovation or construction activity, DIYers and professionals are very keen on making the right choice.

But the search for a good unit is exhausting, with so many variations available in the market. And that’s where we jump in. Sit back with a cup of coffee and witness our countless hours of research that has been done to create an unbiased list of the 9 best drills.

We have done an in-depth study of the various specifications and features that you may require, and every item has its pros and cons. This makes it easier to make a selection. Read on to find the perfect fit for your purpose.

Top 9 Powerful Cordless Drills

We will begin with the star product of this list, the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Drill/Driver. It is a perfect combination of versatility and power. We were quite impressed by how quickly it was able to perform the task at hand. A true powerhouse, it is one of the most valued choices and it comes at a relatively affordable price too!

Why Did We Like It?

This is a battery-operated tool with a 23-speed setting, which can go up to 2000 RPM. The rise occurs in seconds, allowing you to complete any work very quickly. We specifically used it for woodworking and drilling rocks, and we were pleasantly surprised to see it drill through rocks with ease.

Further, known to be a powerful machine made for heavy-duty jobs, the metal chuck is ½ inch in size and has carbide inserts. These make sure that it can withstand heavy work and enable smooth functioning.

The other fact which impressed us was the brilliant grip that it comes with, which is protected against dust and moisture. The main body is sealed and coated with an additional layer to prevent dust from reaching it.

We always fear that if the driller slips off, it may cause fatal damage. But, with this device in hand, we could finally work in peace.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The one slight issue that this product has is the rapid brakes. Every time you release its trigger, it breaks rapidly, which in turn leads to the loosening of the chuck. Post 15 times of it starting and stopping, we found that the chuck would need tightening.

Pros Improved run time

20x brighter light in dark spaces

20 minute shut off function of LED spotlight mode

Is quick to finish the job

Weighs 4 pounds Cons Rapid brakes lead to loosening of the chuck

Looking for a product to tighten nuts and work with screws? The DEWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Driver may be your best bet. It is a powerful device that is battery operated and will please you with its brilliant performance. It works hard to achieve a perfect level of precision that you may expect from the best of the lot.

Why Did We Like It?

With its 3 speed setting and a brushless motor, the device delivers a high amount of torque. We found that it works very fast and is a great companion to have for woodwork or renovations around the house. We bought it just before deciding to work with the doors and windows of our home, and it helped sail through the process!

Additionally, the device also has a precision drive at speed 1. This allowed us to be in absolute control of our job, and each screw was drilled in immaculately. The overall result was very professional.

Further, at just 2 pounds, it is one of the lightest machines on the list. The compact body gave us the liberty to work in tight spaces. Also, with 3 LED lights, we were able to light up the area. Working in dark spaces will no more be a problem!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The kit did not come with a battery or a carrying case. Without a battery, you would not be able to start working immediately, and we suggest you order them along with the main driller. This may raise the overall cost a little, but it is worth the extra bucks.

Pros Lightweight and compact

Focuses on precision

Ideal for working in the dark

Provides visibility without shadows Cons Battery has to be bought separately

Made for DIY enthusiasts who are looking for a machine for heavy usage, the Makita XFD061 18V LXT COMPACT Brushless Driver Drill kit will impress you beyond measure. It optimizes usage and can last 50% longer than other machines. Not made for the faint-hearted, this will make sure that you get all your job done in time!

Makita XFD061 18V LXT Lithium-Ion COMPACT Brushless Cordless 1/2"... Mechanical 2 speed transmission (0 400 & 0 1, 550...

BL Brushless motor delivers 530 inch pounds Of max...

Why Did We Like It?

Weighing just 2.5 pounds, this device draws the correct balance between efficiency and weight. It provides one with 2-speed settings, which range from 0-400 RPM and 0- 1550 RPM. If you are looking into multiple drilling into concrete and wood, this device is a great choice to go with.

Further, the machine ditches carbon brushes. This leads to the body staying cooler and enables one to work for a longer time. It is a problem when it heats up too quickly as it hinders work, and you would have to stop time and again to let the machine cool. This one will save you from wasting time!

We will also mention the brilliant grip that the device has. With a rubberized handle specially designed for heavy usage, it provides a soft grip, which enables you to apply pressure without hurting your hands.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We wished that the chuck could be made of more durable material. It is made of cheap plastic, and though there has not been any damage yet, we are worried that it would not last long. Replacements are available to deal with this issue, and we would suggest you call up the customer care to solve the problem.

Pros Stays cooler through heavy usage

Built-in dual L.E.D. lights

Dust and water-resistant

Rubberized grip handle for secure and a soft grip Cons Chuck made of inferior material

Next up is another powerful gadget from the house of Dewalt. The 20V MAX XR Hammer Drill Kit is everything you may need while drilling into materials as hard as concrete. It is a superb investment to make and is known to treat your needs with ease. Let’s take you through the features.

Why Did We Like It?

We should first mention the brilliant runtime that it comes with. With brushless motors, the device gives 57% more run time than brushed versions. We used it for drilling into rocks and for home redecoration, and the work was done in a jiffy.

Also, this device has three-speed settings, and you can alter the maximum torque setting according to your requirements. They are 0 to 1,000 RPM, 0 to 2,800 RPM, and 3,250 RPM. They can easily be altered as you walk your way through it.

Besides these, to make the product durable, it is sealed completely, and an additional coating is also present to prevent any dust or moisture from seeping in. the switches also are sealed to ensure that debris does not enter from there.

To top it, the device also comes with LED lights that do not let darkness stop you from working. If you are a night owl and prefer working post-sunset, this will not disappoint!

What Could’ve Been Better?

With such a powerful device in hand, we expected that the handle would be as strong too. But it was a bit of a let down for us. The handle is made of inferior material and has to be held firmly to actually control the whole of it.

Pros Very durable with sealed switches

Made for tough jobs

Heavy-duty 1/2″ ratcheting

20-minute shutoff function Cons Handle could be stronger

With 50% longer run time, the Makita XDT131 18V LXT Impact Driver Kit will win your hearts. It often happens that you have a paucity of time, and this is made for such occasions. Not only will it guide you efficiently through the process, but you will also be happy to see the precision attained.

Makita XDT131 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit... BL Brushless motor delivers 1, 500 inches pounds...

Variable speed (0 3, 400 RPM & 0 3, 600 IPM) for a...

Why Did We Like It?

From tightening lag bolts to the deck and cabinetry screws, if you need to make renovations in your homes, this device will be the friend in need. With a variable speed of 0 3, 400 RPM, and 0.3, 600 IPM, it is suitable for a large number of applications. Accompanied by a longer life, what more could you be looking for!

We also loved how compact the product was and how easy it was to use it. With a compact and ergonomic grip and a 5-inch long body, it fits into any space and gives you the comfort of using the same for long hours. It weighs only 3.3 lbs and will save you the fatigue that is a direct result of working with heavier machines!

Moreover, with built-in LED lights and a one-touch 1/4″ hex chuck for more convenience, you can work in the dark and attain quick bit changes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The one issue which bugged us with this product is that it is not water and dust resistant. This is an important feature, especially when it comes to working outdoors or at construction sites. So we would recommend avoiding to use this at any such risky places in order to make it last for long.

Pros Variable speed for different needs

Comes with an ergonomic design

Housing made from aluminum

Very durable

Built-in LED lights Cons Not water and dust resistant

Next up is a device known for its hoard of features and a no-cord and no-mess policy. The DEWALT 20V MAX SDS Rotary Hammer Drill will ensure that there is no mess created, and you would not need to wear a mask through the process. Let no cords hold you back as you deal with drilling efficiently!

Why Did We Like It?

This is one of the quickest devices on the list. To better explain, it took us less than 4 seconds to drill a 2-inch hole into a brick wall. The sheer amount of work done in limited time makes it stand out among the rest.

We would suggest you pair it with a 6AH Flexvolt battery. This will make sure it runs for a long, long time! We have forgotten about the last time we had to replace our battery; such is the strength of this cell.

Adding on to the features, this gadget has active vibration control. We know how painful it may get after long hours of work. The fatigue and stress lead to a lot of pain in the arm. But when the vibrations are limited by this feature, it leads to less stress on the hand. Your arms will thank you for this!

Lastly, the retractable hook feature makes it easy to hang and store this device whenever necessary, making it all the more convenient.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt that the jackhammer setting lacked power, and this took away some brownie points from the machine. Compared to other versions, this is an uncommon drawback. Other than this, it functioned almost flawlessly and did not give us anything more to complain about.

Pros Retractable utility hook for easy hanging

Does not cause too much vibration

Factory set clutch reduces sudden torque reactions

Optimized ergonomic design

We have a stellar device from the house of Makita, which is known for its power and efficiency, along with extended run time. If you thought you had seen it all, well, the Makita XPH07Z 18V LXT Hammer Driver-Drill brings more to the table. It is a compact device that works like a pro.

Why Did We Like It?

With a maximum speed of 3600 RPM and 1500 in/lb of torque, this drill is unstoppable even when it comes to the hardest of surfaces. There are 4-speed settings so you can adjust according to your needs.

Adding to it, the product is equipped with XPT extreme protection technology. Now, if you have been planning on taking the product to construction sites with extreme conditions, go on! It is dust and moisture resistant and will not be affected at all.

Another protective measure with this product is the Star Protection computer. This helps in monitoring it to prevent any kind of overheating or overloading. You can work in peace while the machine takes care of itself.

Accompanying the features is an ergonomically designed rubberized grip and dual onboard LED lights for easier usage. You can work in the dark and for long hours, thanks to these two brilliant specifications.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At 5.9 lbs, the device is heavier than most listed here. It is big and bulky, and the protruding side handle means that it takes more space to store. But again, storage should not be an issue if you have enough space. The weight may lead to straining your hands, and we would recommend you take breaks between work hours.

Pros LED gauge makes the charge level visible

Side handle for better grip and comfort

High speed of up to 2100 RPM

Avoids overheating Cons Bulky device

Next up is a brilliant device that takes care of lightweight jobs easily. If you are a DIYer looking to explore into cabinetry as a passion and not a profession, the Hitachi DB3DL2 3.6 V Screwdriver Kit is what you need. With a reliable battery and compact design, it will guide you through your work with precision.

Why Did We Like It?

The multiple clutches and drill setting enables one to gain absolute precision and control. When the drill is at its highest setting, it can work through any surface. This is paired with a dual position handle where you can easily shift between straight and pistol grip. We have to admit that this product actually comes with immense versatility.

Also, it is a boon to have while working with smaller screws, especially for cabinetry and electronic devices. You can easily attach small screws because of the utmost precision that this machine aims for.

Additionally, the LED lights which come with the pack are enough to light up dark spaces. You will need no extra flashlights with this device.

A problem that occurs with many drills is that they tend to overtighten and then break screws. But this one with its high and low-speed button, you can easily adjust the speed from 200 to 600 RPM.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While it perfectly fits small to medium needs, the device will not work well for jobs that require higher levels of torque. It will only make it run out faster, and you would have to replace it. So we suggest that you pay attention to your needs before choosing this.

Pros LED lights can be manually operated

Works well with smaller screws

Lets you adjust the speed with high and low-speed button

Low maintenance Cons Not for heavy jobs

Known for its superior design and over the top performance, the Milwaukee M18 2605-20 Rotary Hammer Kit has an outstanding reputation in today’s market. However hard the surface is, it is capable of taking on any challenge with little effort. The kit contains everything you may need from batteries to a carrying case.

Why Did We Like It?

One of the most notable features is the red lithium battery technology. Compared to some other devices, we were able to get more work done with this. It conserved energy and lasted longer.

Accompanying this feature is a strong motor with an 18-volt spinner that delivers speeds of 14000 RPM and 4800 RPM, respectively. This is paired with 1.4-foot-pounds of torque. This combination makes the unit very powerful and gets the drill to work faster and is more precision-driven.

Lastly, the anti-vibration feature makes sure that your hand does not shake too much while you are controlling the device. This, in turn, prevents stress and fatigue faced by the arm enabling you to work for longer hours.

We would suggest that this unit works well for beginners and householders who need it to perform different odd jobs around the house. It can be easily carried around because of it being lightweight and can be used to drill holes through wood, rocks, or concrete.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The kit is pretty expensive and may be too costly for an average professional. We wish the price would be lower. However, if you have the money, please go with this device. It promises to last long, and you can work in peace without thinking of replacing it anytime soon.

Pros Easy to handle for beginners

Durable and has a long battery life

3-mode operation for maximum versatility

Makes the process quick Cons Kit is expensive

Cordless Drill Buyer’s Guide

Now that you know the types, let us move on to understand the few factors that need to be kept in mind. This is vital because you may end up buying the best product, which does not have that one specification that is required. So please note down the following points before making a decision.

Time

Time is money, and we have often heard this proverb. The more quickly you can finish up, the more projects you can aim to complete. Keeping this in mind, make sure that you choose a device that works quickly and does not lag.

You should not have to wait too long between work hours to allow the device to cool down. This only slows down the process and makes the job time-consuming.

Always opt for a machine that comes with cooling technology or a brushless motor, which tends to cool off easily and would not allow the body to get heated even after hours of working continuously.

Battery

The battery defines the efficiency of a cordless machine. A reliable power source is what drives the gadget, and if it is not strong enough, it fails to function in its full glory. We know you do not want the cells to run out of juice in between work.

Thus you should choose a battery which is highly efficient and will work for long hours. Now, these may be costlier, but in the long run, you will find how useful they are.

Also talking about rechargeable batteries, some batteries that work with old-school chargers take up to 5 hours to charge fully. While on the other hand, there are smart chargers today which do the same work within an hour but may cost more. Make a wise decision!

Verdict

We have finally made it to the end of the list, and we are pretty sure that you have found a reliable device. With one of the best drills, you can expect to perform drilling tasks excellently while saving a lot of time.

Our favorite product, which is known for its versatility, is the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Drill/Driver. It stays cool and is a powerhouse to own.

If heavy usage is on your mind, the Makita XFD061 18V LXT COMPACT Brushless Driver Drill kit is the winner. It is packed with features and is resistant to exterior wear and tear.

It is time to hit the online store. If you have any further queries, let us know in the comments section below.

Happy shopping!

