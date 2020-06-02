13 Best Tool Boxes of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Every handyman is incomplete without his tools, and what better way to carry them around than in the best tool box?

Tools can be of varying sizes from tiny screws to big hammers, and it is annoying to have a mess created all around while working because of them. A tool box is a solution that everyone, from DIY-hobbyists to maintenance workers, would agree with.

Now, the problem arises when you decide on choosing a tool box. It may seem easy in the beginning, but once you see hundreds of options flooding the market, confusion arises.

This is where we come in. All you need to do is sit back and read through our unbiased reviews of the 13 best tool boxes. Here we have not only detailed out the features but also jotted down the pros and cons, followed by a buyer’s guide.

Read on to find the one which suits you the best!

Top Tool Boxes of 2020

Document

A product that can withstand all kinds of hits and bumps, the DEWALT Tool Box, Extra Large DWST08204, is known to be the king of them all. It comes with sufficient space to store away all your tools without worrying. We were quite impressed to see the efficiency in storage that it offered.

DEWALT Tool Box, Tough System, Extra Large (DWST08204) Robust structural foam box with huge interior...

Inner vertical storage for hand tools and...

Why Did We Like It?

With thick foam walls, the tools inside stay safe and secure while the tough exterior protects them from external forces. The walls also ensure a snug fit for all the tools.

There are inner compartments specially made so as to keep your appliances separate from each other. This saves time in searching for a specific one among many different units.

To add to the convenience quotient, the box is appropriately sealed and protected from water, and we were pleased to know that. Even more so because we have had to work in extreme conditions and have left the box in the rain for long. You will be glad to know that not a drop managed to seep in.

With a big size comes an enormous weight capacity. It can take up to 110 pounds, which means none of your tools gets left out. Additional side handles are provided to lift the box when needed.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though the box has a large weight capacity, it is pretty bulky itself. Without any tools inside, it weighs 13.51 pounds. One cannot aim to carry it around too much. It is best to get a cart if you need to move a fully loaded box very frequently across construction sites.

Pros Removable tray for smaller tools

Protected from the environment

Side handles make it easy to be carried

Side latches allow stacking modules

Huge interior space Cons Heavy box

The next item in our list is here to amaze you with its 3000 cubic inches of storage space. It is well-suited for professionals who are tackling heavy-duty work. The Keter Masterloader Resin Rolling Tool Box has an enhanced capacity to function with wheels for easy portability.

Sale Keter Masterloader Resin Rolling Tool Box with Locking System and... DIMENSIONS: 14. 88 in. W x 24. 25 in. D x 16. 34...

RESIN CONSTRUCTION: It is made from an all-weather...

Why Did We Like It?

This is a product on wheels! If you were worried about how to carry heavy equipment around, here’s the solution. The large wheels are rubber coated and can make it easy to take around even on rough terrains. Be assured that even if it faces bumps and jolts, the body is equipped well enough and will protect the contents from tension.

Additionally, the unit has 6 removable bins in 2 sizes for better tool management. You will find smaller compartments to store screws, wood chips, nuts, bolts, and other tinier items that can get lost if stored with bigger appliances. This is of great help, especially when you are in a hurry.

Further, the unit comes with retractable handles, which can be extended when need be. This helps one to pull it around with ease.

We also have to mention the central locking system, which serves the dual purpose of safety as well as stability. This is a boon, especially while traveling.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it worked remarkably well for us, we have to mention that the body may not catch rust, but water can easily seep in if left in the rain. It is best to always wheel it under shades if there is sudden rainfall. Now that you are aware of it, the issue can be prevented, and you can go ahead and choose this one!

Pros Made with resin to take a larger weight

Extendable handle for easy rolling

Provision of large tool storage

Easy assembly and easy to clean Cons Not waterproof

Next up is another very spacious device from the house of Dewalt. It is unparalleled when it comes to the massive amount of sturdiness provided. Highly reliable and very portable, it is an excellent box to own. And with a wide array of features, this kit is a worthy addition to your work life.

DEWALT (DWST17814) Tstak Tool Box, Deep, Long Handle Extra Large volume for Large tools storage

Top organizer fixed dividers for organization of...

Why Did We Like It?

Dewalt is known to create efficient equipment hoarded with features. Here we were most impressed with the vast interiors. Though it may not be as big as the first product in this list, it provides an ample interior space which is smartly divided.

There are dividers and organizers which make it easy to separate tools and store them in compartments. The dividers are strong enough to not be affected by the movement of heavy tools. You would not find them bending or getting scratched in any way.

We were also floored by the capacity of the handles. It could carry a large amount of weight, and they were completely resistant to rust. The metal latches used to lock this device are also rust-resistant and securely protects the content inside.

All these features are combined with a very affordable price tag. It seems like a win-win situation, and we are sure you would agree!

What Could’ve Been Better?

One issue we faced is that the shelf below the bottom drawer is bowed upwards. And every time we try to pull the drawer in and out; it hits this shelf. This may need readjusting, and you can only keep smaller tools in that drawer. After reading multiple reviews, we found that this is a manufacturing defect with most products.

Pros Durable side latches

Long handles to make it easier to carry

Ample space to hold any number of tools

Can carry heavy tools Cons Problem in design

Next up is a very compact device that would not be too bulky but will provide you with enough storage. The GANCHUN Consumer Storage and Tool box is easy to carry and will be a great mode to take around if you are going to travel from place to place with your tools.

GANCHUN 14-inch Consumer Storage and Toolbox for Tool or Craft... Separate accessory storage box and non-slip...

Tool tray with handle and enabled side access for...

Why Did We Like It?

Made of high-quality premium plastic, the body is pretty light and can be carried by hand anywhere you go. Now, are you wondering if the plastic would be strong enough to protect the tools inside? We will assure you that it is! The high-quality plastic will protect your prized possessions from the harshest of environmental conditions.

The double-layered design further adds to the protection as well as allow tools to snugly fit in. The box is provided with several compartments which will enable you to store all kinds of devices together. This prevents one tool leading to scratches on the body of another.

Also, as a safety measure, the product has a lock that prevents any tool from falling out of it. It keeps the box firmly closed and makes it easier to carry.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We found one issue with this product. There are compartments for storage even on the lid, but the cover is loose. This led to tools which had initially been placed in the top chamber falling out every time the main lid is opened. It is best to keep sanding paper here as they have a lesser chance of falling out.

Pros Stable safety lock for safe portability

Double-layer design

Separate sections for the division of accessories

Lightweight and compact Cons Storage compartment on the lid does not stay closed

Last but not least, we have the MILWAUKEE 26 In. Jobsite Tool Box. It is rugged and handsome, proving to be a unique choice to make. We have no complaints about its performance, and the sheer amount of space provided to store away all our tools is impressive.

Why Did We Like It?

This product is not just a tool box; many use it as a storage unit, too, because of the compact nature. It has a capacity of 3400 cubic inches, which is good enough for all your mechanical and electrical appliances.

Also, the suitcase like design enables it to consume the least amount of space. Complimenting the room, the black and red color stands out and gives a very neat and classy way to keep your favorite companions safe.

Further, we were in awe of the hi-impact reinforced corners, which protected not only the whole body but also its content inside.

Another feature we liked was the over-molded handles. Since this box can be used to carry heavy equipment, the handle needs to be comfortable enough to hold, and this one provides the same.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt that the product might be challenging to use in summers or in places that have hot temperatures most of the year. Since the body is made of plastic, it tends to heat up very fast, and it gets challenging to fasten it back. The heat may also cause disruptions in batteries.

Pros Protected recessed latches

Hi-impact reinforced corners for maximum protection

Overmolded handle for better grip

Weighs 8.68 pounds Cons Plastic body heats up fast

Next up is the brilliant Stanley 028001L Structural Foam Tool box that exceeded expectations and left us in awe. This device has hit the nail on the head. It is known to be both aesthetically pleasing and functional, with plenty of room for all your appliances.

Sale Stanley 028001L 28-Inch Structural Foam Toolbox Extra large capacity tool box; portable tote...

All round water seal for ultimate protection of...

Why Did We Like It?

We will begin with the feature, which puts a feather in the cap. With a watertight seal, the item is genuinely waterproof. We have left it in the rain overnight by accident more than once, and it has kept all the tools dry throughout.

To add to the bells and whistles, the unit has latches that will not rust even if left outside in moist weather. This is accompanied by soft-grip handles, which make it easier for you to carry. The soft grips ensure that there is less strain and fatigue. Your arms will thank you for this!

Also, there are integrated v-grooves on the top lid inside the box, which makes sure that you can store away pipers and pumpers.

All-in-all the product provides a heavy-duty solution to all your worries about how to carry around tools easily.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Though it is excellent on most fronts, we wished that the latches would be more durable. These do not rust but tend to break off after a few months of usage. We got our latch replaced the first time, but the new one again broke off. This could be slightly tricky, but again, the customer care will help you through.

Pros Portable half tray allows space for larger equipment

Heavy-duty storage solution

Ergonomic hand lifting recesses

Integrated v-grooves for pipes Cons Latches keep breaking

By now, you already know Dewalt owns the crown for the products. The DEWALT (DWST17806) Tstak Tool Box is a worthy companion to take on your daily adventures. Be it a professional or a DIY enthusiast, this a gadget fit for anybody with small to medium needs.

Sale DEWALT (DWST17806) Tstak Tool Box, Deep Flexible platform allows different combinations

All units can stack on Top of each other,...

Why Did We Like It?

The box is 17.6 inches in length,11.75 inches in breadth, and 11.7 inches in height. The ample space is filled with trays to organize and mini compartments to store all kinds of extras like wood chips, glue, sanding paper, etc. What pleased us was how efficiently space was managed inside.

We were able to use this on a daily basis because of its vast range of separators and compartments. It made the job of selecting and using different types of equipment easy.

The product also boasts of metal latches which securely hold the contents in place. You do not need to worry about accidental drops as the tools will not be affected anyhow! What more! These latches are resistant to all weather conditions and do not rust.

This discussion would be incomplete without mentioning that the rest of its body is made of plastic making it pretty lightweight without the tools.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although it is a very impressive box and difficult to criticize, we have one issue to talk about. The product works brilliantly with small to medium weights loads but is not meant to carry heavy equipment. We will recommend that you first analyze the number of tools needed to be carried around and then choose a box.

Pros Efficient space management

Weighs only 9 pounds

User-friendly handles for smooth movement

Rust-resistant metal latches Cons Cannot carry a hefty load

Next up is a wonderful addition to the workplace, the Keter Classic Tool Box 19″ Plastic Portable Organizer Tool Box is here to win hearts. It drives efficiency a notch higher with its outstanding features. We were elated to see how well it became a part of our work lives.

Keter Classic Tool Box 19" Plastic Portable Organizer Tool Box Storage... Dimensions: 18.99 L x 10.24 W x 9.84 H

Rugged polypropylene resin construction

Why Did We Like It?

We loved the two organizer compartments on both sides of the lid on top. You must know how every handyman has some loose screws they are dealing with, or they need some to fix things. These organizers are the best place to keep screws, nuts, and bolts. They are easy to access, too, without having to open the box.

Further, it is designed like a chest with a bold color combination of red and black. This truly stands out in a room, and the chest like design adds class to it. People cannot help but notice this truly attractive box as you carry it down the street.

The two sturdy handles additionally provided us with an easy way to carry it around. There is also space given for a padlock to be attached for added safety. This is important in case you are carrying it to a place where you may have to leave in the open.

What Could’ve Been Better?

With a dimension of 18″ x 8-1/8″ x 7″, this product is not big enough to hold huge equipment. While you can fit in most, larger ones like big hammers or air pressure devices cannot be carried. So we recommend you to first note down what are the tools you need to carry and then choose.

Pros Lid organizers on both sides

Impressive color combination

Made with rugged polypropylene resin

Weighs 3.9 pounds Cons Not big enough to carry massive tools

If you are looking for something to carry your basic essentials and light peripherals in, the Waterloo Portable Series Tool Box is a stellar choice. It is incredibly compact and can be taken anywhere. If you are a handyman with a number of places to attend to with your tools, this is the best option.

Why Did We Like It?

For a handyman, the product has to be lightweight and compact to make carrying easier. Both of these are specifications that Waterloo brings to you. Also, to add on to convenience, handles need to be comfortable to hold on to. This feature is also provided, and the handles are soft relieving you of some of the stress.

This product can easily fit in several items, including a few screwdrivers, wrenches, hammers, pliers, duct tape, and maybe a nailer too. It is super light, and the only weight that you would feel is that of the tools. The plastic body reduces the total weight by several pounds.

Further, the unit features two removable trays that can store smaller parts and hand tools. These trays can be removed and carried separately if needed.

Not only as a box to carry, but this can also be used to store away tools. It is not expensive and provides bang for the buck.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the product is incomparable when it comes to small or medium-sized tools, it is not meant for bigger appliances. Because of its compact design and limited space, you cannot stuff in heavy or big tools, but this is not really a drawback. It was made specifically for daily usage and small to medium-sized tools.

Pros Flush top for easy stacking

Plastic body promises longevity and sturdiness

Does not mar other surfaces

Lightweight and easy to carry Cons Big appliances would not fit

Spacious and built to last, the Plano 823-003 Contractor Grade Po Series Tool Box is a remarkable option to choose. It comes with a stunning range of features and provides one with enough space to store all kinds of equipment. It is one of our top picks because of the sheer amount of space it has.

Why Did We Like It?

This is an exceptional product from a very trusted brand and will impress you with its sheer efficiency. Be it a power drill, cords, peripherals, wrenches, or hammers, to name a few; this can fit them all. It has two removable trays and can be taken out to keep in bigger pieces of equipment if needed.

Besides this, we found that the handle is one of the sturdiest and will help you carry a heavy load with no extra effort. Are you worried whether the handle will be able to carry heavy equipment inside the box? Fret no more because these reinforced handles can do the job with utter ease. The handles can be folded down when not in use, making it easy to store.

Also, the box protects the tools from dust and water. It is not waterproof, and if you leave it in a pool, water will enter, but it can easily stand against light rain.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we are more accustomed to lids with hinges, this product has a lid with on hinges. The lid comes off completely every time you open it. This is not really a drawback but may take some time to get used to. And you will always have to remember where you keep the lid and not misplace it.

Pros Made for bigger sized tools

Easy to access all parts

Known to be durable

Handles and latches securely attached Cons Lid does not have hinges

Are you a DIYer looking to carry your basic set of tools? The Stalwart Heavy Duty Rolling Tool box is exactly what you want. It will keep your equipment safe and protect it from dust and debris. The compact design makes it all the more appealing and a must-have for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Sale Stalwart Oversized Portable Tool Chest, Three Tool boxes in One 3 toolboxes in one

Boxes measure: 19.5 x 9 x 7, 19.5 x 9 x 13 and 19...

Why Did We Like It?

A feature we loved is the presence of cable hooks. Cords and wires have a tendency to tangle, and it takes a lot of time to detangle them. With these hooks, you can easily roll them up and use the hooks to keep them that way. Voila! Saves so much time and effort!

To add on, with two wheels and a lightweight body, taking it around is pretty easy. Also, it comes with multiple compartments for both your small and medium-sized tools and gadgets. Do you not want to mix up the nuts and bolts? Well, this has separate drawers for them all.

Further, there are 2 trays, and if you remove them, you will have ample space to fit in bigger sized equipment.

Lastly, the handle is very sturdy and works effectively for pulling around. Working is already strenuous, let this tool box make it slightly easier for you!

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only improvement we would have liked is with the material used. The body is made of cheap quality plastic, and the walls are thin. This reduces the durability of the carrier, and it is not safe from daily wear and tear. We recommend you to not use it for very heavy appliances and tools.

Pros 24 compartments and 2 removable trays

Fold-down handles with easy grip

Removable top storage for convenience

Affordable Cons Cheap quality plastic used

Following is a brilliant device from the house of Bostitch. It is known for its top-notch quality, and this one lives up to it. The BTST19802 Tool box with wheels is known for its exceptional capacity. Read on to find out more about it.

Sale Stackable Toolbox Rolling Mobile Organizer with Telescopic Comfort... WORK ON THE GO- This rigid pack out cart has two...

PLENTY OF STORAGE- The storage tray, 2 slide-out...

Why Did We Like It?

This product is almost like a workshop on wheels. It looks like a bin and has a massive capacity to boast of. On days you do not have too many tools to carry, the top portion can be removed to use the whole box as a single unit.

Although it may not be the sturdiest item in the market, it sure packs a lot of value, especially for DIYers or those working around the house and garage. Taking it around is easy, with big wheels allowing you to do so. It also has extendable handles for efficient pulling.

Moreover, from heat guns, small grinders, glue guns to drills, it can store away all heavy-duty equipment easily.

We have also been using this for storage. In case you want to keep your tools somewhere for a brief to an extended period, this product will provide the space to do so.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only area where we felt this product could have improved is the number of compartments. Though there are drawers, only one of them has separate compartments within it. The others are mainly meant for you to throw in tools together in a pile. While this works with bigger tools, it may be a hindrance while keeping smaller items.

Pros Designed like a rolling tool trolley

Very affordable

Multiple drawers for ease of access

Wheels make it easy to maneuver Cons Insufficient compartments

If you are a professional very concerned about how tools are to be arranged, the Stalwart 75-MJ5051B Contractor Grade Tool Box will satisfy your needs. With this unit, you can rest assured that your tools are in safe hands and meticulously arranged. If you aim for perfection, this is the one to go with.

Stalwart 75-MJ5051B Contractor Grade Tool Box – 22 Inch Cantilevered Tray Storage System

Fully opens to provide access to everything in the...

Why Did We Like It?

It is a tool box specially made for everyday usage. If you are a hobbyist or a professional who needs to be working very often, the product makes it easier for you to do so. With unique cantilevered trays, all of the different types of equipment will be visible to you every time you open the lid. It also makes every item accessible without having to open the whole box.

Also, there are 15 removable compartments present inside with the top tier supported by mini legs. This makes sure that it does not tip over and drop the items kept on it. A large number of compartments make it easy to separate things like screws from hammers and screwdrivers.

To add on to the features, This product is very sturdy with a body of stainless steel. The steel protects the contents inside and prevents them from being affected by daily wear and tear.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we would not complain about the brilliant features, we wish it would be water-resistant. The box is not waterproof, and if you want to work in the rain with it, it is best to add a weather strip to it. Without it, water would seep in and may lead to rusting of your tools inside.

Pros Easy access to all the tools stored

Sturdy handles for easy carrying

Reduces clutter with separate compartments

Removable compartments Cons Not water resistant

Tool Box Buyer’s Guide

If you are a handyman or into renovation work, you will know that a good tool box can be a game-changer. It can make or break your day. With the right box, you will save not only time but also a lot of energy.

Now it is essential to note down the following points as they will help you decide among the multiple choices offered. Remember, buying the most expensive option may not be enough as it may lack a specific feature that you cannot do without. Read on to make an informed choice!

Material used

The two materials which are used to make the tool boxes are either plastic or metal. Metal boxes are sturdier and can face extreme conditions better. They do not bend inwards because of external forces and jolts and work well for construction sites. These are the places which see the most amount of extremities and metal deals with all.

On the other hand, a plastic body will be way lighter than a metal counterpart and is more portable than them. It is easy to carry around, making them the preferred choice for mechanics who need to be moving around a lot. Also, they do not catch rust at all and are less prone to external weather than metal.

Size and weight capacity

Do you want a big box to store tools, or do you want a compact one to take them around? There are various sizes available in the market with different ranges of weight capacities. Choose a product according to your specific needs.

Measure the tools and weigh them once to gather how much weight capacity is required. Then go forward and determine the product of your choice.

Water-resistant capacity

Do you think that plastic tool boxes cannot be affected by water at all? Well, they may not absorb water, but most boxes have gaps through which water seeps in, and when you open the box, you might see the shelves filled with it.

So if you live in an area with torrential rainfall or you are expecting water to disrupt, go for a box that is sealed and waterproof. It not only keeps the product dry but also makes sure that the tools inside do not start to rust.

Wheels or no wheels

Two crucial considerations come to mind here. What is the purpose of the tool box and what kind of tools are we looking at? If you do not plan to take the box around too much, then wheels would not be necessary. Also, if you are going to walk up and down the stairs, wheels will not be helpful.

On the other hand, if you work on construction sites and need to use heavy machinery, a large box with wheels would be a perfect choice. A plastic body ensures lower weight and is good to be carried around by hand while a metal body works best with wheels.

Types of compartments

A tool box is just not to transport the tools; it is also used as a storage option with easy accessibility. To prevent tools from piling up, there are compartments, drawers, cubbies, and trays required. You would not want your nails and bolts to get lost among hammers and wrenches.

So check if the product has these features. Also, removable trays are preferred as when you need to put in a bigger tool; the removable trays can be taken out, thus providing more space. The more versatile it is, the better!

Verdict

A good tool box that suits your needs will never disappoint. And if we have to choose our favorite, the winner would be DEWALT Tool Box, Extra Large Tough System (DWST08204). It takes the crown for its massive capacity and several drawers and compartments. You would not be wasting any time looking for a specific tool, thanks to the separators.

Now, if you are looking for a box with wheels, the Keter Masterloader Resin Rolling Tool Box is the best of the lot. With massive space, it can take on very heavy appliances, and the wheels make it easy to roll around.

We have picked our favorites, and it is time you do so too. Let us know if you have any queries in the comments section below.

Happy shopping!

Related Articles

13 Best Cordless Oscillating Tools of 2020

13 Best Screwdriver Sets on the Market Today

13 Best Wood Routers for Professionals & Amateurs Alike

Simply the Best Stained Glass Ring Saws in 2020 Reviewed

49 FREE DIY Router Table Plans For an Epic Home Workshop

10 Best Shop Vacs For Dust Collection in 2020

11 Best Hammer Drills on the Market Today

11 Best Tap And Die Set on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Torque Wrenches on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Multi Tools of 2020 Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

11 Best Angle Grinders on the Market Today

13 Best Chainsaws for the Money in 2020 | Reviews & Guide

13 Best Tile Saws of 2020 Reviewed | Buyer’s Guide

6 Best Chainsaw Brands to Consider in 2020

11 Best Sliding Compound Miter Saws

11 Best Belt Sanders Right Now

13 Best Jigsaws of 2020

13 Best Stud Finders – Review & Buyer’s Guide

13 Best Bench Grinders of Saws of 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

11 Best Drywall Cutting Tool of 2020

9 Most Powerful Cordless Drills in 2020

10 Best Tool Sets of 2020

13 Best Jigsaws of 2020