10 Best Tool Sets of 2020

Do you need to fix or repair something? Having a tool set handy will help you complete any full-fledged project or small task with utmost ease.

From DIY workers, homeowners to even professionals, a curated kit comprising an assorted set of tools is a must-have for everyone. That being said, finding the ideal option from the vast range of available choices is not that simple.

To be honest, with several factors contributing to the selection process, even a professional may find this task challenging and time-consuming. For this reason, we have gone ahead and done all the necessary research to handpick the 10 best options for you to consider.

To simplify your task even further, this guide comes forth with detailed and unbiased reviews of each recommendation. Need more insight? Check out our buyer’s guide provided towards the end.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the reviews.

Top 10 Tool Sets

We bring you our topmost recommendation – STANLEY 94-248 tool kit, which is a unique combination of the most popular tools, offering ease of accessibility. Furthermore, each tool is designed to meet or exceed ANSI specifications, ensuring maximum safety at all times.

Why Did We Like It?

Equipped with the most popular tools, including pliers, a 13 oz hammer, a 2-pc screwdriver set, torpedo level, an 18 mm snap-off knife, and other mechanical tools, the kit offers versatile use. From DIY projects to household fixes, you can tackle anything and everything with this easily accessible tool kit.

Apart from being ASNI certified for safe use, each tool comes with premium-quality steel construction and a high polish nickel chrome finishing. Teamed with a yellow ABS plastic casing, expect them to last for years. Not only this, but they also feature ratchet handles, ergonomically designed with a thumb-operated reverse-switch mechanism to ensure easy and comfortable use.

Further adding to your convenience, the sockets come with a unique max-drive design, offering 15% more torque than standard sockets. What’s more? Well, the molded case with a carrying handle ensures easy storage and transportation of the tools when needed, keeping you well-equipped at all times.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is undoubtedly the best option as it offers versatility and easy accessibility wherever you go. That being said, we couldn’t help but notice a minor con related to the storage case within which the tools keep detaching from their mold. However, this is nothing major, provided you are someone who doesn’t mind seeing the tools scattered when the box is opened.

Pros Versatile tool kit

Meets safety guidelines

Durable and premium-quality tools

Portable storage case

Easily accessible Cons Tools don’t stay in place within the toolbox

Developed by one of the largest tool suppliers and manufacturers in Asia, WORKPRO has designed a complete line of DIY hand tools after over two decades of research and testing. On that note, it comes forth with the WORKPRO W009037A, a basic 322-piece tool kit ideal for everyday repairs and DIY projects.

Sale WORKPRO W009037A 322-Piece Home Repair Hand Tool Kit Basic Household... 322-Piece basic tool kit for everyday chores and...

Chrome vanadium steel tools with heat treated for...

Why Did We Like It?

This fully-equipped kit consists of 322 pieces of a variety of tools, including sockets, pliers, screwdrivers, a spirit level, a hammer, utility level, and an adjustable wrench to name just a few. Having said that, each of these tools meets the ANSI safety guidelines to ensure versatility as well as safety while completing DIY projects, repair work, and more.

Other than this, we were impressed with the chrome-vanadium forged body of each tool, featuring a fully polished chrome finish to ensure corrosion resistance. Thanks to its durable stainless steel construction and ABS plastic housing, the set remains protected from wear and tear, enhancing its overall longevity.

Not only that, but the handles are also ergonomically designed to absorb shock and vibrations, offering a comfortable and secure grip. Furthermore, this kit will never compromise on your comfort and convenience. For this reason, the tools are packed in a multi-purpose nylon bag for flexible storage and easy portability.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We loved this product as it offers a wide range of tools at an affordable price range. However, the kit does not include a set of different types of wrenches; instead, it only limits you to an adjustable wrench. This is not a major drawback, but certain users may require a socket or open-end wrench as well for different tasks.

Pros Meets ANSI specifications

Variety of tools at an affordable price

Easy storage and travel

Strong and durable

Comfortable grip Cons Absence of different types of wrenches

DEWALT, a leading brand, dealing with the manufacture of power and hand tools for construction, repair, and various projects, brings you its mechanical tool kit and socket set. Guaranteed to be tough and durable, it comes with a lifetime warranty, making it a reliable investment option.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set, 205-Piece (DWMT81534) Access: The 72 tooth ratchet allows for a 5 degree...

Durability: The set comes in a durable blow mold...

Why Did We Like It?

Equipped with 204 pieces of hand tools, the DEWALT Mechanical kit focuses more on ratchets and sockets compared to the other options on the list. In other words, it serves as an excellent choice for those working on projects, requiring a large number of nuts and bolts.

Furthermore, with its 72-tooth gear system, you can gain precise control while ratcheting with high torque. Not only this, but the ratchets are designed with a slim body for easy and quick access, even in the tightest spaces.

It doesn’t end there! Keeping your comfort and convenience in mind, DEWALT has provided its sockets with a non-slip gripping surface, allowing you to get the job done without any hassle. Apart from this, the sockets are clearly marked to help you identify their size and make a choice according to the job requirement.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a great option worth considering, we find it important to mention about its weight. The ratchets are a bit on the bulkier side, making them heavier and a tad difficult to use, especially in constricted areas. Nonetheless, this serves its intended use by helping you complete the task in hand within no time.

Pros Easy maneuverability in constricted areas

Non-slip gripping surface

Lifetime warranty

Easy socket size identification

Precise control Cons Bulky sockets

Curated carefully with a selected assortment of hand tools suitable for industrial and mechanical purposes, this Crescent tool kit is a dream set for any professional or DIY worker. Comprising ratchets, screwdrivers, pliers, and more enclosed within a molded case, the set is the perfect choice for those in search of a multi-purpose tool kit.

Why Did We Like It?

Expect to be blown away by the extraordinary level of quality provided by Crescent in this general-purpose tool kit. Made using chrome-vanadium steel alloy with a flawless chrome finishing, the ratchets, screwdrivers, wrenches, and other tools are highly durable. In fact, they are formulated and heat-treated as well, ensuring strength and resistance against corrosion and abrasion.

Furthermore, its 72-tooth quick-release ratchets, featuring a 5-degree arc design, will help in getting your job done within no time. Apart from this, the sockets provide a stronger grip on fasteners while reducing fastener rounding, thanks to their off-loading corner design. That being said, you can use these tools to complete projects, repair work, and more with comfort and convenience.

Coming to portability and storage, the tools are packed in a sturdy molded case, featuring a handle for easy transportation to different job sites.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only issue we came across was related to the quality of its storage case. Apart from this, it was difficult to place the tools back into their mold, causing inconvenience. Having said that, we were impressed by the overall quality and durability of this Crescent kit.

Pros Highly resistant against corrosion

Off-loading corner socket design

Portable mold casing

Ratchets with 5-degree arc design Cons Quality control issues related to the case

Being a compact kit, comprising 39 high-quality tools, this set from Apollo serves as the ideal household tool kit for carrying out repair work in and around your home. From wrenches, hammers, and screwdrivers to scissors and hex keys, Apollo DT9707 offers both quality and convenience within a small storage case.

Why Did We Like It?

Despite being a 39-piece tool kit, it includes all the essential tools required to carry out most repair work around your home. From a hammer, wrench, and knife to scissors and hex keys, it includes every tool needed for small tasks. In fact, you will also be pleased to know that Apollo has also included a precision screwdriver set to offer convenience and increase its versatility.

Furthermore, the tools are packed within a compact storage box, which is small enough to fit inside a cupboard or kitchen drawer with ease. That being said, the storage and transportation of this complete set are smooth and hassle-free.

Apart from being compact, the molded case features a sturdy and convenient design, allowing you to carry it around for everyday projects without the fear of damage. Not just the case, but the tools are also strong and durable as they are heat-treated and chrome-plated for corrosion resistance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The compact yet complete kit from Apollo comes with scissors, hex keys, screwdrivers, and every other essential too, which is great! However, we were not very fond of the quality of some of the items, especially the scissors. That being said, the budget-friendly set serves its purpose as a home emergency tool kit.

Pros Compact and sturdy storage case

Chrome-plated tools

Complete set with essential tools Cons Versatile and portable

Designed especially for fixing gadgets and gear, the TEKTON Everybit Tool comprises 27 pieces of precision tools within a compact casing. From mobile phones, laptops, home and handheld video game controllers to eyeglasses and wristwatches, you can repair every device or gadget with ease.

TEKTON Everybit Precision Tool Kit (27-Piece) | 2830 Specifically designed for repairing mobile phones,...

Includes pentalobe bits for iPhone and MacBook

Why Did We Like It?

Similar to our previous recommendation, this is also a compact, yet complete tool kit, but it includes 27 pieces of precision tools. In other words, the set comprises mini screwdrivers, pentalobes, and spudgers, to help you repair various gadgets and devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and more.

In fact, it also enables you to fix MacBooks and iPhones as it includes pentalobe bits, specifically for the purpose. We appreciate the smoothly spinning endcap of the mini screwdriver as it allows the application of constant pressure while turning. Furthermore, each tool is designed to ensure easy one-hand operation for your convenience.

Not just that, but its pocket-size case offers neat and compact storage of all the items when not in use. Apart from this, being compact, it can easily be carried in a backpack or purse so that you are always prepared if your gadgets need fixing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The TEKTON Everybit is a handy tool kit that helps in quick gadget fixes and serves as the perfect travel companion. However, it is not suitable for multi-purpose use, including DIY projects and repair work around your house.

We were also not quite impressed with the pentalobe bits as they were non-magnetic. Nonetheless, it is an exceptional option to help in gadget repair even on the go.

Pros Compact storage

Helps in fixing gadgets and gear

Easy operation

Easily portable

Spudgers opens housing without damage Cons Not for multi-purpose use

Non-magnetic pentalobe bits

BLACK+DECKER, a leading manufacturer of power tools, electronic appliances, and hand tools, comes forward with yet another of its innovations. Equipped with a 20 V drill, this home tool kit is capable of tackling any kind of home chores and projects.

Why Did We Like It?

This is a complete tool kit, including a power drill along with pliers, wrench, a hammer, and other accessories. That being said, it is a life-saver, allowing you to tackle various home projects and repair work with ease.

We loved the inclusion of the 20V Lithium drill as it enables you to assemble furniture, update fixtures, hanging wall decor or frames, and do much more within no time. With a battery life of up to 18 months and easy to use controls, this power drill is always ready to go! Not only this, but it also features an 11-position clutch that prevents stripping and overdriving of screws, making it convenient to work with.

Furthermore, the tools and accessories are packed in a carrying bag for easy storage and portability. Hence, you can carry it around to different locations conveniently without losing essential items.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were not very convinced with the cloth bag provided for storage and transportation as it could not hold much. Sharp tools require a molded case, allowing you to store them neatly in their respective molds to prevent damage during transportation. Other than this, we had no issue with this solid-quality kit, which is a reliable option from BLACK+DECKER.

Pros Drill is easy to use

Incredible battery life

Includes essential home tools

Tackles various home projects and chores Cons Cloth bag provided for storage

Built using durable metal to offer precision, this tool kit from Stalwart includes all the essential hand tools required for home maintenance and DIY projects. Packed in a well-organized carrying case, the set can be stored around your home, car, and garage or carried to various locations with ease.

Why Did We Like It?

From pliers and a wrench set to a multi-bit screwdriver set, this kit offers every essential tool to tackle various household chores with precision and efficiency. That being said, basic assembly, maintenance, leaking faucets, and other repair work around your office or home, this 86-piece enables you to deal with all this and much more.

Furthermore, with Stalwart being committed to providing its consumers with premium-quality products at the best price, expect this set to be the tool kit of your dreams. Guaranteed to be genuine, all the tools are constructed using solid metal to ensure durability and exceptional performance.

Lastly, it is our responsibility to let you know about the best part! The tools are packed within a fabric carrying case that is not only durable but also compact enough to fit anywhere around your home, apartment, garage, or car. Apart from this, it is designed in a way that helps you store your tools in the most organized manner.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being durable and reliable, a few of the tools were designed poorly. In fact, the scissors did not line up well to cut precisely. Apart from this, the tape measure comes with a strong retraction spring, which may hurt your fingers if not used carefully. That being said, the primary tools, including the pliers, hammer, and screwdriver set, performed well to get the job done.

Pros Well-organized and compact case

Durable and sturdy

Great value kit

High-quality tools Cons Poorly designed scissors and tape measure

Engineered using the highest-standard components and materials, Hi-Spec tools undergo strict quality-control tests to offer you the best. On that note, we bring you this heavy-duty and practical kit to be well prepared for mechanical and automotive tasks in the toughest worksite situations.

Why Did We Like It?

This premium kit is curated with assorted tools, including ratchets and sockets, especially for tackling automotive and mechanical tasks. In fact, the selection of tools is made from chrome-vanadium steel for increased durability and ultimate precision while surviving the toughest work conditions.

Apart from long pliers and heavy-duty combination pliers for cutting, twisting, and bending wire, the kit also includes a voltage tester. Using this, you can detect the presence of current, and maintain a stable connection.

Coming to its storage case, it features a robust build, allowing you to store your vast selection of tools safely and securely. Not only this, but its compact size helps in easy storage and portability to various job sites. You can store the kit in your cupboard or shelf at home to be well-equipped for anything that comes your way.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that despite being robust, the interior design of the carrying case could have been better in terms of holding the tools in place. Apart from this, we expected the quality of all the tools to be a bit more premium, even though it ensures durability.

Pros Handles mechanical and automotive tasks easily

Robust storage case

Includes voltage tester and earthing lead

High-grade 72-teeth ratchet drive

Easily portable Cons Quality control issues

The case does not hold tools in place

We now come forth with the last but definitely not the least option on our list! The GreatNeck GN205 is a set designed for every professional and DIY worker on the go. Packed in a chest-style storage box containing three drawers for optimum storage, this serves as a value for money product.

Sale GreatNeck GN205 205-Piece Home Tool Chest Set Set contains 205-pieces for home and garage use

Includes high value hand tools for both the...

Why Did We Like It?

Comprising ratchets, sockets, pliers, hex keys, adjustable wrenches, a hammer, and much more, this 205-piece tool kit fulfills the requirements of every professional and DIY worker. Not just that, each tool has been crafted from forged carbon steel and heat-treated to ensure enhanced strength and durability. Hence, expect this investment to offer you high-value returns for years.

Furthermore, the chest-style carrying case is designed with three drawers to offer maximum storage space for all your tools. That being said, you can neatly organize them to find the required tool instantly in case of an emergency.

In fact, the chest set is easy to carry to various locations. Apart from this, you can fit it inside any corner of your home or garage to remain prepared whenever something needs fixing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite being a handy toolbox, offering a wide selection of durable and strong tools, we had to place it on the bottom of our list due to a few minor drawbacks.

The plastic used for the construction of the carrying case was flimsy and cheap, resulting in a lack of sturdiness. Apart from this, it may not hold the tools in position securely, leading to safety concerns due to the sharp parts.

Pros Carrying case offers maximum storage

Ideal for professionals and DIY workers

Durable and strong tools

Portable

Case keeps tools organized Cons Poor quality case

The case did not hold tools securely

Tool Set Buyer’s Guide

By now, you must have gone through our list of the 10 best tool sets available in the market. However, choosing the perfect kit that best meets your requirements may still be a challenging task since all the options are exceptional in their own way.

Yes, it can be daunting, but you don’t have to worry as we are here to help! Given below are a few critical points which you should consider when selecting a suitable option for home or professional use. Read on to know more.

Purpose

Before deciding on a tool kit, it is important to figure out the purpose of its use. In other words, what will you primarily be using it for?

If you plan on using it for household chores, the kit will mainly help in fixing things around the house and in other maintenance chores. Hence, you will need it quite often, so ensure that it comes with a wide range of high-grade and durable tools within a compact carrying case.

On the other hand, for DIY and professional projects opt for a larger set with a vast selection of tools, including pliers, wrenches, screwdrivers, hammers, tape measures, sockets, ratchets, and much more. It should have every essential tool to help you get the job done efficiently.

Certain sets are designed to help you repair gadgets like mobile phones, laptops, tablets, etc. In such cases, the tools are smaller, and you get pentalobe bits as well to tackle Macbooks and iPhones.

Carrying Case

Tool kits are mostly equipped with a plastic molded or fabric carrying case, which allows you to store, transport, and organize tools neatly. This helps you find the required item instantly during emergency situations.

Apart from this, it should be built using high-quality materials to enhance longevity while protecting your tools from damage. Not only this, but also ensure that the case is compact enough to fit into any corner of your home, garage, or car.

Construction

The quality of the tools also plays a vital role in your decision-making. So, ensure that the items of the kit are constructed using high-grade chrome-vanadium steel with a black chrome finishing.

This not only offers resistance against corrosion and abrasion, but it also improves the longevity of your tools. Furthermore, they need to be heat-treated to improve strength and precision for superior performance.

Verdict

From repairing gadgets and things around your home to completing DIY projects, a tool set will help you get the job done efficiently. In fact, a premium-quality, portable, and well-equipped kit is essential for every home.

On that note, we come to the end of our comprehensive and informative review-based guide. And we hope that the buyers’ guide was able to help you make an informed choice.

Before concluding, let us take a quick run-through of a few of our favorite recommendations. Our number one choice, STANLEY 94-248, meets safety specifications and offers versatility. WORKPRO W009037A helps in DIY projects and everyday fixes. Last but not least, the DEWALT Mechanical Tool Kit focuses more on ratchets and sockets.

We hope that this guide helped you gain more insight while accelerating your decision-making. Till next time!

