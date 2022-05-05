Photoshop for Architecture Guide | Important Photoshop Tips

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you are an architecture student, then chances are that you are already expected to know Photoshop. But that might not be true!

While architecture schools teach students about a number of software programs like AutoCAD, SketchUp, Revit, and V-Ray, they often do not teach about Photoshop.

It is expected that they would learn it by themselves, which becomes a difficult task. However, knowledge about all these programs is essential for one to become a good architect.

Now, if you have been practicing architecture for some time, there are websites that will help you know more about the rendering programs and techniques. They may also offer tutorials by renowned architects for you to learn more.

In this guide, we will tale you through some of these programs and how to use them. Almost all of them have a huge collection of tutorials, and you can feel free to explore.

So, dive in!

Photoshop for Architecture

What Is The Need Of Photoshop Architecture For Students?

Architects need to use Photoshop to create images and graphics that are required for visualization. It is often used by architecture students for creating diagrams and architectural renders, which are then shown to the clients.

Remember that this is very different from what architectural photographers use Photoshop for. They generally use the software for enhancing and editing images. Long story short, the tools help them make the picture look perfect.

What Is The Role Of Photoshop In Creating Floor Plans?

You will need to add depth while creating floor plans, and the textures and related elements available on Photoshop help you achieve just that. This is necessary for architectural visualization, as many clients prefer colored drawings over the black and white ones. We will also suggest opting for colored images as they are more suitable for blending or layering.

Moreover, it is recommended to keep the drawings simple, and using solid colors for the walls. Create shadows and blend them well on Photoshop to add the necessary depth to the image. Also, you can add other colors to make the overall visual look more realistic.

It goes without saying that Photoshop provides the perfect platform to create an architectural background and design different unique concepts. This is done through site analysis and other processes that can be learned via tutorial videos. Besides, it provides a huge number of infographics, fonts, and symbols that can be used to explain your work better.

What Are The Top Websites To Help With Photoshop Architectural Rendering?

In this section, we will list some of the most popular websites that will help with Photoshop rendering. If you use other programs for post-processing and to render elements along with Photoshop, this guide will help you with them too.

1. IllustrArch

If you want complete access to a large number of professional projects and presentations by architecture students, then IllustrArch is a great site. You can look under the ‘categories’ option, and you will find a number of tutorial videos for different software programs, like 3D Max, Photoshop, Lumion, SketchUp, and other visualization tutorials.

This website can also help you out if you are looking for inspiration and ideas that spark creativity. There is a huge collection of illustrations and photographs of architectural wonders, which can help you with your work.

2. Visualizing Architecture

This website was created by Alex Hogrefe for people looking for Photoshop tutorials and inspiration. It can help you better your skills while working on an architectural project. There are architectural photographs for reference as well as techniques that will help you create your own.

Not only that, but you can also learn quick techniques and easy ways to create beautiful images for your clients. Hence, this site is beneficial for professionals and architecture students alike.

3. CG Architect

Up next, we have a professional website that is geared towards architectural visualization. If you are currently joining the architecture community, it will provide you with all the updated information about the latest trends in the industry. It keeps all its members aware of the different processes and provides tutorials to learn various techniques.

Moreover, it will provide you with 3D modeling tutorials for all kinds of software that you may be using, including Photoshop. You will also get relevant resources to great architectural works, which can be used for inspiration.

Apart from that, you can resolve any queries regarding the use of Photoshop by posting questions in the community forum. It has a pretty diverse member base, meaning you’re likely to find effective solutions.

4. Dylan Brown Designs

If you’re new to creating architectural illustrations on SketchUp and Revit, then Dylan Brown Designs may well become your go-to site. You will be getting enough information about guidelines that need to be followed while rendering.

Aside from that, it provides users with some basic yet important information about rendering theories, and you can brose through the available portfolios. These portfolios usually have multiple architectural rendering designs that will give you a broader idea of the process.

5. Ronen Bekermen.com

Up next, we have a very influential and popular website that will offer visualization tutorials for various 3D designs. You can get information regarding different programs that include Photoshop, Corona Renderer, Maya, 3ds Max, SketchUp, Cinema 4D, Maxwell Render, Modo, etc..

Moreover, this site has a podcast, which is called ‘SpectRoom.’ It makes for a very interesting way to understand architectural visualization. Here, you will find speeches, lectures, and talks by photographers, architects, and 3D artists on various related topics. And since it is a podcast, you can switch it on at any time and listen while you go about your daily work.

6. Arqui9 Visualization

The Arqui9 Visualization is focused on the environment that has not been built yet. Yes, you heard us right; this website will tell you about the different advanced techniques that can be used to create modern builds and infrastructure.

It also has a YouTube channel linked to it where you will find tutorials that talk about the different techniques. If you are a true visualizer at heart and want to make something new and different, this is the place to be.

7. Show It Better

You will come across a huge range of content that is related to architectural representation on this website. There are diagrams, tips, 3D modeling plans, and visualization tutorials provided to people who want to learn more. You can learn all about post-production images and the post-production steps that need to be taken.

Moreover, if you want to learn more, it offers premium quality content for making renders on photoshop, and you will find the tutorials on Udemy.

8. SketchUp Artists

As the name suggests, you can get high-quality videos and tutorials for SketchUp and CG building programs. You can even look through international and professional projects and get ideas about post-production techniques. If you are a beginner, do not worry, as there are videos with instructions that can be easily followed by beginners.

9. Architect

Do you wish to learn the unconventional techniques that can be used in Photoshop to stitch brilliant images? Then the Architect may be your best bet. It is a YouTube channel that will guide you through the different unconventional ways of making renders. You will also be able to learn about post-processing and editing methods.

10. Digital Arts Online

This is where you will find some of the best designers and artists from across the globe. It is the hub of designing and architectural activities, and Andreas A Tjeldflaat takes you through the steps. He is a renowned illustrator and architect, and he will tell you about the post-production steps that are needed for Photoshop renders.

The site will also educate you about the techniques used in Photoshop, along with how to work on creating a CG building in Modo. Check out Digital Arts Online to know all about photoshop architectural rendering and how to use the other top rendering programs.

11. CGArena

If you are into creating aesthetic photos and architectural renders using blending modes on Photoshop, then CGArena has a lot to offer. It caters to those who are looking for advanced guidance and tutorial videos for post-processing work. Just open your browser and visit their website and look for the ‘free stuff’ option. You will find the different tutorial videos in the list.

12. OU Graphics

This is a platform that is connected to a YouTube channel where you will get a number of post-production and post-processing videos. The architectural renders will impress you as they are unique, and you can use them to get inspired.

Moreover, the website provides a global platform where artists, architects, and illustrators from all around the world can learn architectural rendering and photos. There are a number of videos, which will help in the same.

13. Arch Student

Be it architectural students who are learning architectural rendering or professionals looking to make portfolios on photoshop; this site has something to offer to all. You will find a vast range of tutorials that will teach you about the entire method of creating and blending images.

While more technologies are coming up daily, this website has a list of articles and guides that cannot be termed exhaustive. You will get a huge collection, and you can use it to learn more about architectural rendering.

14. Architecture Inspirations

If you work with SketchUp, Photoshop, V-ray, Revit, or other such software programs, then Architecture Inspirations has a list of tips to guide you. You can learn about all the tabs and functions on Photoshop right here.

15. EverMotion

If you are looking to understand 3D visualization on 3DS Max, Photoshop, and MAYA, then this website will give you a large number of tutorials to check out. We loved the photoshop tutorials as they provided all the steps needed for rendering, and budding architects will be able to work a lot better with this guidance.

Plus, they have forums in a place where you will find articles and other discussions going on about different tools, skills, and styles that can be used. You can learn a lot about rendering, modeling, creating backgrounds, and using available resources.

Conclusion

Be it a real photo or a photoshopped image and renderings that need to be modified; these websites will help you out. However, if you are a budding architect trying to learn photoshop and become an expert at it, you will need to keep practicing.

At the same time, try to stay updated with newer technologies and newer designs that are coming up daily. You will find articles about architects who have created wonders and have shown immense skills.

Also, perform a site analysis before moving ahead, and you will do well. With this, we have reached the end of this guide, and it is time for us to wrap up. Let us know if you have any further doubts in the comment section below.

Until next time!

