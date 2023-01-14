Mechanical pencils position themselves as a natural evolution of writing instruments that have been a part of our history since time immemorial.

More recently, a good writing instrument has demanded precision and consistency far more than ever before. And mechanical pencils can function quite well in that role, especially with the convenience they bring over traditional pencils.

So, if you’re looking for a precision mechanical pencil for your handiwork, read our rOtring Tikky review to see if it can fill that role.

rOtring Tikky Mechanical Pencil Review

Design: Functional With Interesting Visual Flair

Featuring a cylindrical bottom and a triangular top, the Tikky has made a visually interesting design choice. Its fixed lead sleeve and end cap follow this design philosophy, bringing variety in the form of a cone shape. At first glance, it can be mistaken for a ballpoint pen.

rOtring has opted to craft this mechanical pencil entirely out of hard plastic that remains quite lightweight during writing. Inside the end cap is a rather small but functional eraser. And near the end cap is a sturdy pocket clip that is made from solid metal with a chrome finish.

You’ll find a standard click-style lead advancement feature in the Tikky, which remains consistent with every button press. With every ten clicks of the top button, you’ll be able to advance the lead by about 7mm, which is fairly average for mechanical pencils.

The attractive visual design of the Tikky continues in its color, featuring brown highlights and topped off with elements of chrome in some areas. Its metal tip, metal clip, red ring, and eraser cap add a contrast to its visual language. Overall, the Tikky makes good use of its color combinations.

And if you prefer lighter colors, you may expect a wide selection of them, including white, orange, and yellow. Moreover, there are several color combinations as well, so you won’t be starved for choice when it comes to Tikky’s aesthetics.

Lastly, the Tikky comes with a lead indicator near the top that showcases which lead type it is compatible with.

Grip: Made With Hard Rubber

The Tikky comes with a hard rubber grip that is molded around the body quite snugly. There is a striking pattern on it, further adding to the visual appeal of the mechanical pencil.

That said, the rubberized grip may be too hard to be perfectly comfortable and ends up being middle-of-the-road instead. The pencil’s grip may fall a little short when compared to the rest of it.

For a more softer and comfortable grip, you can look into an other pencil from the same make with our exclusive review on rOtring 300 Mechanical Pencil.

Lead Type: 0.35mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm, 1.0mm

You won’t be starved for choice when it comes to the Tikky’s lead size, as it comes with four lead types: 0.35mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm, and 1.0mm.

The pre-loaded lead writes well on ordinary writing paper, and if you want, you can swap it out for a lead of your preference. As long as the pencil is compatible with your lead type, you can switch out lead types to your heart’s content. So, feel free to experiment and bring variety to the way the pencil writes.

Price: Low Range

The rOtring Tikky comes across as a high-value mechanical pencil, especially considering its price. It costs relatively low for all it has to offer and functions well as an everyday writing instrument. Moreover, you can opt to purchase the Tikky in a pack of 12, further adding to the price value.

What we like Visually striking

High-build quality

Cost-effective

Sturdy pocket clip What we don’t like The rubber grip is too hard

Product Name: rOtring Tikky 0.5mm Mechanical Pencil | Product Brand: rOtring | Body Material: Plastic |Diameter: 9.5mm | Grip Material: Rubber | Color: Black, White, Orange, Yellow, etc.

ROtring Tikky Mechanical Pencil Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a mechanical pencil that will last you a long time, the rOtring Tikky can be a good option. The pencil has a visually sturdy build, is priced fairly low, features a nice design, and is comfortable to write with as well. It can perform well for everyday writing and drawing sessions without any trouble.

The only drawback is its hard rubber grip, which may or may not be a spot of bother for you. It can act as a precision mechanical pencil among other rOtring pencils.

Before we close, if you are eager to know more on parts of mechanical pencils, then here is a article on mechanical pencil guide to enhance your view.