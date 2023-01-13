Staedtler Silver Series Drafting Mechanical Pencil | Review

When you need to be precise while writing or working on a drawing, you’ll need a pencil that has a consistent finish with each use. And this is where drafting mechanical pencils come in.

These pencils are a little different from typical mechanical pencils in that their nose doesn’t block your working surface while being ideal for precision work. But does the Staedtler Silver Series drafting mechanical pencil suit your precise working needs?

To find out if you should purchase it, read the following Staedtler 925 review.

Staedtler Silver Series Drafting Mechanical Pencil 925 Review

Design: Well-Constructed And Precision-Oriented

Staedtler’s 925-25-05 metal barrelled pencil is a well-crafted aluminum alloy drafting pencil, with a solid, low-weight plastic body that’s meant to resist breaking even under high stress. The 0.5 model we reviewed weighs about 17 grams, which feels as if your hand is gliding across the page as you write with the pencil. Most people have found the Staedtler 925-25-05 to be a solid entry in the drafting pencil segment.

As for its features, the Staedtler Silver Series has a precise pencil mechanism befitting a drafting pencil. It has a 4mm lead holder that provides a window to your working surface and has a comfortable feel when held against a straight edge. And its lead advance mechanism is smooth and precise, making it a good option for drafters.

At the other end of the pencil, you’ll find a small eraser that also doubles as a lead sleeve stopper. Its eraser is held securely with a small removable cap, which can get lost if you’re not careful.

The pencil features a rotating lead indicator to show you which lead type is being used. While the feature is interesting in concept, the ring is a little too loose to be reliable. Over time, the ring may move upon the slightest provocations, so you may not want to rely too much on it.

You can find the Staedtler 925-25-05 in purple, blue, white, green, yellow, and white, giving you some fun color varieties. The paint job is excellent, capped off well with the metallic pocket clip. Staedtler 925-25-05 offers plenty of options for expression in terms of visual design.

Grip: Knurled Grip

The Staedtler 925-25 features a diamond-cut grip with fine concentric grooves to add an aesthetic and a functional aspect to the grip. Additionally, small bumps dot the raised surface to ensure your fingers don’t slip off the pencil. This adds to the precision of the pencil even further, ensuring that every stroke is controlled.

That said, there is a chance that those who prefer a softer grip may find that this pencil’s knurled grip feels uncomfortable and rough.

Lead Size: Supports Five Lead Sizes

The Staedtler 925-25 supports several lead grades, including 0.3mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm, 0.9mm, and 1.3mm. Each lead size adds to the pencil’s weight, but there is no difference in the drawing feel and balance of the pencil across lead grades.

Price: Medium To High Range

For all the features it comes with, the Staedtler 925-25 is a value product in the medium to high price range. The mechanical pencil promises to last a long time, making it worth the price.

What we like High build quality

4mm lead pipe

Great color variety

Excellent grip What we don’t like Rotating lead indicator

Product Name: Staedtler 925-25-05 Mechanical Pencil | Product Brand: Staedtler | Body Material: Aluminum | Diameter: 8.8mm | Grip Material: Aluminum | Color: Purple, blue, white, green, yellow, white

Staedtler Silver Series Drafting Mechanical Pencil Final Verdict

Drafting pencils play a significant role in that their precision is invaluable to the person using them. So, choosing the right drafting pencil becomes an important aspect of a drafter’s work.

If you’re on the fence about picking the Staedtler 925-25 drafting pencil, then here are our two cents. It’s well-constructed, and appears to last a long time. And depending on your preference, the grip may prove to be comfortable as well, making the pencil a good option overall.

The drawbacks that the mechanical pencil does possess are small and do not get in the way of your drafting experience. If you can look past these minor setbacks, you may pick the Staedtler 925-25.

