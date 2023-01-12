When it comes to drawing and sketching, clutch or mechanical pencils are much better than regular ones.

This is because they create uniform lines and do not need to be sharpened. Currently, the Uni Kuru Toga, available in two variants– regular and Roulette– is the most popular pencil. With many people wondering if it’s the right pick, we decided to review the Uni Kuru Toga Roulette model to help you make a decision. So, let’s begin!

Uni Kuru Toga Roulette Model Auto Lead Rotation Mechanical Pencil Review

Material: Premium Plastic, Durable Metal Knurling

Like the regular variant, the Roulette model of the Uni Kuru Toga mechanical pencil features a body made of high-quality plastic. Adding to that is the knurled grip that improves usability and performance, unlike the regular model.

Despite featuring metal sections, the pencil isn’t heavy, so you can use it for long hours without experiencing any discomfort.

Design: Sophisticated Yet Functional

The Uni Kuru Toga Roulette mechanical pencil is available in a gunmetal finish, which is a combination of somber black and shiny gray colors. This makes the pencil look stylish and elegant without making it appear too flashy.

It also has a small window on the metallic grip, allowing you to see the internal lead rotation mechanism, which moves as you use the pencil. Besides enhancing the overall design, this small window differentiates the pencil from the competition.

Performance: Precise And Reliable

As previously mentioned, this pencil comes with a lead rotation mechanism, and that’s what is the USP of the Roulette model from Uni Kuru Toro. This mechanism prevents the lead tip from wearing down and ensures that it always remains sharp. So you can get clean, precise marks without constantly rotating the pencil.

There is a slight movement in the tip when the lead rotates, which isn’t very noticeable, especially if you’re using mechanical pencils for the first time. Compared to other mechanical pencils with a plastic grip, the grip section here is metal. It provides a comfortable feel, even though the balance is shifted to the front.

The pencil also has an eraser underneath the cap, like all Uni Kuru Toga pencils, though it wears out quickly after a few uses.

Recommended Use: Draftsmen, Writers, And Artists

With its high-quality construction and excellent features, the Uni Kuru Toga Roulette mechanical pencil is suitable for a wide variety of users. Its precision needle tip makes it perfect for draftsmen, artists, and writers.

The only thing to keep in mind is that this pencil is only available in 0.5 mm size, whereas most competing options are also available in 0.7 mm. So those preferring wider lines while drawing or writing will have to look elsewhere.

Price: On The Higher Side

As is expected, the Uni Kuru Toga Roulette model isn’t cheap. Its superb construction, appealing design, and unique lead rotation mechanism make it one of the costlier options on the market. So, if you’re unwilling to spend a tad bit on a mechanical pencil, you’ll have to look for more affordable alternatives from UniPatch.

But for people who don’t mind splurging, this writing instrument is a worthy addition because it is sturdily built, meaning it will last a long time. Not just that, but it is also a versatile option that can be used for different purposes.

Uni Kuru Toga Roulette Vs Uni Kuru Toga Regular

There are certain features that differentiate the Roulette model from the regular Uni Kuru Toga. The first among these is that the latter does not have a metal grip, which provides a more premium feel to the Roulette model, adding a nice heft.

Also, because of the metal grip on the Roulette variant, it has more weight and is better balanced than the regular one. The final distinguishing feature between the two is their price, with the regular variant being more affordable than the Roulette one.

Pros High-quality, durable construction

Attractive design

Smooth and sharp performance

Comfortable and well-balanced Cons Expensive

Not available in 0.7 mm size

Product Name: Uni Kuru Toga Roulette Model Auto Lead Rotation Mechanical Pencil | Product Brand: UniPatch | Weight: 9.07 g |Barrel Material: Plastic | Pencil Models: 0.5 mm | Barrel Color: Gunmetal

Uni Kuru Toga Roulette Model Mechanical Pencil Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a versatile mechanical pencil that can be used for drawing, drafting, and writing purposes, the Uni Kuru Toga Roulette model is a great pick. It delivers exceptional performance that is comparable to the best mechanical pencils on the market.

That said, the price of this pencil is on the higher side, and it is only available in the 0.5 mm size. So, if you’re looking for an option with a 0.7 mm size without breaking the bank, it may be a better idea to look for alternatives.

With that, we shall wrap up our Uni Kuru Toga Roulette review, checkout this article on Staedler Silver series in the meantime. Until next time!