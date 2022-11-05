What Is A Dual Monitor Stand? | Things You Should Know

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

A dual monitor stand is a device that allows you to attach two displays to your PC. It has several advantages over a traditional single monitor stand, which is why it is preferred by gamers, designers, and PC builders.

If you have been using a PC for a while now, you might have come across the term “dual monitor stand.”

A dual monitor stand, also known as a dual monitor mount is widely sought after by gamers, designers, and PC enthusiasts to make their gaming or working experience comfortable and pain-free. Not sure how?

That’s why we have made this brief guide for you that talks about the functionality of dual monitor stands. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

What Is A Dual Monitor Stand?

In simple terms, a dual monitor stand is a component for your PC that holds two computer monitors, hence the name. Structurally, they are different from single monitor stands since they have to withstand double the load.

The most notable structural difference is that it comes with two monitor arms instead of one. In most models, the arms are attached to a sturdy center pole, which bears most of the weight without sacrificing stability. As a result the durability of a dual monitor stand is much higher than a single monitor stand.

This pole also allows you to make the dual monitor stand taller. However, some models may include adjustable spring arms, which do not have a center pole.

When it comes to the mounting style, the dual screens can either be mounted vertically or horizontally. In a vertical mount, the two monitors are stacked on top of each other, while in a horizontal mount, the screens are kept side-by-side.

Types Of Dual Monitor Mounts

There are two major types of dual monitor mounts, which have been discussed below.

1. Desk-Mounted Stands

This is the most common type of dual monitor stand available today. As you can guess from the name, it is mounted on your desk. And that’s why you need to make sure the material of the desk is strong enough to withstand its weight.

Most desk stands have three types of mounting bases – grommet, clamp, and freestanding. Grommet and clamp bases are attached to the edge of your desk, due to which they take up very little desk space. But setting them up requires a bit of effort, which can be a little frustrating for some users.

On the other hand, a freestanding dual monitor stand has a wide base that allows you to simply place it on your desk and start using it. However, these stands typically occupy more space on your desk.

2. Wall-Mounted Stands

Another type is the wall-mounted stand, which is attached to a wall, and in some cases, even the ceiling. Unlike a desk stand, it usually has a single type of mounting base, which is attached to the wall studs. Likewise, the process of installing it is comparatively difficult and time-consuming when compared to a desk mount.

On the flip side, it frees up your entire desk, which means you get more space for keeping things on it.

Pros Of Dual Monitor Stands

1. Adjustable

Dual monitor stands are highly adjustable, which gives them an edge over traditional single monitor stands. You can tilt, swivel, or rotate the dual monitor arm as required, which makes it very convenient to use.

2. Ergonomic

A dual monitor stand is way more ergonomic than a single monitor stand. With it, you can adjust the position of the monitors so that they are at your eye level. Moreover, you can adjust the angle of the displays to prevent back and neck strain.

3. Immersive

Setting up a dual-screen setup with these stands will provide you with a highly immersive experience. That will allow you to focus better on the task at hand, thereby improving productivity.

Cons Of Dual Monitor Stands

1. Expensive

A dual mount costs a lot more money to purchase than a single stand, which makes getting such a setup relatively expensive.

2. Need To Be Purchased Separately

Dual stands do not come packaged with most monitors and need to be purchased separately. Many users may find this aspect to be slightly inconvenient, which can keep them from getting such a setup.

Things To Consider When Buying Dual Monitor Mounts

If you go looking, you’ll see that there are numerous brands that sell dual monitor stands. However, not all of them are sturdy and reliable enough, which is why you need to consider the following points before you buy one.

Weight capacity – allows it to withstand the weight of two screens

VESA-compatible attachment plates – make the dual monitor stands universal

Mount type – determines the stability and convenience of the stand

Adjustability – make the stands ergonomic

There are several other factors in addition to the above. But the ones we listed are the most crucial and will therefore help you find the best dual monitor stand for your needs.

Dual Monitor Stand Final Words

As you can see, the advantages of a dual monitor stand far outweigh the drawbacks. That is why gamers and designers prefer dual-screen setups.

If you have been using a single monitor since the beginning, you should definitely give dual monitors a try. Its ergonomic design and dual-monitor support will ensure optimal comfort at work along with an immersive visual experience for gamers.