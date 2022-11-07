Are Dual Monitor Stands Universal? | All You Need To Know

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

While not all monitors on the market are universal, a dual monitor stand usually is. So, it’s important to check if your monitors are compatible with your preferred dual stand before making a purchase.

When you are purchasing peripherals and add-ons for your tech, it is always best to conduct in-depth research. And this is especially true when it comes to dual monitor stands. But there is a pertinent question among users- are dual monitor stands universal?

To answer this question, we have compiled this mini-guide to take you through how to put dual monitor stands to the best use. So, without any delay, let’s dive in!

Dual Monitor Stand: A Brief Introduction

When it comes to monitor setups, people generally think of wall-mounted stands. While they are most prevalent, not all stands are wall mounts. And to understand this exception, we will take you through the details of what a dual monitor stand is all about.

As the name suggests, a universal dual monitor stand can support two monitors at once and offers multiple forms of installation. Unlike a regular monitor stand, dual stands can either be mounted to the wall or to the desk.

Furthermore, it has adjustable tension settings, which facilitates bringing the monitor up or down by adjusting the tension on the wrench. And such adjustment capabilities are what makes these stands a popular choice.

In a dual monitor stand, you can bring the monitor arms away from one another or set them right with each other. Some options even come with double-link swing arms and are super convenient to use.

Are Dual Monitor Stands Really Universal?

Now that we have answered the question, “what is a dual monitor stand?” Let us tell you if it’s really universal. Generally, all dual monitor stands are universal, with a single exception. If the stand is proprietary, which means that it is manufactured by a particular manufacturer to be used only with their monitors, it won’t be universal.

But the Electronic Standards set by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) make things easier for customers. Let us break it down for you.

This organization is responsible for deciding how far each hole should be at the back of the monitor. And the stands are made according to the decision made by VESA.

When people are buying add-ons like a dual monitor stand, they want some amount of flexibility and features that help them work better. Hence, proprietary dual monitor stands that do not meet the VESA standards might turn away a lot of potential customers. As a result, most companies, while manufacturing their best dual monitor stands, try to adhere to VESA standards.

Are Dual Monitor Stands Suitable For Dual Gaming Monitors?

Choosing the right kind of stand can be quite a task when you are using a dual monitor setup. In the case of a gaming setup, it is important to decide whether you’ll be using both monitors for gaming or keep one screen for other tasks.

If you want to play the same game on both monitors by placing them side by side, you need the screens to be in proper alignment. In this case, the dual stand can be the best monitor attachment that you can get your hands on.

However, it does not matter what kind of stand you use if you plan on multitasking on both screens. But a dual stand can keep the monitors at the right angle and height to improve your overall work experience.

Is It Possible To Mount Curved Monitors On Dual Stands?

Curved monitors are quite different from regular monitors, so it is important to select a stand that is suited for them. Unless all the monitor arms are designed to provide the right monitor mount for a curved screen, the particular stand is of no use.

From our research, we found that most dual stands are suited for any curved monitor that does not need to be used with a proprietary stand.

But before you purchase one, make sure you read the specifications. You might want to check out what screen size the stand can support and if it offers easy monitor rotation.

Can All Monitors Be Mounted On Universal Dual Monitor Stands?

We have already taken you through what VESA is and how it is helpful for people when it comes to installing monitors on stands. This knowledge will help you understand whether your monitor is suitable for installation on dual monitor stands.

However, we’d still suggest going through the manufacturer’s instructions to determine if the monitor is compatible with a dual stand. For example, if you check the Manhattan Universal Dual Monitor Mount, you will find the VESA mark at the back of the package. Also, in some other monitor mount packages, you might find a stamp or symbol indicating that it is VESA-approved.

If you do not find the VESA mark, there’s a high chance that your monitor cannot be used with a universal stand.

Even if your monitor is heavy and is compatible with a universal dual stand, the monitor arm can handle the weight when it is VESA-approved. But before making a purchase, make sure you check the weight capacity.

Is It Possible To Switch Monitor Stands?

If the monitor you are using follows the VESA standards, you can easily switch to another dual stand. However, this won’t be possible for units that have proprietary connection methods.

In most cases, we have noticed that a dual monitor stand, grommet base, and interchangeable C-clamps can be switched as and when needed. These stands position the monitors better and save a lot of desk space.

Also, most of these stands offer a fully adjustable tilt up to 90-degree upwards and downwards, as well 180-degree to the sides. And once monitors are securely mounted to the stand, they can be rotated to 360-degree.

Almost all dual monitor stands come with mounting plates on them, making monitor attachment faster and super convenient for the users.

Why Is A Dual Monitor Stand A Great Investment?

There are various reasons why a dual monitor stand can be a great bet.

Some people simply like the aesthetics it delivers, while others love it for the functionality that it puts on the table. These include easy LCD monitor installation and variable height adjustments.

The stands that come with your usual PC monitors are usually pretty basic in terms of features, build, and appearance. For some stands, you will have to drill holes, and for others, you might notice that they are taking up a lot of desk space.

Besides, there’s no point spending a fortune for a high-end monitor only to realize that the stand it sits on is only giving you a sore neck. And this is where a dual monitor stand can come to your rescue.

A dual monitor stand can improve functionality, visibility and help you transform your potential workspace. It will not only help you make the most of your workspace, but over time, it will also help reduce eye fatigue.

And because of the strong monitor arms, these universal dual stands can handle quite a lot of weight without giving in. So, they can easily handle heavier screens, unlike the dated stands.

Hence, for easy adjustment and indulging in better multimedia productions and viewing experience, it is worth investing in a universal dual monitor stand today. Whether you are using one or two monitors, there is nothing more convenient than these flexible and utilitarian stands.

That said, do not forget that not all monitors are compatible with universal dual monitor stands. If you want to make the most of these stands, we suggest checking if your monitor supports a universal dual stand before making a purchase.

Are Dual Monitor Stands Universal Final Words

By now, you must have understood that the right universal dual monitor stand can be an absolute game-changer.

With all that said, you may now be wondering “how much is dual monitor stand worth?” While the price will depend on the model you’re choosing, remember that low-quality stands aren’t the best choice for your high-end monitors.

So, it’s in your best interest to invest in high-quality, durable steel stands that are some of the most durable options. Moreover, they usually have more weight-bearing capacity, which is ideal for heavy monitors.

We’d also advise checking the customer reviews and product specifications in detail to get a better idea of the advantages and disadvantages of the unit you’re considering. But do not end up doing more harm than good in a bid to save some extra dollars. Any damage to your monitor will likely cost more than the saving!

On that note, we will now wrap up. Until the next time, goodbye!