13 Best Utility Sink Faucet of 2020 Reviewed

Life without a utility sink is hard to imagine!

But you know what’s harder? Getting the right faucet that perfectly complements it. Whether you’re a first-time utility sink user or simply looking for a change, the plethora of options can make you want to drop the idea real quick!

So that you don’t have to return empty-handed, here we are with the 13 best utility sink faucets of the year. Each of our recommendations stands the test of time! As a bonus, we’ve also included a comprehensive buyers’ guide at the end to help you further.

Without further ado, let’s jump in!

Best Utility Sink Faucets

We get the ball rolling with the Wewe Single Handle Kitchen Faucet. Its sleek design is meant to suit most interiors without taking a lot of space. Plus, the convenient installation will come in handy for DIY lovers!

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, the positive customer feedback helped us put our confidence in this product. Its brass body is built to be equal parts sturdy and attractive. Not only that, both the spout and handle are made from superior quality metal (stainless steel and zinc alloy, respectively) to withstand the wear and tear of regular use.

Talking about performance, we are thoroughly impressed with the multifunctional water outlet system. The detachable auto-retracting sprayer head can be pulled out of the spout, thereby providing greater flexibility and optimum reach. Moreover, it’s equipped with three spray settings that can be controlled without any hassle.

Simply toggle the switch to choose between stream and spray modes. And the push-button on top instantly pauses water flow to avoid any wastage. Likewise, the handle provides single hand control over the water temperature and flow volume. Additionally, the overall tulip design disguises the sprayer for a more modern look.

Lastly, this faucet has a full 360-degree swivel that allows you to turn it away when you need unobstructed access to the sink. For the price, there’s nothing more that we could’ve asked for!

What Could’ve Been Better?

For the sprayer’s auto-retraction to work perfectly, make sure that you adjust the counterweight properly below the sink. Although it isn’t difficult, overlooking this step during installation can render the mechanism useless. This, in turn, makes the setup a bit time-consuming.

Pros Robust build

Rust-resistant finish

Easy to clean with a cloth

Package includes all necessary accessories Cons Adjusting the weight can be time taking

Next up on the list, we have the Kraus KPF-1610SS Commercial Kitchen Faucet. This commercial kitchen faucet is optimized with several user-friendly features for home use. What’s more, it comes in an installation-ready state so that you have to work less.

Why Did We Like It?

The Kraus KPF-1610SS has multiple likable features that make it quite a popular choice among homeowners. To begin with, its robust brass construction is capable of tolerating everyday use. Furthermore, at 18 inches high, this faucet will fit in the cramped spaces and underneath most cabinets.

Apart from that, the industrial open coiled design facilities a 20-inch reach for the retractable hose, which provides seamless movement for complete sink access. At the end of it is the sprayer head that comes with dual spray mode, viz. stream and spray.

We also loved how the nozzles employ a powerful mechanism that forces more water at even a low volume supply. As a result, you don’t have to open the faucet handle all the way through, thereby saving water.

On that note, we should mention that the handle is equipped with a 90-degree sweep, meaning you can install it with little clearance to the sink’s back wall.

In addition to all related hardware, it comes with pre-attached 22-inch water lines to cut down on installation time. While we opted for the faucet only variant with stainless steel finishing, you can choose from three other styles and a plethora of finishes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be good to know that the KPF-1610SS has a slightly expensive price tag. In that sense, the absence of a pause mode for the sprayer may come across as a bummer. However, this is far from being a deal-breaker, in our humble opinion!

Pros Smooth maneuverability of retractable hose

Integrated holder for sprayer

Ceramic cartridge for drip-free use

Made from lead-free material Cons Expensive

Another one of our top recommendations is the Arofa A01LY Kitchen Faucet. Its size and outlet angle have been designed to be compatible with a majority of sink proportions. What’s more, the affordable price won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

To start with, this unit looks very similar to the Wewe Single Handle Kitchen Faucet. And having been impressed with the latter, we wanted to see what this one has to offer. Thankfully, its performance is not too far behind either. With a total height of 16.4 inches and spout reach of about 8.5 inches, it’s built to be an ideal fit for most sinks.

Much like the Wewe Kitchen faucet, it has a multi-utility sprayer, which supports stream, spray and pause modes. Besides, the stout’s high arc design makes ample underneath space for cleaning high pots and pans. The detachable hose extends up to 20 inches and the retractable weight system makes it automatically pop back into the spout with ease.

As far as the installation is concerned, you can customize the model for both 3 holes and 1 hole countertops. Simply add or remove the deck plate to the faucet base, respectively, to suit the related sink design.

Last but not least, the 360-degree spout provides effortless movement every time. In this regard, the brand conducts more than 80,000 swinging tests to ensure top-notch durability for regular use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Perhaps our only complaint about this near-perfect product is the absence of necessary tools in the package. But considering its price and performance, we aren’t really mad about this small glitch.

Pros One hand water temperature and volume control

Nozzles can be cleaned with a finger swipe

Ceramic valve ensures better durability

Available in 3 finishes Cons Package doesn’t have sufficient installation tools

The Appaso Pull Down Kitchen Faucet is a high-quality product that fits most budgets. Its elegant design is loaded with user-friendly features that perfectly complements any utility sink in the house.

APPASO Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with Sprayer Stainless Steel Brushed... PATENTED DESIGN -- Pull down kitchen sink faucet...

MONEY WELL SPENT -- Kitchen pull out faucet with...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the SUS 304 stainless steel construction of this faucet provides it with much-needed durability. On top of that, the zinc alloy cover is coated with brushed nickel finishing, which makes it resistant to corrosion for prolonged periods. Plus, the model is also available in matte black and oil-rubbed bronze finishes.

Similar to its predecessor, the sprayer is equipped with a pull-down hose that extends up to 20 inches. In addition, the sprayer head has three functions, namely stream, spray and pause. While the stream mode is suitable for filling containers, the spray setting is ideal for cleaning.

And with the high-pressure nozzles, you can get the job done with minimum water wastage. Bonus point awarded!

The one-hand accessible handle has a distinct design and can be used to control both the volume and temperature of the water. Moreover, it’s PEX hose is designed to resist high temperature, making it leak-proof throughout.

Complete with a 360-degree rotating spout, this unit from Appaso performs exceedingly well for its moderate price.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We had to be careful while operating the handle, since the distance between full flow and minimal flow position is very less. Thus, you may end up getting a lot of splash, especially while washing flat surfaces. Likewise, the position of the sprayer setting switch makes it susceptible to change while pulling the extendable hose.

Pros Ball-joint for sprayer maneuverable

Self-retraction technology for secure docking

Nanomaterial resists fingerprints and spots

Ceramic valve resists leaks Cons Slightly low operation control

Moving on, here’s another product from the house of Arofa. The A02BY Pull Down Kitchen Faucet is a durable, budget-friendly and multi-purpose model that is at par with some of the best units in the category.

Why Did We Like It?

The Arofa A02BY Sink Faucet goes through multiple tests to fortify its appearance and stability. As such, the metal build of the unit is meant to last for years of daily use. Apart from that, the matte black finishing keeps it from getting fingerprints and spots.

Talking about its performance, the first thing that grabs attention is the high-pressure nozzles. Even in case of low water volume, these nozzles can force out enough water for the required job. And if you’re concerned about any debris build up, simply wipe them clean with a finger. It’s that easy!

Apart from that, the integrated switch-button combination on the sprayer’s body facilitates smooth transition between spray, steam and pause modes. The 20 inches expandable hose is also built from superior quality material, so that the constant pulling and maneuverability doesn’t affect its service life prematurely.

Lastly, the spout has a stable 360-degree swivel for optimum versatility. Although its installation is quite hassle-free, you can always fall back in the video instruction guide to avoid confusion.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Perhaps the only drawback is the sub-standard quality of the black paint. As a result, it may start chipping and expose the metal underneath. We’d advise coating it with a clear anti-rust paint for reinforced protection.

Pros Handle controls both water volume and temperature

Durable base plate

High arc design

Available in brushed nickel finish Cons Paint may chip off

The Owofan Kitchen Faucet is one of the brand’s most popular and reliable models. Its heavy duty brass construction provides optimum durability without compromising on looks. Besides, the simple installation process will come in handy for first-timers.

Why Did We Like It?

Owofan faucets have a reputation for scoring high on the quality factor, and this unit is no exception. The rugged brass construction features smooth edges and turns that, in turn, contributes to its compactness. At about 16 inches high, the model is designed to effortlessly fit under large cabinets with less clearance.

Additionally, the industrial-open spout design provides the sprayer hose with optimum support, and keeps it from sagging. By pulling it down, you can access the remotest corners of the sink for all-round cleaning. It’s also worth mentioning at this point that the sprayer comes with two modes, i.e., spray and stream.

While the high-pressure nozzles take care of the former, the net-like outlet forces out maximum water to form a powerful stream. Plus, both the sprayer and spout can be rotated full 360-degrees.

Finally, the package comes with all related hoses and mounting hardware. Use the metal deck for 1-hole installation or simply do away it for a 3-hole setup.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We felt that the included stainless steel water lines could’ve been a bit longer. If your sink is placed higher above the ground than usual, then you might have to purchase the required extensions separately. Other than that, we don’t really have anything to crib about.

Pros Ceramic disc valves

Single-lever for water temperature and volume regulation

Body resists fingerprints and spots

Available in three finishing variants Cons Short water lines

Almost halfway through the list, and we’d like to introduce the Keonjinn Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucet. Its solid all-metal construction pairs with easy control, making it suitable for several sink designs.

Why Did We Like It?

To start off, the stainless steel construction of the faucet, in tandem with the brushed nickel finishing, makes it perform like new for prolonged periods. Similarly, the powerful ABS nozzles can be cleaned off any scale and dirt by gently rubbing with a cloth or even just your finger.

We are also impressed with how easy it is to operate the pull down the sprayer. For this purpose, a free stretch flexible hose can be extended up to 20 inches to reach all corners of the sink. Additionally, the sprayer comes with two water flow settings and a pause mode. This way, you don’t have to constantly adjust the faucet handle for varied requirements.

Its mechanical retraction system consists of a 420g gravity ball, which makes the sprayer automatically pop into the spout after each use.

With a high arc design, it leaves enough room for high utensils and containers to fit in the sink. Plus, the lateral movement of the handle to control water temperature requires minimum clearance space both at the front and back. While at it, you can also opt for the matte black finishing that adds a distinct appeal to the interior decor.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The picture only instructions in the installation guide can be difficult to decipher for some users. Also, the tip of the faucet doesn’t point straight down, which makes for an angled water flow. This may lead to occasional splashing, especially when the hose is not extended.

Pros 360-degree spout swivel

Stable water pressure

Effortless volume control

Easy maintenance Cons Angled sprayer tip may lead to splashing

Next in line is yet another product from the house of Appaso. Made from superior grade material, this model adds a touch of old-world charm to any utility sink, be it in laundry rooms or kitchens.

Sale APPASO Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer and Magnetic Docking... MAGNETIC DOCKING, REFUSED TO FALL -- Pull down...

PATENT PROTECTION -- Our kitchen sink faucet is...

Why Did We Like It?

At first glance, the oil-rubbed bronze look compelled us to try this product. Furthermore, an ever-reliable stainless steel construction makes it capable of tolerating everyday wear and tear. On top of that, the zinc alloy cover resists rust-formation.

What appealed to us the most is its unique handle design. The thickness makes it ideal for installation in cramped spaces, while the ease of movement allows you to control it with one finger. Not only does it regulate the water temperature, but it also takes care of the flow volume.

Combined with the three function sprayer, it provides optimum user control in terms of water flow. By accessing the toggle switch, you can choose between a steady stream or pre-rinse spray as and when required. Moreover, the pause button saves water between use.

As a hidden feature, you can press down the button while the switch is in the spray mode to generate a jet stream-like flow.

Lastly, the magnetic docking system aids secure locking of the sprayer. If premium pricing isn’t an issue, then this Appaso Kitchen Faucet is worth your consideration.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We’d have been happier had the hose connectors been a bit more sturdy. Their plastic construction is susceptible to damage, hence we’d recommend being careful while installation.

Pros Robust ceramic cartridge

High-temperature resistant PEX hose

Magnetic retraction keeps sprayer hose from sagging

Available in four different colors/finishes Cons Plastic connectors are prone to damage

The Rulia PB1020 Kitchen Faucet is another one of our affordable favorites. Featuring a durable body and scoring high on versatility, this unit is ideal for people who are looking for style and varied utility on a budget.

Why Did We Like It?

Although the price may tell you otherwise, the brand doesn’t make any compromise with its superior performance. For starters, the familiar three function sprayer is suitable if you’re looking for an upgrade. With 2.2 GPM (Gallon Per Minute) provides a steady and voluminous flow, which saves time when filling bottles and utensils.

Apart from that, the powerful pre-rinse spray washes food particles directly without the need for scrubbing or rubbing.

Perhaps, its biggest highlight is the expandable sprayer wand. As compared to many others on the list, it provides a reach of up to 30 inches, meaning you can also easily clean different parts of the countertop. In case you have a bigger or broader utensil, just place it on the counter and extend the sprayer. So, count the brownie points!

On that note, the 2.8 inches long thread shark of this faucet is compatible with a wide range of countertop thickness. What’s more, the environment-friendly PEX inner hose doesn’t add any harmful substance or taste to the water flow.

Last but not least, the faucet handle moves easily to control water flow and temperature as per need.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be useful to know that the sprayer switch doesn’t revert to the stream mode when you turn off the water using the handle. Hence, we’d suggest choosing the mode before turning on the water to avoid spillage.

Pros Corrosion-resistant surface

Pause button prevents water wastage between use

Comes with replacement accessories

Cost-effective Cons Sprayer switch doesn’t retain original position

Sporting a simple yet elegant design, this Pull Down Kitchen Sink Faucet from WEWE finds an honorable mention in our list. Its multi-utility sprayer and operation control handle make it a completely user-friendly model.

Why Did We Like It?

Our search for a simple looking faucet led us to this product, and frankly, we are quite satisfied with its performance. The stainless steel construction is not only durable, but it’s also lead-free, meaning there are almost no chances of contamination.

This pull down sprayer with flexible hose can extend up to 20 inches, and a counterweight gravity system makes it pop back in the spout. Moreover, the single handle design is convenient for regulating water volume. And by moving the handle forward or backward, you can get access to cold water and hot water, respectively.

Apart from that, the sprayer has a built-in switch and push button. While pushing the switch upwards facilitates a stable water steam, pushing it down to get high-pressure spray for rinsing. Likewise, push and hold the button to activate a ‘sweep’ mode for cleaning with a powerful blade flow. The 360-degree rotating spout can be pushed away to have unobstructed sink access.

Overall, this pull down faucet from WEWE performs well for its price. For a few extra bucks, you can also opt for a golden or matte black variant.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we are a bit bummed out about the quality of the sprayer head. Although it may make the unit weigh less, we aren’t fully convinced about its durability in the long run. And much like the Kraus KPF-1610SS, this one lacks a pause function.

Pros Optimized 16 inches height

Resists fingerprints and spots

Smooth docking of sprayer hose

Installation can be customized for 1 or 3 holes sink Cons Sprayer head is less durable

As we near the end of the list, the LEPO Kitchen Faucet makes a deserving entry on our list. Its solid build and multi-purpose features make it one of the most cost-effective products in the category.

Why Did We Like It?

Having tried a number of brass faucets, we had pinned our hopes on its durability. The superior grade material ensures a stable and long-lasting operation. Besides, the brushed nickel finishing serves the dual purpose of enhancing its look and preventing rust-formation.

An all-out feature is its ceramic disk cartridge, which is designed to be exceptionally hard and rugged. Since the integrated discs rotate briskly against each other, it can control the water flow without leaving any room for leakage.

The sprayer head may come across as smaller than regular, but the widespread nozzles account for adequate water flow. And while a two function sprayer may not be something unusual, we really liked the dual button design instead of the more traditional switch. Plus, these buttons get locked in position upon pressing.

This way, your preferred mode doesn’t get changed, like in the case of the Appaso Pull Down Kitchen Faucet. Finally, the 360-degree spout rotation allows greater sink access when required.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Because of the short length of the threaded connector, this unit may not be a fit for slightly thick granite countertops. That being said, we’ve tried it out for a laminated countertop and had no problems whatsoever.

Pros Eco-friendly material

Easy to clean

Quick and simple installation

Extendable sprayer hose Cons May not be suitable for granite countertops

If you are having a hard time choosing between stainless steel and brass body, then the MQWOX Faucet may just be the one for you. Its blended metal construction provides optimum robustness at a reasonable price. Besides, there’s no dearth of user-friendly features.

Why Did We Like It?

No surprises here as the blend of brass and stainless steel in its construction made us want to try the product. In addition to reinforced corrosion resistance, it also prevents dirt and debris from sticking on the body. But should you find any, just use a soft cloth to wipe it clean.

The unit employs metal nuts to hold the arc in place, meaning it won’t become loose even after prolonged use. Apart from that, this design also ensures that rotating the spout won’t cause any unwanted damage.

As far as durability is concerned, the brand takes it a step further with the ceramic cartridge. Not only is it more resistant to hot water, but the dry pressure process makes it less worn out. What’s more, it prevents contamination of water in the supply line.

So that the faucet can be compatible with a majority of sink types, the high-quality water lines are equipped with brass connectors and steel braided exterior. This combination also makes them last longer than usual.

Last but not least, the stream, spray and pause modes of the sprayer make switching between tasks a breeze.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While at it, ensure that there’s sufficient space underneath the sink for the counterweight ball to lower itself. If not, the sprayer head won’t retract into position after using the extendable hose. Also, the brass connectors that attach the faucet to the sink are difficult to tighten to the maximum limit.

Pros Flexible 20-inch hose

Single handle design

Rust-resistant finish

Optional deck plate Cons Counterweight requires sufficient adjustment

Brass connectors are difficult to tighten

The Vccucine 2-Handle Bathroom Faucet sports a simple yet effective design that’ll get your job without burning a hole in your pocket. Its steady stream ensures adequate flow volume to save time.

Why Did We Like It?

We were desperately looking to break the monotony of single-handle faucets, and this model from Vaccucine did just that. Firstly, its biggest advantage is the precise temperature control. Since you can adjust both the handles individually, you can get the perfect mix of hot and cold water. This can rarely be done with single-handle faucets.

Although there are no separate sprayer modes, we are quite satisfied with the pressure and volume of the water stream. However, the results may vary according to the water supply in your area.

Lastly, the oil rubbed bronze finishing renders the look and feel of an antique bathware. All in all, the Vccucine 2-Handle Bathroom Faucet is a no-nonsense product that stays true to its purpose without making fancy claims.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The package doesn’t come with related pop-up drain and supply lines. But considering its rather affordable price, we aren’t disappointed about it. However, the model is not compatible with 1 or 3 holes sink designs, as it requires 2 holes for installation.

Pros Anti-rust and anti-scratch

Water mix feature

Washerless cartridges for better performance

Value for money Cons Isn’t suitable for all sink designs

Utility Sink Faucet Buyers’ Guide

Having the list of the best names on the market today is the job half done. Considering the varied materials, features and of course, price tags of utility sink faucets, don’t get disappointed if you can’t make a decision at one go.

However, to make things easier for you, we’ve curated this small buyers’ guide with the most crucial points that should ultimately influence your purchase decision.

Metal And Finishing

Undoubtedly, the most important thing to consider is the metal and subsequent finishing. As you may have noticed, almost all our recommendations have either a stainless steel or brass construction. This is because both these metals exhibit high durability and robustness.

Likewise, a top-grade finishing like that of brushed nickel adds a layer of protection against rust and corrosion. Since utility sink faucets are highly likely to be used regularly, it only makes sense that they last for a longer period.

Sprayer Function

In our opinion, models with three sprayer functions are mostly preferred for everyday use. This saves you the time and effort of customizing the water flow manually. Additionally, you can also control the overall water volume to get the desired result.

If you decide to invest in such a model, we’d highly recommend going for one that also has a pause button, so that the transition becomes easier.

Extendable Sprayer Wand

An extendable sprayer wand is one of the best features of a utility sink faucet. By pulling out the sprayer, you can avoid having strained backs and hands, especially if your sink has an awkward angle. Ideally, a 20 inches extendable hose is generally preferred for residential use.

On a side note, look out for the retraction mechanism. While magnetic systems ensure automatic, secure retraction, counterweight mechanisms may require you to make extra adjustments.

Swivel Spouts

Even if the spout arc has a relatively low height, the swivel feature will ensure that you can access the full sink when required. In tandem with an extendable hose, your sink will have enough space to fit larger and wider utensils.

Verdict

Having an ideal sink faucet is a right step towards building your dream utility sink. But the job is easier said than done!

So that you can choose a model that scores high on both functions and looks, we’ve compiled this list of the best names that demand every bit of your attention. Now, before we leave you to take a pick, here’s a quick roundup of our findings.

The Wewe Single Handle Kitchen Faucet has three sprayer modes, while the Kraus KPF-1610SS has an extendable sprayer wand. Both the Appaso Pull Down Kitchen Faucet and Arofa A02BY have high-pressure ABS nozzles for superior water flow.

With this, it’s time for us to call it a day. Hope our effort has been enough to help you find the best product for your needs. We’d love to hear about your verdict in the comments down below.

Adios!

