13 Best Undermount Bathroom Sink of 2020

Looking for the best undermount bathroom sinks to spruce up your home? Your search ends here.

The products you choose for your home give your guests a sneak peek into your personality. So why wouldn’t you want to showcase your distinctive style with a modern-classic sink?

If unique undermount bathroom sinks are what you are looking for, then you are at the right place. We have scoured the market and finally narrowed our list to 13 of the best undermount bathroom sinks of 2020.

Of course, we didn’t just rely on reviews and recommendations. We extensively tested some of the best-rated models for a few weeks, narrowed down our search, and finalized them. From aesthetics to functionality – here are some of the top undermount bathroom sinks that fit into your daily needs.

So, let’s cut the suspense and get straight to the reviews!

Best Undermount Bathroom Sink

This Kraus sink has bagged one of the top spots on this list, thanks to its elegance, durability, and functionality. Kraus gives you all of this and more. Installed with a proprietary Noise Defend technology, you won’t have to worry about annoying sounds of dishwashing or your waste disposal. Keep reading to know all the deets about this product.

Why Did We Like It?

The minute we set our eyes on this undermount sink, we just knew that it would make it to the list! If the aesthetics of this product isn’t enough to sway you, the specifics indeed are!

Believe it or not, the first thing you will notice about this sink is just how light-weight it is. Although it looks like a cast iron sink, the stainless-steel core is what makes the difference. This core makes the sink 65% lighter than its cast iron counterparts that most people like.

Furthermore, the fascinating quality of this sink is its Noise Defend technology. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like! With an extra-thick rubber padding and a protective foil layer, this sink is unbelievably quiet. Why is that helpful? Well, you don’t need to worry about those disturbing sounds your sink usually makes when you run the garbage disposal anymore.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Due to its super shiny finish, scratch marks are more visible on this product than on its non-shiny alternatives. Another thing is that the brand name (KRAUS) is boldly printed on the sink. This isn’t really a problem, as you could always turn the sink around so that the name is on the inner side.

Pros Long and functional drain basket

Stainless steel grid at the bottom of the sink

Gentle, sloping bottom to prevent standing water accumulation

Noise Defend technology for a noiseless cleaning experience Cons Prone to scratches due to its glossy finish

If you are looking for customization, then this next pick is perfect for you. You can choose from multiple sink styles, sizes, and even shapes to customize your bathroom experience. The Kohler K-20000-0 Caxton undermount bathroom sink is made of vitreous china.

Why Did We Like It?

Although this product is quite similar to our previous product in essence, there are a few things that set it apart. The rectangular design is quite stunning, honestly. And if you don’t love it as much as we do, you can always choose a different shape for your bathroom.

Also, the vitreous china material is unique and exceptional because it not only adds that extra aesthetic value to the sink but also brings with it unparalleled durability. The pop-up drain stopper is just another bonus feature that we liked.

Finally, the undermount sink design is quite sleek and flawless – allowing it to integrate into your bathroom setup easily. As the product is super easy to install, you will be able to do it yourself without much hassle.

What Could’ve Been Better?

After we have sung such high praises, you might be wondering why we ranked this undermount bathroom sink lower than the first product. Well, that’s because it lacks two top-notch features that its previous contender has – the steel grid at the bottom of the sink and the Noise Defend Technology.

Pros The rounded sloping bottom reduces splash and accumulation of standing water

An array of shapes and sizes to fit your specific needs

Overflow drain

Lightweight design Cons There is no steel grid at the bottom of the sink

If you were already impressed with the last two products, then here is another one you should check before making up your mind! American Standard Studio Carre Undercounter Sink comes in a square design that looks sleek and compact. With a measurement of 13 by 13 inches, it can be the perfect addition to your neat and organized bathroom.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to durability, resilience, and strength, this product is similar to the previous ones we reviewed. However, its unique selling point lies in its compact, neat, and square appearance.

The mere size makes this sink an excellent product for those looking for an undermount installation without the fuss and worry of size and fittings. Measuring at just 13 by 13 inches, this unit gives you enough room to decorate the rest of your vanity with other items!

Besides, the customizable overflow position of this undermount sink is another excellent personalization factor that made this product one of our favorites. This sink also comes with a template and mounting kit, making it all the more comfortable for you to have a hassle-free installation process.

What Could’ve Been Better?

For those looking specifically for a compact undermount sink, this might be your best bet. However, keep in mind that the smaller size also means a shallow basin and more splash. We think that this is the only factor that could have been better, and would have added to the overall functionality of the undermount sink.

Pros Unique square-shaped basin

Compact size

Lightweight

Customization overflow placement Cons Shallow basin

Even though the Nantucket undermount sink is also made of vitreous china material, there is one feature that sets it apart from the previous products – the beautiful porcelain enamel glaze. With a sleek, rectangular design, the Nantucket Sinks Undermount Bathroom sink is the perfect fit in your bathroom vanity. And its pure white color just adds to its elegance.

Why Did We Like It?

We have already talked greatly about the last three products, so now you’re left wondering what this undermount sink’s unique factor is. Well, the biggest USP of this product is it’s superb fit and size. If you have a smaller vanity in your bathroom or are just looking for something rectangular that doesn’t take too much space, then this is the perfect product for you.

Of course, the vitreous china gives this sink that added durability, which you cannot find with most other materials. The shiny glazed finish adds appeal to your undermount sink, making it a statement piece.

If you have a 21-inch cabinet base, you might have heard that the only undermount sink that will fit your vanity is a customizable one. Well, Nantucket Sinks has created this perfect fit just for bathrooms like yours!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although you are provided with a template for cutting the holes in the sink, they aren’t always a perfect fit. Unfortunately, this could lead to issues if you plan on using the templates for cutting the holes in the sinks without checking. We recommend that you individually check the template and compare it before cutting the holes.

Pros Porcelain enamel glaze adds extra class to the polished look

Sleek design fits in perfectly with its surroundings

Fits perfectly for smaller vanities

The deep bowl doesn’t allow water to accumulate Cons The template doesn’t perfectly match the sink holes

One of the best features about the Kraus KCV-121 Undermount Bathroom Sink is how sturdy and substantial it feels in your bathroom. If you are looking for a modern addition to your home, then this is a great fit. Moreover, the shiny finish enhances the appeal of this undermount sink.

Why Did We Like It?

What we liked the most about the Kraus KCV-121 were its modern looks. The smooth, rectangular finish and soft curves of the undermount sink perfectly fit into your modern home. The bright white color, along with its glossy finish, gives it a premium feel.

Besides its aesthetics, this sink has useful functionality. The sink’s height is neither too deep nor too shallow – measuring at 4.18″ on the inside. We especially like this feature since it ensures that water splashback is significantly reduced.

Although the sink has an undermount design, it is super versatile, fitting into your creative bathroom ideas. You can choose to install the sink above the counter, as well as semi-recessed. Moreover, the undermount sink is super easy to install – you can even do it yourself!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike other bathroom sinks, the ‘Kraus’ logo on this model is not too bold or large. Even though the logo is quite subtle, many people would not like the logo to be seen at all. Thankfully, there is a simple enough fix to this – you can simply choose to install the sink with the logo facing inwards!

Pros Perfect sink height for modern bathrooms

Subtle design with soft curves

Easy to install

The polished surface makes it easier to clean Cons Company logo printed on the inside

Are you looking for a classic rectangle undermount sink, which is a timeless beauty? If yes, then the Kingsman Undermount Bathroom Sink is a great option. The simple yet versatile design of this undermount sink adds depth and value to your powder room.

Why Did We Like It?

Kingsman Undermount Bathroom Sink comes with a standard 1.75-inch drain opening. It works beautifully with both a pull-up as well as a pop-up drain with overflow.

In terms of looks, the undermount sink is pure white, dipped in elegance and style. Furthermore, the neat design of the unit blends in perfectly, complementing your existing decor and fixtures. The vitreous ceramic make of the Kingsman adds to its durability and strength, along with its style.

Apart from being highly durable, the undermount sink is super easy to install and clean. The polished surface of the unit allows you to clean it with minimal effort. Moreover, the modern yet versatile design of the sink allows seamless integration into your bathroom space.

If you are wondering about installation, Kingsman Undermount Bathroom Sink has made it super simple. You have all the necessary mounting hardware included to be able to make this a simple DIY project.

What Could Have Been Better?

Honestly, we didn’t find any significant downsides to this undermount sink from Kingsman. However, these sinks do not come with drains, so you will have to purchase a pop-up or pull-up drain, based on your preference and requirement.

Pros No company logo on the sink

Easy to install

Certified and listed with a lifetime warranty by cUPC

Integrates beautifully and seamlessly into any bathroom design Cons No included drain

Do you prefer clean-cut, geometric designs that add a modern finish to your vanity? The Kohler K-2355-0 Archer gives you just that in terms of looks and appeal. Of course, there’s much more to this unit than just its good looks – don’t forget durability and versatility too!

Why Did We Like It?

When it came down to a clean, cut design with geometric features, the Kohler K-2355-0 Archer Undermount Bathroom Sink turned out to be one of our favorites. The combination of a curved base, rectangular design, and beveled edges gives a modern yet elegant appeal to this unit.

An interesting choice of the strategically placed overflow hole ensures that the beauty and charm of your undermount sink are not compromised. Furthermore, there is no faucet or faucet hole, which gives the unit a clean appearance. You can buy a faucet kit of your choice, which will complement the rest of your bathroom decor.

We were impressed by the vitreous china material used for this sink, which added to its strength and durability. However, weighing in at 21.2 pounds, the sink is quite heavy and does not resemble other flimsily-made, lighter sinks. Apart from that, the sink is generous in its size and will add a luxurious and majestic look to whichever bathroom you install it in.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the geometric design and shape of the undermount sink are exceptional, the unit does get dirty more quickly than an oval or round one. With regular cleaning, this shouldn’t be an issue at all. However, the dirt tends to accumulate at the edges, making them harder to clean sometimes.

Pros Beveled edges and geometric design

Large size sink

Strategically placed overflow design

The bottom has a small basin that you can fill with water Cons Dirt accumulates faster at the edges due to its angular shape

An oval sink design has an appeal of its own – it is clean, compact, and fits in easily with its surroundings. The Nantucket Sinks UM-12x 10-W Undermount Bathroom Sink is the perfect oval sink for compact spaces. Crafted from vitreous china, the sink is sturdy, durable, and long-lasting.

Why Did We Like It?

When we think of a compact undermount sink design, we look for something classy, clean-cut, and functional. The Nantucket Sinks UM-12x 10-W fits the bill, making it an excellent choice for your compact bathroom space.

Now, although this undermount sink is petite, at just 13″ x 10″, the curvature of the bowl is deep enough to eliminate unnecessary splashback. Apart from that, the unit also comes with an overflow, ensuring water spillage is kept to a minimum. The best part about the design is that the overflow is placed at the front of the undermount sink, so you don’t even have to look at it – but it does its job efficiently.

We also liked the quality of materials used for this undermount sink. The use of vitreous china gives it unmatched durability. Along with that, the porcelain enamel glaze enhances the aesthetics by adding shine and gloss to its appearance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There is not much to say in terms of negatives for this undermount sink. Although there is an overflow present, there is bound to be some splashback or spillage in this petite undermount sink – if there is increased water pressure. However, this is easy to avoid if you can adjust the water pressure in your faucet.

Pros Perfect size if you want more counter space or have a small vanity

Strategic overflow design enhances the appearance

Has good depth despite being small

Easy to install and clean Cons Smaller sink size may cause water spillage on the counter

Although pure white sinks have an appeal of their own, the Wells Sinkware Undermount Bathroom sink is a stunning ebony unit that looks sleek and unique in any bathroom space. The gentle slope of the sink ensures water flows smoothly without accumulating and creating a mess. Moreover, the glossy finish adds class to the overall appeal.

Why Did We Like It?

To be fair, the first thing that caught our eye in the Wells Sinkware undermount bathroom sink was the stunning ebony color and its sleek design. Even though the sides of the sink slope down gently, the back is still flat, adding to its modern look and appeal. The unit is 7 inches deep (interior), which is a perfect fit for most modern bathrooms.

Another useful feature of this undermount sink is the material – vitreous ceramic. Not only does this add a glossy, shiny finish to the sink, making it look quite majestic, but it also adds considerable strength. The polished surface also allows you to clean it easily. However, you should be careful not to use very abrasive cleaners on its surface.

Lastly, we liked the fact that this undermount sink comes with an overflow. Additionally, the overflow hole has a chrome ring around it, which looks sharp against the ebony surface!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though we thought that the chrome ring around the overflow hole was a good contrast, it might not complement the rest of your fixtures. Fortunately, you can remove this chrome ring and replace it, or simply turn the sink and set the overflow hole inwards!

Pros The ebony color looks striking in most bathroom spaces

No visible company logo on the sink

The glossy finish does not fade and is easy to clean

Gentle sloping bowl to eliminate the accumulation of water Cons The chrome ring around the overflow hole doesn’t complement all bathroom fixtures

If a contemporary style undermount sink is on your mind, then the MR Direct U1414-W Undermount Sink fits the description nicely. This square design undermount sink is durable, shiny, and super functional. The discrete overflow position just adds to its rich and clean appeal.

Why Did We Like It?

The MR Direct U1414-W Undermount Sink is a classic square-shaped sink with a contemporary look. Not only is the square bowl of the unit a unique fit, but the smooth design and fit make it a perfect addition to any bathroom space.

One of the top features of this undermount sink is the discrete location of its overflow hole – it is placed deep in the sink bowl’s interior. Its position ensures that the water level never exceeds a certain limit, saving your sink from overflowing and spilling over the counter.

Another great feature of the MR Direct U1414-W is its triple glazing and triple firing feature. Your sink not only gets triple protection from damage and abuse but also becomes more durable. This kind of a sink is easier to maintain and less prone to chipping and staining in the long run.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Due to the sink bowl’s square shape, the edges are prone to the accumulation of dirt or makeup stains. However, with regular cleaning with a mild bleach and cleaner, it is possible to maintain the look and appeal of the undermount sink.

Pros Special enamel coating with vitreous china gives added durability

Discrete overflow design

The deep bowl allows you to fill up the sink with water

Easy to install Cons Edges of the bowl can accumulate dirt quite easily

If you are looking for a classic yet modern addition to your bathroom vanity, Friho brings you a classic rectangular sink with a contemporary appeal. Along with a convenient overflow design and ceramic material, it is durable and also easy to maintain. Light-weight and easy to install, Friho is an excellent choice for your vanity.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to finding an excellent rectangular undermount sink, you want one which is not too large, yet deep enough to fill in with water. Friho Undermount Bathroom Sink has just these features, making it a classic choice for your larger sized vanities.

We found that the most suitable drain size for the Friho Undermount Bathroom Sink is 1-¾”. Although Friho does not include a drain with their undermount sink, you can choose to purchase any kind of pop-up drain which will complement the rest of your bathroom fixtures.

As you will find with most undermount sinks, the Friho also has a conveniently placed overflow hole – ensuring that excess water never spills out of the sink and onto the counter or floor.

Finally, the Friho Undermount Sink is made of sturdy ceramic material, giving it durability and resilience against most wear and tear. Additionally, the ceramic, crystalline glaze also adds a smooth shine to the sink, giving it a classy appeal in any vanity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Overall, we noticed that the Friho undermount sink lived up to our expectations and can be an excellent addition to any vanity. However, we found that the drain was not perfectly shaped, and you might need to use plumbers putty to fix this slight issue.

Pros Rectangular basin with gently sloping edges

The deep bowl allows you to fill in water

The crystalline glaze gives shiny, glossy appearance

Ceramic material makes it sturdy, scratch-resistant and light-weight Cons The drain hole is not perfectly shaped

Decolav offers this high-quality, vitreous china undermount sink, which is doubly durable and scratch-resistant. When it comes to modern-looking undermount sinks, the Decolav 1402-CWH Callensia adds a distinct contemporary feel to your bathroom space. High durability and appeal are just a few features, so keep reading to find out more!

Why Did We Like It?

The Decolav 1402-CWH Callensia is made of vitreous china, which gives it its sturdiness and scratch proof surface. Not just that, the vitreous china surface also makes the undermount sink easier to maintain.

We also liked that this sink came with an overflow hole – which is vital to keep water from spilling out. Moreover, the overflow hole position is strategically placed at the front of the sink. How is this convenient?

Well, advantageous as it may be, most people don’t like to look at the overflow hole. Since Decolav has placed it discreetly at the front of the sink, you will not be able to see it unless you bend over and look for it.

Lastly, we were impressed by the fact that the Decolav 1402-CWH undermount sinks were double glazed and double fired. This little feature not only made the sinks far more durable and sturdy – but also made them stain resistant.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without a doubt, the Decolav 1402-CWH is an excellent option for you if you specifically want a broad and deep rectangular undermount sink. However, we noticed that the drain holes were not entirely centered and not wholly round either.

Pros Double fired and double glazed

Discrete overflow hole position

Compatible with most standard drains and Decolav drains

Vitreous china material for added durability Cons Drain hole is not entirely centered or has a round cut-out

Few undermount sinks are strong, durable, light-weight, and functional yet available at a cost-effective price. Ticor Undermount Bathroom Sink is a square-shaped undermount sink that checks all these boxes and offers more. Made with high-quality materials only, Ticor Undermount Bathroom Sink is long-lasting and easy to maintain.

Why Did We Like It?

Although we were impressed with the square-shaped undermount sink by Ticor, we were skeptical if it would be deep enough for washing more than just our hands. Thankfully, after using it a few times, all our suspicions were gone! The Ticor Undermount Bathroom Sink is deep and wide – a perfect combination.

What impressed us the most about the Ticor Undermount Bathroom Sink was that over 80% of the materials used in the make were compound mineral materials. Obviously, this added to the quality of the undermount sink and its purity, durability, and resilience. While most other undermount sinks used only 50% compound minerals, Ticor did not compromise on its quality.

With a thick ceramic glazing, we found the Ticor Undermount Bathroom Sink to be inherently glossy and easy to maintain. Regular wiping down of the undermount sink is enough to keep it shining and looking new!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We thought that the Ticor Undermount Bathroom Sink was a great product; however, the drain hole was placed close to the bowl’s edge. Incidentally, this meant that the water would sometimes pool around the lower portion, taking some time to drain out completely.

Pros Easy to clean – retains shine and gloss with every cleaning

Sturdy and durable due to the purity of materials used

Glossy surface finish enhances the classic appeal

Mounting and installation brackets included Cons Drain hole placed too close to the edge of the sink bowl

Undermount Bathroom Sink Buyer’s Guide

We hope we could give you enough details to help you make an informed decision about good undermount bathroom sinks. But wait, don’t make your decision just yet! There are still a few things you need to know.

Merely comparing the best undermount sinks is not enough information to help you make this decision. There are a few more factors you need to consider before choosing the best one for your home.

Here are some of the most essential features you need to keep in mind before purchasing.

Weight

Remember, an undermount bathroom sink is installed to be below your counter level. The heavier your undermount sink is, the more support it requires from below to keep it sturdy. If you choose an undermount sink that is too heavy, it will compromise your cabinet’s integrity.

That being said, keep in mind that more massive undermount bathroom sinks will also be more sturdy and durable. If an undermount sink is too light-weight, you risk damaging it easily with regular wear and tear. They also require extra care from your end.

Color

As you may have already noticed, most undermount bathroom sinks are white or eggshell in color. Although this gives a clean, classy look to your vanity, remember that white is also harder to maintain. Any stains, scratches, and marks will show up quickly on a white sink.

Now, you have more options than ever from your undermount bathroom sinks. You can not only choose darker colors but also textured and patterned undermount sinks. The main thing you need to keep in mind is to check if your new undermount bathroom sink complements the rest of your bathroom decor and color or not!

Pick a color that complements its surroundings, or be a little creative and opt for something contrasting – which will draw all the attention to itself!

Drain

Your sink drain does not need to be super fancy – neither should it be too plain. What is most important is to ensure that it does its job. If you prefer to fill in water into the sink bowl to use for shaving or washing your face, you will need to find a good pop-up drain stopper.

Always check if the stopper fits in perfectly to prevent water seeping out. The drain size on your undermount sink should also be large enough to accommodate all your needs.

Bowl Shape

Often, the most significant deciding factor for your bathroom sink is the shape of the bowl. While round and oval-shaped bowls are more traditional and common, the square and rectangular bowls look far more modern and contemporary.

Decide what kind of a look you are going for, and then choose the appropriate bowl shape for your bathroom space. If you are looking to make a bold statement, you can also consider getting an asymmetrical bowl shape – one which is sure to be a looker and a conversation starter!

Verdict

Most of us don’t think about bathroom sinks until we have to install one in our homes. Hence, it is crucial to research well, picking the best sink that goes well with the rest of your bathroom decor.

Enjoy the pleasure of having aesthetic, functional undermount sinks in your bathroom without spending a fortune.

On that note, we have come to the end of this comprehensive guide on undermount sinks. We hope we could help in clearing out your doubts and introducing you to some great products.

However, before signing off, we want to give you a quick recap of our findings. When it comes to quieter washing options, Kraus KEU-12WHITE is your best bet. If you want options in sizes and shapes, then Kohler K-20000-0 Caxton is your safest bet.

American Standard Studio Carre Undercounter Sink will give you a neat and compact design, while Nantucket Sinks Undermount Bathroom gives you the best fit for a small but deep vanity.

Comment below and let us know if you agree with the verdict!

Until next time!