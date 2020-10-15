11 Best Vessel Sink of 2020 | Reviews + Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you think vessel sinks are just a piece of decor, then we want you to think again!

From our experience, we can safely conclude that most of them don’t compromise durability or utility. So, now is the time to execute that much-delayed plan of getting a vessel sink to upgrade your bathroom.

But there’s a small catch – the plethora of options can bring you back to the non-executing phase. At least, that’s what happened to us when we set out to buy one. And that’s when we decided to shortlist some of the best models worth buying.

While at it, we also thought that it’s a good idea to share our findings with you. Hence, we compiled a list featuring the 11 best vessel sinks that money can buy.

Now, let’s get started, shall we?

Top Vessel Sinks

We have the Vccucine Rectangle Above Counter Vessel Vanity Sink as one of our top recommendations. Its contemporary design is an ideal match for most setups without compromising on durability. What’s more, this model won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Why Did We Like It?

For starters, the positive customer feedback caught our attention. It features a European inspired contemporary style that adds a touch of elegance to your decor. Moreover, its sleek rectangular design won’t require a lot of space. And the center hole is especially beneficial for facilitating maximum drainage.

We also liked how the brand doesn’t compromise with utility for style. Firstly, the model’s premium ceramic construction makes it durable to tolerate regular use. In tandem with the smooth lines, the curved corners eliminate unwanted protrusions, thereby making it safe to use. Beyond that, the crystalline glazing prevents dirt from sticking on the surface. Hence, maintaining it won’t take much effort.

So that the sink doesn’t develop cracks with hot water use, all its integral moldings are engineered to be heat-resistant.

Lastly, the affordable price tag takes up its appeal a notch higher. If you’re on the hunt for an exquisite vessel sink on a budget, then the Vccucine Rectangle Above Counter Vessel Vanity Sink is worth considering.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Owing to its depth, you might experience some splashing, especially on the faucet’s highest setting. However, it’s not much of a problem, and this small inconvenience is in no way a deal-breaker for us!



Pros Flat bottom for reinforced stability

Scratch-resistant surface

Leak-proof

Easy installation

Affordable Cons Depth might cause splashing

Next up is the Kingo Home Above Counter Bathroom Vessel Sink. This oval-shaped model is designed to remain durable and attractive for years to come. You can pair it with either a dark or light-colored faucet to create a minimalist, modern look.

Why Did We Like It?

Before we get into the deets, allow us to shower praises on its unique oval shape. We loved how it looks a bit undulated from the sides, but appears even from the front. And just like its predecessor, this model doesn’t take up much space on the counter. In fact, you can place two sinks on a 56-inch counter and still have some extra space. So, bonus points for that!

Coming to its construction, the robust porcelain ceramic body can easily take a few blows. The flat bottom design ensures that the sink has maximum stability on almost any surface. On top of that, it’s equipped with a central drain location to facilitate optimum drainage even with heavy-duty use.

In the absence of any ridges or crevices, there are negligible chances of dirt and debris accumulation, meaning its maintenance needs are pretty low. Overall, the Kingo Home Above Counter Bathroom Vessel Sink is one of the most cost-effective models in its price range.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Similar to the Vccucine Rectangle Above Counter Vessel Vanity Sink, its depth can cause splashes with high-pressure flow. In that sense, we’d suggest opting for a faucet that doesn’t pump too much water. Also, average height faucets may sit two low against it.



Pros Non-porous, glossy material

Baked on finishing for scratch resistance

Low maintenance

Compact size Cons More compatible with tall faucets

Another one of our top recommendations is this beautiful model from the brand Ufaucet. Sporting a heavy duty build, this sink is ideal for those who want to add a rustic charm to their countertops. Plus, maintaining it won’t strain your muscles.

Why Did We Like It?

Appearance-wise, the sink is pretty simple and has an old-school vibe. The heavy duty rectangle shape assures of durability, and at the same time, brings elegance to your countertop. Goes without saying that you can install it on any colored surface, but we are especially rooting for the look it creates when sitting atop a wooden counter.

It’s built out of double-fired premium quality ceramic that prevents it from damage. Besides, the smooth glazed finishing means that the unit is practically resistant to stains. Since the crevices aren’t hard to access, any debris buildup shouldn’t take a lot of hard work to get cleaned.

Over the counter vessel sinks have a reputation for convenient installation, and this unit is no exception. If you’ve basic plumbing experience and knowledge about tools, then the setup should be relatively easy. That being said, first-timers may have to seek professional help.

Lastly, unlike the other two models mentioned above, it has just the right depth that minimizes splashing.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We feel that the Ufaucet Modern Above Counter Bathroom Vessel Sink may be a little high, especially if you have a tall countertop or large wall cabinets. Hence, make sure that you get the measurements right.



Pros European inspired design

Easy to clean

Long-lasting construction

Stain-resistant glazed finishing Cons Sits tall on the counter

How about having a clear glass for a sink? If this thought has ever crossed your mind, then the Miligore Modern Glass Vessel Sink is your answer. Sporting a durable construction, this model hits the bull’s eye in terms of style!

Why Did We Like It?

No surprises here as its stylish appearance compelled us to try this product. It’s as good as placing a slightly wide glass bowl on your countertop. But that’s not the only advantage you get. This ½-inch thick sink is made from superior-grade tempered glass, which in turn, makes it considerably resistant to impact.

Moreover, it doesn’t lose its shine even after years of regular use.We’d highly recommend using it with a single-colored countertop for best results.

Moving on, this unit comes with a perfectly-centered pre-drilled beveled drain opening, thereby allowing the use of any standard, non flow overtype drain. And unlike the majority of vessel sinks on the market, you can install it partially recessed into the countertop. No matter the installation type, it won’t occupy a lot of room to keep the surface spacious.

Overall, the Miligore Modern Glass Vessel Sink comes across as an ideal blend of quality and appearance.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It may be helpful to know that this vessel sink isn’t one of the cheapest options out there. But considering its distinct design and user-friendly features, we don’t mind shelling out a few extra bucks. However, make sure that you wipe the sink with a dry towel after every use to prevent water stains.



Pros Flawless finishing

Scratch-resistant

Ideal for everyday use

Hassle-free installation Cons Develops water stains

Taking a break from the sink-only models, we bring you a combo unit. The Lordear Rectangle Bathroom Sink And Faucet Combo is a high-performing and pocket-friendly model that saves you from the hassle of multiple purchases.

Why Did We Like It?

Although we have no major complaints from the products that we’ve tried so far, having a sink with a compatible faucet is always beneficial. Talking about the vessel sink first, its ceramic construction is very durable while also being prone to water absorption. This means that there are almost zero chances of the water seeping through to make the unit fragile with prolonged use.

We are also quite impressed with the quality of the faucet that comes along. Its stainless steel body can handle rough use on a regular basis without any trouble. Moreover, the package includes both hot and cold water hoses for quick and easy installation. While we opted for the brushed nickel finishing, you may also go for the chrome variant.

Last but not least, the sink’s traditional rectangular shape is ideal for users who are looking to amp the setup without experimenting.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The Lordear Rectangle Bathroom Vessel doesn’t have a perfectly flat bottom, which makes it somewhat shaky. But considering that there are fewer chances of users exerting pressure on the sink, the minor wobbling can be dealt with.



Pros Polished surface is resistant to stains and dirt accumulation

Doesn’t crack under high temperatures

Fadeless finishing

Faucet has high water pressure< Cons Sink is a bit shaky

Almost halfway through the list and the Puluomis Bathroom Vessel Sink With Faucet finds an honorable mention. Its quality glass construction is meant to tolerate the wear-and-tear of regular use. What’s more, the stainless steel faucet is equally durable.

Why Did We Like It?

Having tried the Miligore Modern Glass Vessel Sink, we wanted to explore more products in the category. And to our delight, this bowl-like sink isn’t too behind in terms of performance. Not only does its tempered glass construction make it suitable for daily use, but its slick edges also provide for a comfortable touch.

Much like the Lordear Rectangle Bathroom Sink And Faucet Combo, this one also comes with a stainless steel faucet to complete the setup. We appreciate the hot and cold markings under the handle, which takes care of user convenience. Furthermore, it has just the right height and pressure, which directs the water flow to the center and not towards the back.

Finally, it’s available in a variety of colors to choose from. Here, it’s worth mentioning that all the models are hand-painted, which renders a distinct pattern to each color. Be it for self-use or gifting purposes, this one can do it all!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Honestly, we are a bit bummed about the low-quality plastic mounting hardware, which was not expected for its price. Also, the drain pipe that comes with the package is very thin-walled. Hence, you have to be careful while tightening it to prevent any damage.



Pros Glossy surface is easy to clean

Faucet has drip-free nozzles

Perfect water flow to the middle

Package includes pop-up drain and mounting ring Cons Inferior-quality plastic hardware

Thin-walled drain pipe

The Luxier CS-006 Bathroom Vessel Vanity Sink is a high-quality unit that is suitable both for residential and commercial use. Like most of our other recommendations, its premium ceramic construction can be trusted for a prolonged service life.

Why Did We Like It?

Frankly, we were really intrigued by the slanting rectangular shape of this vessel sink. In simple terms, its longest sides are slightly protruding, which is meant to keep the water from splashing all over. Besides, it’s oversized structure is ideal if you want to make your countertop look fuller.

Another of its likable features is the low water accumulation ability, which means that it effectively directs all the water towards the drain hole. You may see the sink get filled up, especially with high-pressure faucets, but the water runs down quickly once the tap is turned off. Plus, the smooth edges facilitate hassle-free cleaning.

To sum it up, the Luxier CS-006 Bathroom Vessel Vanity Sink is a great budget buy if you’re looking to upgrade your bathroom’s interior.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although the protruding sides are designed to prevent splashing, we did observe a significant amount of water flying out. Apart from that, the oversized structure won’t be of much help for smaller or dual sink countertops.



Pros European inspired modern design

Trouble-free installation

Choice of three pop-up drains (sold separately)

Pocket-friendly Cons May not fit small countertops

Lordear provides the perfect alternative to its sink and faucet combo with this popular unit. The brand’s Rectangle Bathroom Sink is a favorite among homeowners who love building DIY vanities. But that doesn’t restrict its utility as you can pair it with any countertop!

Why Did We Like It?

The Lordear Rectangle Bathroom Sink sports a sturdy ceramic construction that is suitable for heavy duty use. Apart from that, it has the perfect thickness that doesn’t make it too heavy. Hence, you can mount it on wooden countertops without having to worry about any weight-related damage.

Its acid-resistant surface will be especially beneficial for areas that receive alkaline water. Likewise, the surface stain-resistance prevents yellowing from water that has a high calcium content. Coupled with the non-porous finishing, the brand ticks all the right boxes for prolonging the sink’s service life.

As far as its installation is concerned, the unit is compatible with the standard central drainage that is found in most homes. Another advantage of this standalone model is that if the sink of its combo counterpart gets damaged, you can opt for this one without having to change the overall plumbing.

Lastly, it’s available in three different sizes to suit varied countertops.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Due to some invisible flaws in its construction, the sink doesn’t sit very stably on certain surfaces. We’d recommend using some caulk at the bottom before placing it. Other than that, there’s nothing much to crib about.



Pros Curved corners for safe use

Trouble-free maintenance

No splashing

Doesn’t crack even with hot water use Cons May be less stable on some surfaces

As we near the end of this list, we take our obsession with clear glass sinks a step ahead with the Yourlote Modern Vanity Vessel Sink. This boat shaped unit, with above the counter installation, is suitable for a variety of countertops.

YOURLITE Modern Tempered Glass Sink Bathroom Vanity Vessel Sink and... Boat style tempered glass vessel sink gives a...

This glass basin is easy to be cleaned and...

Why Did We Like It?

First things first, the boat-shaped design got us interested in this unit. And having tried a couple of glass sinks before, we had no doubts about its sturdiness. On that note, we should mention that you can also get it in a ceramic variant.

Unlike the Puluomis Bathroom Vessel Sink, this one doesn’t come with plastic fittings. Instead, the chrome-plated hardware ensures better mounting, no matter the surface. Besides, the package also contains hot/cold water lines and a pop-up drain, thereby saving you from the trouble of running to the hardware store.

This brings us to its high-pressure faucet that has a chrome finishing for optimum stain resistance. While the light-colored sinks have a steel-colored faucet, the dark ones come with back faucets. For its rather pocket-friendly price, there’s nothing more that we could’ve asked for!

What Could’ve Been Better?

Without pushing a silicone bead around the base and mounting rink, there is every chance of the sink getting leaked. Also, some users may not like the green rim on top. But replacing it will cost significantly more.



Pros Smooth surface doesn’t allow dirt to stick

Perfect size for small countertops

Stain-resistant faucet

Available in a range of colors and shapes Cons Can leak without a silicone bead

Style and utility come together in the right mix for the Eclife Ocean Blue Bathroom Sink Combo. Made from tempered glass, this vessel sink comes with a compatible faucet and complete installation package to cut down on your efforts.

Why Did We Like It?

There’s hardly a reason why the vibrant ocean blue color won’t grab your eyeballs! But if that’s still not enough, we bet its unique square shape will do the job. We say unique because from a distance, this unit appears to be rather flat. It’s only when you come near that the curved bottom and deep sides become visible. Quite an illusion, we say.

Now, moving on to its utility, the ½-inch thick tempered glass accounts for its sturdiness. Beyond that, the curved edges are both scratch-resistant and safe to use. For this, a glossy thin black rim works without spoiling the look.

Not only does the 1.5 GPM faucet aerator save water, but its solid brass structure also keeps it serviceable for long.

Similar to the Yourlote Modern Vanity Vessel Sink, its package comes complete with all necessary fittings for a quick and easy above the counter installation. Overall, the Eclife Ocean Blue Bathroom Sink Combo offers a deal that’s hard to resist.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Much like the Miligore Modern Glass Vessel Sink, this one tends to develop water spots, which may not go away with simple cleaning. Thus, we suggest coating the sink with a water repellent spray or paint (clear).



Pros Zinc alloy mounting ring<

Hand-painted pattern

Water-saving faucet

Strong ceramic valve Cons Propane to developing water spots

Before we wrap up the list, the Kraus KCV-200GBL Bathroom Vessel Sink finds a deserving entry. Its superior ceramic construction can be customized with different shapes and colors to choose from. What’s more, it’s pretty lightweight to facilitate easy setup.

Sale Kraus KCV-200GBL Viva Bathroom Vessel Sink, Black SUPERIOR CERAMIC SINKS made from scratch-resistant...

HYGIENIC & EASY TO CLEAN: Smooth non-porous sink...

Why Did We Like It?

We liked how the brand combines style with utility in an equal manner. Firstly, the proprietary molding technology creates ultra-slim edges without compromising on durability. On top of that, the hygienically coated surface resists the growth of bacteria even after prolonged use.

As a result, you don’t have to spend tiring hours cleaning the sink. Moreover, the material is fired at a high temperature to prevent stains and scratches. All you have to do is wipe the surface a few times with a damp cloth, and the sink becomes as good as new!

The versatile above the counter design lets you install the sink with both wall-mount and vessel faucets. Plus, you don’t even need to replace your vanity to install this.

Last but not least, you can customize the Kraus KCV-200GBL Bathroom Vessel Sink to achieve a range of colors, from classic white to subtle neutrals and a bold modern black.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This unit is also available with a pop-up drain variant, which has low durability. So, we’d advise you to buy one separately. But even without the added accessory, its price may seem a bit on the higher side.



Pros Smooth non-porous surface

Easy maintenance

Doesn’t scratch or stain

Available in a variety of solid colors Cons Expensive

Vessel Sink Buyers’ Guide

We know that the reason why people opt for a vessel sink in the first place is to upgrade the decor. But even then, there are a handful of other crucial features that should be considered. Because no matter how much or less you spend on one, you’d want your investment to be worth it.

Thus, we’ve compiled this short buyers’ guide to help you pick the best option. Read on to know more…

Material

Undoubtedly, the very first thing that you’d look for is the material. As you may have observed, most of our recommendations are made from either ceramic or glass.

While ceramic sinks are known for their durability, glass sinks may be perceived as fragile and delicate. But that’s not true. That said, we’d strongly advise going for a glass sink not less than ½-inch thick for optimum sturdiness.

Maintenance

Having a dirty sink is the last thing that homeowners would want. Thus, they don’t shy away from conducting regular maintenance drives. However, many sinks have some sort of feature that cuts down on this effort. For instance, round edges and wide crevices make it easier to move around your hand (or brush) for wiping.

Likewise, there are many surfaces that prevent the growth of bacteria, stain and scratches. We’d recommend looking for the maximum pro-maintenance features and not just anyone. But generally, oval or round vessel sinks require the least cleaning in the absence of any corner at all.

Set Vs. Standalone

Vessel sinks that come with a compatible faucet are usually more cost-effective than buying both separately. However, make sure that the faucet is of good quality and has a satisfactorily high-pressure outflow.

Installation

Although vessel sinks don’t require a lot of work, it’s still a good practice to ensure that your preferred model has all the related accessories and a comprehensive installation guide.

Verdict

The list was long, simply because we didn’t want to miss out on any name that’s worth considering.

After all, the combination of style and utility of a vessel sink is not matched by many products! So, it’s about time you made up your mind about one (or multiple) options. In the meantime, let us help you a little more by naming our top three from the list.

While the Vccucine Rectangle Above Counter Vessel Vanity Sink is one of the best budget-buys, the Miligore Modern Glass Vessel Sink’s clear bowl design is appealing. On the other hand, the Lordear Rectangle Bathroom Sink And Faucet Combo is a cost-effective unit.

With that, it’s time for us to take your leave. Hope our effort leads you to the ideal vessel sink as per your requirement.

Do you agree with our verdict? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Till we meet again!

