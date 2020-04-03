13 Best Desk Organizers Right Now | Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with the clutter on your desk, it’s probably time to get your hands all busy and start with a round of office organization. And one such item that helps you sort out the things at your workstation is a desk organizer.

Since the desk is a high-activity area, it can become a messy and chaotic spot in no time. This is why, the better the organization, the easier it gets to locate your things in times of need.

Now, we understand that finding a unit that suits your budget and requirements is going to be slightly tricky, mainly because of all the varied options available out there. So, to make things simpler for you, we’ve picked out some of the best desk organizers that are available.

So, let’s get started then, shall we?

Best Desk Organizers

Safco Products have left their mark on the desktop organizer market with a compact and practical product.

It is stylish enough to make a statement among all the other office accessories. And the compartments are thoughtfully designed to maintain every item at your workstation in order.

Experience

This desk organizer has a pretty impressive design and form. Also, the white frames that it features look awesome in our home office!

Although it doesn’t have large compartments for storing too many files, it’s suitable enough for the desk. We generally choose to keep only a few lightweight items on the rack because placing too many files can make it look cramped up.

On the left-hand side, it has three 2-inches wide vertical sections for placing the files in order. And the three trays on it safely keeps all your letter-sized documents along with various other items, such as notes or loose sheets.

The construction of this desk organizer is such that it’s suitable only for placing files and other documents. There is no separate section for keeping any other item as such.

We are pretty satisfied with our purchase, considering the quality materials that have been used for making this product and the durable powder-coat finish. The unit can resist scratching or chipping, and the mesh design helps promote airflow, which reduces moisture buildup.

Pros Tough, wire mesh construction



Attractive design



Ideal for keeping files and other legal documents

Cons Does not have any vertical basket for office supplies



The design of this desk organizer makes it look like a complete package. Being a stylish yet highly functional accessory, this Rolodex desk organizer will be your new favorite when it comes to keeping your desk in order.

It features a beautiful combination of metal and wood, which strikes a delicate balance appearance-wise. And following are all the reasons why we greatly recommend this product for you.

Experience

We wanted a unique desk organizer that would reflect minimalism at its best. This unit was suggested to us by one of our colleagues, and we ordered it instantly after checking out the design. It’s very rare to find an office supply that has both a classy and an industrial look.

The solid wood base and stainless steel construction are such that it complements the office decor pretty effortlessly. Also, the chrome finish gives it a high-end look, mainly because it blends in with the black colored wooden base.

It has two sorting vanes for holding letters, envelopes, and other paperwork. While the angled shelf on the front region can hold about 3-by 3-inch notepads, you will have sufficient space for keeping any spare notebook underneath them. It also comes with an attached pencil cup for holding all the writing accessories, such as pens, staplers or scissors.

The compact design of this convenient desk organizer has a range of multiple features for eliminating desktop clutter. Plus, the base has a non-skid foot that helps protect the table surface from getting scratched up.

Pros Flawless build quality



Compact design



Intelligently designed compartments

Cons Some users complained about the paint chipping off



The Safco 3266BL Mesh Desk Organizer keeps away all the miscellaneous items that had been cluttering your table. It’s constructed with durable powder-coated steel, and the frame is stable enough to hold all the office supplies in place. The design of the product is such that it maintains the visual presentation and practical efficiency in point. Let’s find out more about this product.

Experience

We wanted a spacious desk organizer that would be ideal for keeping our office files and other legal documents. This unit has a total of five vertical sections that are suitable for placing even the thick binders and folders that would have otherwise blocked the tablespace. It also comes with three additional file sorter trays that lie at the bottom for an easy reach.

The compartments are suitable for secure storage of folders or files for keeping the office organized. Each storage section is about 2-inches wide, which is appropriate for our needs. Because of the black mesh construction, it tends to blend in easily with the office surroundings. However, we have placed it on a large desk to ensure that it matches the size proportions.

We tried labeling the vertical slots according to the files that we have been storing, which makes it easier to sort through them. All in all, it has a sturdy construction, and the affordable price tag made it ideal for our limited budget. After all, we didn’t have to compromise on the quality or the storage space, which is a bonus.

Pros Sleek modern construction



Rugged powder coat finish



Ample storage space

Cons Might not be suitable for small desks



The 3261BL Onyx Desk Organizer is a brilliant example of a versatilely-designed work-top accessory. With a dark durable finish and clean, modern lines, it provides you sufficient space for managing all the desktop clutter conveniently. It also tends to complement any contemporary office desk.

And this is what we have to say about it!

Experience

This desk organizer has a great construction and other convenient features, that makes it suitable for any formal or informal setting. We finalized on this unit because it offers ample storage space that we generally require for keeping the essential office supplies.

It didn’t require any assembly, coming with a small footprint, which makes it suitable for tables of almost all sizes. The most convenient factor about this design is that we can have it set up either horizontally or vertically. If placed vertically, it fits comfortably in any 90-degree corner. The organizer has four shelves along with a vertical file section that is placed on either side.

Now, if we choose to have it placed horizontally, there will be two letter-sized file sections at the bottom and in the back section. It also comes with four compact vertical parts that can be used for keeping books, CD’s or cards, etc. And, lastly, we can say that the stainless mesh construction and its durable finish do return significant value for the money you pay for it.

Pros Has a versatile design; can be used vertically or horizontally



Features a total of 6 shelves



Durable construction

Cons Somewhat small for storing big files



A desktop organizer is an essential piece of furniture which helps enhance the aesthetic appeal of a study or a home-office. It stores all the miscellaneous clutter without taking up much space on the desk. And this one from Safco, in our opinion, makes a picture-perfect desktop accompaniment, bringing along several useful features in a minimalist profile.

Safco Products 3262BL Onyx Mesh Desktop Organizer with Drawer, Black Onyx steel mesh desktop supplies organizer

Drawer organization or desktop supplies organizer

Experience

This organizer features a solid, modern profile that goes with any kind of backdrop in the room, making a very elegant statement. The stainless steel construction ensures that the structure is stable enough, and the durable powder coat finish keeps it looking new for years on end.

When it comes to maintenance, a little dusting works sufficiently to contribute to its longevity. The structure looks great on any tabletop and makes it easy for you to find all the necessary things.

It has a total of six sections for keeping the regular office supplies like pens, staplers, markers, pens, note pads, and similar items. Additionally, there is another section that lies on the back end, which is big enough for keeping long scales and other such items. This was also a very affordable product, that made it an easy choice for us to opt for.

Pros Durable construction and finish



Suitable for small accessories



Easy to access

Cons Not suitable for storing notebooks or folders



When durability is a priority, a steel desk organizer is a great option. The structure and utility of this Safco desk-organizer is on point, owing to the decent amount of space it offers for storing files and other binders. And if you’re picky about the style quotient, then you can rest assured that this unit is going to be a suitable choice in every way.

Experience

We wanted a desk organizer that would suit the decor-theme in our workspace, and, impressively enough, it certainly did a good job of it! It has a steel construction, so we don’t have any questions about the durability aspect. But, you do have to keep the insides of the unit free from moisture at all times to prevent rusting or any such damage.

Additionally, the durable powder-coat finish on the unit is fingerprint-resistant. So, even if you use the rack many a time during the day for accessing the files, there won’t be any stains on the body. As far as the structure is concerned, there isn’t any issue with the build, which is sturdy enough to support considerable pressure.

It’s a highly-functional desktop organizer that comes with three vertical and three horizontal sections for handling books, paperwork, file folders, binders, etc. But we do think that a small vertical pocket for keeping stationery would have been a more convenient option.

The organizer also comes with rubber feet that protect the work surface from scratches or dents.

Pros High-grade quality



Durable construction



Includes rubber feet

Cons Slightly expensive



This Rubbermaid drawer organizer is a great option if you’re on a limited budget. And although it doesn’t have much space for storing bigger files, it serves well to keep all your desk-accessories well-organized and right at hand. Unlike the costlier organizers that are made of steel, this is a more lightweight product.

Experience

Working on a desk that is cramped up with too many accessories can get a little distracting, especially when you have a lot of clients coming over for new projects. This is why it was important for us to find a desk organizer that is functional, yet space-efficient. For an organizer that’s designed mainly for holding accessories, this comes at a reasonable price tag.

We could store many small files on the long vertical sections that are located at the back of the unit. Towards the front end, there are four sections that can hold supplies such as pens, staplers, tape, sticky notes, and other similar products. And the best part is that you can easily access these at will.

Since the desk is a tad smaller for holding this organizer, we decided to suspend it from the hanging file rails, which is another way for you to have this unit around. This drawer is made of plastic, so we didn’t have to face any issue related to maintenance.

As long as you don’t overload the shelves or drop the drawer from a height, you can rest easy about its durability, which is significantly up to the mark!

Pros Reasonable price tag



Can be suspended from hanging file rails



Shallow pockets provide good storage space

Cons Some users have complained about the use of cheap plastic



This Rolodex desk organizer has received an extensive amount of positive reviews, and it’s the perfect addition to any cluttered office table. It’s equipped with several sections that have been designed with a stylish metal mesh for storing the items with ease and convenience. And it’s priced reasonably when compared to other similar items.

Sale Rolodex Mesh Collection Desk Organizer, Black (22171) This desk tray organizer maximizes desktop space,...

Mesh collection desk accessories have a simple and...

Experience

We wanted a compact desk organizer that would help us maximize the desktop space while keeping the supplies out of the way. It blends in perfectly with the professional setting. The elegant and simple industrial design of this desk organizer is such that it focuses mainly on its function.

Rolodex has equipped this product with a sturdy metal construction, along with a durable black coating. This protects the steel wire meshing so that the organizer doesn’t get damaged or scratched easily.

It features two separate compartments for storing pens, pencils, scales, etc. And we have also conveniently placed around two or three notepads that measure about 3-by-3-inches. It’s not only functional but it also showcases excellent durability and a classic design.

Plus, it also comes with a small pocket on the left side for storing envelopes and small files. Overall, this makes for an ideal choice, especially when we need to organize the accessories on the desk.

Pros Simple and practical design



Sturdy construction



Extremely affordable price range

Cons Limited storage space



If you want to protect your new desk from scratches and nicks or cover the surface of an old one, a desk mat is going to be an easy solution. This mat keeps the table organized at your home, workplace, or school; and, it also provides a soft and flat writing surface, which is a bonus.

Experience

The main reason that we opted for this computer desk pad is because of the degree of convenience it offers in organizing a work-top. Not only does it help in tidying up the workstation but it also makes it look more presentable. This protective layer is rectangular, and it’s made of polyester, which gives it a smooth finish.

It features a small pocket on one corner that can be used for keeping notes, pictures, and similar items. We also had the option to either select the right-hander or left-hander pocket types. Also, the smooth surface of this mat is a good alternative to mousepads. It serves a two-in-one purpose, which means that we can keep the keyboard as well as the mouse on this mat.

There is a pair of small hoops on the left-hand corner, which we generally use for keeping our earphones, pens, or phone charger cord. Even though we have been using this unit for quite some time now, the color hasn’t faded at all. It comes in three different shades, such as light grey, dark grey, and black. Overall, it’s worth the price tag considering its quality and longevity.

Pros Available in three different colors



Made with quality materials



Features a sophisticated design

Cons The side pocket is relatively small



If you’re looking for a desk organizer that has versatile features, then you should check out this product. This isn’t a regular organizing hack, but rather, it’s a monitor stand that comes with built-in storage compartments. You can keep your belongings well-organized in it and the stand will also provide a stable base for your computer, desktop, or laptop.

Experience

We wanted a desk organizer that could be used in multiple ways. This unit has conveniently matched our search criterion, with drawers that feature felt bottoms for protecting the desktop. Best of all, the height of the storage box is such that the desktop screen could be kept in an effective position. The storage compartments are also big enough for keeping A4 size papers.

It has a casual design with intricate details and reclaimed finish that effortlessly complement all types of home or office decor. The drawers are about 11.3-inches wide, which is sufficient for storing documents and other work supplies. It also comes with a finished back that allows for flexible placement of the unit in any area.

We can store several items because it has a weight capacity of 50 lbs. The quality of this product is on point; it has been manufactured with quality engineered wood that is resistant to cracking or warping. By looking at the storage unit itself, we can say that it has been designed for long-term durability, and it provides the right amount of stability to hold the monitor in place.

Pros Made with engineered wood



Works as a monitor stand and built-in storage



Covered with 1-year manufacturers warranty

Cons All might not prefer wood construction



Are stunning mountain-ranges your one true love? Then, you’ll definitely appreciate the look and feel of this unit. Because, this nature-inspired desk organizer here is going to turn all heads towards it in no time at all! This handmade organizer is designed with a rugged finish that gives it a unique appearance.

Experience

We have had desk organizers over the past few years that have been shuffled between home and office settings. Finding a unit that has a beautiful natural vibe was pretty challenging. But we must say that this desk organizer is gorgeous, not only for its design but also for the classy wooden finish.

The product stands out mainly for its brilliant craftsmanship, and it’s made with birchwood that has been sourced from the US itself. It has two compartments that are given the shape of a mountainscape. And, it features a row of evergreens that are lined up towards the front section, which conveniently holds writing accessories, takeout menus, documents, and other art supplies.

We totally admire this beautiful desk organizer in ever way. And, in our opinion, having an item that brings positive thoughts to our mind, really serves as a source of motivation to work efficiently at all times. All in all, this is a value-added product, and it’s constructed in a way that will last for a long time.

Pros Sturdy construction



Nature-inspired design



Suitable for storing different office supplies

Cons Not ideal for storing large documents



For the buyers who have been looking for a uniquely designed, and highly durable mesh desk organizer, this unit makes for an ideal choice. With large compartments and a durable mesh design, this organizer helps manage your work-station efficiently by providing you with sufficient storage options for all your essentials.

Experience

The best aspect of this unit is its overall design and construction that works really well to organize most office desks. Having tested this product out well, we can say that we are pretty satisfied with the quality.

It comes with ample storage space that makes it easier to keep the desk looking tidy at all times. This unit has a total of seven sections that are suitable for different sized items.

There is a single vertical section on the left-hand corner on this organizer which is meant for keeping files or folders. And, for the letter-size documents, it features a horizontal tray that is placed towards the rear end.

Moreover, we can easily organize smaller items like folded papers and sticky notes in the three accessible drawers that are placed below the horizontal tray.

The different compartments can be easily managed, and since it’s an open storage, it is really convenient to get the required files whenever needed. Thus, we don’t have to set aside any time to look for any documents, which further allows us to put our focus on the work at hand.

Finally, we would like to point out its steel mesh construction with a black durable powder finish that will beautifully complement all decors, no matter where you put it.

Pros Compartments have enough space



Great build quality



Easy to hold and maintain

Cons Relatively small for large bigger desks



Most of us find ourselves struggling to find our stationery because they tend to get all over the place. But this desk organizer by AmazonBasics could actually be the ideal solution to such issues.

Paired up with a sleek, industrial design and a significantly functional layout, this organizer sure serves well as a genius workplace accessory! So, let’s find out whether it lives up to the expectations or not.

AmazonBasics DSN-02950 Mesh Desk Organizer, Black An Amazon Brand

Office supply caddy made of black, metal wire mesh

Experience

We were looking for a bigger desk organizer, but the design and construction of this unit caught our eye in the very first instant. The solid black mesh construction coordinates effortlessly with the surrounding decor and almost all kinds of colored desks.

It has two compartments on either side that can easily hold your pens, pencils, scales, scissors, and other knick-knacks. In the middle section, it has three separate compartments for storing pens, paper clips, tape, and similar items. And, lastly, at the bottom, we generally keep our stack of sticky notes that come real handy.

The metal wire mesh construction is such that it can withstand the onslaughts of regular usage with ease. We make it a point to dust it occasionally while cleaning the compartments; this helps maintain the black finish. Overall, we believe it’s a pretty durable desk organizer, and the best part is the warranty period that extends to a full year, which makes it worth the money.

Pros Easy access



Well-designed compartments



Efficient brand value

Cons More expensive compared to other similar size organizers



Desk Organizer Buyer’s Guide

Now that you’re aware of the best desk organizers available in the market, you must have come across a range of styles, sizes, and shapes. However, before purchasing a unit, there is a list of factors that you should consider while selecting a more reliable and durable desk organizer.

So, read on!

1. Design

As you might already know, there are two components of design- form, and function. After all, the shape and style of the desk organizer determine its usage.

For instance, if you need an organizer that elevates the monitor and comes with an in-built drawer for keeping your supplies, this item will have a more horizontal design. While an organizer that is designed to hold loose papers generally has an upright configuration.

2. Size

You need to ensure that the desk organizer is spacious enough to store all the essentials that should be kept on your table without having to struggle to fit them in. When you opt for the right size, you can keep your things safer and in a streamlined fashion. It’s also important to consider the size of your desk to ensure that you select one that complements the setting.

3. Number of compartments

Another factor for choosing an ideal desk organizer is the number of sections or compartments that are available. The frame should be well-built with the required number of compartments for keeping your things organized. It’s best to make a rough estimate of the things that you’re going to store because whichever unit you select should be able to hold your supplies.

4. Weight

The weight of the product plays an equally important role in choosing a quality desk organizer. You should make sure that the unit is stable enough for carrying the belongings without being ‘wobbly.’ It’s always advisable to check the construction and the materials that the product is made of

Final words

By now, you must have figured out that there is a range of desk organizers that can assist you in sorting out your desk. They usually come with a reasonable price tag and can effortlessly improve the overall setting. Most of the pieces also have attractive designs.

But before you finalize on a unit, you should weigh out the pros and cons to ensure that you bag the right products. Now that we are at the end of our guide, we hope it has helped you find a desk organizer that suits all your desk-requirements.

Till next time!

Related Articles

10 Best Home Office Desks Right Now | Buyer’s Guide

30 Best Architect Lamps for Desk, Table & Office of 2020 Reviewed

25 Best Modern Desk Lamps in 2020 | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

33 Best Types of Office Chairs to Consider for Your Desk

50 Epic Desk Design Ideas for Your Office

8 of the Best Desk for Artists Today, Read or Miss Out !