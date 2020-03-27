10 Best Jobsite Radios on the Market Today | Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

More often than not, a regular day at the workplace tends to be boring.

It is only natural that you look to add a bit of entertainment to your workday and make it more fun. Otherwise, it gets monotonous to repeat the same procedures every day.

Radio is one such device that allows everyone to get a much-needed breather in a standard 9-to-5 job day. But it does call for a heavy-duty product that is thoughtfully designed to handle the risks of a busy workplace.

That’s where these jobsite radio comes into the picture! Especially when you’re working on-site or in an environment where your gadget needs to be guarded against hits and knocks, these devices make for the perfect addition.

Nevertheless, you need to select the best jobsite radio from several options that are available on the market. And we understand that this might be a strenuous mental exercise, which is why we’ve reviewed the 13 best options for you!

Each of the recommendations we have included has been handpicked after an extensive research process. We wanted to ensure that it meets the needs of all; therefore, you’ll find an elaborate description of each product. This also covers the pros and cons to ensure that the guide gives an unbiased understanding of all the jobsite radios.

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Best Jobsite Radio

The number one spot on this list goes to DEWALT DCR018, and that’s mainly because of its impressive overall performance. It comes with a pretty reasonable price tag, which is a steal for the quality that the product delivers.

DEWALT 20V MAX/18V/12V Jobsite Radio, Compact (DCR018) Runs on 12V MAX/18V/20V MAX battery packs; Heavy...

AC/DC power allowing the flexibility to run off AC...

Experience

When it comes to finding the right jobsite radio, we have done our share of research, and it doesn’t get better than the DEWALT DCR108. Each time we use this product, we get more fond of its performance, and that makes it a complete value for money.

The radio has a ‘roll cage’ construction that looks pretty good, and it’s sturdy enough to withstand active, busy, and dirty job sites. Plus, it’s compact design makes it relatively easy to fit the radio into any of your tool bags, which allows you to carry the radio from one task to another.

Since it features a whip antenna, you can enjoy listening to the radio and keep yourself updated with daily news even when you’re hitting the road. And the reason we picked this unit is because of its quality playback and reception, which doesn’t let us feel the absence of Bluetooth connectivity.

Another feature that stands out in this product is the storage space for keeping the connected devices, which is big enough to accommodate the biggest smartphones. The battery can last for 8 hours when it’s fully charged, which is considered to be a great deal in the market.

But the main drawback is that you need to buy a charger separately unless you purchase the 20V model. Nevertheless, when we consider all the features that this product offers and its quality build, we find it to be worth every penny spent.

Pros Sturdy and compact construction

High sound quality and radio reception

Long-lasting battery

Features storage space for keeping the devices safely

Includes 3.5mm auxiliary inputs Cons Doesn’t have Bluetooth features

Charger and battery are sold separately

The PB360S construction site radio by Bosch takes the second spot on our list. It comes high rating, which showcases that the product doesn’t fail to deliver what it promises. This is undoubtedly more expensive than the DEWALT products, with a price tag under $200. But the price is justified, given its impressive construction and overall quality.

Bosch Bluetooth Power Box Jobsite AM/FM Radio/Charger/Digital Media... Bluetooth: The Bosch PB360C Job site Radio...

Stereo Sound: Includes Four way speakers and a...

Experience

When quality is the main criterion, you’ll surely have Bosch PB360C on the list as one of the top contenders. Especially when you have a flexible budget, this unit makes for the ideal choice, and it doesn’t fail to impress the users.

The radio features a durable construction, which makes it suitable for some of the busiest of workplaces. Even though it is considerably heavy and not the most portable jobsite radio, it surely has an excellent build quality that will last for the longest time.

Plus, it features a “roll-cage,” which is one of the selling points that helps protect the radio from hasty accidents. The dust and water-resistant design also add up to provide the best durability.

Apart from its excellent build, we liked the built-in charging feature that also comes with a reliable battery life, which has outlasted various other radios. And the best part is that it offers an amazing audio output. Thus, irrespective of how loud the background noise is, the music from this system will make its way to all the workers.

This Jobsite radio can soothe the senses with the subwoofer and four-way speakers that project 360-degree of outstanding sound quality. After using this radio for a long time, we can say that it’s a quality radio but loses a few points because of its not-so-portable design. Overall it’s a value-added product considering its sound quality and build, which lives up to the expectations.

Pros Incredible sound quality

Rugged and durable construction

Built-in battery charger

Features an impressive subwoofer and four-way speakers

Bluetooth connectivity Cons Slightly heavy in comparison to other units

The third spot on our list goes to Makita XRM06B that has been thoughtfully designed to ensure it meets the convenience of portability. With a run time of 20 hours and two powerful side-firing speakers, you’ll always have a great time during work. There is no denying that the rich stereo sound quality makes it worth the price tag.

Miele Grey Classic C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum Cleaner, Graphite This powerful but quiet German-engineered bagged...

This lightweight and nimble Miele vacuum offers...

Experience

The Makita XRM06B was one of the highest-rated cordless units that comes equipped with a set of great features. First and foremost, it’s Bluetooth compatible, and the battery life is much better than most of the other units that come within the same price range. This, in return, makes it ideal for job sites that do not have any power source around.

It also accommodates most of the Makita batteries, both slide and pod-style batteries are suitable for this radio. Best of all, you can charge your smartphones and other devices on this radio, while playing music all day.

But when you pay close attention to the design and sound quality, you’ll understand that the price is worth it. Speaking of design, this Makita radio has a durable plastic shell that ensures maximum protection in any workplace. It also features ‘protective bumpers,’ which gives it a heavy-duty build and enhances the durability.

Moreover, it’s equipped with some high-end features such as AM/FM settings, AUX cable and input with LED screen to display the current playback.

On an interesting note, this radio has an alarm clock, which might come in handy for those of you who prefer taking a nap during the day. All in all, this radio scores high points for its thoughtful inclusion of essential features that make it worth the investment.

The fourth spot on our list of recommendations is bagged by one of the most budget-friendly Jobsite radios out there. It has a compact and sturdy design, which makes it easy to take it from one workplace to another. And the best part is that the radio can withstand some of the most rigorous worksite conditions.

Sangean LB-100 Ultra Rugged Compact AM / FM Radio Rugged Industrial Grade Digital PLL Synthesized AM...

Rain Resistant to JIS4 Standard, Dust and Shock...

Experience

Finding a compact radio with the best quality and durability in mind is a pretty rare combination, especially when it’s paired with a reasonable price tag. The Sangean LB-100 has been around for several years, which is why we weren’t surprised to see its large customer base.

This unit has a 4.3 rating out of 5 stars along with over 1,300 reviews, which showcases its high-end performance. Although it has a simple design, the manufacturer leaves no stone unturned when it comes to delivering a great product.

It features an AM/FM radio, ten preset-able channels along with a sturdy exterior that is dust, rain, and heat resistant. Therefore we can use it comfortably in a workplace that is surrounded by noisy and heavy machinery. The lack of Bluetooth setting and AUX cable input is the only drawback that we could sense.

But since it delivers an excellent sound quality along with stable reception on both AM and FM bands, we are pretty satisfied with its performance. The volume limits are higher than most compact units, which gives it more points.

And only when you use this radio will you be able to understand why it’s said to be as solid-as-a-rock. It’s undoubtedly one of those small-dollar-items that can easily outlive any of us if you can manage to maintain it well. Overall, this is a high-quality radio that will withstand rough treatment without compromising on the performance that it promises!

Pros Compact and lightweight design

Exceptionally durable



Waterproof and dust resistant

Long power cord

High-quality stereo sound Cons Doesn’t have an aux input, Bluetooth and USB port



If you love the old-school, vintage design, then this Jobsite radio is the perfect one for you. Even though it might look the radios from the 90s, it won’t disappoint you in terms of performance. Because it features all the modern-day amenities that we generally expect from our electronics, and the solid construction will equally live up to your expectations.

PORTER-CABLE PCC771B Bluetooth Radio Two high quality speakers with an equalizer...

Bluetooth compatibility to stream music from any...

Experience

We were keen on finding a classy Jobsite radio within seventy dollars and were thankfully suggested this unit. The PORTER-CABLE PCC771B is a simple yet effective product that comes with two high-quality speakers.

It provides a very clear reception, which makes it fun to enjoy any type of music. And the sound quality is praiseworthy! The sound of this device is surely a force to be reckoned with as it comes with independent treble and bass options.

We were pleasantly surprised that it also includes AUX and Bluetooth connectivity with other devices, which makes it a great bargain. And you don’t have to break the bank for getting this radio to fuel up the Jobsite audio requirements.

However, the design is relatively unique and does make a statement wherever you plan to use it. And the effectiveness of this product is seen through its top-notch construction, which makes it ideal for versatile use. The design is also pretty convenient, making it easy to move the radio from one workstation to another.

But again, the size is only apt for small to medium size job sites because the volume control is not suitable to extend over large, noisy places. Other than that, this is a quality radio that will last you for the longest time, while the aesthetics are great for any workplace.

Pros Traditional design



Easy to use

Comes with dual-connectivity features

Solid construction

Has good sound quality in terms of its size Cons Not suitable for extensively noisy places



When it comes to essential tools and devices, DEWALT is a household name that has been hailed for manufacturing some of the top-notch products. And the DC012 Jobsite radio is one such unit that has flourished in the market for over a decade. This radio might be slightly more expensive than the others, but it doesn’t fail to deliver what you pay for.

DEWALT 7.2V-18V Radio and Battery Charger (DC012) Due to CEC regulations, item cannot be shipped to...

Power outlets offer more versatility for jobsite... Sale

Experience

The DEWALT DC012 radio is a well-received product, which is why we thought of giving it a try. And we must say that even though it costs about $200, the quality, as well as performance, makes it a winner. With all the features that it offers, we don’t miss enjoying even a single day when we are at work, and it’s also suitable for outdoor gatherings

As for the design, it has a sturdy and durable construction; thus, it ensures to withstand everyday wear and tear that further showcases its durability. Although it’s slightly heavier than a few other products that have the same size, the protective guard ensures safety while carrying this unit.

The radio also includes a multi-functional charger, so we can conveniently charge our devices even while playing music. And the charging facility makes it pretty convenient for us as we don’t have to look for a charging port separately.

It comes with both AM and FM radio functionality, which has an average reception. However, there is an auxiliary stereo input jack, so we can easily connect to any of our devices to play whatever songs we like.

And even though the bass and treble settings are not very high, the product scores high points because of its overall functions. Finally, this radio is easy to operate, which makes it ideal for a busy work environment, and the price tag is a mere reflection of its durability.

Pros The battery is charged within an hour

Heavy-duty construction

Weatherproof build

Features three power ports



Works with most of the DEWALT batteries Cons Doesn’t include USB and Bluetooth connectivity

We are almost halfway through with our recommendations, and it’s about time to introduce you to another high-grade Jobsite radio by Ryobi. This unit is perfect for all small and mid-sized workplaces. And its compact design, allows you to carry the radio easily without any hassle.

Ryobi P742 One+ 18V Lithium Ion Cordless Compact AM / FM Radio w/... PLAY YOUR MUSIC from a smartphone with the...

CHARGE YOUR DEVICES with the added USB port. Keep...

Experience

If you have a tight budget and you don’t want to settle for a relatively basic unit, then look no further than the Ryobi P742 ONE+. When we saw the overall construction and reviews on its sound quality, we knew that it would suit our workplace.

When it comes to construction, it’s pretty standard and requires careful handling to ensure that we can have it functioning well for many years. And the volume can be tuned up to a certain level, which works decently for mid-sized workstations. But we believe that it might not be the best option for noisier job sites or the ones surrounded by loud machinery.

This radio also comes equipped with all the high-tech features that include Bluetooth streaming feature, AUX, and secure cables for connecting other devices. In our opinion, this unit is somewhat more effective as a portable speaker that comes with the AM/FM feature.

Like most other quality Jobsite radios, the Ryobi P742 ONE+ can be used for charging other devices during playback. As for battery life, it’s quite average that lasts for about 6 hours during Bluetooth streaming and approximately 2 hours for radio. We think that it works great as a speaker, and for around $50, this is the best that you can get.

A little downside of this radio is that we need to purchase the batteries separately, which means additional expenses. But when you consider the retail price of this Bluetooth compatible device and its functions, we are sure that you wouldn’t want to miss it out.

Pros Unique and lightweight design

Durable construction

Has about 8 hours of wireless playback time

One of the most reasonable Jobsite radios out there

Includes auxiliary port and Bluetooth connectivity Cons The battery is not included

Not loud enough for large job sites

The next recommendation we have for you is another top-notch Jobsite radio by the brand Sangen. And if you’ve been struggling to find a quality outdoor radio, then you can be assured that the TB-100 will win you over with its exceptional quality.

Sangean TB-100 (Toughbox) AM / FM / AUX-In Ultra Rugged Digital Tuning... Rugged Industrial Grade Digital PLL Synthesized AM...

Rain Resistant to JIS4 Standard, Dust and Shock...

Experience

We were looking for a versatile and durable Jobsite radio when we came across the Sangean TB-100 “Toughbox.” And the first thing that we noticed after opening the packaging is the size of the box. It is a big radio that measures about 12 inches long.

Plus, the extra size is due to the shock-absorbing bars that not only protects the radio but also makes it easier to carry it around. The size is also an advantage because we know for sure that we won’t lose it easily. And it’s made of ABS impact-resistant plastic, which gives it a rugged design and ensures that it will stand up to different outdoor elements.

It also focuses on delivering an optimum music experience with great audio quality and heavy bass, which makes it suitable even for large workspaces.

And for those of you who generally enjoy listening to loud music this radio is going to be your favorite. The speaker is water-resistant, and the sound is pretty clear and understandable even without any tone adjustment features.

Another great aspect of this radio is that you can charge different devices even when it’s plugged in, which proves to be an effective option for both indoor and outdoor use. And the battery also lasts for hours without having to be recharged frequently.

This might be a mid-range radio, but in terms of durability and performance, we will have it standing for decades altogether. So, it’s definitely worth giving it a try because we know that the money is being invested in a quality item.

Pros Durable and weatherproof construction

Value-added product

Long-lasting battery



Features AUX ports



Can also run on rechargeable C batteries

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use Cons Doesn’t include USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity

Lack of any tone adjustment feature

The next product that we have lined up for you is the M12 Jobsite radio by Milwaukee, which is one of the reputed brands in the market. For a unit with sturdy construction and great sound quality, this radio comes at an attractive price tag. And the product does meet the user expectations pretty effortlessly.

Milwaukee M12 Cordless Job-Site Radio 2590-20 (Tool Only) It is easy to use

It is highly durable

Experience

When you’re looking for a compact radio, you’ll have Milwaukee as one of the contenders. And its price tag is justifiable because of the quality that the manufacturer promises to deliver. After we got our hands on the product, we did realize how the build plays an essential role in ensuring that its overall durability is never compromised.

The design is not very attractive, but that’s not required, especially when it’s all about the sound quality that it delivers. It comes with a brightly colored exterior that ensures that it won’t go missing easily in a messy workplace.

Even though this is a compact radio, it does feature a dock for charging phones and iPods. But the space is not sufficient for supporting some of the new smartphones that have a large size.

Now, let’s focus on the sound quality of this radio. You will appreciate the exclusive digital tuner that offers the highest reception accuracy along with excellent signal clarity for the AM and FM bands. So, you can enjoy your music anywhere, especially because it’s MP3 and iPod compatible. And we also have the option to tune the device into varied frequencies.

While the M12 batteries are fairly decent, we do agree with few users that have complained about the short battery life. But if you have a charging point always around your Jobsite, then this shouldn’t be a drawback.

Overall, when mobility is an essential factor, this unit is a viable option considering its sturdy and compact build.

Pros Great sound quality

Come with built-in bass and treble adjustment features

Compact and rugged design

Premium weatherproof finish Cons Battery life is not up to the mark

Doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity or USB ports

The last product that we’ve picked for you is by Sangean, a company that comes with over 40 years of experience in consumer electronics. And it has left a significant mark in the industry as Sangean specializes in radio equipment. It might be the final recommendation on our list, but it’s as good as the other premium Jobsite radio that costs under $200.

Sangean U4 AM/FM-RBDS/Weather Alert/Bluetooth/Aux-in Ultra Rugged... AM/FM-RBDS/Weather Alert/Bluetooth/Aux-In Digital...

Built-in Bluetooth Wireless Audio streaming with...

Experience

While looking for a radio, we did focus mainly on the brand to ensure that it’s reputable enough to stand the test of time. There is no doubt that the Sangean U4 is a sturdy, feature-rich digital tuning radio that is capable of receiving about seven weather channels.

The radio has been designed with some of the latest technological advances and features, which makes it a capable and hard-working device. And since we wanted a radio for a busy work station, it was important to ensure that it ticks the right boxes in terms of the latest technology.

The construction is also pretty high end, and the first thing you’ll notice is the practical design and its ultra-robust housing. It is built tough to handle any type of work conditions and also features a roll cage for added protection from falls and shocks.

This user-friendly radio comes with an impressive range and an automatic alert system that will give you several warnings of nearby dangers. Plus, you’ll get sufficient time to prepare for any potential dangers as you ensure the safety of those that are around.

Although it has been designed primarily as an emergency tool, it comes paired with additional features- Bluetooth connectivity and aux cable jack. Thus you can enjoy the music of your choice, and the sound quality is also superb with true high fidelity and low latency.

Overall, it is a well-loved product with an impressive array of features that makes it a great performer in terms of range and clarity.

Pros Great range and reception

Ultra-tough and durable

Good power options

Long-lasting battery life

USB charging feature for mobile devices or smartphones Cons Not one of the lightest options

Jobsite Radio Buyer’s Guide

Whenever you’re in the market to buy a new product, it’s best to have good knowledge about the nitty-gritty of the product. This calls for a clear understanding of the features that you’ll require while getting your job done.

The factors might be closely related to musical and audio preferences, ability to charge different devices, Bluetooth connectivity, user-friendliness, price, and durability. Moreover, it will also help you narrow down the brands that you feel suits your needs well.

Here’s an informative guide that covers all the different factors that will make your search process easier. So, read on!

Where do you want to use it?

When you consider purchasing a radio for your workplace, we understand that you might overlook a few environmental factors in favor of the brand or even audio quality.

But if you’ll be using the radio in a workplace environment where it will be exposed to noisy machinery and other harsh elements, the quality plays a critical role. You need to weigh out the different factors that are important for you to understand which model suits you the best.

The sleek, micro-speakers that come with high-tech features and dual connectivity, etc are the most trending options. While the basic models lack various features, it doesn’t fail to leave a mark with its durable construction and performance.

And even if a particular unit doesn’t have the best aesthetics, it should be able to withstand the onslaughts of regular usage in the workplace.

Electrical vs. Battery Powered

If you’re purchasing a Jobsite radio for a workplace that has a constant electrical supply, then an electrically powered radio makes for an ideal choice.

But if you want a radio for a workplace that is located far away from your national grid, then the cordless type radio will be a suitable one. However, you should ensure that it comes with a powerful and durable rechargeable battery system.

Sound Quality

You might be familiar with workplaces that are filled with all types of noise, from objects falling off and knocking each other to loud manufacturing tools. In the end, your Jobsite radio should have a sound output that is capable enough to filter through all the prevailing disturbances.

Portability

If your Jobsite has limited office space, then portable radios are the most viable options. They are not just lightweight but are also compact enough to fit easily into small compartments, shelves, and even under the table. Best of all, a few models are equipped with handles that make it easier to carry it around when moving from one workspace to another.

Performance

For judging the performance of the radio that you want to buy, you should consider the power of the sound as well as the quality of sound output. Moreover, the radio should have an efficient equalizer, a quality sound control system along with a sound mixing mechanism.

Auxiliary hooks

If you generally find it difficult to find a spot for charging your other devices, then Jobsite radios with auxiliary hooks are like a bonus. It comes with a sufficient and varied number of connection points that will serve your requirements pretty well.

Some of the units will also allow you to charge different power tool batteries, which makes it worth the price tag. This feature comes of great use, especially when you’re on the road or if you’re working in an environment that doesn’t have any plug points around.

Waterproofing

Most of the Jobsite radios are water-resistant, but they might not be fully waterproof. So, if you take the radio outside during a massive thunderstorm, then it might get damaged, but in case of slight drizzling, it will survive.

Therefore, it’s important for you to understand the difference between waterproof and water-resistant properties. This way, you can focus on the key features that you believe will provide the protection that will be required for your workplace.

But you can rest assured that all the good models will offer water and dust resistance, which is ideal for anyone that works on a construction site, on the road or outdoors.

Price

This is another essential factor that we generally consider while purchasing a Jobsite radio because no one looks forward to busting their budget. But you need to check the features that you’re looking at because the price tag doesn’t necessarily reflect the product quality.

Even more so, because there are a few brands that release ‘new’ versions of their Jobsite radios with an increase in price. But when you look closely, you’ll realize that there is hardly any difference between the older models and the new ones. That’s why it’s advisable to go through the customer reviews to ensure that you’re putting your money in the right place.

Final words

To have a pleasant experience while picking a Jobsite radio, you should have a clear idea of your individual preferences, your workplace, and the budget in hand.

While it can be slightly daunting to narrow down the options, it’s always better when you weigh out the pros and cons accordingly. This way, you’ll be able to use your knowledge correctly while purchasing the best available option.

Now that you have all the information with you, it will get much easier to skim through the options and finalize the right model. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and buy one so you may enjoy some top-class music at your workplace!

Till next time!

