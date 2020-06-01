11 Best Drywall Cutting Tool of 2020

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you believe in doing things yourself? Even when it comes to working around the house.

Daily, there are several chores around the house, and even on a day-off, something or the other just manages to crop up. While it is easier to call someone to help out, wouldn’t it be convenient if you could take care of the problem yourself?

That would save not only time and money but also allow you to do things your way. One such task in a household is concerned with drywall, which requires cutting or shaping.

This job may sound time-consuming, but the proper tools make the task easier. So, the question is, what are the best tools to help you shape drywall?

We have for you a list of the 11 best drywall cutting tools that could help you pick the product best suited to your needs.

Best Drywall Cutting Tool of 2020

Document

This model is suited for any type of buyer, irrespective of whether that person is a professional or an amateur. Thus, this is one of the products that enjoy high demand in the marketplace. It is not only efficient but also easy to use, making it highly desirable among buyers.

Sale Fastback II Flip Utility Knife Tool Free Blade Change

Gut Hook - Cut without opening up blade

Why Did We Like It?

The primary focus of this product has been user-friendliness, considering that it is a simple tool for drywall cutting. But in spite of being simple, the designers have ensured that people using the FASTBACK II Flip Utility Knife get what they deserve.

Armed with several features to ease the workload, this model is most significantly famous for being fast. This is achieved through the press and flip feature that allows users a one-handed blade opening, like right out of a movie.

In addition, this one-handed opening activates the blade three times faster than a regular two-handed opening. Furthermore, this model features magnetic blade storage, which is an exciting addition to the Fastback series.

The storage facility holds one blade and easily folds into the knife body. Besides, to ensure durability, the brand has included an all-metal body along with a tool-free blade change.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A couple of issues with this model is that it is not exactly suited for more delicate work. So, if the users are looking for finesse, they will not be satisfied. As a result, if used for precision work, the drywall panels could break.

Pros Suitable for straight cuts

User-friendly

Lightweight

Easy blade changes

No dust or noise Cons Not suited for delicate work

Drywall panels may break

The name Stanley has a special meaning for comic book fans, and this product has a superhero name as well. What else is attractive is that this is a no-nonsense product that mainly focuses on getting the job done. In a world full of complications, this uncomplicated model makes sure that users have one less thing to worry about.

Sale Stanley 20-556 6-Inch FatMax Jab Saw SharpTooth technology cuts 50% faster than...

Induction-hardened teeth stay sharp up to 5 times...

Why Did We Like It?

The Stanley 20-556 6-Inch FatMax Jab Saw is more efficient than other tools on the market, thanks to the sharp tooth technology. This top-notch feature causes the model to cut 50% faster than other saws, which adds up to being a big-time saver.

Also, this product has a number of superhero-like features. Just as an ordinary guy puts on a cape and fights to save the world, this product has induction-hardened teeth to protect users from difficulties.

These stronger teeth thus stay sharp up to 5 times longer than regular teeth, which in turn adds to the durability. But that is not all!

Like a superhero takes care of the citizens, this product, too, takes care of the users through the ergonomic design. This design, along with the thick grip, prevents slipping while making the work experience more comfortable.

Apart from these, it has a 6-inch blade with a sharpened tip for puncturing easily through the drywall.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a few downsides to this product. Firstly, because it is substantially thicker, it means that the precision is not as high. In addition, the manufacturers have not included the tools needed to make the point hole, which has to be separately purchased.

Pros User-friendly

Durable

Lightweight

Ergonomic design provides comfort

Affordable Cons Unsuitable for precision work

Extra tool needed for start point hole

Dewalt is a highly trustworthy brand, and it has made sure that this product is a favorite as well. This model has been equipped with unique features that will make tedious chores look easy. It is a highly professional product that focuses on enhancing efficiency, along with the overall user experience.

Why Did We Like It?

The DEWALT DW660 Cut-Out Rotary Tool model boasts of a compact and durable design that makes it suitable for even rugged jobs. So, even if a job is difficult, the brand has made sure that users can easily change between bits for uninterrupted work experience.

To further aid in the workplace, this model has been provided with a drywall cutting bit and two collets measuring ¼-inch and 1/8-inch, respectively. To get the most out of these tools, the product is powered by a 5-amp motor.

The motor, in turn, generates 30,000 rotations per minute to provide more cutting power. Also, to ensure that users do not have any problem controlling this power, the model has a slim body design that allows for prolonged use.

In addition to all this, the unit has a dust-sealed switch. This feature helps to protect the switch from ingesting dust and thus helps to increase longevity.

What Could’ve Been Better?

A disadvantage of this device is that it is suited mainly for professionals. So, first-time users could face difficulty while operating it. Also, despite the attention to durability, the chuck mechanism on this system has a knack of breaking down.

Pros Easy to use

Accurate circular cutting

Adjustable depth guide

Durable

Efficient Cons Not suited for amateurs

Chuck mechanism may break down

This is a highly unique tool that is equipped to carry out a variety of tasks with ease. DeWalt has not only made this product multi-purpose, but also included a range of desirable features. Potential buyers are sure to keep an eye out for this product while looking for drywall cutting tools.

Why Did We Like It?

The DEWALT DWE315K Oscillating Tool has a couple of interesting features that make this product stand out. Powering these features is a 3-amp motor that delivers a strong performance for both cutting and sanding.

To bolster performance further, this model comes with a 29-piece DeWalt accessory kit along with a storage box with cutting and sanding attachments. Thus, there is a quick-change accessory system as well, that makes sure users can quickly change blades and attachments even without wrenches.

Also, staying true to the name, this model provides oscillations ranging from 0 to 22000 rotations per minute. So, to ensure that the users are in-charge and not the other way around, a dual-grip variable speed trigger has also been included.

This trigger gives users not only control while working but enables speed variations according to the type of work. Along with this, there is a LED light as well that makes working in dark spaces, safe and accurate.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are a few issues with this model. One of these is that the device makes a lot of noise, which is inconvenient for many people in the workplace. In addition to his, the model is also more expensive than most other tools on the market.

Pros Powerful motors

LED light for maneuverability

Ease of use

Tool guide system

Precision cutting Cons Noisy

Expensive

This is one of those products that is simple yet efficient. This model has an elegant and sleek design, which is well complemented by some really exciting features. While this product may look small, it demands attention all the same by providing a powerful performance that is sure to turn heads.

Why Did We Like It?

The name itself, Dremel 4000-2/30 Rotary Tool, highlights the most important aspect of this device, which is the rotary speed. The 4000-2/3 variable speed rotary tool provides a rotation range of 5000-35000 rotations per minute, which is higher than most other tools.

Another interesting feature is the tool kit, which includes 30 accessories and two attachments, all exclusive to the Dremel brand. This accessory kit provides the much-needed versatility for users ranging from cutting, sanding, polishing, grinding as well as carving.

On top of that, the kit even comes with a reusable storage case and a total of 160 accessories. Moving on from the feature-heavy kit, we come to the Flex Shaft attachment, which offers a smooth fitting to the brand’s rotary tool.

The Flex shaft is significant as it has a comfortable grip handpiece with an integrated shaft lock button. This feature allows users to cut, grind, sand, sharpen, and polish, among other functions.

What Could’ve Been Better?

In spite of all the accessories, the designers have not included drywall cutting bits, which the users have to purchase separately. In addition, this model produces a lot of dust, which makes it hard for users to tidy up the workplace afterward.

Pros User-friendly

Adjustable speeds

Versatile

Lightweight

Durable Cons A lot of dust is produced

Drywall cutting bits not included

As the name suggests, this product has been designed, keeping in mind the users. This model has been built to reciprocate with users through a variety of tasks in the workplace. The product has been incorporated with a number of versatile features that make this a worthwhile acquisition for most buyers.

Why Did We Like It?

This model has been equipped with a 12-amp motor, which is one of the most powerful going around. As a result, the DEWALT DWE305 Reciprocating Saw comes with a variable speed trigger, which provides a maximum of 2900 strokes per minute.

The trigger allows users to instantly adjust the speed according to their needs while also making the device suitable for heavy-duty work. But it is not only the strokes but the stroke length of 1 to 1/8-inch that makes for fast and efficient cutting.

Furthermore, this model has a keyless lever-action 4-position blade clamp. What this blade clamp does is to empower users with quick as well as easy blade changes in 4 directions.

These blade changes, in turn, increases the versatility of the device through many applications such as flush cutting. So, this model can be used on wood or nail embedded wood, on light to heavy gauge metals, plaster, and even plastic.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The brand missed out on including a drywall blade despite adding several performance-enhancing features. This could deter potential buyers who are unwilling to pay for additional parts. Added to this is the fact that this device produces a lot of dust and noise.

Pros Unique clamp fitting for blade

Compact

Easy to use

Variable speed control

12-amp motor Cons Drywall blade not included

Produces noise and vibrations

This product is fast, efficient, and a drywall’s nightmare. The designers have given this product not only a powerful performance but also a mean look. This model may look like the bad boy of the workplace, but users are sure to find this product to their liking. Using this model will make the users feel powerful too.

Sale Makita 5007F Circular Saw Powerful 15.0 AMP motor delivers 5,800 RPM for...

Lower guard design improves performance when...

Why Did We Like It?

The Makita 5007F Circular Saw is packed with a plethora of features that make this device one of the top products on the market. Driving this model is an extremely powerful 15-amp motor that produces 5800 rotations per minute.

Thus, the motor guarantees a large cutting capacity of 2 to 3/8-inch at 90 degrees and 1 to ¾-inch at 45 degrees. To employ the cutting capacity to its full potential, this model has been designed to deliver superior handling and performance.

This is achieved through the use of a heavy gauge aluminum wraparound base that makes the product suited for straighter cuts while also improving the durability. Now, all this power generates a lot of heat as well.

To tackle this issue, its design incorporates a centrifugal fan, with cutting edge technology, and a baffle system to cool the motor. Along with this, there is an AC/DC switch to alternate between power sources.

What Could’ve Been Better?

However, this model has some downsides despite the improvements to the overall user experience. One of these is that the device vibrates quite a bit while operating, which affects performance. Also, because it vibrates, the model makes a lot of noise as well.

Pros Efficient

User-friendly

Durable

Cutting blades included

High cutting capacity Cons Noisy

Vibrates a lot

This is one of the most reliable products on the market. This model may not have the looks of the other tools in the market, but make no mistake, this is as good a tool as any. The focus of this model is on being dependable, which is sure to pique the interest of buyers.

Why Did We Like It?

This is one of those models that causes a minimum fuss. The EZ HOLE Professional Hole Saw Cutter simply requires users to set the cutter to the appropriate size, attach the drill, and the device is all set.

This model comes with a plastic shield as well as a complete kit. This plastic shield, along with the hole cutter’s transparent cowl helps to trap the dust and debris produced during sawing while ensuring that a clean hole is cut.

The kit, on the other hand, comes with an all-steel hole cutter and a specially designed dust shield with full ball bearings. In addition to this, the model includes extra blades and adjustable wrenches for different surfaces.

These wrenches compliment the saws, which are also adjustable from 1 to 3/16-inch to 8 to 5/8-inch. Finally, these saws offer deep cuts of 1 to ¾-inch from both sides.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Of the inconveniences of using this device, one is that the slug pieces in this model could get stuck. This is bound to cause interruptions in the workplace. Apart from this, the model cannot be used on uneven surfaces like plank sliding, despite upgradations to the overall user experience.

Pros Efficient

Accurate

User-friendly

Versatile

Dust shield keeps the work area clean Cons Cannot be used on uneven surfaces

Slug pieces might get stuck

This model looks like something right out of a Mission Impossible movie. While Tom Cruise may not need a sawing kit, this product can prove to be extremely handy for shoppers who are looking for variety. It has many desirable features in store, which is sure to rival even the top brands in the market.

Sale DEWALT Hole Saw Kit, 14-Piece (D180005) TOOL USES: Convenient sizes for plumbing,...

DEEP CUT STYLE HOLE SAWS: Deep-cut style hole saws...

Why Did We Like It?

The reason this product scores high on the rating meter is because of the array of functions available with this model. The DEWALT D180005 14 Piece Master Hole Saw Kit comes with tools that are of convenient sizes for different types of work.

This increases the versatility of the product and can, therefore, be used for plumbing, electrical tasks as well as door lock installations. Adding to the versatility is the deep cut style hole saws this product has been equipped with.

Not just versatility, but efficiency is bolstered too through this style. On top of this, the model has a high-speed steel height along with a double tooth design that enhances durability.

Furthermore, it comes equipped with hardened backing plates that help to prevent warping and thread stripping for uninterrupted work experience.

Finally, the product comes with 11-hole saws, replacement parts, small and large quick-change mandrels, and a case to store all these tools.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There is a problem in the way this model cuts with rough cuts being the issue. The brand has packed in a number of features but overlooked the basics, it seems. Apart from this, first-timers may find it hard to control this tool.

Pros Versatile

Durable

High-speed steel height with a double tooth design

Hardened backing plates

Deep cut style Cons Not suited for first-timers

Cuts are not smooth

This model promises to be a fascinating product for buyers, given that it is a highly useful tool. Shoppers looking to do anything from remodeling to a variety of cut-out applications will certainly take a liking to this product. The designers have gone further by upgrading this model with some new features.

Why Did We Like It?

The RotoZip Rotosaw+ has undergone an upgrade in the form of a dust vault attachment. This attachment is a built-in dust collection system so that users can just focus on their work.

Meanwhile, the dust collection system gathers up to 90% of dust and debris to keep the workstation tidy. This system is so efficient that there is no need to use a vacuum.

Adding to the list of features, the dust collection system also has an arm that extends the attachment out. What this does is allow users to hold the tool normally, even making one-handed operations possible.

Moreover, this model is powered by a 6-amp motor that comes with a variable speed adjuster ranging between 15000 to 30000 rotations per minute. But, the significant addition is the inclusion of a constant speed technology that helps to maintain this speed and power even under a load.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This device is slightly pricey as compared to the other tools on the market. This may have an impact on the buyers as the price is one of the first things they look at. Besides this, since the model is small, the brand could have paid a bit more attention to durability.

Pros 6-amp motor

Variable speed adjuster

Constant speed technology

A highly efficient dust collection system

High maneuverability Cons Not very durable

Slightly pricey

This model is the proverbial new kid on the block, and so expectations are high. Coming from a well-known brand, this product looks to score big in many aspects to please potential buyers. The designers have made sure to include features that are hard to come by in other products in its price range.

Festool 201359 HKC 55 EB BASIC Circular Saw Convenient and safe hinged guard - for easy sawing...

Integrated riving knife - part of the...

Why Did We Like It?

Right away, the thing that grabs our attention is the battery system of the FESTOOL TSC 55 REB Plunge Cut Track Saw. This product has two battery packs that bolster not only power but also runtime such that this product can match up to any corded device on the market.

The power from the 18V 5.2 Ah batteries is fed to the plunge cut saw, which uses blades measuring 2.3mm in thickness. Along with this, the model also has a 6.3-inch plunge cut blade.

This plunge cut blade has specifically been given a creative, staggered geometry to minimize noise during use. Meanwhile, another significant upgrade is the runtime.

Thanks to the power in the device, the track saw can cut through around 100 meters of 3-ply ¾-inch plywood before users need to charge the device. In addition to this, the model has a dust collection bag that catches 90-95% of debris.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is pretty obvious that this product will be priced higher than most other tools given the range of features the model provides. However, that could still keep away certain sections of buyers. Also, the brand somewhat neglected the durability side of things with this model.

Pros Powerful

Dust collection bag catches 90-95% of the debris

Plunge cut blade has a creative, staggered geometry

Two battery packs

High runtime Cons Price is high

Durability is an issue

Drywall Cutting Tool Buyers’ Guide

There is a saying that variety is the spice of life. If this is true, then the variety of drywall cutting tools on the market are sure to spice up your workplace.

But adding the correct amount of spice is the key – too much or too little could make everything seem awry. So, our list of the 11 best drywall cutting tools of 2020 showcases top-notch products and the necessary ingredients that have helped put them on this list.

This will help you choose the best, from the variety of products out there, to add the correct amount of spice to your workplace.

Power

One of the essential ingredients in the makings of any model is power. The power is the central force around which everything else revolves.

All the parts and tools of the device are dependent on the power available in a particular model. Without adequate power to drive the device, users will not be able to achieve the level of work they aspire to.

Power automatically has an impact on the speed and cutting depth, and with the help of a speed controller, users can even determine the amount of power they need. This improves the overall performance and versatility of any product.

Precision

While using a drywall cutting tool, no matter what the product, users have a specific outcome in mind. Before getting to work, most users have already envisioned how they want something done.

So, the product must be able to meet the users’ demands when it comes to precision and a proper finish. In construction, it often comes down to the finer details, and a product that provides accurate cutting and precision performance is sure to outscore all others.

Durability

Another important part of any product is durability. Just as a user must be ready for anything that crops up during work, similarly, a product too must be built to tackle different situations.

Any product that is bought must be able to withstand the pressure of working in varied conditions and for longer durations depending on the needs of the task. Users expect their product to be long-lasting and fit for use so that they can go about their work with a free mind.

Verdict

Diversity is a brilliant thing. There is much to see, and even more to enjoy. So, having a diversity of choices is an attractive proposition.

On the market, while there are specific tools for any particular task when it comes to drywall cutting, there are options galore. These options offer an exciting, albeit a slightly daunting prospect for buyers.

Our list of the 11 best drywall cutting tools of 2020 offers insight into what is trending. Having looked at so many products, we feel that DeWalt’s range of products offers users several exciting features at affordable prices.

You may also purchase the RotoZip Rotosaw+ if you do not mind paying a little extra while the Makita 5007F Circular Saw is suited for users intending to do heavy-duty work.

All in all, there are many exciting products to choose from. So, we hope you have fun working as well as shopping.

Related Articles

13 Best Tile Cutting Tools Of 2020

Simply The Best Cordless Power Tool Brands

11 Best Oscillating Tools Right Now | Buyer’s Guide and Reviews

21 Best Tool Bags Right Now to Consider | Buyer’s Guide

Prepare for Change – Learn Everything About Plasters, Their Tools, and Work