When it comes to acrylic painting, there’s an almost endless choice of surfaces for you to choose from but happily, the best paper products for acrylic painting are here!

It is a relatively versatile form of art, and you can choose from anything from a stretched cotton canvas to some rather unusual mediums such as terracotta or degreased leather!

However, Acrylic Paper Pads have always been the preferred surface when it comes to Acrylic Painting. For both beginners and professionals alike, the paper has always been the favored medium thanks to a combination of affordability and convenience. Unlike standard paper, Acrylic Paper Pads are much thicker and come with a textured surface for your paint to latch onto. They are also great for artists who are always on the go since acrylic paper pads are portable, unlike the standard cotton canvas.

So if you’re an acrylic painter looking for some of the Best Paper Products for Acrylic Painting, you’ve come to the right place!

We have reviewed a few of the best Acrylic Paper Pads that you can get in the market at reasonably affordable rates.

Best Papers For Acrylic Paint

Here is the list of the 4 best papers for acrylic paint that you can use to create stunning works of art.

1. 12-Sheet Acrylic Painting Spiral-Bound Paper Pad by U.S. Art Supply

U.S. Art Supply has always been consistent with its quality when it comes to affordable Paper Art Supplies. The 12-Sheet Acrylic Painting Spiral Bound Paper by the company has earned the top spot in our review thanks to a perfect combination of smoothness and texture while still maintaining a thick and gritty surface to hold the paint in place!

Experience

While testing out this paper pad, we were incredibly impressed at how easy and convenient its usage was! These pads are extra thick and come with enough prime on them that they require no initial preparation before you commence with your painting.

Thanks to the Spiral-Bound Design, removing the pages are extremely easy, and the design allows the pad to rest comfortably on your lap for easy, casual painting. The high weight and thickness of these pads make them perfect for acrylic painting since bleeding of colors or bucking is almost guaranteed not to take place!

These paper pads are also acid-free and have a neutral pH level, both of which are ideal for acrylic painting!

Pros Very high-quality material

The texture of the paper provides a canvas-like feel and is straightforward to use

The high thickness and weight of the pads ensure you have a good hold on them while you paint Cons The paper is very highly absorbent, and you might need to use more paint than usual

Dimensions: 14.53 x 11.06 x 0.87 inches | Weight: 2.57 pounds | Sheet Size: 11 x 14 inches | No. of Sheets: 12 sheets

2. 115-Pound 10-sheet Canvas Paper Pad from Strathmore

This is one of the most impressive acrylic paper pads that we’ve tested out in a long time simply because the texture on the papers are so canvas-like. These 10-Sheet Canvas Paper Pads by Strathmore are perfect for all those artists that want to try out an idea on paper first before actually moving on to the actual canvas painting.

Experience

Our experience with these canvas paper pads was pretty outstanding. It feels almost like you’re painting on an actual canvas, while still having the flexibility and convenience that you’d get out of a paper pad!

The sheets of these paper pads are made out of thin cotton canvas which is absolutely great for experimenting with different types of acrylic and oil paints. Even the color of the paper has an off-white hue to it which is quite similar to a typical stretched canvas paper.

However, unlike a real stretched canvas, you’d need to treat the paper nicely if you plan on using very thin acrylic paints or other overly-watery mediums on them.

Pros The 115lb weight of the paper has a nice balance of thickness and texture

Very good quality material

Has a real canvas-like feel Cons Might face problems with too watery mediums such as watercolor

Dimensions: 9 x 0.19 x 12 inches | Weight: 0.2 pounds | Sheet Size: 9 x 12 inches | No. of Sheets: 10 sheets

3. 22-Sheet Oil and Acrylic Essentials Artist Paper Pad from Royal Langnickel

Royal Langnickel is one of the well-recognized brands when it comes to high-quality art supplies. We have tested a wide range of their products over time, and most of them performed brilliantly.

This 22-Sheet Oil and Acrylic Paper Pad by the company makes it to the third spot in our review thanks to the outstanding flexibility of its design that allows it to handle a ton of different art mediums.

Royal Langnickel 22-Sheet Oil and Acrylic Essentials Artist Paper Pad,... This essentials artist high-quality paper pads are...

Each pad is bound on top

Experience

We were pretty impressed with these Paper Pads when we first put it to the test. Measuring about 12 inches by 9 inches and with a thickness of 125lb, these paper pads gave us a lot of leeway in what we could do with them.

These paper pads can hold almost any type of art medium, from acrylic paintings to charcoal and oil paintings to even decoupage, gouache.

While you’d need no initial preparation if you’re planning on doing an acrylic painting, some advanced preparation is required if you’re looking to use watercolor paint or gouache. It’s advisable that you treat the paper first before painting using watercolor as that will go a long way in preventing the warping of the paper.

Pros G22 Sheets in one pad, good value for money

Can be used with a wide variety of colors and paints

Serves as an excellent alternative to the traditional canvas Cons Not capable of working at a long range or outdoors

Dimensions: 0.34 x 9 x 12 inches | Weight: N/A | Sheet Size: 9 x 12 inches | No. of Sheets: 22 sheets

4. Acrylic Paint Artist Paper Pad from Royal Langnickel Essentials

This is for all those of you that are looking for a good quality acrylic paper pad for practice or warm-up. These are also perfect for all those of you that are just starting out with acrylic painting and wish to get a decent paper pad without having to spend a lot of money on it

Experience

At first glance, this 17-Sheet Acrylic Paper Pad didn’t quite impress us, because unlike the other two in our review, these were not as thick and texturized as we’d liked. But when we actually started painting on these pads, we could all agree that they were indeed pretty decent for the price they came at. Rather than a professional paper pad, these paper pads are designed mainly for beginners that are just getting started with acrylic painting.

The thickness on the sheets of these acrylic paper pads is only 96lbs. Although that’s good enough for acrylic painting, you’d most definitely have a lot of problems if you choose to paint with a more watery medium.

Pros Very portable and travel-friendly size

The paper doesn’t warp

Good for beginners Cons Not suitable for extra-watery mediums

The thickness and texture is not up to professional standards

Dimensions: 5.12 x 0.2 x 7.09 inches | Weight: 0.19 pounds | Sheet Size: 5 x 7 inches | No. of Sheets: 15 sheets

Best Acrylic Paper Pad Comparison Table

Buying Guide For The Best Acrylic Paper Pad

If you are a professional, selecting a good-quality acrylic paper pad that fits your needs might not be a problem. However, if you’re just starting out with acrylic painting, there are a few things that you need to put into consideration before you make your purchase.

Here is a little guide for all those of you that aren’t quite sure about which paper pad to choose for your particular needs. I’ve explained in detail a few of the things that you should look for in a good Acrylic Paper Pad.

Thickness/Weight

When it comes to papers, weight, and thickness are synonymous. Since acrylic paints are water-soluble, choosing an acrylic paper pad that is thick and has a nice grit to it is of absolute necessity.

Always look out for the weight of the paper sheets in the specifications when you’re buying an acrylic paper pad. The higher the weight of the sheets, the higher the thickness will be.

Sheet Size

This should depend on your personal requirements – whether you want portability or are looking for a paper pad that is more suitable for home/studio use. Acrylic Paper Pads come in a lot of different sizes, and you have the option of painting ultra-tiny artist cards or huge canvas-like paintings.

Finish

The finish or the texture of your acrylic paper sheet is also an important consideration that you need to make before you make your purchase. Paper is usually much smoother when compared to the typical canvas paper. However, it still requires some pre-treatment with primer if you wish to further smoothen your surface before painting.

Conclusion

Choosing a good-quality acrylic painting paper pad can be quite confusing given the sheer variety of options you get in the market. Hopefully, with this article, we have managed to help you out in choosing an acrylic paper pad that best suits your needs.

All the products reviewed in this article are of top quality, and guaranteed to provide you with some of the best paper surfaces that you’ve worked on!

Related Articles

15 Best Canvas Printing Service Providers

The Best Websites to Get Your Art Framed Online

4 Best Papers for Making Art Prints

7 of the Best Brushes for Acrylic Painting