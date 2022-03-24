Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Finding an appropriate gift for someone requires a fair amount of thinking.

And it is even more challenging when the person is an artist because everyone has unique preferences and tastes. While beginners get happy with almost all kinds of art supplies, considering how expensive they are, it is difficult to please a professional.

So, how to find an art kit that satisfies an artist but also fits in your budget? To put things into perspective, we’ve compiled a guide on the best Derwent gift sets.

Derwent is a reputed company that has been in the industry for more than a century. Its art kits are versatile, long-lasting, and cost-effective at the same time. Considering all the qualities, it’s needless to say they make for innovative and thoughtful gift options.

Want more details? Do keep reading then!

Best Derwent Gift Sets

Established in 1832, Derwent products are an innovation of thoughtful artists that add value to other artists’ creations. And Inktense pencils stand true to this description as they are specially designed to cater to the needs of pencil artists. Bold and blendable, these vibrant color pencils could be an ideal gift for both professionals and amateurs.

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, the set comes in various pencil counts ranging from 4 to 72, so you can pick the one that suits the artist’s needs depending on their color usage. Next, it is available in different compact kits, including burnisher, wash set, metal tin, and wooden box. A wooden box has an aesthetic touch to it, while a tin case is more durable; you can pick according to your preference.

Moving on to the pencils, they have a 4mm soft lead core to give a quick laydown of soft color, producing a smooth finish. They are pigmented and can be easily applied on a range of surfaces. The color dries quickly with minimal bleeding if washed out, allowing you to layer and mix different shades.

Another thing that caught our notice was the ease of blending the colors. Normally color pigments wear off when washed, but Inktense color pencils are permanent and water-soluble. This also makes them easy to layer without different shades bleeding into one another.

What Could Have Been Better?

We didn’t have any complaints with this gift set except for the high price tag. The 72-count pencil set lies in the pricier range; however, the variety of colors does justify the cost, making it a worthy deal to consider.

Pros Bold point type

Available in wooden and tin box

Can be used for both dry and wet drawings

Minimal color bleeding Cons High price tag

Next up, we have another set, including the perfect accessories with the Inktense color pencils. This is an ideal gift option for those who want to up the game by pairing the colors with useful side pieces. As we already discussed, these pencils are perfect for washing off; hence, the brand offers a wash set.

Why Did We Like It?

The wash set consists of 8 assorted Inktense pencils, a spritzer, a paintbrush, and a water brush. This is a versatile kit with everything one needs to create translucent and bright art pieces with an ink-like finish. Even though it has limited color options, the brand packed all the essentials that can be easily mixed and matched to create other shades.

Furthermore, the spitzer has a perfect proportion of water and mixer solution to spread the color evenly, giving a picturesque look. But you can also use plain water to get the same effect as the color pigments won’t fade.

Lastly, the set can be used on any surface, including paper, wood, ceramic, and even fabric as delicate as silk. Since the color dries permanently, you can wash the fabric without thinking twice. Its fine tip is perfect for adding details to the art piece. Simply pour the spritzer into the brush tube and glide it on the colored surface to get the watery effect.

What Could Have Been Better?

We found the coloring kit quite practical except for one thing – there’s only one water brush, so you’ll have to wash it frequently for different colors. Plus, it is challenging to make art pieces that have both light and dark tones with just one water brush.

Pros Excellent spritzer

Can be used on paper, fabric, wood, and ceramic

Long-lasting color

Creates a translucent effect Cons Has only one water brush

Our next gift recommendation is another color pencil set with similar features but at a more affordable price. Available in seven different bundles, it is a limited edition collection box featuring soft and blendable colors.

Sale Coloursoft 48 Wooden Box VIBRANT COLOUR – With a round 4mm soft core, the...

SOFT TEXTURE – The velvety soft core helps...

Why Did We Like It?

The colors are available in a set of 6, 12, 24, 36, 48, and 72, out of which only the latter two come in a wooden box. Just like Inktense, they produce vibrant colors with easy and quick application. The cylindrical 4 mm soft core allows the pencils to smoothly glide on the surface and create eye-catching art pieces.

Additionally, the velvety core brings out the color richness, making the drawing bold and dynamic. It is ideal for quick color building, mixing a range of shades, and layering, especially for blending colors using fingers.

Moreover, the pencils are suitable for still life drawings because of their soft texture and sharp tip. With their long and unbreakable build, they can be sharpened to a fine point for making detailed drawings with precision.

Another great thing is these pencils are one of the softest on the market and can create a variety of colors on mixing. So, even if you go for a smaller set, you’ll have enough colors to make a dynamic drawing.

What Could Have Been Better?

We agree that the pencil colors are blendable, yet their soft finish doesn’t go well with washing. Therefore, they aren’t suitable for wet surfaces or water blending, so if you are particularly looking for a watercolor finish, this set isn’t the one.

Pros Creates bold and dynamic drawings

Large scope of color mixing

Perfect for detailed artwork

Soft and blendable core that doesn’t break Cons Will wear off on washing

Want the perfect gift for an artist who is always on the move? The Derwent ProColour wallet is an excellent color set to suit the purpose. Along with richly pigmented color pencils, it has other important accessories required for an outdoor art session.

Why Did We Like It?

The easy portability of this art set made us try it in the first place. Artists love to draw in nature but carrying all the supplies is always a hassle. This wallet case makes it convenient to secure all the stuff in one place for the get-go. It contains 2B and HB graphic pencils, a blender pencil, 12 to 72 colored pencils, an A5 sketch pad, a plastic eraser, and a metal sharpener.

Usually, all-inclusive sets don’t have practical supplies, but Derwent ensures that every piece in the bundle is top-quality. The pencils have long-lasting points that allow professional-level precision. Furthermore, the blender pencil makes the transitions smooth and effortless. Not to mention the sharp blade of the sharpener and the non-dust finish of the eraser; all in all, each accessory is excellent.

What’s more, the colors are vibrant and easy to apply; plus, the sharp tips let the artist emphasize the smallest details. And the best part is, the giftable is low price and fits all budgets.

What Could Have Been Better?

Though it is the best for adding details, it’s not that impressive in layering colors. It is good for creating 2-3 layers, but not more than that. Other than that, there’s nothing amiss with this gift set; you can buy it for people of all ages and skill levels.

Pros Available in five sets (12, 17, 24, 36, and 72 pencil count)

Easy to carry with practical art equipment

Pencil colors have smooth lay down and strong points

Great for creating detailed art pieces Cons Not the best option for layering colors

The Derwent ProColour gift wrap is a one-stop shop for all types of pencil colors offered by the brand. So, no matter what the artist specializes in, they can pick a set according to their preference. It’s also available in a wooden box if you’re looking for a durable case.

Why Did We Like It?

What makes this set stand out from the crowd is its wide range of colored pencils. You can choose from Inktense, Procolour, Coloursoft, Watercolor, a limited-edition assortment pencil, or a water-soluble set. Whatever you pick, it will come in a collection of 24 premium colors with a classic Canvas pencil wrap.

Additionally, all the pencils combine smooth laydown with strength, maintaining a sharp point. They are highly pigmented with a clean and smudge-free application, ensuring a neat and detailed art piece. The pencil wrap has separate compartments to accommodate 30 pencils and can be opened flat but rolled up compactly for easy transport.

What Could Have Been Better?

The Procolour pencils are a bit dry and do not spread or blend that easily on the paper. That’s the only thing we found lacking in this otherwise perfect gift set. Inktense and Softcolor are better options in terms of blending and easy coverage.

Pros 24 unique colors

A number of color pencil options

Comes with a handy travel kit

Smooth laydown with wax-like texture Cons Procolor pencils are dry on the canvas

Having reached the middle of the list, our next recommendation is the Inktense Paint Palette palette. It has three primary features – permanence, ease of layering, and versatility. In fact, it has several other qualities to offer, so keep reading to find out more.

Why Did We Like It?

First off, the hundred percent lightfastness of the watercolor ensures that it remains in top-notch shape for up to a hundred years under museum conditions. This takes its permanence to another level, making sure that the color is permanent once dry.

Next, this paint format has 24 assorted pre-mixed shades and combinations that all artists need. With a pocket-sized build and included water brush, the palette can be taken out for urban painting or sketching.

What’s more, the colors have an intense formula that saves them from washing away with water, unlike other watercolors. They are highly blendable and can be layered effectively, allowing the artist to play with shadows and lights.

What Could Have Been Better?

We found the colors to be quite pale, which allows perfect layering as each layer builds the intensity. But this means you’ll have to be patient and add a lot of layers if you are aiming for a dark painting. Artists who mainly create dark-toned pieces may not appreciate this feature.

Pros Compact-sized and easy to carry

Easy application, the brush just rolls on the canvas

Long-lasting with an estimated life of 100 years

Well-suited for still-life painting Cons The colors are pale

Moving on with the list, we have another colored pencil gift set for your loved ones – Chromaflow. Manufactured in Britain, this 24 count set is a budget-friendly option with unmatched consistency. It is a high-grade and professional-level art supply that comes with the reliability of Derwent.

Why Did We Like It?

Need a color set having bold and bright colors? This handy set has a collection of 24 pencils having a wide spectrum of highly-pigmented and rich colors. Offering a smooth lay down, they make layering, blending, and shading a breezy task.

Cheap pencils break easily and spoil the artwork but those in the Chromaflow set have a premium core strength that doesn’t give in no matter the high pressure. And if sharpened properly with a razor-sharp blade, the pencils pair well with the gentle lay down.

Furthermore, the colors range from sun yellow to burnt sienna and natural brown, providing all the essentials to the artist.

What Could Have Been Better?

This set offers good quality layering but doesn’t allow more than 3 layers. So, this will be a major turn-off for those who like adding multiple intricate layers to their artworks. But considering its low price, the product is a smart purchase.

Pros Blendable colors perfect for shading

24 assorted colors

Durable tin box set

Rich finish and texture Cons Can add only 3 layers

Derwent Lightfast paintings are all about creating permanent drawings that won’t fade with time. No artist likes seeing their artwork go to waste, so this set is a thoughtful gift option to make your loved ones happy. Moreover, the rich laydown and texture will make it a worthy addition to their art supply.

Why Did We Like It?

Among multiple things, we found the revolutionary oil-based core of the pencils in this price range quite unique. It resists color change ensuring the drawing doesn’t get pale over time. The pencils are of professional-grade and are manufactured complying with Blue Wool Scale ISO 105 and ASTM D6901.

Additionally, they have a creamy texture to create life-like drawings with paint-like effects. The art pieces also come out to be bold and expressive, owing to the opaque color laydown. Also, you can buy this kit with a pencil count of 12, 24, 36, 72, and 100.

Just like the Inktense Paint Palette palette, these pencils are also a hundred percent lightfast and certified by the Q-Lab Test Services, May 29, 2018. For those who don’t know, light-fastness is the ability to remain unchanged for hundred years under museum conditions.

What Could Have Been Better?

Not much is amiss with this set, only that the oil-based core makes them a little fragile. You’ll have to be careful while sharpening them and ensure being gentle while drawing. Other than that, we don’t have any complaints with the product and vouch for its color permanence.

Pros Creamy and rich texture

Won’t fade

Create paint-like effect

Dense color application Cons The colored pencils are fragile

The last Derwent giftable on our list is the Inktense Blocks set, which is a valuable addition because of its large variety of colors and set options. It brings together vivid colors and versatility and qualifies as an excellent gift option for artists specializing in watercolor paintings.

Sale Inktense Block 72 Tin VERSATILE & VIBRANT – The 8mm square block...

WATER SOLUBLE – Expand your creative...

Why Did We Like It?

First and foremost, the block set is available in 12 to 72 color options and three sets to choose from – a 12 pan-palette, a paint pan travel kit, and a metal tin. Each block is 8 mm long and contains enough color to last for a long time, in terms of both quantity and permanence.

Note that the block’s edge is best for adding fine details to the painting and the side helps cover large areas effectively. When used dry, the paint is pure and vibrant, while using a wet brush creates several different effects. That’s why it is one of the most versatile gift options on our list.

What’s more, it gives the best results when coupled with accessories like Derwent Inktense Block Spritzer, Waterbrush Set, and Block Grate & Shake.

What Could Have Been Better?

Like all other Dewenter products, this one is also a competent art set in all aspects. But we can’t help complaining about its high price tag. The 12 and 24 block set is relatively affordable, but the 36 and 72 ones require a high budget.

Pros No color bleeding

Water-soluble

Can be used on various surface

Available in a travel set Cons The 36 and 72 block set is expensive

Derwent Gift Sets Buying Guide

When it comes to buying art supplies, especially for your special someone, it is necessary to make a wise choice. A lot of art gift sets are a waste of money and effort because of their impracticality. However, with a brand like Derwent, it’s tough to go wrong.

Still, our buyer’s guide will further acquaint you with the nitty-gritty so that you pick the perfect giftable for your artistic loved ones, catering to their special choices, likes, and dislikes.

1. Type Of Art Supply

All artists have a unique style and use different tools to create art. Some prefer charcoal sketching, while some are into pencil colors. Others love to paint using acrylics, gauche, or watercolors. So, it’s essential to know their preferred style before buying an art set for them.

However, if you’re not that close to the person and want to go for a safer option, colored pencils and watercolors are your best bet. That’s because they have a wide range of applications and have a wide scope for experimentation. For example, painting with oil paints requires high skills but watercolors are relatively easy to handle.

2. Specifications

If you decide to go for colored pencils, there are further specifications to consider. From soft-textured to intense, there is a wide variety of pencils to choose from. The ones mentioned in our list are Procolor, Softcolor, Chromacolors, Watercolor, and Water-soluble. All these have unique properties that serve the specific needs of an artist.

So, someone who likes to make dry artworks won’t be too fond of a Watercolor set. That’s why it is essential to look into the specific before choosing a gift. Most watercolor block sets, on the other hand, have almost the same properties, so you can opt for it if you know nothing about the artist’s preferences.

3. Contents Of The Gift Set

Some gift sets include all the essential accessories along with the colors, which makes them an excellent gift. On the other hand, some simply have colors; this largely depends on the price and the color count of the box set.

If the artist loves painting outdoors, then gifting them a kit containing a wallet or travel case is a fantastic idea. The Derwent Inktense Wash Set and Colored Pencils Gift Wrap are great options in this case.

4. Permanence

Another practical thing worth noting is the permanence of the color. Buying cheap colors that eventually wear off is not worth it and won’t give a good impression.

When it comes to durability, Derwent Coloursoft pencils are on top of the game with their anti-breaking core. But when we talk about long-lasting color, the Inktense Paint Palette bags the top place with a hundred percent lightfastness. The bottom line is the permanence of the art supply shouldn’t be compromised and is worth spending some extra bucks.

5. Water Solubility

While buying, you need to ensure that the color is hyper-pigmented and water-soluble, especially if you’re getting it for someone who likes washing off their art pieces. Colored pencils that aren’t water-soluble cannot be used on fabrics, and that restricts the artist to only a few canvas options.

6. Versatility

If the color kit can only be used for painting on a select few surfaces, it limits the artist’s creativity. There are color options that can be used on wood, ceramic, fabric, resins, and many more surfaces. So, if your special someone likes to draw or paint on random objects, gifting them colors that only work on paper is not feasible.

Additionally, versatile art supplies can be used for painting furniture and several projects that can be used around the house. So, it adds to the practicality of the product.

7. Variety

Taking the color variety offered by a set is extremely important before buying. That’s because a professional would prefer having a range of colors to add details to their art. Whereas a newbie can make do with fewer color options.

8. Affordability

Last but not least, you should also consider the value for money of the giftable. It’s very common to get carried away while buying a gift, leading to overstepping your budget. But, as a rule of thumb, you should buy art kits that are worth their cost in terms of durability, permanence, color variety, etc., and fall into your budget.

Talking about which, the Derwent Inktense Paint Palette and Chromaflow colored pencils are the most affordable options in our guide that are durable and versatile.

Verdict

So that’s about it for our detailed guide on Dewenter gift sets. The brand offers hoards of excellent art supplies that are both beautiful on canvas and durable.

If you want a giftable for someone who loves dry as well as wet drawings, the Inktense pencils are the best. But if you’re looking specifically for watercolors, then the Inktense wash set is the way to go. However, in case you’re on a low budget, the Coloursoft pencils will fit the bill.

That said, we’ll wind up for the day. Until next time, happy shopping!

