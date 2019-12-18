21 Best Tool Bags Right Now to Consider | Buyer’s Guide

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When your job entails the use of a whole bunch of tools, you’ll clearly understand the importance of a handy tool bag, after all, it gets easier to organize and carry the essentials in one place.

Whether you’re a carpenter, plumber, electrician, or home hobbyist, you’ll need to have your tools with you to remedy any issues. Plus, you can’t just install wires, build tables, or fix the plumbing with your bare hands.

If you need to travel to places for getting the job done, a tool bag plays a more significant role in helping you complete the work. But how? Well, these tool carriers come with the convenience of portability, making it practical enough to store the items correctly, this way you don’t have to worry about leaving behind a few tools at home.

But again, it depends on the way that you decide to pack your bag. However, to be on the safer side, it’s always advisable to keep your tools safe and secure in a versatile tool bag.

We understand that it can get overwhelming when you’re presented with a ton of options for a single product; to make things way simpler, we’ve put together some of the best tool bags to help you make a wise investment.

This is a 14-inch tool bag, which is designed with an incredible toughness that Carhartt products are generally known for, it’s made of high-quality polyester that includes a water-resistant finish.

You can safely use this kit when working in the outdoors without having to fear any damage from rain or shine, it has a triple needle-stitch construction that makes it strong enough to withstand constant wear and tear.

Moreover, it features approximately seventeen exterior pockets, which means that you’ll get a lot of space for keeping your tools.

For easy access, you’ve got the interior metal frame that prevents the bag from collapsing when not in use. Overall, it is a thoughtfully designed bag and makes for a great investment.

This bucket-shaped tool bag has a pretty exceptional design, what makes it stand out among the rest even further is the thoughtful inclusion of 30 pockets.

Moreover, you get three interior loops to store hammers and pry bars, along with dedicated exterior pockets for finer tools. Now, let’s talk about the durability and capacity. It is made of superior quality material- 600 denier poly-ripstop fabric.

And the best part, you’ve sufficient storage space for keeping tools weighing about 5 gallons. This is a versatile unit, and you can carry it without having to worry about missing out any tools.

This 15-inch collapsible tool bag allows for a multi-use functionality which is ideal for all your storage needs and it’s built with a large number of pockets of different shapes and styles.

For instance, it has got about 14 interior webbed loops that is suitable for tools of various sizes. And you won’t face any challenge with lack of storage space in this tool bag.

When you empty the contents and put away the tools, the bag collapses down. Thus, it won’t consume much space on your shelf. What makes it more convenient is the tubular steel handle that is padded with foam making it easier to carry it around for long hours.

If you’re not looking for a large-sized tool bag, you should check out this model by Dickies Work Gear. The durable rip-resistant canvas is perfect when you’re working in extreme weather conditions, a 12-inch tool bag that has sufficient storage space for your essentials.

On top of that, you get to organize your tools accordingly, unlike other models that can cramp up space. The exterior slip pockets make it convenient to access the frequently used items without having to open the large compartment.

Plus, this bag has a heavy-duty zipper enclosure. So you can easily carry the tool bag without having to worry about dropping any products.

This tool bag comes with a backpack design that makes it easy to carry your essentials by keeping your hands free, the shoulder straps are convenient for climbing ladders with heavy items, or when carrying large-sized tools to the work station.

The 39 pockets make it easy to organize your tools quickly. Plus, you can store the fragile items safely in the molded front pocket. It also features long interior pockets that are perfect for keeping your screwdrivers.

With this carry on tool bag, you can rest assured that your equipment will have the full support and protection. The molded bottom keeps the bag from getting dirty when it’s kept on the ground. All in all, this tool bag has the ultimate durability, and the backpack design is a bonus.

This water-resistant tool bag is going to last you for decades to come, it comes in at about 18-inches with ample space for storing your regular tools and accessories.

The thick handle construction allows you to carry a good amount of weight and you don’t have to stress about the handles breaking down with too much pressure.

Assembling your tools is going to be a child’s play because you can do it within a few seconds if you organize the bag correctly and the 29 pockets are suitable for all sized products.

For better stability, the 600 denier polyester fabric is locked in place with thick Bartec stitching. This is a complete package, given the durability of its construction, and it has reasonable price tag.

If you’re on the lookout for a small bag to keep your nuts and bolts in place, you’re going to love this canvas bolt bag by Klein Tools. The material looks pretty classy and durable; it has a double bottom for better stability of the bag.

To store the tools, you’ve got sufficient pockets with loops for holding the spud wrenches or bull pins. You can safely keep all those little tools, and finding them won’t be much of a hassle.

For better security, it has a top buckle that keeps the bag closed, and the stitchings are strong enough to withstand the constant wear and tear. Overall, this is a compact unit that is easier to carry and access.

At times we need to splurge a little and increase our budget to get the best product in the market and the Veto is such a value-added product, with which you’ll get a complete return on investment with its quality.

It has four storage areas with 80 pockets, and each compartment is perfectly molded to ensure that the tools are well protected. One of the best parts of this bag is the heavy-duty base that is made using polyvinyl chloride, that has a weatherproof technology.

This unit scores high in the aspect of durability; it provides excellent tool storage conditions because of its waterproof feature. It has been specially designed for professionals. Finally, the padded back and shoulder straps make it convenient to carry the bag when it’s heavy.

This tool bag comes with a pop-open design making it easy for you to assess the tools from the large interior compartment, the size is neither too large nor too small; it comes in correctly at 16-inches thus with 13 interior pockets, you don’t have to worry about running out of space.

Moving outside, it has 20 storage compartments along with a flappy covered pocket, loop closure, and a handy hook. The bottom section is covered with double padding that protects the tools when the bag is kept on the ground, and provides better durability.

It’s made from hard-wearing ballistic poly fabric, a pretty flexible material. Therefore, even if you try fitting in a lot of tools, the zipper can be comfortably closed, it has been designed to hold all types of tools, making it one of the most sought after tool bags.

Not all of us need a large tool bag for carrying it to places, sometimes a compact bag is suitable enough to get the job done, and this unit by Rothco Mechanics is a good catch.

It’s engineered with heavyweight cotton canvas material making it perfect for regular usage, you can comfortably fit in all the essentials tools in this 11-inch bag.

When it comes to storage areas, the exterior has about two snap-button pockets, and in the interior, you have eight large-sized pockets. Overall, it’s packaged with a full-length zipper closure that protects the tools and keeps them secured.

This Stanley tool bag is ideal for carrying your small to medium-sized equipment and other handy tools. The durable fabric and rubber foam bottom keeps the bag in shape and protects the contents from hard falls.

It has a sufficient number of storage sections in the interiors, and you won’t run out of space to keep your favorite tools. Moving to the exterior section, it comes with a few outer mesh pockets that makes it simple to access your personal belongings.

Aside from the pockets, you’ve got an adjustable strap for better convenience when carrying your tools while moving around. The design and construction of this unit are such that it can withstand the demands of regular usage.

This tool bag is part of the Craftsman collection by Stanley Black & Decker, a compact, soft tool bag that features a wide opening area for easy storage of large-sized tools and accessories.

Plus, assessing the contents is relatively simple, you don’t have to shuffle through all the products to find the required tool. It’s a 13-inch tool bag that’s made using durable 100% polyester material and is ideal for carrying heavy tools.

Since it comes with an extra-strong zipper, you can safely go about storing your accessories. Plus, the quality fabric is a great advantage; it won’t rip or tear even when the bag is exposed to pointed ends or sharp edges.

This soft side contractor bag is made using sturdy, water-resistant 600 denier material and it has extra storage space for your accessories along with the main inner chamber.

For the best part, you can carry this bag on your shoulder as well as hold it in your hand using the dual handle straps, moreover, it comes with a 20-inches durable zipper closure that makes it easy to store your products.

It can withstand the weight of heavy tools because it has been built using superior quality materials. The extra support and padding in this tool bag provide the right amount of protection to your tools.

This tool bag will be one of your favorite carriers if you generally need to travel to places for repair work. It has a wide mouth with long heavy-duty zipper making it easy for you to access the tools.

Moreover, this bag has been thoughtfully designed to ensure that you can carry it around comfortably. It comes with adjustable, padded shoulder strap and two protected handles. Plus, the rubber foam bottom protects the tools even if you drop the bag in a hurry.

When it comes to the storage areas, there is plenty of room for packing your small to medium-sized tools in this 14-inch tool carrier. Overall, it’s a sturdy product with high durability that is perfect for safely storing all the sharp and heavy tools.

If you generally prefer to keep all your tools adequately organized, then you should check out this incredible unit, it comes with ample storage, and the versatile compartments make it easier to store all-sized equipment.

Moreover, the vast chamber is perfect to store all your essential power tools. And it also features a durable, heavy-duty zipper that keeps the tools in place.

The sleek, sturdy construction is made using a hard-wearing polyester fabric, and it also comes with a binding and ballistic trim. You’ll get a total of 50 multi-sized pockets that should be ideal for storing your favorite accessories.

When it comes to portability, you can either use the padded carrying handles or the padded adjustable strap. Overall, it will keep your products safe and secure.

You can use this tool bag to store small, medium, or large-sized tools; therefore it’s named ‘heavy-duty.’ It has been engineered with high-quality 500D polyester fabric. The rubber foam bottom keeps the bag sturdy and protects the tools from hard falls.

Also, the stay-open top and the double zip feature opens the bag with a wide mouth, making it easy to find even the little nuts and bolts.

It also has an adjustable shoulder strap that lets’ you go hands-free. And the overall design has been thoughtfully executed to ensure that your needs are conveniently met through this product.

This tool carrier has a unique design and sufficient storage option for a limited amount of products, this bag is perfect if you’re searching for a tool bag to keep in your car, it comes with ergonomic carrying handles, that helps cover short distances.

You can safely keep the essential tools that are required for emergencies in the car such as- jumper cables, flashlight, first-aid box, tow rope, etc. Not all your appliances are related to work, some are for your everyday use, and this bag is perfect for such conditions.

Unlike other tool bags, this unit doesn’t have too many pockets. It has a large inner chamber that is protected with a quality zipper to secure your items in one place.

This is a gigantic tool bag, and we say this mainly for its large mouth that makes it suitable to store all those large-sized tools, hence it won’t take you long to assess the equipment that you’re looking for.

It is 26-inches long, and it comes 62 pockets that are designed with plenty of loops. So, you aren’t going to miss out on carrying your essential tools to the workplace.

Also, it’s a pretty durable product made with high-quality materials. The sturdy plastic heavy-duty lining helps to protect everything inside. Finally, you’ve got adjustable straps; you can adjust it to a convenient length for hanging it on your shoulder, and you’re set to go.

When you want a tool bag to organize your equipment in place, a unit that comes with a large number of pockets might seem like a reasonable option. We have included this bag in this list for its exceptional quality and user-friendly design.

All in all, it comes with a total of 41 pockets; there are 13 pockets on the exterior and 28 multi-use pocket inside the bag. Hence if you can pack the bag correctly, you aren’t going to misplace any of the items with this highly secure product.

And for carrying the bag around it has an adjustable strap that is well padded for comfort. Moreover, when you look at this bag itself, you can say that it’s going to last you for years to come, if maintained perfectly.

When you look at the name, you can correctly guess the efficiency of this tool carrier. Apart from its incredible quality construction, the standout feature is the USB charging battery dock. You can simultaneously charge at least two devices when you’re carrying this bag.

Also, it comes with an LED light system that is built into the bag, making it easier for you to find the items in the dark. It provides sufficient lighting if you’re working in low light conditions.

When it comes to the storage area, you’ve got ample space for keeping all your power tools. This bag provides you with all the amenities that you would probably want when you’re traveling to places for your work.

This tool bag stands at a length of 27-inches, and it has a PVC coated exterior along with water and oil resistant interiors, it’s designed to withstand the wear and tear of carrying heavy items regularly. You can safely carry your chainsaw and other accessories in this bag!

The rugged construction makes it convenient to move heavy, large-sized items. And the wide-mouth opening provides better access and visibility.

It has around seven interior storage sections and two exterior pockets, so you can organize your tools accordingly without having to shuffle around for finding a single item.

Tool Bag Buyer’s Guide

Here’s a list of the different factors that you need to consider before purchasing a tool bag:

1. Pockets and Compartments

The most practical and versatile tool bags mainly feature a variety of pockets, pouches and multi-sized compartments, in the interiors and exteriors. This helps to organize the tools more efficiently, be it small or big.

2. Weatherproof and Waterproof features

If you’ll be working outdoors in different weather conditions, it’s best to opt for weather-resistant materials. A waterproof tool bag not only protects the equipment kept inside but also the overall quality of the bag.

3. Material

When it comes to choosing a material, you’ll be presented with a host of options such as- polyester, nylon, canvas, leather, etc. You should focus on the durability of the material and the quality of stitching to understand whether it can withstand years of use. It’s best to opt for a bag that has water and wear-resistant bottom along with a protective abrasion.

4. Padded support

If you’re going to carry the tool bag from one workplace to another, it’s best to opt for a kit that comes with padded shoulder straps and handles.

After all, a tool bag with an adjustable shoulder strap is a wise investment. In the end, strategic padding makes it more comfortable to carry the tool bag.

5. Zippers

Just like how the quality of the bag is essential, the higher quality zippers are also an advantage that contributes to the durability of the product.

6. Durability

Another essential feature is the dependability and the strength of the tool carrier. You should do a lot of research before investing in a tool bag because the product should be sturdy enough to stand up against the onslaught of regular use.

Final words

As you get clear about the essential factors that you need to consider, it gets easy to select a model that suits the requirements of your profession.

Moreover, when you’ve got all your tools in one bag, it creates a hassle-free environment when you’re doing your work. You don’t have to look around to find for a ply or screwdriver when you have kept it safely in the allocated compartments.

Therefore, we can say that a tool bag is not only practical but also a time-efficient option. Now that we’ve come to the end of our guide, we hope it has helped you find a quality tool bag.

Till next time!